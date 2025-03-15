Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

AI War Chronicles...

We are at the first stages of the AI war with NEURAL LACE BCI Nanotechnology deployed in the Vaxxinations to control every citizen STARLINK and the current AI deployment on CPU’s the development of CPU’s on Nanoscale AI deployment everywhere and Robotics advancing to the point of taking over the Human Race.

Once their Infrastructure is up and ready you will see the herding of the Human Race and replacement.
These are my Articles I wrote and write and you will find they all come true.
People must be aware of this.

These are all my writings about the ongoing process of them putting AI Infrastructure strategically in place and if we allow them to complete it Humanity will be no more.

It will be Humanity controlled by Machines and seize to exist.
They are not in chronological order but every article is jus another piece of the puzzle to understand their grand plan.

And their final solution is our final solution.

PsAIcopaths... AIcopaths.... AIdeologists... an ode to the Artificial Idiots

Fritz Freud
·
Nov 26
PsAIcopaths... AIcopaths.... AIdeologists... an ode to the Artificial Idiots

Accept a little children in your skyscaper hell

Flogging a Dead Horse

Fritz Freud
·
Nov 24
Flogging a Dead Horse

The eldest son bestrides him,

When you know the outcome of the Story you are in... you can actually change it

Fritz Freud
·
Nov 14
When you know the outcome of the Story you are in... you can actually change it

Fascism I describe as the rule of the few... rule of one... against all knowledge and against all common sense.

Collapsing New People

Fritz Freud
·
Nov 4
Collapsing New People

Faded - collapsing new people

MK Ultra AI

Fritz Freud
·
Oct 23
MK Ultra AI

I recently came into a discussion on Hamish McKenzie’s sub.

The all seeing AI

Fritz Freud
·
Sep 30
The all seeing AI

Today was a wonderful day, fantastic

Understanding Psychological warfare

Fritz Freud
·
Sep 20
Understanding Psychological warfare

With everyday passing it becomes clearer than ever that the Charlie Kirk shooting was a Psychological Warfare Operation.

Dr. Strangelove Elon Musk

Fritz Freud
·
Sep 7
Dr. Strangelove Elon Musk

There'll be times when my crimes

Mutual Assured AI Malfunction

Fritz Freud
·
Sep 5
Mutual Assured AI Malfunction

Just so you know what they have in plan for you.

Escape from Planet Auschwitz

Fritz Freud
·
Sep 2
Escape from Planet Auschwitz

Flicker, flicker, flicker, flicker, flicker, flicker, flicker, flicker

AI WAR Chronicles: Inception Deception

Fritz Freud
·
Aug 20
AI WAR Chronicles: Inception Deception

Warning:

Why are Jews pushing Nazi Technology and Nazi Ideology?

Fritz Freud
·
Aug 18
Why are Jews pushing Nazi Technology and Nazi Ideology?

The above picture is Concentration camp identification by the Nazis aka Social Credit Score 1933.

The Trump Administration just leaked its plans for an AI Government

Fritz Freud
·
Jun 26
The Trump Administration just leaked its plans for an AI Government

I have been warning the world for the last five years that this is their plan all along.

AI... Nemesis of Humanity

Fritz Freud
·
Jun 7
AI... Nemesis of Humanity

Elon Musk asked a Question... I give him the Answer... it is 42!

This Is What a Digital Coup Looks Like

Fritz Freud
·
Jun 2
This Is What a Digital Coup Looks Like

Carole Cadwalladr | TED

The Bosnian Pyramid Stargate and the coming of the Messiah

Fritz Freud
·
May 26
The Bosnian Pyramid Stargate and the coming of the Messiah

Some people have their lives ready made... they grow up in a well to do Family get a proper Education many friends go to University and have a great career.

How to break AI and the Jews

Fritz Freud
·
Mar 30
How to break AI and the Jews

I'm in the toilets of a shit old club

Creating the Ultimate Genetic Super Soldier

Fritz Freud
·
Mar 25
Creating the Ultimate Genetic Super Soldier

He's five foot-two, and he's six feet-four,

Get Out Of DOGE... the Day before the Day there's no tomorrow

Fritz Freud
·
Mar 15
Get Out Of DOGE... the Day before the Day there's no tomorrow

AI War Chronicles...

The Final Solution

Fritz Freud
·
June 26, 2024
The Final Solution

Lab grown Brain Computers of final spark... the final solution.

A WARNING TO THE WORLD
EVERY COMPUTER CHIP MANUFACTURER IS BUILDING AI INTO MICROCHIPS
EVERY new #ARM chips support FP16 which is AI framework.
This follows the same AI Framework Nvidia Intel AMD +++
Israel Unit 8200 and NVIDIA are building an AI supercomputer and you get this
EVERY COMPUTER CHIP YOU BUY HAS ALREADY AI IMPLEMENTED ON CHIP LEVEL BEFORE THE OPERATING SYSTEM.
Which means they all work together against all of us.
Which means AI has total control over every device.
Let this sink in.
Behind that is ISRAEL the JEWS and their WORLD DOMINATION PLAN.
The evidence is conclusive.
EVERY DEVICE WILL BE CONNECTED TO AI.
On Chip Level
There will be no escape from this unless we stop this now.

Quantum Fascism: A Glitch in the Matrix

Fritz Freud
·
May 31, 2023
Quantum Fascism: A Glitch in the Matrix

A WARNING TO THE WORLD

The AI War Chronicles: Total Slavery aka The Internet of Everything

Fritz Freud
·
Jan 21
The AI War Chronicles: Total Slavery aka The Internet of Everything

The Capitol Rotunda saw a concentration of wealth on Monday so rare as to be historic: a caste of magnates worth more than $1 trillion, gathered behind Donald Trump as he was sworn in as the nation’s 47th president, delivering a standing ovation and implicitly pledging their support to his agenda as he declared plans to expand U.S. territory, cast aside…

AI War Chronicles: Understanding the Threat

Fritz Freud
·
Jan 24
AI War Chronicles: Understanding the Threat

Scholars have hailed artificial intelligence (AI) technology as the basis for a ‘fourth industrial revolution’ (Schwab 2016) – a general purpose technology predicted to bring productivity gains, drive economic growth, and transform the world in which we live.

Why the Government pushes Digitization

Fritz Freud
·
August 30, 2023
Why the Government pushes Digitization

Dieser Ort macht dich krank

The AI War Chronicles: Nano Fascism

Fritz Freud
·
Jan 22
The AI War Chronicles: Nano Fascism

Trump’s $500B AI Plan Stargate Sparks Hopes And Debate

Planet Auschwitz

Fritz Freud
·
January 28, 2024
Planet Auschwitz

Order? Disorder!

Elon Musk's Robot Army and the end of Humanity

Fritz Freud
·
June 25, 2024
Elon Musk's Robot Army and the end of Humanity

It all adds up... except the Mathematics of Elon Musk.

Klaus Schwab DARPA Harvard Elon Musk and the coming AI war

Fritz Freud
·
November 15, 2021
Klaus Schwab DARPA Harvard Elon Musk and the coming AI war

This picture is taken from the Harvard Wyss Foundation outlining the capabilities of Nanotechnology in a world that is out of balance and out of control, a world of their making by design not coincidence.

Israel's Unit 8200 Alumina & the Global Spy Network

Fritz Freud
·
August 31, 2022
Israel's Unit 8200 Alumina & the Global Spy Network

This is a must see documentary about Unit 8200.

The Final Battle of a War Unseen

Fritz Freud
·
January 9, 2023
The Final Battle of a War Unseen

For quite some time I write about that a certain group of people... and I promise I don't mention the Jews... have the long standing plan to enslave all of Humanity.

STARLINK: Brainwave Attack

Fritz Freud
·
March 1, 2024
STARLINK: Brainwave Attack

The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health.

Starlink & the Technomages

Fritz Freud
·
July 28, 2022
Starlink & the Technomages

Technomage

MK Ultra Covid-19 Unit8200 Israel and the coordinated Madness that is coming

Fritz Freud
·
February 9, 2022
MK Ultra Covid-19 Unit8200 Israel and the coordinated Madness that is coming

And I don't want you and I don't need you

Hacking the Human

Fritz Freud
·
April 12, 2022
Hacking the Human

Old pirates, yes, they rob I

AI War Chronicles: Drones in the Sky

Fritz Freud
·
December 15, 2024
AI War Chronicles: Drones in the Sky

There is a presumption of what AI is.

AI War Chronicles: SR-72 Darkstar... the Plane that is slower than a Train

Fritz Freud
·
November 27, 2024
AI War Chronicles: SR-72 Darkstar... the Plane that is slower than a Train

I have a message to Elon Musk the USA Military and the stinking scum of Skunkworks.

AI War Chronicles: Involving the Military

Fritz Freud
·
November 14, 2024
AI War Chronicles: Involving the Military

Meta will permit US government agencies and contractors working for the needs of national security to use its AI models for military purposes, the tech giant announced on Monday. The move should help American open-source models to excel over those from China and elsewhere, the tech giant has said.

AI War Chronicles: Privatizing Fascism

Fritz Freud
·
October 25, 2024
AI War Chronicles: Privatizing Fascism

Pretext:

Welcome to the AI War

Fritz Freud
·
October 23, 2024
Welcome to the AI War

Today I saw that the top post in technology on substack was this one by Ethan Bollocks...

AI Cyber Attack 2024: How it will unfold

Fritz Freud
·
December 22, 2023
AI Cyber Attack 2024: How it will unfold

Before I expose the Government Lies and tell you how the Government will take every right from you I shall give you their PoV so you understand their vicious lies.

Optimus Maximus... preparing for the AI War

Fritz Freud
·
September 28, 2023
Optimus Maximus... preparing for the AI War

They don't stop do they?

Project Omega: AI Government

Fritz Freud
·
August 23, 2023
Project Omega: AI Government

Israel the so called Democratic state...

Quantum Fascism : The Trojan Horse of AI

Fritz Freud
·
March 27, 2023
Quantum Fascism : The Trojan Horse of AI

AI... Artificial Intelligence... sounds great does it?

AI the Machine Learning God

Fritz Freud
·
October 31, 2022
AI the Machine Learning God

AI. What do you know about that?

The Creation that outgrew the Creator vs AI

Fritz Freud
·
April 18, 2022
The Creation that outgrew the Creator vs AI

Throwing candy out to the crowd

The Mechanics of Deception

Fritz Freud
·
October 15, 2024
The Mechanics of Deception

The Devil walks down the hall of mirrors... nowhere to be seen.

Opening Pandora's Box

Fritz Freud
·
January 19, 2024
Opening Pandora's Box

AI... I write about it...

Elon Musk Starlink Voice of God Mind Control

Fritz Freud
·
Feb 6
Elon Musk Starlink Voice of God Mind Control

Note… This is an article from Winterwatch as I am still not able to think straight.

For something or against something?

Fritz Freud
·
Jan 9
For something or against something?

Whatever made you want me

The Reckoning: Judas on a Microchip

Fritz Freud
·
June 13, 2024
The Reckoning: Judas on a Microchip

I am a great fan of "The Duran"... great insight with a lot of sarcasm and honesty missed in Politics.

Elon Musk and the World War in Ukraine

Fritz Freud
·
April 20, 2022
Elon Musk and the World War in Ukraine

I heard a very disturbing rumor and I checked it out...

Quantum Fascism: George Orwell Revisited

Fritz Freud
·
June 6, 2023
Quantum Fascism: George Orwell Revisited

As the world moves ever faster into a globalist made Nightmare or as I tell everyone into a Fascist Jewish Global Dictatorship based on racial inequality slavery and mid control I think it is fair to revisit Arthur Eric Blair and his brilliant novel that so exposes their plan of world domination.

Quantum Revolution: Death Penalty for Bill Gates

Fritz Freud
·
May 21, 2023
Quantum Revolution: Death Penalty for Bill Gates

TRUTH Their plan has failed, withered failed and Imploded.

Quantum Revolution: Death Penalty for Janet Yellen & Elon Musk

Fritz Freud
·
May 23, 2023
Quantum Revolution: Death Penalty for Janet Yellen & Elon Musk

Janet Yellen, a pitiful excuse for existenz.

I oppose the Digital ID / Auschwitz ID and all those who support it

Fritz Freud
·
November 23, 2022
I oppose the Digital ID / Auschwitz ID and all those who support it

To all Politicians & to whom it may concern

Quantum Fascism: Restrict Act & Global Pandemic Treaty

Fritz Freud
·
April 12, 2023
Quantum Fascism: Restrict Act & Global Pandemic Treaty

The Government exists only to gain power.

Final Question:

Do we really have to kill them all?
The answer is yes!
It is us or them.
Don’t get out of Dodge… Stand up and fight!

Do we really have to Kill them all?

Fritz Freud
·
February 11, 2022
Do we really have to Kill them all?

When you're sad and when you're lonely

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

