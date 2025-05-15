Fritz’s Freud

Understanding Psychological warfare

Fritz Freud
·
Sep 20
With everyday passing it becomes clearer than ever that the Charlie Kirk shooting was a Psychological Warfare Operation.

Planetary Mind Control: Religion & the Government

Fritz Freud
·
October 24, 2022
Once I was a soldier

A State of Minds

Fritz Freud
·
March 18, 2022
When you cast your eyes upon the skylines of this ...

How the CIA/MOSSAD creates School Shooting Massacres

Fritz Freud
·
June 1, 2022
The silicon chip inside her head

Mind Control: Abandon all Hope

Fritz Freud
·
July 24, 2023
Mind control... MK Ultra... Monarch... predicted programming...

Cyber Ripple... Ripple Effect... Planetary Mind Control

Fritz Freud
·
October 19, 2022
Do Android Sheep dream of electronic Humans?

One more thing about Mind Control

Fritz Freud
·
August 23, 2024
Do you know of "Waiting for Godot"? by Samuel Becket?

Elon Musk Starlink Voice of God Mind Control

Fritz Freud
·
Feb 6
Note… This is an article from Winterwatch as I am still not able to think straight.

Mind Control: Greta Thunberg and the story of a Race that never existed

Fritz Freud
·
November 29, 2023
Disclaimer

How we win this war

Fritz Freud
·
November 14, 2021
Government = Mind control

