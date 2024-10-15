Fritz’s Freud

Medical Truth Podcast
Oct 15, 2024

Musk, Gates, Zuckerberg, and Bezos are all frontmen for the Government! They are not self-made; they work for the Government and are data collectors who are posing as successful entrepreneurs! The system is not designed to make people multi-billionaires unless you receive unlimited funding from the Government! They are figureheads, puppets who stole other people's ideas and had the Government back them up! This was a long-range plan to usher in Digital Slavery! Show me one person whose whole life is not dependent on the internet, and I will show you an honest politician!

Adam PC
Oct 15, 2024

Elon stole hyperloop from you, Elon stole Twitter now "X" from -P.M Percy Moorman, Elon or X board sick their head of cybersecurity at me when I DM and reply to Chris Stanley his response was unfollowed me he lives 50 miles from Boca Chica Texas Space-X launch pad, SpaceX is a front for US Space Force the funds to fund that they also stole from -P.M https://x.com/sagcast452/status/1611608658676260867

