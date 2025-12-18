Fritz’s Freud
All I want is a Guillotine...
And the Culling of the Elite from the Top
This Jewish Supremacist Terrorist Organization controls the World
Their aim is to destroy the world by bringing in the Antichrist / Moshiach
The Ancient Origins of the Chinese People
Please compare this with the story you been told and verify the Truth
99 Red Balloons... in Lithuania
How Stupid do they think we are?
How Fritz Freud stole the Emperor’s clothes
Behind the scenes of an old tale retold
Wanted: Pistol Pete Hegseth
Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury,
The Silence is Deafening
Silence is Golden
November 2025
To Arms Citizens of the World... this is a call for Civil War
The Government has lost all its legitimacy
PsAIcopaths... AIcopaths.... AIdeologists... an ode to the Artificial Idiots
Anyone who supports AI is stupid and a failure to Humanity
Flogging a Dead Horse
How Jewish Con Culture captures and drives Humanity Insanity
The Imperius Curse
An Insight how the Jewish Occult controls people
A look into the Minds of Jews
A Psychological Evaluation
