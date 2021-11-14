Hello Everyone.

You entered the most censored Substack of all.

Truth does not fear investigation.

If you want to support my work I ask you to sign up to my second channel which is monetized:

Project Revolution

pfgr.substack.com

Or you can buy me a coffee which is apreciated.

Substack allows me to monetize only one channel and I wanted always this one to be free.

Project Revolution at the moment due to the intensive time I spend on research lies dormant, but if you want to support my work please sign up there.



My Name is Fritz Freud.

Drifter Musician Inventor Rebel Revolutionary.

I am a stern anti fascist anti authority anti nazi non compliant anarchist.

I am Vegetarian.

I am ZEN which is the path to become Buddha a spiritual person.

Respect Freedom Love & Fight when necessary.

Those who look away might as well pull the trigger themselves.

I train Wing Chung Qi Gung Hung Gar and Ba Gua Zheng.

Above all I am Human.

Since I woke up into this world I had a feeling that something ain’t right.

People running around like chicken with their heads cut off, no direction and just chasing their tails.

I wondered why no one appreciates the simple facts of life.

So I began my journey and it ain’t finished yet.

You can start your own Journey because everyone is Unique.

To start you must let go of the constraints that hold you back and hold you down.

You must be the change you want.

You must become a light in the darkness that surrounds us.

The "Hyperloop" is based on my Patent CPME0840812.080424.

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

Please support me here:

My Technology which has forced Elon Musk to create his "Hyperloop" scam has the power to streamline all Aviation and Trains and replace them with a global Network of Hypersonic Zero Emission Trains. It is big business. The profits I will put into an NGO promoting Agriculture Computer & Education creating many Jobs in Infrastructure and more.

I will work with everyone wanting to create a better world based on ZEN.

There are more than a million Jobs to be created in Computer Law Education Agriculture Infrastructure Internet Infrastructure support and new technology.

This can be a new Golden Age for Humanity.





There is more to come much much more from me and from you for deceived we are but fooled no more.

I have uploaded my old songs on Soundcloud.

Listen to Fritz Freud on Soundcloud

I’m soo thirsty… so if you want you can buy me a coffee.

Buy me a Coffee