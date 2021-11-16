Note:

The Hyperloop was a scam using my technology to shield me from my recognition and success.

That was the scam about the Hyperloop all along… designed to make people think my technology is a copy of the Hyperloop when the Truth is that the Hyperloop is a copy of my technology…

My technology predates the Hyperloop by 8 years.

And here is my patent: patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

And listen to my Interview.

That is how they operate on many levels….

Absolute Zero Emissions forever

Before I start this there is something you should know and that is the scam that is net zero!

Net Zero means nothing it is a Hollywood accounting scam.

It means that you pay money to offset your emissions against planting trees while the Biofuel scammers burn down the Rainforest to plant GM crops and poison the earth.

It is the biggest Lie.

I counter their lies with one of the greatest inventions ever made that will produce an absolute zero emissions forever and as such exposing their scam.

Theoretical Infinite Speed

In my patent I describe the working of a linear scramjet that as it moves forward inside a constant environment will always be able to produce more output power than needed to accelerate.

Therefore it will be able to accelerate consistently between any given point A to B, I call this linear travel because there is no top speed and the speed you can achieve is directly related to the distance you travel.

The longer the distance the higher the speed you can achieve.

In fact the acceleration goes up exponentially.

Therefore if you theoretically make A to B infinite and have an infinite fuel source where you are in an environment such as space where you have no mass, you can theoretically reach infinite speed.

This is why this invention is so powerful and so important that they cannot afford me to have an open discussion about it.

And I am willing to discuss this openly, but they don’t.

Einstein is a scam, I am the truth.

Also I am willing to cooperate with anyone willing to do so.

Let us begin

Everyone should have heard by now about Klaus Schwab. To remind you Klaus Schwab is the founder of the WEF which is a private continuation of the Nazi regime which Klaus Schwab and his Family were model citizens of. It is a conglomerate of Occult Families rich people and useful Idiots lead by Henry Kissinger Klaus Schwab and the Rothschild clan. They control all of the Media to serve their purpose all of the money which is in private Rothschild hands and all of the Government through their Occult networks with bribery pedophilia and corruption. They promise you a “Great Reset” which in short is an AI war through AI policing where the Human race is connected to the Internet via the Neural Lace technology currently deployed through the “Corona” scam and in the Injection shots. This Technology was developed by the Harvard Wyss Foundation of the Escher-Wyss family that connects directly to Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk DARPA and Boston Dynamics. It is part of a bigger plan that includes Neural Link (implant, Mark of the beast) Starlink (SkyNet) Boston Dynamics (Autonomous Robots)and Freescale semiconductor (Jacob Rothschild). When this AI infrastructure is ready (in 2022) it will be the end of the Human Race. This is the meaning of the “Great Reset” an absolute fascist New World Order where there is no escape and the many are controlled by the few (WEF).

But they promised us also a “Green New Deal” and I want to focus on that. The so called “Green New Deal” is a scam and I shall explain you why. It does not do anything it just promises you “Net Zero” emissions which is nothing but a Hollywood accounting scam where the emissions you create are countered by the promise you plant trees, to offset your emissions you make by some fictional promise and it reduces nothing in fact it accelerates Global warming.

It is a scam fraud and a lie worth of Joseph Goebbels. It is a scam just like Richard Branson’s scam of the Virgin Earth Challenge.

From their website:

The benefits of the European Green Deal. The European Green Deal will improve the well-being and health of citizens and future generations by providing: fresh air, clean water, healthy soil and biodiversity; renovated, energy efficient buildings; healthy and affordable food; more public transport; cleaner energy and cutting-edge clean technological innovation.

The Green New Deal is “not a detailed plan that gives some specific outcomes, [but] a framework proposal … and is a good idea,” according to Eric Orts, Wharton professor of legal studies and business ethics. Orts is also director of Wharton’s Initiative for Global Environmental Leadership. It promises net zero emissions by 2050.

Green New Deal vs Absolute Zero Emissions

Now I am going to destroy those lying fascists with facts. Over 15 years ago I patented the only absolute zero emission transportation system designed to put an end to aviation which doubles as an infrastructure support system and is capable of hypersonic speed. It will produce absolute zero emissions forever, something that can never be bettered. There is no transportation technology faster, safer, cheaper, cleaner than this. And alone aviation is responsible for over 36 million tons of CO² emissions per year. That means that I could have saved you 540 million tons of CO² emissions already. And there is more:

All cars can run on water so we can eliminate CO² emissions from cars too and still using the car you drive just upgrading it will be fine, no need for the scam that are electric cars, problem solved.

In fact the electric cars will use up all pure rare earth metals needed for computers so that nobody will be able to afford a computer anymore.

You are scammed deceived and fooled.

Also you pay for it making you a slave forever.

On 9 February 2007, Branson announced the setting up of a new global science and technology prize — The Virgin Earth Challenge — in the belief that history has shown that prizes of this nature encourage technological advancements for the good of mankind. The Virgin Earth Challenge was to award $25 million to the individual or group who are able to demonstrate a commercially viable design that will result in the net removal of anthropogenic, atmospheric greenhouse gases each year for at least ten years without countervailing harmful effects. This removal must have long-term effects and contribute materially to the stability of the Earth’s climate. Branson also announced that he would be joined in the adjudication of the prize by a panel of five judges, all world authorities in their respective fields: Al Gore, Sir Crispin Tickell, Tim Flannery, James E. Hansen, and James Lovelock.

Richard Branson is Illuminati.

Richard Branson you owe me $25 million.

Richard Branson you are using my Technology and as such infringing my patent.

Same for Elon Musk who is also Illuminati and a Fraud.

Elon Musk you are a thief who stole my Invention on which the Hyperloop is based.

I claim the Hyperloop as my Intellectual Property

Now at that time I was already working on my Invention for some time which not only reduces CO² emissions by not creating it, it is to this day the only technology that creates absolute Zero emissions forever. Not only that, it is the fastest safest cheapest transportation technology that can ever be. And there is so much more to it.

The Absolute Transportation Technology

So let us start from the beginning: I sat out to create an absolute in transportation technology with the technology currently available.

It had to be fast safe cheap and to produce zero emissions. In 2005 I saw the first experimental Hypersonic craft flying from womera Australia the HyShot. It uses an air breathing technology that is called “Scramjet” technology.

A scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) is a variant of a ramjet air breathing jet engine in which combustion takes place in supersonic airflow. As in ramjets, a scramjet relies on high vehicle speed to compress the incoming air forcefully before combustion (hence scramjet), but whereas a ramjet decelerates the air to subsonic velocities before combustion, the airflow in a scramjet is supersonic.

The first patent for a scramjet was done in 1908 by René Lorin. René Lorin (24 March 1877– 16 January 1933) was a French aerospace engineer and inventor of the ramjet. In 1908 he patented the first subsonic ramjet design. Lorin published the principles of a ramjet in articles in the journal L’Aérophile from 1908 to 1913, expressing the idea that the exhaust from internal combustion engines could be directed into nozzles to create jet propulsion. He could not build this invention since there was no way at the time for an aircraft to go fast enough for a ramjet to function properly.

To this day this is one of the most interesting and capable Inventions of all time. It certainly is my favorite and I studied it to the detail, so much that I feel not another person knows this technology as I do.

But there is a catch. Flying an aircraft at Hypersonic speed is a problem, simply because above a certain speed it will become uncontrollable. Also Hypersonic physics are different and dictate the shape of the aircraft making it commercially insignificant. To go around this problem I put the aircraft on a track so navigation is purposely build into the system and it becomes as save as it can be. Again this isn’t really a new Idea combining train and aviation technology into one. M-497 Black Beetle LIMRV and SVL Turbojet Trains were all build and failed because you cannot just put a rocket engine on a car or a train in the hope it works.

In 1929 Franz Kruckenberg demonstrated with his “Schienenzeppelin” a combination of aviation and track technology that reached 250kph using lightweight engineering and a 600hp BMW engine. In 1974 the Aérotrain, invented by Jean Bertin in the 1960s, used a single reinforced concrete rail in the shape of an inverted “T”. Prototypes for long-distance travel used gas turbines for propulsion, eventually reaching a peak speed of 430.4 km/h (breaking rail’s record at the time) with the I80-HV.

Funnily enough there is a tax evasion company in Paris that calls themselves “Spacetrain.fr” which is nothing but exactly Jean Bertin’s Aérotrain sold as their technology, an old hag in a new frog. They have changed nothing but somehow they attracted investment of over 5 mil Euro which I suppose is what fraudsters do. I contacted those criminals, because frauds they are and I promised to expose them as I do. Emeuric Gleizes Thomas Bernin and the others of this money laundering tax evasion criminal enterprise I contacted and offered my technology which let’s face it deserves more the name spacetrain than they do. They called me insane for proposing my technology and I promised to expose their fraud which I do. Emeuric Gleizes in particular has a pocket full of § 1.000 companies meaning he is a fraud and does money laundering for the mafia. So I shall expose them all.

My technology took all those who came before me into account and analyzed them to create an absolute in transportation technology. It uses Lightweight engineering and a combination of hovercraft, track, jet, ramjet, scramjet and other technologies to be able to basically “fly” over a specially shaped track with absolute zero emissions.

It is faster than any airplane can ever be safer too and since it is capable to go from city center to city center it shaves at least 2h of any journey that you take to and from the airport. It can carry up to 256 passengers. It has the highest passenger transition rate of any transport technology that increases with the distance you travel. It uses a linear scramjet technology and it’s speed is directly related to the distance you travel. It has the capability to accelerate between any given point A to Be permanently. It does so by enabling all four strokes of a combustion engine permanently at the same time. The air is compressed by forward motion and it is an open system. The meaning of this is that the faster you go the faster you can go without limitations. It uses self levitation by forward motion to keep itself at balance at any given speed. There is no maximum speed because the speed is directly related to the distance you travel; the longer the distance the higher the speed you can achieve. There is no cruising speed, you accelerate, you decelerate and you are there. Every point on this planet can be reached within under one hour. And all that with absolute zero emissions.

Jules Verne famously wrote a book called “In 80 Days around the world”. With my technology you can travel in 4 h around the world with absolute zero emissions; beat that.

Now let us have a look at the biggest Illuminati scumbag of all; Elon Musk. Elon Musk copied my whole website back in 2010 / 2011. I traced his IP address to SpaceX and I tried to contact him through Tesla. I stayed in contact with Rick Avalos from Tesla but scumbag Elon never came back to me, now I know why. The Hyperloop is a blatant copy of my technology with the only difference is that it is in a tube which makes no difference it would work but not as efficiently. It actually would slow it down being in a tube.

Richard Branson the other Illuminati fraud and a fraud he is by all accounts and his Virgin Hyperloop is just another scam just like Elon Musk. In fact everything they promise they have infringed on my patent from the central command center to the design it all came from me and they try to bury me and my invention and have done so over the past decade.

Remember when Thomas Edison killed an Elephant to demonstrate the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s AC technology? It is just that.

The Hyperloop is just a diversion a distraction from the fact that we are capable of so much more than we are told we are.

Elon Musk is Illuminati and so is Richard Branson. Neural Lace (which is in the so called Vax shots) Neural Link Starlink SpaceX Boston Dynamics and Freescale semiconductor, all these combined are one gigantic weapon against mankind. The Boring Company and Hyperloop are designed to build underground cities and connect them. What they plan is the following:

In 2022 they will start to unleash a war a war which is AI robots against the Human Race. When this happens they will go underground in the cities they build and already have and connect them with my technology deviation the Hyperloop. The Boring Company will help them expand their cities underground and build tunnels for the Hyperloop. Then they will start to poison the Atmosphere so they can kill all the useless eaters (that is you and me). At that stage there is no escape from hell on earth.

But we have a choice. All energy can be created out of water with absolute zero emissions forever. We can regrow all the deserts in this world and make lush gardens out of it. We can connect every continent every country every city with Hypersonic Zero Emission Trains. All the Airports which will be obsolete can be with little to no costs converted into Cities making room a plenty for people to have space to live. All this with absolute zero emissions. Man can live free and birds can recoup the skies. We can make this world a paradise. And by 2050 we will be able to reach every planet in this solar system based on the technology I propose and that is available to us right here right now.

It is either that what I propose or slavery forever under the illusion of a Great Reset and a Green new Deal that like always promises you everything and gives you nothing.

It is Orwell’s 1984 Huxley's Brave new World and Adolf Hitler on steroids.

The choice is yours and yours alone. Stand up and fight for your freedom. Or perish forever.

Veni Vidi Veritas

Godspeed

Fritz Freud