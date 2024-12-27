Note to Authorities: Fuck You!

This is a call to Violence... It is a call for ending of all censorship because censorship is a violation of Human Rights.

It is a call for self defense because we are being attacked by them Jews on every level one can Imagine.

It is a call for so called "Authorities" to protect Human Rights.

Freedom of speech and with it Freedom to be Informed and with it Freedom to make up my own mind amidst and against the opinions of the Government are fundamental Human Rights.

You lot by protecting Jews have become Nazis!

And if you scum lot think you can protect a group of people who are clearly out of control...

Let's have it.

A Civil War is what you lot will get.

I for one shall fight to the death... tooth and nails...

You lot act like Nazis... as are the Jews... and I fight Nazis to the death.

You lot don't tell me what I have to think!

I Invite every Jew to comment on this...

Don't you scum lot ever come to me with Anti Semitism... Fuck off.

When I say FUCK THE JEWS… because JEWS ARE NAZIS…

I really mean it.

The Jewish Fascism Censorship is downright unacceptable no more.

Jews today are worse than Nazis… censoring everything.

Not even just everything but in particular the GENOCIDAL HOLOCAUST OF GAZA!



I watch RT and SPUTNIK because I want to hear every side of this conflict.

To me it is a violation of Human Rights and the right and Freedom to make up my own mind.

The Jews are rabid Dogs and can Fuck off.

I will not accept this and neither should you.

Repost this please if you agree.

Background for this Article:

Israeli forces carried out a "precise" strike on a news van parked near a hospital in Gaza, claiming that terrorists were inside.

However, the Van was clearly marked as Press!!!

The 5 journalists inside have fallen victims of the hit instead.

Additionally, the IDF issued an evacuation order for one of the few remaining operational hospitals in northern Gaza, alleging that it was being used as a base by terrorists.

Now this is a blatant Lie and everyone knows it as you can see the van was marked as a Press vehicle.

The Jewish Nazis have bombed so far with deliberation and in cold blood nearly every Hospital in Gaza.

The Jews are Animals... and I have to apologize to Animals calling them Jews.

The Jews are worse than Animals.

At this stage there can be no excuse for any Jew anywhere.

Youtube has removed RT completely and Youtube is Jewish.

So is Facebook.

So is Amazon.

So is Instagram.

So is Musk.

So is Trump.

This message is from Odysee:

Use your VPN and check out the censorship... find out for yourself.

This is not acceptable.

Content unavailable

This content currently broadcasted by the website Odysee which constitutes a replay of the signals of Russia Today and Sputnik which constitutes a violation of French (Article 6.I.8 of the "Loi pour la confiance dans l'économie numérique" LCEN) and EU law (decision (CFSP) 2022/351 and the regulation (EU) 2022/350 of the Council of the EU).

5 journalists killed in Gaza as IDF targets news van

https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/CYCLE-OF-VIOLENCE:3

Bitchute for now has still RT content

Here is the same article censored on Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IQSJvOiNB0E4

THE EU IS ILLEGAL.

It is Private Jewish Fascism.

Worse the EU is run by a Satanic whore worse than Hitler ever was!!!

That takes orders from a Nazi... Klaus Schwab... and a Jewish Terrorist Organization the WEF

The Jews want to legitimize the Holocaust in Gaza... want to censor the world and take OUR HUMAN RIGHTS from us away.

They do so for a very long time.

The above Article is not available in the EU anymore so I have to use a VPN to see it.

For me... as a German this is not acceptable under any circumstance.

Only Dicktators censor the Media... and only Dictatorial compliant Media complies with the censorship of Genocide.

And the Media is all full of Jews.

Which means the Jewish Media supports Fascism and Genocide.

And we all know what the Jews want... to Genocide us all.

This... protection of Jewish Genocide in Gaza... and deliberate manipulation of Human rights... in fact abolishing Human rights through the Jewish Censorship complex whitewashing the Genocide in Gaza is simply unacceptable!

The Quiet Transition From DARPA's XAI To Elon's xAI & Haaretz Exposes Sadistic Nature Of The IDF

https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-12-24-24:4

The Last American Vagabond

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/darpas-xai-elons-xai-sadistic-idf/

For the Jews... we are the enemy:

Palantir and Anduril join forces with tech groups to bid for Pentagon contracts

Consortium likely to include Elon Musk’s SpaceX in move to grab a bigger slice of $850bn US defence budget

This would be the dream team. And no, our enemies cannot compete.

I just read an advance copy of The Technological Republic—Hard Power Soft Power and the Future of the West by Alex Karp and Nicholas Zamiska, the founders of Palantir. They make the case for big tech working with government on big tech problems including defense, explaining how Big Tech abandoned our government and country when their workers protested defense-related business. A good read.

We should all be reminded that the American values that we all hold dear including our democracy exist only because of our ability to defend ourselves.

Our technology companies are fundamentally are only protection from oppression.

Imagine if our worst enemies developed AI capabilities greater than us. It would be a living nightmare.

https://www.ft.com/content/6cfdfe2b-6872-4963-bde8-dc6c43be5093

ADL Announces Network of Jew Spies Embedded in 150 College Campuses

Every Jew Student is Now a Spy Against Students & Faculty

The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) is an organization of sick perverted Jews that was founded by the secretive criminal network B'nai B'rith in order to rehabilitate the reputation of a convicted Jew rapist and murderer of a 13-year-old girl, while ideally preventing future such convictions of Jews, no matter how equally well-deserved.

The Jews have their next attack on Humanity already planned

ABC News Australia

Nearly 100 live samples of the deadly Hendra virus have been lost in a biosecurity bungle at a state-run Queensland laboratory.

An investigation has been launched after it was revealed 323 virus samples went missing from Virology Laboratory in 2021 in a “major breach” of biosecurity protocol, Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced on Monday.

The material, which included samples of Hendra virus, lyssavirus and hantavirus, appears to have gone missing after a freezer storing the samples broke down.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-12-09/queensland-lab-breach-missing-vials-virus-health/104701198

NOTE:

Major breach?

My Arse.

The Jews work on GoF with Genetically targeted Biological Warfare.

Covid was a Jewish Deception to create a Genetic Database curtsy of Henry Palaszczuk.

With the aim of DNA Harvesting & Global Sterilization.

And of course the AI war I am writing about for years

With deception and intent and a jab laced with NEURAL LACE BCI for the Internet of Bodies controlled via STARLINK and AI.

Ghee I wonder why nobody has picked up on this...

Also nobody has even attempted to debunk this.

Because I am right.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right!!!

I DARE THEE!

The Jews ain't from around here (wink wink) as they tell us so...

KABBALAH RABBI LAITMAN - "

JEWS ARE ALIENS FROM ANOTHER GALAXY, ANOTHER DIMENSION"

Here to conquer Earth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yH7d0vjGobx5

Which leads me to who we are and who they are

Better than them any day place and time!

Jews are Manchurian Candidates.

The Manchurian Candidates Fritz Freud · June 18, 2024 Little do we know where we came from nor do we want to know what is happening.... well most of us... me excluded. Read full story

And must be removed from power anywhere ASAP!

Everyone affiliated with WEF must be removed from power - prohibited from holding public office in the future - and prosecuted for treason….

Either that an/or shot in the streets.

CORRUPTION MUST NOT BE TOLERATED!

Declare the WEF and all Associates an International Terrorist Organization

Please sign this online petition

Here is the WEF Rothschild connection

His father was a Nazi

By the Wyss connection he is connected to HARVARD and especially to the HARVARD WYSS FOUNDATION.

https://wyss.harvard.edu/

Hansjörg Wyss the founder owns Chelsea Football club-

And the Harvard Wyss Foundation works together with DARPA and Elon Musk through Boston Dynamics and helped with NANOTECHNOLOGY aka NEURAL LACE which they deployed through the Covid Vax.

What is the Connection between Harvard Yale and the rest of the poison Ivy League?

Jews!

Slave Traders!

East India Corporation.

Eaton!

Oxford!

Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, UPenn and Columbia.

NOTE:

All them poison Ivy League are founded on Secret Societies to control Education and to bring people from the Jewish Illuminati Bloodlines straight into positions of power.

Elihu Yale (Also Eliah Yale)

Yale was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to David Yale (1613–1690), a wealthy Boston merchant and attorney to Robert Rich, 2nd Earl of Warwick, and Ursula Knight; he was the grandson of Ann Yale (born Lloyd), daughter of Bishop George Lloyd.[8] After the death of her first husband, Thomas Yale Sr. (1587–1619), son of Chancellor David Yale, Anne Yale married Theophilus Eaton, ambassador to Denmark. Eaton was the co-founder of two of the Thirteen British Colonies, which are represented on the Flag of the United States, mainly through the Massachusetts Bay Colony and the New Haven Colony, and was the brother of Nathaniel Eaton, Harvard's first Headmaster and President designate, at the founding of Harvard in 1636.

His son, Samuel Eaton, the uncle of Elihu, was also involved in the foundation of Harvard, being one of the seven founder members of the Harvard Corporation, the governing board and charter that incorporated the college in 1650. It was they, along with Elihu's uncle and aunt, Thomas Yale Jr., and Anne Yale Jr., who brought the reconstituted Eaton/Yale family to America, while other members of the family stayed in England.

- From Wikipedia

So there you have the direct connection between the Slave trade like the Russell Family East India Cooperation the Jews the British Monarchy Drug trade and trafficking via the East India cooperation the Sassoon Family to the Stattler Family to the control of Education everywhere.

Want more?

Yale Bush and the Afghan war!

And of course 9/11 was a Mossad Operation

September clues... or how the Jewish Media hoaxed the world

One must see Documentary about the Lies the Media showed us only for the gullible to swallow.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kE0m5kqK3nNi

The connection is the Bush Family Skull & Bones the East India Cooperation and their offspring the Hudson Bay Cooperation Yale Harvard Opium Drug trafficking and of course Jewish Supremacy.

Jews are Evil.

They did 9/11... the London Bombings on 7/7 which were overseen by Benjamin Nethanyahoo...

7-7 Ripple Effect

Another must see Documentary about the Lies the Media showed us only for the gullible to swallow.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z6HO7dHmAYLY

They did COVID... they did Maidan... the war in Ukraine and HAMAS!

Bush was Skull & Bones... the Biden's are CIA.

That is how interlocking these scumbags operate.

And right there you have the Jewish connection.

The only man who asked George Bush about his ties to the Skull and Bones secret society.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2MlolyNHK3x

Tim Russert: the details about what caused his death

WHEN TV journalist Tim Russert died June 13, it was heartbreaking news for his family, friends and fans. Chief of the Washington bureau of NBC News and longtime moderator of “Meet the Press,” Russert was known for asking tough questions. He leaves two more: How could death come so fast to a man who, on-air and off, had always seemed so full of life?

According to reports, Russert died from sudden cardiac arrest -- his heart stopped working.

https://www.latimes.com/health/la-he-closer23-2008jun23-story.html

Tim Russert died on 6.13 aged 58 which in Jewish Numerology is also 13.

He exposed Skull & Bones which is the CIA's recruiting ground.

And the CIA has a Heart attack gun.

Case closed.

He was murdered by the CIA as an act of revenge most possibly ensured and instigated by the Bush Family who are Jews.

Jews helped Adolf Hitler's rise to power.

Prescott Bush - How Bush's grandfather helped Hitler's rise to Power

And of course Hitler was a Rothschild by blood.

Marx Engels Lenin Stalin Mao Pol Pot Keir Starmer... all Jews

Now what do these Jews do?

In the name of a climate emergency they want to starve us all to death.

And starving the population to death is Jewish Communism 101 on how to subdue a population.

All Dicktators have used this method all over the world

From Holland to India to the UK.

Only in the USA farmers ain't protesting because Bill Gates has bought them already... and the Jews in the USA are actively poisoning the soil and food.

When all the Rats have vanished you ate them all.

I wrote the other day that all I want for XMass is a Guillotine.

Thanx to Alicia she sent me this Video

Trevor Moore - Time for Guillotines

Well it's no secret our country's in some trouble here

The left is mad, the right's enraged, and the middle's disappeared

The fat cats expect us to bail out them and all their friends

And when they've spent our money they stick out their hands again

It's times like this that each of us need to reach across the aisle

Instead of hurling insults we can try to share a smile

Put aside our differences and remember what made us great

All the people arm in arm and in one voice we'll say:

It's time for guillotines, it's time to raise the boards

It's time to sharpen blades, we just can't take this any more

It's nothing personal, we gave your way a try

We're sorry, but you at the top all have to die

I'm sorry Mister President, we need to have your head

And senators and congressmen--we need all of you dead

And all the CEOs of all the banks

And TV pundits too, let's show our thanks

It really pains us, we'll have to kill your wives and children too

It's purely business, we just cannot have them avengin' you

We'll start in the Hamptons, and Beverly Hills, and to Georgetown we go

And we'll burn Connecticut to the ground so that nothing ever grows

It's time for guillotines, it's time to raise the boards

It's time to sharpen blades, we just can't take this any more

Those peaceful protests just were not cutting it

Martin Luther King and Ghandi both can go suck a dick

We can come together, we can do this if we try

Find our common enemy and unite both our sides

A lesbian and a NASCAR fan help to hold a lobbyist down

While a priest and an abortion doctor stomp him into the ground

We'll take the Secretary of the Treasury, and the Chairmen of the Fed

And let all three hundred million citizens gangrape them 'till their dead

And when every man, woman and child has finished running trade

We'll rest for a couple hundred years before we'll have to do it again

Trevor Moore died, his cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Moore, 41, died on Aug. 7 from blunt force trauma to the head, PEOPLE confirms. His death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner-coroner.

There are no accidents

Skull & Bones are every year 15 people.

Skull & Bones is the feeding Ground for the CIA.

The CIA is Jewish Illuminati.

Aug 7 is 8.7 which is 15.

There are no accidents.

Which makes this one even more important.

Jews Torch Australia's Freedom

https://www.brighteon.com/abca7630-efa9-44b1-9212-a75c4e298910

And of course we have the Jewish Lobby at the center of all of our problems.

The Lobby UK

And the USA Jewish lobby

This is a great Docu series to watch and understand by their own mouths how they work and operate to infiltrate Society.

Mainly using paid protestors.

NOTE:

This is also how the Jewish Lobby infiltrated and executed MAIDAN in Ukraine.

And the recent protests in Georgia.

Add to this the many Jewish Think Tanks that are responsible for subverting USA Politics against you...

Black Lives Matter...

ANTIFA...

The Tides Foundation...

George Soros Open Society...

And Dominion Voting Machines all tied up.

Unit 8200

Unit 8200 and Covid

But of course I have never seen a Jew apologize to us.. which they should.

Rather they insist on playing victims which is the opposite of Truth.

Time for Jews to Leave Europe Before It’s Too Late

A Civilization That Loses Its Jews Inevitably Condemns Itself to Death

https://www.meforum.org/mef-online/time-for-jews-to-leave-europe-before-its-too-late

And that is remnant of the Jewish Bloodlust... because Jews are a death cult.

THE Luciferian death cult all other cults are based upon.

The worship of molech.

Insufferable megalomaniacs that feast on the blood of others

In Europe, synagogues are fortresses. Is this the path for the US?

https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-europe-synagogues-are-fortresses-is-this-the-path-for-the-us/

Quite frankly the problem is that Jews are protected no matter what they do.

And that is the core problem.

The Jews wage war against Humanity and Humanity needs to unite against the Jews.

Jews as of such will never be held accountable for their actions and that is another problem.

So we must... simply because they force us... bring the war back to them.

And if this means to burn their synagogues... so be it.

Better them than us.

If the Jews live in fear then because of the evil they did throughout time against Humanity.

Time for them to be held accountable for their actions.

I want peace... Jews want WW3.

WW3 means that many people will die.

If the Jews have to die to prevent WW3... so mote it be.

My life my destiny my choice.

The Jews started this war... and they will lose.

Last but not least… we have Einstein who said that we cannot travel faster than the speed of light.

Of course we can.

I lay claim to that I am the first person to have achieved feasible technology that can do just that.

So why do we protect Jews when all they do is stop us and conflict us into wars we do not want?

Water is all we ever need as a source of energy.

Stops them from profiting from us.

Stops all wars.

Stops and ends pollution now and forever.

Of course that is against the common denominator which is Jewish Supremacy the root of all evil.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

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