Fritz’s Freud

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Fritz Freud
Dec 27, 2024

Hebrew Free Loans

Something I been telling people for a long time...

If you are a Jew ('Semite'), you can get 0.0% Interest Loans at Banks anywhere in America

https://odysee.com/@FraudInc:7/If-you-are-a-Jew-('Semite'),-you-can-get-0.0--Interest-Loans-at-Banks-anywhere-in-America:8

Jewish Fre Loans

https://www.jfla.org

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MaxxNY
Dec 27, 2024Edited

Your number one Jewish threats are the bar (mitzvah) association and the American medical extermination complex. Lawyers and doctors are the front line of Judaism. The lawyers are stealing your property and inheritance and the Jewish medical extermination complex is stealing your life. They probably already killed your parents.

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