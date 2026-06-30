Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liam's avatar
liam
21h

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” -Dr.Seuss

Reply
Share
Millicent Fullwood's avatar
Millicent Fullwood
1d

Beautiful❤️🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fritz Freud
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fritz Freud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture