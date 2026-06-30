I’ll be your mirror

Reflect what you are, in case you don’t know

I’ll be the wind, the rain, and the sunset

The light on your door to show that you’re home

When you think the night has seen your mind

That inside you’re twisted and unkind

Let me stand to show that you are blind

Please, put down your hands

‘Cause I see you

I find it hard to believe you don’t know

The beauty you are

But if you don’t, let me be your eyes

A hand to your darkness so you won’t be afraid

When you think the night has seen your mind

That inside you’re twisted and unkind

Let me stand to show that you are blind

Please, put down your hands

‘Cause I see you

I’ll be your mirror (reflect what you are)

I’ll be your mirror (reflect what you are)

I’ll Be Your Mirror - Nico & The Velvet Underground

What is ZEN?

ZEN is a feeling that connects heart mind and soul.

ZEN is a shield of protection.

ZEN is knowing by feeling.

ZEN is the Ultimate energy shield by force of nature.

ZEN is positive Karma.

ZEN is a clear lake reflecting the moonlight.

ZEN is honesty.

ZEN is clarity.

ZEN is emotional intelligence.

ZEN is TRUTH.

ZEN can only be achieved with Truth.

ZEN is the wisdom of ages you feel in your heart.

ZEN is peace.

ZEN is love.

ZEN is knowing you can have anything but you need nothing.

ZEN is the pleasure of knowing that all you have is all you need and all you need is all you have.

ZEN is inner peace because you are in balance.

ZEN is the connection with your surroundings as one.

ZEN is the wisdom to let go when necessary.

ZEN is the knowledge that you are prepared for a fight.

ZEN is the happiness of a Child that first encounters the sea.

ZEN is a quiet moment were everything is perfect.

ZEN is everything and it is nothing because nothing is everything.

ZEN is the oldest “Religion“ in the world that comes from the simple though to become a better person.

ZEN is no Religion because ZEN has no God... why do you need a God anyway?

ZEN is the ground that allows you to walk.

ZEN is the air that allows you to breathe.

ZEN is the water that allows you to swim.

ZEN is the fist that defeats the enemy with one single punch.

ZEN is the knowledge that you never need this fist because your enemies know you have it.

ZEN is lying beside a river and listen to the Melody of the water.

ZEN is the melody the wind sings to you... if you care to listen.

ZEN is swimming against the stream to reach the beginning.

ZEN is floating with the stream to reach the shore.

ZEN is a moment in time.

ZEN is time itself.

ZEN is the ability to see the world with the eyes of a child when you are a grown man.

ZEN is the ability to see the world with the eyes of a man when you are a child.

ZEN is the knowledge that only an empty cup can be filled.

ZEN is to trust in your own abilities in Mind Body and Soul.

There is a catch.

Before you can achieve ZEN you first must let go of all negativity.

Everything that holds you down.

Everything that bothers you.

One must strip yourself naked and not keep a single burden.

One must begin the journey from absolute zero.

Leave the past behind.

Clear yourself from all the emotional burden... psychological restrains.

Because when you do something bad for others... your soul keeps receipts... don’t do it.

Your soul is the log file of your life that can never be erased.

Only then you set yourself on a path and never look back.

And life itself will reveal itself to you until you find your purpose.

Those who go with the flow end up with the trash on the shores where everyone pissed in.

Only those willing to swim against the stream find clarity in the beginning of the soul.

And drink from the well of wisdom.

All life began in the East... and that is where you find wisdom.

The trash lies at the western shores.

ZEN is a particular set of rules.

These rules are no rules because ZEN is not law.

And because ZEN isn’t law we never break the law.

But... if you want to achieve something... one must follow the right path... so the rules write themselves.

There are no shortcuts in life.

ZEN are guiding principles that you can break anytime... but why would you want to?

These guiding principles are there for you to become a better person if you so wish.

It includes forward thinking… meditation… reflection.

ZEN is the way… and Buddha… or to become Buddha… a man of spirit is the goal.

We don’t kill.

We don’t steal.

We don’t lie.

And we don’t do harm.

But we fight if we have to.

That gives us Karma… and Karma leads to ZEN.

This all is achieved through daily reflection and progressive thinking.

To achieve that one must learn to let go of all negativity.

And it is a continuous cycle of learning… and accessing wisdom of the ages.

As simple as it sounds…. it ain’t that simple.

The highest form of Intelligence is intelligence of feelings.

Feelings are a magnetic force produced by currents through the Bloodstream.

A force produced through thought.

The intelligence of feelings lets you control this force directly without the need for Language.

Knowing without knowing what knowing means.

The intelligence of feelings also is one step into telepathy.

Something we are capable of.

Once you understand these things... depression seize to exist because the joy of living is permanent.

Furthermore if you make learning your purpose of life... you never have a boring day ever.

Because every second of every minute of every hour of every day is time well spend in the classroom of life.

Learning is a big part of what makes life interesting and meaningful. It helps us grow, come up with new ideas, and understand each other better.

It’s not just about getting new information; it’s about taking on life’s surprises and turning them into opportunities.

One can learn how to do things.

But one can also learn from mistakes how not to do it.

I call this the Cinderella Method.

When Cinderella got help from the doves to sort the peas from the ashes of existenz... she kept the good and swallowed the bad... but kept the memory as a teacher would.

The good into the pot the bad into the crop.

Because our mistakes teach us how not to do things... not to repeat mistakes.

Because the biggest sin is trying to forget.

Nothing hurts more than stupidity.

Lifelong learning satisfies the soul... gives it purpose and satisfaction.

And it brings Balance to chaos.

Also... If you know how to do things... how to make things... you don’t need to buy it.

“If you immediately know the candle light is fire, then the meal was cooked a long time ago”

Why Lifelong Learning Feeds the Soul

The science of learning and how it nourishes well-being.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-path-to-passionate-happiness/202507/why-lifelong-learning-feeds-the-soul

Every Artist is a practitioner.

Every teacher is a student.

Every adult is a child.

Practice makes perfect.

Never give in... never surrender... never retreat.

When you are on the path of ZEN you are on the right path.

One will become a teacher only if one is willing to learn... not by certificate... but by experience.

This expression... “If you immediately know the candle light is fire, then the meal was cooked a long time ago“ is a ZEN Buddhist expression that invites contemplation and points to a deeper understanding of existence and realization.

It was propagated by Stargate SG-1... but it’s origin is ZEN.

It comes from a deeper understanding of things... such as that life is a paradox and shouldn’t exist.

But it does and that’s a contradiction in itself.

Because the rational mind can never rationalize existenz because existenz itself is irrational.

How came life into existenz?

Nobody knows... and that is the Truth... the void inside.

Even God doesn’t know.

Yet the Idiots believe in the Almighty God and the evil ones tell them they are right... what a shitshow.

Believe is the curse on which Humanity fails... propagated by those who make a business out of making other people believe... and vilifying those who won’t accept their lies.

Hence the enemies of one Religion isn’t the other Religion... it is the unbelievers... the crazy ones... the round pegs in a square hole.

It is we who actually bring change because we use our Brains... vilified and fought against by the Idiots that believe anything because they are too stupid and too lazy to think!

We are Star Seeds.

We are Starmen.

From the stars we came and to the stars we go.

There is only one magic thing in life and that is life itself.

And nobody can explain that.

Religion preys on that... giving you an Impossible explanation... God / Allah/ Lucifer...

And then when you do not believe their lies they punish you.

That is Society in a nutshell... Jewish Fascism.

That is how the Jews... the Mafia and the Government operates.

It is a protection racket built on Jewish lies.

The Jews however are the most unholy people in the world... barbaric and backwards.

If idiots can walk you know they are Jews.

They worship the lie... Kol Nidre.

That is why Jews can never become Human nor will they ever achieve ZEN.

Who are you? No! Who really are you? Understanding yourself is the key to everything. If you understand yourself you avoid mistakes and uncertainties and thus make a better living all around.

The principle key of understanding yourself is that everything you do is part of a “Domino effect”. What that means is that nothing can just be seen on its own, everything is part of a chain and to know what you do and where it takes you is essential in making decisions for yourself.

For example: If you make a fuse, you know that it will be part of a bomb, if it is part of a bomb, people will be killed, if people will be killed, people are angry and seek revenge, make another bomb and so the chain goes on.

Refuse to make the Fuse in the first place, you might not stop the event, but you cleanse yourself from the burden.

Refuse to be a part of the problem.

That is what Karma is all about.

Additionally you can just kick the shit out of the one that is building the bomb... break all of his fingers... both legs and anus... kick out all of his teeth and blind his eyes.

As such you prevent murder... this is a good deed.

Here is a Truth... all Religion is fake ZEN.

When Jesus went to India before the Actor became Jesus he studied ZEN.

Everything good about Christianity is ZEN.

Of course them Jews added the “God” thing to make themselves important... nasty little buggers..

God is a lie.

But what it gives to the Individual believing this shit... is a fake feeling of ZEN.

Jesus died for my sins so I can be a Goyslop Arsehole... Fuck that.

All Religion is cultural appropriation of ZEN... fake ZEN.

Christianity to ZEN is like a Transgender woman to a real women.

Fake... absolutely fake.

And don’t get me started on Islam.

That is ZEN for Pedophiles.

Not even ZEN... Islam is Fascism for Pedophiles... fuck that.

Christianity... Islam... Communism... all fake shit dictated by Jews who are evil as fuck because they want to be God.

Jews... fucktard turds that are genetically mutated Rats multiplied by evil.

Jews live by the Lie... that is why Jews never can achieve ZEN or become Buddhists.

Why do you need a crutch when you can walk?

Why do you need a God when you don’t need one?

It is Immaterial and stupid and it doesn’t really matter if there is a God... not to me and not to anyone.

My life matters and so should yours.

And if it isn’t and it is more important to worship a non existing God... go fuck yourself.

And if you insist you are a fascist and either a Freemason or a Jew.

Bullet in the head... that is my solution.

God is a Lie.

ZEN is Truth.... but it is a Truth one must earn.

God... the stupidest of stupid people can believe in God... God... Guns... Government... no skill required.

ZEN however is a life discipline.

ZEN is an achievement one cannot fake.

ZEN is a Superpower.

ZEN starts with breathing.

Note:

There are many forms of advanced breathing... such as circular breathing... or left to right or triangular breathing.

One should start with slow and intense breathing.

Then you must align the Chakras... learn to open your Body so the Qi can flow.

Note:

The Chakras each have a certain frequency a certain tone attached to it.

For a beginner that shouldn’t matter as the positioning matters more to align the chakras.

Personally I prefer Qi Gong over Yoga as I am a Martial Artist.

And Falun Dafa are perfect for beginners.

A little understanding here... because ZEN teaches understanding.

We have two sets of movements in our body.

One is muscle movement.

The other one is ligament movement.

When we are born we dominantly and especially in western culture rely on muscle movement.

We ignore ligament movement completely... we never been taught it.

And many sports people do have a problem with ligaments because of that.

Essentially we carry two persons.

ZEN and Kung Fu training especially Wing Chun and Ba Gua Zheng as well as Qi Gung and Tai Qi specialize in ligament training... as does Ballet and Gymnastics.

Essentially that enables the second person within you.

If you concentrate on muscle training you gain mass and even you become strong you become slow.

Bruce Lee was very fast because he was trained in Wing Chun.

When you train like that your whole body becomes like a compressed spring.

So to land a hit one must simply let go.

The power of that depends on the time you spent training.

Perfection... essentially that is the aim.

And the deep rooted knowledge of that becomes ZEN.

This eliminates also the need to prove myself... I have proven everything to my teachers and in the Gym.

Additionally there are some techniques which are seldom taught... the Dim Mak techniques.

They are forbidden because they can seriously cause harm.

I can kill anyone that approaches me with one single strike... and no one can defend against this.

But why should I do this?

This goes back to one of the first statements:

ZEN is knowing you can have anything but you need nothing.

Also ZEN teaches you the implications of your actions.

Awareness of the self.

For example:

Many Brainwashed Politicians try to brainwash the public into accepting WW3 because them Jews push the lot into it.

Trump’s push for War with Iran.

The EU’s push for War with Russia.

The outcome is clear for me to see because I ain’t blind.

A Burning world that lies in Ashes... and that is what them Jews want.

I written a beautiful poem about this.

The western Politicians... corrupted by Pedophilia Jews and Adrenochrome are driven insane by Jewish Bloodlust.

And they think and try to drive the world insane because... follow the leader.

That happened in Germany 1933.

People do not agree... nor understand... yet they still follow like lemmings.

Like sheep they follow the Butcher to Slaughterhouse 5.

Because Humanity generally has a lack of self respect indoctrinated by false prophets of the Apocalypse... false Idols of Judaism Christianity and Islam and the false gods of them.

ZEN teaches self respect and the value of a good teacher.

ZEN enables the hidden powers within.

The concept of ZEN is reflected in German Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s writings Thus spoke Zharatustra... leaning on ZEN and Zorastrian philosophy.

Übermensch

The Übermensch is a concept in the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche. In his 1883 book, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Nietzsche has his character Zarathustra posit the Übermensch as a goal for humanity to set for itself. The Übermensch represents a shift from otherworldly Christian values and manifests the grounded human ideal. Zarathustra proclaims the will of the Übermensch to give meaning to life on planet Earth, and admonishes his audience to ignore those who promise other-worldly fulfillment. In 1909, Thomas Common translated the term to English as “Superman”, following the terminology of George Bernard Shaw’s 1903 stage play Man and Superman.

Here is my Grandmaster Samuel Kwok teaching the first form of Wing Chun… Sil Lim Tao

Hitler... because he was a Jew... took this concept and falsified it... because all Jews are false prophets.

Donald Trump is doing the same.

Donald Trump is the Golden cow... essentially the USA is worshipping him... a false God... a false idol... a false prophet... just like Adolf Hitler was before him sacrificing the USA on the Altar of them Jews.

Another great German philosopher who understood ZEN was Herrmann Hesse.

Siddhartha

Novel by Hermann Hesse

Siddhartha: An Indian novel is a 1922 novel by Hermann Hesse that deals with the spiritual journey of self-discovery of a man named Siddhartha during the time of the Gautama Buddha. The book, Hesse’s ninth novel, was written in German, in a simple, lyrical style. It was published in the United States in 1951 by New Directions Publishing and became influential during the 1960s. Hesse dedicated the first part of it to the French writer Romain Rolland and the second part to Wilhelm Gundert, his cousin. The word Siddhartha is made up of two words in the Sanskrit language: siddha + artha, which together means “he who has found meaning” or “he who has attained his goals”.

Both Nietzsche and Hesse understood the shortcomings of Christianity and its falsehood and by deed were drawn to ZEN and Buddhist wisdom.

Both are fundamentally misunderstood especially by Americans who lack an appreciation for life... and are force fed lies by corrupted TV Evangelists who get paid to lie to you by the Jews who control them.

Behavioral Modification.

Exactly like the Politicians who are paid by the same Jews to create conflict and to provoke WW3.

Here are some essential Articles about Mind Control and Behavioral Modification

Mind Control May 15, 2025 Some essential Articles about Mind Control and Behavioral Modification Read full story

Essentially the west is painting the East as Communist because that is what they want you to think.

Because they don’t want you to learn about ZEN.

Nor do they want you to learn the Rothschild connection to the CCP.

The Chinese CCP are Manchu... which are Chinese Jews.

ZEN is a spiritual journey of self-discovery.

Once you start the journey there is no looking back... and why would you.

If you learn to cook a five star meal... why would you eat a Ratburger?

Life itself is a journey and a wonderful one too.

It is all in the perception... how to see things.

So maybe you should learn to see things differently.

And learning takes time.

For example... how does a lemon tree smell?

Ore a rosebush?

A Lilac tree?

Lavender?

Or a lily?

You see you think you know because that is what you been told by the Indoctrination.

False pretext of false memory falsified by indoctrination.

And that is what Hollywood is all about... indoctrination through false memories implanted by consumption.

Truth is... none of you have even ever smelled a Lemon tree.

Or for that a tomato bush.

I have... my mother was a great gardener and I know what great food tastes and smells like.

The food they sell you in the USA is poison... Goyslop for the brainwashed.

Brainwashed by Christian values and Mc Donalds.

Nothing good can come out of this.

In ZEN we train our senses.

We train our weak parts and thus eliminating them.

I tell you a secret.

ZEN enables the six senses of Humanity.

But wait I hear you say... we only have five senses...

sixth sense

noun A power of perception seemingly independent of the five senses; keen intuition. Extrasensory perception; the ability to sense things by means other than the known bodily senses. Grasping the inner nature of things intuitively.

That is right... we only have five senses.

BUT... and here comes the catch... the sixth sense isn’t something extra but rather the ability gained from training your senses to such an extent they become one.

It is an awareness of things that can’t be explained.

But it can be achieved by training... ZEN is the key.

Another achievement that comes from training and ZEN is precognition.

Precognition

Precognition is the purported psychic phenomenon of seeing, or otherwise becoming directly aware of, events in the future.

Precognition and other abilities such as Telepathy are dismissed by accepted western science.

However I have problems with western science as they are full of Jews Freemasons and charlatans like Einstein and Neil de Grasse Tyson or that Charlatan Prof Brian Cox... a cock that’s what he is.

These Arseholes know nothing.

They are a product of a System that teaches nothing... they are masters of illusion... stupid people with a stupid certificate of stupidity.

Someone who dismisses the existenz of QI... the life giving energy in a living Universe is not a scientist but a fool... or an Idiot... both.

They teach you that because of Einstein’s fraud we cannot go faster than the speed of light.

A Lie proven wrong by the fact of my Invention which they won’t touch because it exposes them as frauds!!!

Joe Rogan is a fraud too... sucking Elon Musk’s dick (botched due to a failed dick enhancement).

The Language of the Universe isn’t Mathematics but Feelings.

And the Intelligence of feelings is the highest form of Intelligence with Empathy and love the highest form of spiritual emotions.

Emotional Intelligence.

Training that leads to the enabling of hidden powers within the Human psyche and physiology.

However... we Empath’s have to shield ourselves from stupidity and other negative emotions because it does affect us badly.

It does affect everyone... but most are too thick to feel it.

For example... telepathy is mind to mind communication.

Isn’t that what we are doing right now?

Me by writing.

You by reading.

And if I can learn to read writings... I can learn to read people.

A Hunter can read trails... a lip reader how to read lips.

A Psychologist learns how to read behavior.

And I can learn to read to read your mind on your reaction behavior and expression... try me.

Here are some other things they don’t teach you... such as Vedic Mathematics.

ZEN is a Superpower... it enables the Super Human inside everyone.

Everyone can become whatever they want if they follow the righteous path of ZEN.

Let me make a test.

Three Breaths of Buddha.

Close your eyes... sit relaxed or stand relaxed.

Breath in deeply through your nose... hold for three seconds... and then let go through your mouth... don’t push.

Do it again this time at slower speed.

And again at even slower speed.

Relax and open your eyes.

Think of a task... for example making a fried egg sandwich.

Before you make it... close your eyes.

Visualize... Imagine... your task before hand.

Two toasts in the toaster.

Chop half an Onion and two mushrooms.

Fry them.

Put Chilly sauce on the toast.

Put the Onion and schrooms on top.

Fry the egg.

Put it on one toast.

Cheese on top.

Other toast on top and slice it in half.

Three Breaths of Buddha.

Now do it.

Visualization with three breaths of Buddha works wonders.

And it works for every task.

Because it aligns the Mind Body and Soul.

ZEN is a Superpower... a Superpower that requires Discipline.

And it is continuous.

Before every task we visualize it.

And after every Day we let the day goes past in reflection and empty the mind.

As such we become better persons every day.

And with becoming better persons we also make the world a better place.

And isn’t that what it is all about?

You should try it.

You’d be amazed what you can achieve.

And always remember:

You can’t buy everything.

But you can learn anything.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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