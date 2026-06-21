The rains move in eastwards in waves of succession

Drawing lines of grey across the sky

With history just as close as a hand on the shoulder

In hunger and impatience we cry



The battle against corruption rages in each corner

There must be something better something pure

And the call it is answered from the caves to the cities

Come the dealers of salvation on Earth



Now we’ve seen the restless children at the head of the columns

Come to purify the future with the arrogance of youth

Nothing is as cruel as the righteousness of innocence

With automatic weapons and a gospel of the truth



Revolution forever

Succession of the seasons

Within the blood of nature all raised to rot and die

This purity, purity is a lie



Now immaculate conception in sterilised laboratories

How the vanity goes on

Or in the message of the preacher with his morals and obsessions

The wars that we wage upon ourselves



Purity is a virtue

Purity is an angel

Purity is for madmen to make fools of us all

So forgive yourself my friend, this will soon be over

What happened here tonight is nothing at all



Revolution forever

Succession of the seasons

Within the blood of nature all raised to rot and die

This purity, purity is a lie



I will always see Brendan at that broken down piano

His fingers thick and red, shaking on the keys

Battered by the years of alcohol and working

Still playing with the faith that never leaves



So sit us down, buy us a drink, tell us a good story

Sing us a song we know to be true

I don’t give a damn that I never will be worthy

Fear is the only enemy

That I still know

Purity - New Model Army

“I am personally proud of the holocaust of Gaza, and that 80 years from now, they will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did” - May Golan, Israeli Minister of Social Equality.

Social Equality... MyArse!

Yes... I Fritz Freud stand up against hate... especially Jewish hate against Humanity and Jewish Fascism.

And don’t you fucking dare to twist my fucking words to suit your fucking lies!

The Jewish religion is one of Lies Hate and Control... and I expose you lot because Jews are Nazis!

My name is Gabe Einhorn. I’m a 24 year old founder, building VryfID, which verifies renters identity and income, then matches them with apartments they can actually afford. For landlords, this helps them fill units faster, increase occupancy, and raise NOI.

I posted last week about an antisemitic incident, and since then it has blown up everywhere. Social media is flooded with people who hate Jews, and their only goal is to try to destroy us, as you see below. This guy just wants to destroy my business, and take down any Jewish person.

Thank God, there are many good people out there who have been supporting me, and who are standing up to hate. If you are seeing this and want to be involved with what we are building, both with VryfID, as well as our fight against hate, please reach out.

Fuck this Guy... all Jews are Liars... Kol Nidre.

How to stop Anti-Semitism Fritz Freud · November 18, 2022 Truth. If everyone speaks the truth and everyone is contend with the things they have, the Freedoms they enjoy and the company they keep... there is no need to lie. Read full story

I can’t listen to this Jewish Nazi without vomiting.

And of course them Jewish Nazis pad themselves on the back... intellectual Incest.

So he goes around the Jewish Nazi merry go round spewing his hate against humanity and revealing... by accident... that these Jews do what Bilderberg... Bohemian Grove and Peter Thiel do on a private regular basis... meeting and planning their Fascism and control of society in secret hideouts only accessible by Jews.

He Built AI That IDs Every Tenant Automatically

Now there are shitloads of Question and I try to raise the lot and as such raise awareness what really lies behind this little Jewish prick.

First of all... AI Agents are more expensive than employees... don’t take my word... here is beautiful Prof. Hannah Fry explaining it.

Second is that his company VryfID is basically just another form of the Digital ID these Jewish Nazis force upon the Goyim they want to control.

And I raised this question before... why do Jews push a Technology that was born in Auschwitz?

The answer is simple... Jews are Nazis!

Just like Adolf Hitler who was a Nazi Jew.

And Peter Thiel who is a Nazi Jew.

Third is... where does this Jewish Nazi get his money from?

I mean for sure he didn’t get it on Intelligence.

The answer is simple... Insider trading... and Jewish Fascism.

This is how Jews make money... by enslaving the rest and creating a society under total Jewish Nazi control... Planet Auschwitz.

A little over a year ago, Gabe Einhorn was a guest on the Hallmark Abstract Service podcast Do You Ever Wonder. At the time, he was the founder of GoPrays.com, a faith-inspired apparel brand uniting people of all religions around belief in something greater, National Sales Manager at Contempo Space, and a commercial mortgage strategist at The Capria Group. The episode’s title is ‘What Happens When Faith, Fashion, and Commercial Real Estate Collide?’

Since then, he has founded the company VryfID, with a mission to ‘connect owners and property managers with renters who are already identity- and income-verified, spotlighting the right tenants for the right units before anyone ever fills out an application’.

The journey to creating the technology came from observing the issues surrounding tenant acquisition by owners and property managers.

Question is... who is Hallmark Abstract Service?

https://hallmarkabstractllc.com

To put this into perspective... Hallmark Abstract Service is protecting Jewish fraud.

Jewish title deed fraud to be precise.

It is all part of the Jewish Mafia that steals property from people like us... who work for their money... and give it to these Incest Nazi Jews.

They legalize illegality and attack anyone as an Antisemite who exposes their scam.

Jewish title deed Fraud

So how did these Einhorn (Unicorn in German) Brothers get startup money in the first place?

Because Nikola Tesla was conned by J.P. Morgan... and the same happened to me.

I did everything correctly... my research... writing a business plan.

My technology is so powerful it renders all Transportation obsolete only by existing.

That is the complete market of transportation everywhere rendered obsolete by this technology.

That is the law of business... when a new technology comes in... the old is obsolete.

It happened with Video which was rendered obsolete by DVD.

It happened with tape recorders which were rendered obsolete by CD’s.

My technology makes aviation and conventional trains obsolete.

And we are speaking about a global market everywhere that exceeds multiple trillion $ Dollars in value.

An absolute in profitability with a proven market... fail save Investment one would think.

So why didn’t anyone invest a single penny in my technology?

Jews!

Jews and their fascist need to control Society!

Simple proposition.

Why don’t we all get together and change the world?

This is what Project Revolution is all about.

I don’t want to convince people... can’t change the stupid.

I want them to hate me exposing their lies with TRUTH.

Because I have about 13 Business proposals ready to roll...

The stupid will be left behind... so mote it be.

I don’t give a Rats arse about them.

The Future belongs to those who are willing to take it.

Fuck them Jews.

Who is with me to make the future happen?

Water as energy is free energy... free fuel... using existing combustion technology.

It takes their power.

Datacenters are for AI.

AI = Jewish Fascism

Jewish control over society.

Let’s take it away from them Jews.

So back to the Einhorn’s.

Aiden Einhorn is still in University.

To open a company like that costs 1 million $ USD upfront.

Yet the normal University student lives on Breadcrumbs and if lucky graduates with a debt of up to $ 50.000 USD.

That takes them 20 years to pay back.

And these Jewish Nazis seem to have more money even...

How can someone still in college offer to hire people... and created media content without money?

Jews get money for free that they steal from us... period.

This is from Aiden Einhorn’s linkedIn.

Despite all the recent noise, we’re still hiring.

In fact, we’re looking for something very specific.

We’re looking for students who want to be in front of the camera.

As VryfID continues to grow, we’re investing heavily in content, social media, and building our brand online.

We want students who are comfortable creating content, sharing ideas, interviewing people, attending events, and helping tell the story of what we’re building.

This isn’t a role where you’ll be hidden behind a screen.

You’ll have the opportunity to become a face of the brand, create content with real reach, and gain hands-on experience growing a startup.

We’re looking for students in NYC who are:

• Comfortable on camera

• Interested in content creation

• Passionate about startups and entrepreneurship

• Willing to work hard and learn fast

• Excited to build something from the ground up

The best opportunities often come from putting yourself out there.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/aiden-einhorn-370095292_despite-all-the-recent-noise-were-still-activity-7472273824332554240-VpOt

The insincerity of these Nazi Jews is mind blowing.

Basically these Jews use a NAZI Technology born in Auschwitz for mass surveillance and basically ruin everyone’s life and punish that goy... Austin Franco... for rightfully refusing to work for Jews?

Jews are Nazis... and this proves it to the T.

So where did Gabe and Aiden Einhorn get so much money to start a business that literally has no value at all?

You won’t find anything about his Family if you search for it.

All you find is an Interweb controlled by Jews that redirects you to the absurd Antisemitism claim.

How come a 24 year old... Gabe... has three business?

Where did he get his money from?

Family.

https://www.contempospace.com

https://www.factory220.com

Do us a favor... leave some bad reviews.

The name Einhorn suggests crook.

Here is David M. Einhorn... Cornell... and a poker player that made his money from being a crook.

David M. Einhorn is an American investor, hedge fund manager, and amateur poker player. He is the founder and president of Greenlight Capital, a “long-short value-oriented hedge fund”. Born in New Jersey, Einhorn graduated from Cornell University, before starting Greenlight Capital in 1996.

Einhorn started Greenlight Capital in May 1996 with $900,000 in start up capital. In May 2002, he gave a speech at the Sohn Investment Research Conference where he recommended shorting a mid-cap financial company called Allied Capital eventually disclosing that he himself had a substantial short position. The day after the speech the company’s stock went down by 20 percent.

Where did he get his money from?

The answer is simple... Jews get money for free... that is the only explanation for Jews to succeed in business.

They get money for free and they don’t even have to pay it back.

In July 2007, Einhorn shorted Lehman Brothers stock.

In January 2012, the U.K. Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Einhorn and Greenlight Capital $11.2 million for trading on inside information. The FSA claimed Einhorn obtained information on the Punch Taverns Plc (PUB) equity fundraising by a broker representing the company prior to public knowledge of the event.

He was also a Fraternity boy at Cornell... Freemason.

As is his Brother.

Before graduation, Einhorn considered a career in the CIA.

After working at DLJ for two years, Einhorn went to work for hedge fund Siegler, Collery & Co.

Basically the Einhorns are crooks.

They... like all Jews... make their money from Insider trading.

The Jews make money by stealing short selling and killing.

As a reminder... here is Avi Schiffman knowing that coronavirus was a thing way before anyone else as a 17 year old... which just proves that them Jews were behind corona and that all Jew engage in Insider trading.

Here is a confession by Gabe Einhorn that his company makes no money... zilch... none at all.

Basically he is just another Jewish crook.

Which is even more infuriating that this shitface has the Audacity to ruin this man’s live.

Jews... honestly we don’t hate them, enough.

The only reason he has a company is because his father bought him one.

This Jewish Nazi has never worked a minute in his life.

They have no renters and no apartments.

So they actually have no company at all.

Crooks... Frauds... Liars.

Jews... you don’t hate them enough.

“Once we have renters actually on our platform, eventually the goal will be to eventually help them actually find that apartment,” said Aiden. “Another big problem is actually finding the apartment, which one matches what they’re looking for, so somehow becoming a matchmaker if we have like brokers and landlords on our platform.”

https://www.amny.com/real-estate/nyc-brothers-platform-vryfid-renters-information-safe/

While honest Human beings struggle... this scum basically is a fraud.

Just like the rest of them Jews.

Just like FTX.

Rockefeller / Rothschild.

Peter Thiel.

Epstein Harvard...George Church.

Elon Musk

Luckey Palmer... Mark Zuckerberg... Sam Altman... Jeff Black

The Bottom line is this:

The Jews make money from Slavery... always did... never from honest work.

And when you reject their Jewish Slavery... which everyone should... they turn into Nazis which when you look at their Religion it turns out they are.

Verify ID is simply an extension of the Digital ID which is based on Jewish Slavery and Talmudic racial extremism.

It is a crook company that makes no money at all and has no customers.

Basically the Einhorns are Frauds.

And yet they have the audacity to destroy someone’s life because they can.

Despicable.

Jews... we simply don’t hate them enough.

Jews ain’t kosher.

Jews push for WW3

Jews love to rape... children... Epstein.

Jews killed Charlie Kirk

Jews killed the Native American People

Why the Jews killed the Native American People Fritz Freud · August 30, 2025 In the world before the great flood... before the white man or the black man roamed the Earth... everything was connected through land... the Gods walked amongst the Humans and guided them to prosperity. Read full story

Jews a History of deception

Honestly... we don’t hate Jews enough.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

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Thank you.

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