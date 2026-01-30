Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.

Meltin’ in a pot of thieves,

wild card up my sleeve.

Thick heart of stone.

My sins, my own,

they belong to me. Me.



People say “beware!”

But I don’t care.

The words are just

rules and regulations to me. Me.



I walk in a room; you know I look so proud.

I’m movin’ in this here atmosphere; well, anything’s allowed.

And I go to this here party, and I just get bored,

until I look out the window, see a sweet young thing

humpin’ on the parking meter, leanin’ on the parking meter.

Oh, she looks so good! Oh, she looks so fine!

And I got this crazy feeling, and then

I’m gonna ah-ah make her mine.

Ooh I’ll put my spell on her.



Here she comes.

Walkin’ down the street,

here she comes.

Comin’ through my door,

here she comes.

Crawlin’ up my stair,

here she comes.

Waltzin’ through the hall

in a pretty red dress,

and oh, she looks so good. Oh, she looks so fine,

and I got this crazy feeling that I’m gonna ah-ah make her mine.



And then I hear this knockin’ on my door,

hear this knockin’ on my door,

and I look up into the big tower clock

and say, “oh my God here’s midnight!”

And my baby is walkin’ through the door,

leanin’ on my couch. She whispers to me, and I take the big plunge

And oh, she was so good; and oh, she was so fine.

And I’m gonna tell the world that I just ah-ah made her mine.



And I said darling, tell me your name, she told me her name.

She whispered to me. She told me her name.

And her name is, and her name is, and her name is

And her name is G-L-O-R-I-A

G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria

G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria



I was at the stadium

There were twenty thousand girls

Called their names out to me

Marie and Ruth but to tell you the truth

I didn’t hear them I didn’t see

I let my eyes rise to the big tower clock

And I heard those bells chimin’ in my heart

Going ding dong ding dong ding dong ding dong.

Ding dong ding dong ding dong ding dong

Counting the time, then you came to my room

And you whispered to me and we took the big plunge

And oh. You were so good, oh, you were so fine

And I gotta tell the world that I make her mine make her mine

Make her mine make her mine make her mine make her mine



G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria

G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria

Gloria - Patti Smith

A little rant here... people seem to get offended and touchy because I don’t share their believes.

Or I don’t worship Jesus Christ.

Or sell my Arse to Donald Trump.

So I tell you a secret... I love Horoscopes.

Some guy recently told me I am into that New Age Crap and that I should beg for mercy because Jesus died for my sins.

I told them he was stupid to get himself crossed out...

The other thing is that he died and then was somehow brought to life back again.

Sorry... I seen my father die and he was cold after a few hours.

That is a complete bull crap story and anyone who believes that is mental.

People get triggered because I don’t believe that shit?

What is the fucking problem with you?

So I told that guy that my Religion... ZEN... is the oldest Religion on earth... and that the only good things in the Bible Jesus has actually stolen from Buddhism because that was first.

So my Religion... ZEN...is older so your Religion... Christianity... is actually New Age Crap.

Which is perfectly true... timelines always work.

Truth... you should try it... works always... never misses a beat.

Yet it seems to trigger some people who seem to want to take me down to their levels of self proclaimed Insanity... institutionalized.

These are the same people cheering Trump slaughtering some unknown kids on Epstein Island... I don’t get it.

If you seek insanity look into the mirror mate.

A friend of mine’s daughter prayed the whole night for seven days...

Yet she is still a fat ugly bitch.

I don’t get it... praying don’t work.

I really like the condescending type who then say... oh I pray for you.... Why?

Did I ask you to pray for me?

I don’t sign up to your insanity indoctrination book of fantasy... why the fuck would you want to pray for me?

I don’t need that and I feel that it is very arrogant and disrespectful to even say this.

Do you think that I am some kind of low life Animal that needs a confession before you slaughter them in the most horrific way?

Do you think you are better than me because if you think that you can fuck off.

I am better than you and my work speaks for itself.

Einstein once said that insanity is doing the same thing all over and expecting a different outcome.

That means by default all Politicians and Religious people are clinically insane.

Hey mate... what did you do... went to the Parliament had a beer at 12 was pissed at noon.

What did you achieve... nothing.

When politicians achieve something... it is usually to make our life worse and their pockets fuller.

The new EU Trade deal for example... makes Farming in Europe Impossible.

The Farmers take it to the Streets... rightfully so... and the EU gets more Fascist under Tampon Hitler.

First Thatcher and now Tampon Hitler... Nazi cunts do us.

That is Institutionalized Insanity... and explains how the Nazis came to power.

Now who is insane...me for not believing it or you for believing that shit?

Then there are the praying folk.

Has praying ever helped?

Name me one example.

Yet they do believe it helps.

That is insane.

And they are all praying for forgiveness.

I mean what a dirty cunt one must be if they pray every day for forgiveness.

You are making a lot of shit... maybe you should try to live a better life instead of praying for forgiveness and living a shit life.

FYI... I don’t need to pray for forgiveness because I don’t do bad things.

It is called Buddhism... you should try it... ZEN.

We don’t do bad things so we don’t need to be forgiven for things we have not done... you should try it... makes people intelligent.

The whole thing of praying is pointless and praying for forgiveness is stupid.

You know what else is stupid?

Thinking that we are born with original sin... Fuck off.

What a crap.

We are born in this life to make the world a better place and learn as much as we can about anything we want to be the best possible version we can be.

We don’t do shit because it is bad Karma.

If I would describe Christianity in one word it would be: Masochist.

If I would describe Islam in one word it would be: Incest Pedophiles

If I would describe Jews in one word it would be: Sadistic Incest Pedophile Control Freaks Liars & Genocidal Murderers

Religion... the most unimportant shit that never matters yet the whole world seems to be consumed by this Insanity.

These retards are so stupid they go to war for this shit... absolute insanity.

Mistress of War Pussy Hegseth unveils Americas’ fisted by Israel first Jews.

The Pentagon and the White House shit on the Homeland & constitution.

Peace through strength is a Nazi Parole: “Kraft Durch Freude“... you can search that.

And If Americans would be asked to find Greenland on the map thy would finger their own Arse... or mainly their sister whom they shag!

I like Horoscopes.

I don’t really give a shit about the past... because it is gone... and I can’t change it.

Why should I be bothered with something I can’t change?

It is stupid and Insane.

I like Horoscopes.

Everyday I read my Horoscope or listen to Tarot or something like that if I do not research who lied to who.

And do you know why?

No I don’t believe in them either.

I listen to them because every time they get it wrong.

Many people... every day... and they all get it wrong.

They never get it right.

And that tells me one important thing:

The future is not fixed and unpredictable.

Yet I can predict my future by deciding beforehand what I do.

I can’t pray to become F1 World Champion because I don’t drive F1.

But I can take my Guitar in my hand... and say.. I give it some time and do the best I can for the best possible outcome.

I can train hard to become the best possible writer... or the best possible athlete.

That is essentially ZEN.

But it requires honesty and Truth... which is where most people fail so they stick to Religious Insanity.

If everyone would be honest Religion would be no more... and neither would Politics.

If Truth would be introduced to either they would both implode into nothing.

I mean every Politician promises you the world just to break their promises immediately and laugh at the silly folk that thought voting could change a thing.

You... doing the voting are insane and Politicians are Liars.

Politicians are evil liars... that is why so many Jews are Politicians.

There they can live out their Homosexual sadistic nature to the Max.

War war war... that is sadist language.

And you lot I hear you... more more more... That is masochist language.

Stockholm Syndrome.

Total institutionalized Insanity.

And don’t get me started on Religious Preachers.

The only reason one would become a priest or worse a Zionist Evangelical priest… is to fuck little children and Brainwash their Parents to give you the Children in the first place.

Totally insane.

Yet these people maker prophecies and telly you the Devil may come when you don’t sacrifice your firstborn… because God loves you.

And you believe this shit.

I like Horoscopes because it proves that nobody can foresee the future.

The future is infinite possibilities and determines on our will to shape this future and make reality out of possibilities.

And everything takes the same path.

First you think it out.

Then you find a way.

And then you make it happen.

War for example does not start on its own.

War is a gigantic logistical preparation.

First it is a game of Mind control.

They make you fear something or someone.

And then they make you fear more.

They need a machine of propaganda.

They need to make weapons.

Move troops into place.

It is a very time consumable logistical operation.

And there must be willing intent to create war such as constant manipulation of public opinion.

Pandemics do not just happen... they are executed the same way...

there is a lot of preparation going into this.

And on the intent of those who are doing this and as they have done before I can tell you that the enemy at last will be you because you is stupid to believe that shit in the first place.

You help them to built a prison around you.

Now that is fucking Insane.

So please don’t call me insane for telling you insane because you are insane.

The past is irrelevant.

The future a possibility.

And the present a gift.

And on the actions taken today we shape the future... this is certain.

If we allow these Motherfuckers to tell us what to do I can tell you how this future looks like.

It ain’t pretty.

The future is what we decide it to be.

So stop asking for other people to live your life and start living.

Stop taking orders.

And start making a difference.

People who like Horoscopes care for the Future.

People who are Religious are living in the past.

Only when you plan the future you can change it.

If you don’t do it and swim with the herd you end up with the herd… Slaughterhouse 5.

You can pray all you want… but only if you take your life into your hands instead of trusting others to do the dirty work for you…

Only then you can make a difference.

Everything else is insane.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share