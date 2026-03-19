Günter Wilhelm Grass is a German novelist, poet, playwright, illustrator, graphic artist, sculptor and recipient of the 1999 Nobel Prize in Literature.

He wrote this poem to illustrate Germany's difficulty in criticizing the Israeli occupation of Palestine and Israel's war ambitions regarding Iran and the Middle East.

Today it is more Important that ever in this war of insanity.

What Must Be Said.



Why have I been silent, silent for so long?,

Our generals have gamed it out,

Confident the west will survive.

We people have not even been considered.



What is this right to "preventive war"?

A war that could erase the Iranian people.

Dominated by it's neighbor, pulsing with righteousness

Smug in the fact that it is they, not Iran,

Who have the Bomb.



Why have I so far avoided to identify Israel by it's name?,

Israel and it's ever increasing nuclear arsenal,

Beyond reproach, Uncontrolled, uninspected.



We all know these things

Yet we all remain silent, fearful of being labeled:

anti-Semitic

hateful

worse



Considering Germany's past these labels stick

So we call is "business", "reparation" take your pick,

As we deliver yet another submarine.

As we provide to Israel the means to deliver annihilation.

I say what must be said.



Why did I stay silent until now?

Because I'm German, of course.

I'm tainted by a stain I cannot wash out

I'm silent because I want so badly to make it right

To put my sins in the past and leave them silently there.



Why did I wait to say it until now?

And write these words with the last of my ink?

Declaring that Israel threatens world peace?

Because it is true and it must be said,

Tomorrow will be too late.



We Germans now carry a new burden of sin on our shoulders

Through the weapons we have sold

We are helping to carry out this foreseeable tragedy

No excuse will remove our stain of complicity.



It must be said. I won't be silent

I've had enough of the hypocrisy;

Please shed the silence with me,

The consequences are all too predictable.

It's time to demand free and permanent control

of BOTH Israel's nuclear arsenal

AND Iran's nuclear facilities

enforced with international supervision.



It's the only way, in a land convulsed with insanity,

Israelis, Palestinians, everybody, will survive.

And we too, will survive.



Günter Grass

The Burning World

A Poem for Armageddon

It is a Religious war.

A war to distract us from the AI war that is ongoing behind the scenes

The final battle of a war unseen going on for millennia.

We can make this war the last war of Humanity… but only if we work together.

Remember… Only the People you Trust can hurt you

Nobody can do it alone… we are all in this together.

Do not trust our so called leaders… they betrayed us.

We have to do it ourselves.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

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