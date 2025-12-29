In 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration expressed concerns about national security amid rising tensions with Russia, suggesting that Ukraine might consider acquiring nuclear weapons if it was not granted NATO membership. This statement highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing push for NATO integration as a means to ensure its defense against potential aggression.

Under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine surrendered its numerous Soviet-era nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees from Russia, the US, the UK, France, and China to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it plain in Brussels on Oct. 17. 2024:

If his country does not get a NATO invite immediately, it will develop nuclear weapons.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/40789

Nato and Ukraine

The security of Ukraine is of great importance to NATO and its member states. The Alliance fully supports Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defence, and its right to choose its own security arrangements. Ukraine’s future is in NATO. Relations between NATO and Ukraine date back to the early 1990s and have since developed into one of the most substantial of NATO’s partnerships. Since 2014, in the wake of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, cooperation has been intensified in critical areas. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, NATO and Allies have provided unprecedented levels of support.

https://www.nato.int/en/what-we-do/partnerships-and-cooperation/relations-with-ukraine

Preemptive Self-Defense Preemptive self-defense in international law refers to a state’s right to take military action against a perceived imminent threat before an actual attack occurs. This concept is contentious, as it is often debated whether such actions are justified under international law, particularly in relation to the UN Charter’s provisions on self-defense.

Preemptive Self-Defense in International Law:

Key InsightsUnderstanding Preemptive Self-Defense

Preemptive self-defense is distinguished from preventative action by its focus on an imminent threat. While preventative action seeks to address future threats that are not immediate, preemptive action aims to neutralize a clear and present danger. The key characteristic of preemptive self-defense is the timing and the state of readiness that justification for action requires. Nations employing this doctrine often argue that inaction in the face of a clear threat would be indistinguishable from acquiescence to aggression.

The criteria for determining whether a threat is imminent can be subjective and vary widely depending on political perspectives. Consequently, international law must scrutinize the legitimate use of preemptive self-defense to prevent abuse. This necessitates comprehensive legal frameworks that adequately define and regulate when a state may invoke preemptive rights.

https://cteec.org/premptive-2/

Note:

Israel is using this legal term as an excuse for the Jewish Genocide in Gaza.

The term “preemptive self defense“ comes from the US Canadian war.

Caroline test

The Caroline test is a 19th-century formulation of customary international law, reaffirmed by the Nuremberg Tribunal after World War II, which said that the necessity for preemptive self-defence must be “instant, overwhelming, and leaving no choice of means, and no moment for deliberation.”

The Caroline Affair in the Evolving International Law of Self Defense

The story of the Caroline goes roughly like this: In the darkness of night on December 29, 1837, an expedition of Canadian militia, under the authority of Great Britain, crossed the Niagara River to the U.S. shore where the American steamer Caroline was docked. Rebels fighting the Canadian Government were encamped nearby, and the vessel had been used by sympathetic Americans to transport supplies and arms to the group. The Canadian raiding party set the Caroline ablaze and untied it from its moorings.

Strong river currents quickly took the crumbling vessel over Niagara Falls.

Subsequent public accounts were exaggerated and contradictory, but probably one American was killed during the raid and resulting firefight.

Mutual diplomatic recriminations ensued and border tensions ran high for years. The U.S. side saw the raid as a flagrant, unprovoked attack against a neutral state.

The British and Canadian side justified it as necessary to deal with security threats that the United States could not or would not deal with itself (or in today’s international parlance, the United States was unwilling or unable to neutralize the threat emanating from its territory).

Moreover, the state of New York put a British subject on trial for murder arising from the raid, incensing the British government and public; the American federal government took the position that it did not have legal authority to intervene or order him released. At several points over the years of the dispute, war between the United States and Great Britain became a live possibility. Diplomatic efforts, taken over in 1841 by U.S.

Secretary of State Daniel Webster and a new British envoy to the United States, Lord Ashburton (Alexander Baring), produced agreement on the law, and agreement to disagree on the facts. Soon thereafter the border issues were largely resolved by the Webster-Ashburton Treaty.

Today, the Caroline incident is often thought of as a seminal international legal episode about anticipatory self-defense. Webster’s statement on behalf of the United States, and Ashburton’s agreement with this part, that a state must show “a necessity of self-defense, instant, overwhelming, leaving no choice of means, and no moment for deliberation,” is frequently invoked for the proposition that a state may use proportionate force in selfdefense against “imminent” threats.

https://files01.core.ac.uk/download/pdf/230183117.pdf

Putin and Bush had an agreement that Ukraine would never enter Nato.

Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush’s conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership as early as the 2000s

Declassified transcripts of conversations between Putin and Bush have been released, in which the Russian leader openly opposed Ukraine’s accession to NATO, warning of conflict. He considered Ukraine an artificial state and its entry into the Alliance a threat to Russia.

According to the transcripts, as early as 2001, Putin expressed strong disapproval of Ukraine’s accession to NATO, emphasizing that it would lead to a prolonged conflict between Russia and the United States.

“I would like to emphasize that the entry into NATO of a country like Ukraine will create a field of conflict for you and for us in the long term, a long-term confrontation,” Putin told Bush.

https://unn.ua/en/news/declassified-transcripts-of-putin-and-bushs-conversations-the-kremlin-opposed-ukraines-nato-membership-as-early-as-the-2000s

Conclusion:

Russia’s war against Ukraine is not a war of aggression as we been told.

The threats especially made by Zelensky and the warnings and agreements between the USA and Russia were totally ignored...

The Maidan conflict in Ukraine and Zelensky’s rise were made by the CIA... regime change... to bring Ukraine into Nato.

Zelensky’s stated ambition “Nato or Nukes“ were the last straw.

Under International law as a precedent of the Caroline affair in the conflict between the USA and Canada... Russia acted with full legitimacy under International law.

Therefore everything the MSM tells you about this conflict is a lie.

A full on lie.

And they know it which makes things worse.

The Idiot in the white house who takes his marching orders from the Idiots of the likes of Lindsay Graham and Victoria Nuland... both traitors...know this very well.

The threat of a nuclear armed Ukraine legitimizes Russias war as an act of self defense.

Perceived under law since the Caroline affair.

So to call this a war of aggression is a bold faced lie by a certain group of specimen known for their lying and creating conflict.

Russia’s claim is under International law totally justified.

Forced into by the USA and the CIA who created the monster Zelensky and facilitated the Regime change in Ukraine.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share