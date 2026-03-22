Tears fill up my eyes

‘m washed away with sorrow

And somewhere in my mind

I know there’s no tomorrow I see you’re leaving soon

I guess you’ve had your fill

But if I can’t change your mind

Then no one will And all throughout the years

I’ve never strayed from you my dear

But you suspect I’m somewhere else

You’re feeling sorry for yourself Leaving with a broken heart

I love you even still

But if I can’t change your mind

Then no one will Even though my heart keeps breaking

Don’t you know that I’ll be waiting

Here for you

Then when you return When will you return

I hope you see I’m dedicated

Look how long that I have waited

If you come back then you will find A different person

If you change your mind

How can I explain away

Something that I haven’t done And if you can’t trust me now

You’ll never trust in anyone

With all the crazy doubts you’ve got

I love you even still But if I can’t change your mind

Then no one will

Someday you’ll see I’ve been true

I’ll stay that way until

But if I can’t change your mind

Then no one will

SUGAR - If I Can’t Change Your Mind

Some people have to learn the hard way... some people never learn.

20 years ago I went to the office of a Jewish Freemason in Shenzhen because I needed a CAD engineer.

This guy... Bill Baycroft.

http://www.yca-hk.com/viewbio.php?id=1

He looked at me aghast: “This is going to change everything“.

I looked straight back to him: “I know“.

What lay before him were my plans for a Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation system.

A system that is credited to my name... patent received.

No one can deny it... and the date is set in stone.

Way ahead before anyone thought of it least understands this technology.

Way ahead of NASA and the rest.

I caught ‘em dumbfounded.

Ever since they panic and try to fool us into their one world Government utopia of infinite fascism with Jewish supremacy on top.

I forced ‘em to shorten their timeline and I take full credit for it.

Because wave after wave... covid... Ukraine... Gaza... Iran... Taiwan... Immigration... Digital ID... Hate speech... Censorship... Hyperinflation... wave after wave they attack our Freedom with ever increasing stupidity so blatant it even makes the blind goat see.

The deaf dumb and blind dance to their own tune now.

He also works for the CIA and most probably for the Mossad.

I know that because he tried to sabotage me and my work from the beginning.

And through this I know how the CIA operates and what advanced technologies they have.

Like Plasma Mirrors and programmable Drugs.

They also have something like “Cyber Demons“ that is energy entities that when they give you laced drugs can physically attack you through your PC.

I know that they have done this to me.

And I well documented this.

This is how they control school shooters and others seemingly “mad“ people.

MK Ultra never stopped... it evolved.

It evolved into the Transhumanist Ai Mafia fueled by INQTEL.

Bill Gates Elon Musk Alex Karp Larry Ellisson Jeff Bezos Peter Thiel Eric Schmidt Mark Zuckerberg Palmer Luckey... these creations of the CIA are as much MK Ultra Slaves as they are MK Ultra handlers... because the best hadler also must be controlled.

Or in cases like Kushner... Trump’s handler... they are fanatical Zionists who think they are doing God’s work... and Religion is the first and foremost Mind Control.

And Mind Control is also Behavioral Modification... something the CIA also is heavily invested in.

Because you are who you think you are... thought projection.

That is how this works my friends.

The will to power.

People don’t really understand how powerful they are.

So they think themselves low.

Yet they can also think themselves great.

They just don’t know that.

Nietzsche was right.

Here is a bit of my story and how I got to know these things and how I know how the CIA uses these technologies.

Yesterday literally I heard the first time the word “Egregor“.

Egregor means entity... demon.

Thought projection.

Basically an entity that you create or project by your dreams and thoughts.

Have you ever wondered why they always try to scare you in Hollywood... like Terminator... or in the Bible... like Armageddon... the Omen?

Thought projection... dream projection.

Because you create your future by willing it into existenz.

So when I talk about Religion being Mind Control it is basically like that... everyone thinks that Armageddon will come... and it will come... because the mind controlled masses are willing it into existenz!

Literally they create their own Demons.

That is the purpose of Mind control...to control your Mind and through this your behavior and to create an entity that is the vision of your fear installed by them.

Normally I wouldn’t dwell on this because simply most people do not understand.

But since I been told yesterday that there is a name for this... Egregor... I can talk about it.

Thought projection... we can literally create our own future by simply thinking it into existenz.

However... it goes both ways.

And here come your emotions in play and as I always say...emotional intelligence is the highest form of intelligence.

And love is the highest form of emotion.

Hate on the contrary is the lowest form of emotion.

Hate is an emotional burden that keeps you in place.

Anger hate greed... these are the foundation of traumatized based Mind Control.

They divide the soul... divided to be conquered... divide and conquer.

You create your own Demons.

And bad thoughts are demons created by negative emotions that drain the shit out of you!

They make you run around in circles chasing your own tail.

So you won’t get anywhere.

The poor bird flies up in the air

Never getting anywhere

How much misery can one soul take?

To fly away could have been your first mistake

You literally manifest your hate and fear... that is why they try to install these negative emotions into you.

It is called “Invocation“.

They invoke fear... targeted fear... concentrated fear... so that you create your own Demons... and you literally consume yourself.

The harder you try to escape the more you are consumed... spiritual quicksand.

They literally make you work for your own Demons they invoke in you.

The only way to escape is to let go.

And they neither allow this nor do they tell or tech this.

Because their power comes from your fear.

Invocation

Invocation is the act of calling upon a deity, spirit, or supernatural force, typically through prayer, ritual, or spoken formula, to seek guidance, assistance, or presence. It is a practice found in numerous religious, spiritual, and esoteric traditions, where it serves to establish a connection between the human and the divine or metaphysical realms. Invocation can be directed toward a singular deity, multiple deities, spirits, or abstract forces, and may involve formal liturgies, spontaneous prayers, chants, or symbolic actions.

For example every Christian invokes the Demon that is Jesus through prayer... through thought projection.

Praying literally is an Invocation to the Demon Amun Ra... aka Jesus... Lucifer... whatever.

Believe is the poison that leads to begging for mercy... Mind Control... artificial fulfillers that empties your soul.

Jesus is a Demon... an Egregor... thought projection.

This is only possible because we are living in a living Universe.

And again that is basic Taoism... ZEN.

The Truth is so simple you wouldn’t believe it.

Oh we are getting way off topic her... I want to talk to you about the Hypersonic age.

He... and the CIA destroyed not just me... my life and my marriage... they destroyed my name and everything I worked for.

I spend 2 years in a Malaysian prison for inventing a technology which can’t be bettered.

A technology which the richest man in the world... Elon Musk... stole from me... created the Hyperloop scam so nobody would invest into my technology.

Not just that but for 20 years I always hear the same shit... that my technology won’t work... that it is Impossible... I been called names... thrown out of every Social Media platform... had my email accounts erased... my telephones spied on and everyone of my so called friends showed me the cold shoulder.

The only thing that kept me safe and sane were my Sifu’s and my Kung Fu Brothers who I will be eternally grateful to... otherwise they would have killed me by now... like they do with every single Inventor before me.

And mark my words... I have to be vigilant every day... because they tried to silence me but I reinvented myself... so I had to... have and will make sure a dead man switch is in place.

I am on collision course with them for a long time.

Full stories here.

I also wrote that my technology could also be modified into a devastating weapon against there can be no counter measure.

That was 20 years ago.

What I proposed then as I do now is a global network of interconnecting Hypersonic Trains that make Aviation Obsolete.

Transportation so fast it changes everything.

From one place to the other in the blink of an eye.

And all with water as the only exhaust forever.

Plus the opening of the Interstellar space age on the back of my invention and the ones I haven’t filed yet.

Because my Technology isn’t just a fast train... it is a revolutionary technology which opens a complete new field of science.

It opens up infinite opportunities... such as a new Internet... free education... decentralized research and so much more.

It has the capabilities of permanent acceleration that opens the possibilities of infinite speed.

Therefore my technology is the first technology that allows for theoretical faster than light speed travel.

I coined the term “Linear Travel“... acceleration... deceleration... and you are there.

No cruising time... no wasting time... simply the fastest method of Transportation that is possible.

The cleanest and the safest.

Nothing can beat that... and this is why they had to go to such length to hide this involving Elon Musk and Richard Branson and also Li Ka Shing... the richest man in Hong Kong.

Nearly 15years ago people started to notice my invention.

Here

https://rj3sp.blogspot.com/2011/03/hypersonic-transportation-airstream.html

And here

https://electricvillage.wordpress.com/2013/02/11/hs2-will-be-a-real-slowcoach/

I was in contact with Virgin (Branson) and Tesla but they were too busy raping children at Epstein’s Island than to deal with me... even they loudly and shamefully tolf the world that they are good guys... which they are not.

They are part of the pedophile elite and Jewish supremacists which I dispise from the bottom of my heart.

But thanks to the idiocy of these incest Jews that run around like rats telling everyone they are Antisemetic...

Thought projection... it works both ways... can you smell their fear?

I can... it stinks.

These stupid Jews who try to control the mind of the many by projecting their fears and thoughts through the Mass Media propaganda they control into the minds of men.

They are scared now... and they created their own Demon... me... I fear no one.

More than that... I simply speak Truth to power and those who lie always fear the Truth.

Prove me wrong you will only prove me right.

I dare thee.

I tell you a secret... I piss off a lot of people.... good.

That is exactly how I want it.

I don’t want your love I want you to hate me.

Reverse Mind Control.

I am your Demon.

I got you by the balls.

I speak Truth to power in such a way that it makes people furious... your tricks don’t work on me... your lies I don’t buy it... and your propaganda I expose with Truth.

Hate me... I got you by the balls.

In a world depraved of originals... I shine like a diamond beacon... and it reverberates trough your heart mind and soul.

Hate me... I love it.

The wind sings me a melody for free... I only have to listen.

20 years ago I rang in the Hypersonic age which is proven by my patent... a technology they tried to dismiss they tried to suppress it... they tried to erase me from memory before anyone could notice me.

When I created my website that was in 2009 I put everything on there because my life was threatened and I wanted my technology to survive.

NASA SPACEX and through it Elon Musk as well as EADS the European Space Agency they were all on my website.

You see EADS and Elon Musk created scams both to distract the public away from my work.

Musk created the Hyperloop scam.

EADS created ZHEST.

The Zero Emission Hyper Sonic Transport or ZEHST was a concept hypersonic passenger jet airliner project by the multinational aerospace conglomerate EADS and the Japanese national space agency JAXA presented 18 June 2011.

When it was presented my website got 1000 hits a day.

They couldn’t take the name Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation because it was already taken... by me... and if they had taken the name I could have sued them... same with Elon Schmuck.

They evaded legality by obscuring the language... that is a very clever legal method... with intent to distract from my technology.

Both “projects“ are binned which proves my point.

Yet it also proves that they know about me and my work... all of them.

One wonders why if you search for Hypersonic Transportation my work don’t show up on any search engine?

Hypersonic technologies have been investigated for more than six decades, and important operational capabilities exist in the form of reentry, space lift, and interceptor systems. Today, new classes of hypersonic weapons capabilities are emerging throughout the world. This article provides a brief overview of the history, today’s state of the art, and the future potential for hypersonics.

https://secwww.jhuapl.edu/techdigest/Content/techdigest/pdf/V35-N04/35-04-Van%20Wie.pdf

When you search for Hypersonic you get weapons and Jets.

Which reveals just as far their mind control machine really reaches.

You won’t find my technology because they try to suppress it.

And if anyone only suggests that my technology won’t work think again.

They suppress it because I took military technology... understood it way better than them... created a civilian technology that outsmarts them ever since... and opened the door to a field of opportunities and solving nearly every problem they control you with.

And it is the key technology for Interstellar Space Travel.

They don’t want you to have opportunities... they want you to be enslaved by your fear and dwarfed by their power... Master and Servant... yet once Toto pulls down the rug the emperor has no clothes.

This world is stuck in the past with Religious fanatics keeping us there instead of allowing us to build our future.

Do not allow yourself to be controlled.

Deny the system and reject it.

We can built our own.

We must.

Reject the Demons of Authority.

But through their own fear and stupidity they have brought the Hypersonic age into existenz.

And that is by trying to fulfill their own self written plan... prophecy for the believers.

They tried through their satanic behavioral modification to lie us into WW3... but they underestimated Humanity.

They attacked Iran and made the mistake to believing their own lies.

Not just that but they also believe that everyone believed them because they believe they have divine Authority over you.

They underestimated Iran... like they underestimate Humanity itself.

Israel is being defeated by Hypersonic missiles.

And they use the same basic technology as I in my technology 20 years ago.

At the beginning of this year I told there will be a drive towards WW3... the purpose of this War with Iran which by the way has the superior weaponry.

Iran cannot be defeated because you can’t defend against Hypersonic apart from energy shields we haven’t even invented yet.

Iran have shown... by the attack on Dimona and Diego Garcia that they can hit any target at speeds that cannot be defended against within a 2000m radius and I suggest the range is even doubled and the speed too which they must have red my substack and studied my technology too.

Their latest Hypersonic System which deploys multiple Hypersonic glide warheads looks suspiciously like my description of my Russian Doll missile system based on my technology.

20 years ahead am I.

And the West is stuck at 4AD.

The Iranians not.

I mean Islam is the Middle ages... but their Technology is certainly up to date.

So we have the war... now we need the Revolution.

Donald Trump is insane... and them Jews are insane... collectively.

Groupthink insanity that they have every right to do this... spoiler alert... they haven’t.

Where my right begins... your right ends.

And provocation into war should be dealt with by public executions.

War is a crime...simple as that.

We must simply kill our leaders... everyone in their country... you know all the people who push us into war... Lindsey Graham... Donald Trump... Merz... macron Starmer... the Shabbat Goys who are all traitors and work only to create problems for them Jews to fulfill their self fulfilling prophecy of Armageddon.

Execute your Freedom and your right to be free by execution of thee who push us into war.

Eye for an eye.

Noahide Law.

This war like all wars is not to be won.

This war like all the wars before it is a product made by the Jewish Bankers Jewish Supremacists Zionists Freemasons and Occultists around the world for depopulation and to enslave us all in a debt that can never be repaid.

Therefore the Banks have taken over the Government since 1913.

The Solution is simple:

Hang the Bankers... Rothschild and Rockefeller first.

End the Fed.

End all wars.

End AI.

End Genetic manipulation.

End the Government.

The bottom line is this:

The Hypersonic age has arrived.

The question is... will it be military annihilation or civilian prosperity?

20 years ago I patented my technology... and now this war proves that I was right all along.

And if I was right then I am twice as right now.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

Until then I enjoy every American soldier dying in this war... every hit on Israel by Iran and hopefully all the Arab states until hopefully Israel is reduced to dust and everyone in it.

Then I purposefully open a bottle of Rothschild Champagne to celebrate the glee of satisfaction.

Thought projection.

The Devil freezes in Hell because them Jews have not paid the gas bill.

Mistress of War pussy Pete Hegseth wants the USA taxpayers to take another 200 billion for the war against Iran.

Add to this another 200 Billion for Ukraine... and even more for Israel.

Double that with the EU.

And we have easily spent 1 trillion on war in the last 5 years.

That is money that don’t even exist and it never will.

Designed to push the world into Hyperinflation like 100 years ago in Germany.

https://abcnews.com/Politics/pentagon-seeking-200b-iran-war-official/story?id=131215890

Seth by the way is also a name of Jewish mythology.

Seth is the third son of Adam and Eve in the Bible, born after the murder of Abel by Cain.

He is considered an important figure in the Abrahamic religions, as his lineage leads to Noah.

Seth... Hegseth... Noahide Laws... get it?

This war is all about prophecy and the Moshiach.

Oh by the way…

Facing their own annihilation we see Jews speaking out.

Here my Kudos goes to the few Jews who speak out:

Norman Finkelstein

The Grayzone

Due Dissident

Few by far… is it too late?

Only the future will tell and I can’t predict the future… noone can… but I can help shaping the future… and that I do.

Israeli anti-Zionist scholar Haim Bresheeth-Zabner explains why he believe Israel’s survival is impossible as a society built on death and how the "Epstein button" gives Netanyahu leverage over Trump.

The Hypersonic age has arrived.

For 20 years they suppressed my technology... laughed at me.

Now I been proven right again.

I tell you how we can end this charade.

If I can tell my story to enough people we can end this war and rebuild society in such a way that we can eliminate poverty and negativity completely.

With all the money spent on war the USA could have the greatest transportation network.

Hell the whole world could have it.

Imagine going anywhere anytime you want in the blink of an eye.

That is what I am talking about.

Tell you what:

This is the email for Tucker Carlson.

tips@TCNetwork.com

Sent him this article.

Ask him to give me an Interview.

See if he responds.

My technology can not only change the world but make it better.

And we can end this war.

Rebuild society.

And work on Interstellar space travel.

We can’t trust our leaders they are all corrupted.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

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