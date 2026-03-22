Fritz’s Freud

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Marcus C Martin's avatar
Marcus C Martin
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And the link Highlands Group whistleblower affidavit

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-05-11-FIRST-AMENDED-WHISTLEBLOWER-AFFIDAVIT-re-HIGHLANDS-GROUP-illegal-DARPA-meetings-May-11-2020.pdf

- Fritz, this is link to Affidavit by a former Highlands Group member turned whistleblower, the whole thing is interesting as relates to Fauci early bioweapons research. But item 13. and 14. detail where US government starting in 1942 to the approx date of Affidavit 2016 plus or minus estimated number of Patents ceased (illegally) by ruling criminals (and DARPA) is in excess of 55,000. the author appears to be in similar type of scientific focus as your invention i might add , Sorry this happened to you

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