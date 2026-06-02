As the saying goes… you don’t hate them enough.

Substack are deleting my posts… threaten me… Lie to you.

They have become the enemy… can’t be trusted.

Because of that I know I won’t be able to succeed.

So I be winding down… but not before I hurt them… I got some very unsettling Truth to share… and if you are a creator dedicated to Truth… please share… my reach has been eliminated.

Something that Irked me long time ago was a conversation that Jack Black had with David Letterman…

Black mentioned “Hebrew School” with a certain Eye movement (wink wink) associate with the “knowing”… you know how Jews communicate.

The Fact is that School of Rock is a Pedophile Movie that tells the story of Jeffry Epstein escapes most people.

He began his career as a math teacher at the Dalton School… substitute Teacher just like Jack Black plays him in this Hollywood homage to Jeffry Epstein.

That is where his “career” as a Pedophile started.

Jack Black knows… the Jews know… Nickelodeon know…Hollywood knows.

School of Rock is the Story of Jeffry Epstein.

Listen to Jack Black when he tells you that School of Rock is “Magical” something ”Dangerous and Exiting”.

And when an Inappropriate substitute Teacher speaks of Magic….

The Most Magical Substance for Jews is the Blood of an Infant.

School of Rock’ Flashback: See Jack Black’s On-Set Antics in Rare Behind-the-Scenes Footage

https://www.etonline.com/media/videos/school-of-rock-flashback-see-jack-blacks-on-set-antics-in-rare-behind-the-scenes

School of Rock is a Pedophile Movie telling the Story of Jeffry Epstein.

Fritz Freud

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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