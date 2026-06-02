Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
3d

I cannot believe more people didn't see this Satanic filth for what it was at the time. I was sickened and only watched the whole thing to see how brazen it would get.

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JC's avatar
JC
2d

Yeah, you're getting throttled.

I can't repost. Thanks for everything you have accomplished and your brillance.

You're an unsung hero badass!!!

💪👏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅💯

Let us know where you land before you leave JEWSTACK.

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