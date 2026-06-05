Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
1d

A pattern i spotted before, and i have to mention it again

In the Netherlands

Pim Fortuyn refused to buy the Joint Strike Fighter. The F35.

Someone shot him at the parking of the media buildings in clear daylight.

Then the one who replaces him, Mat Herben, he approves the deal.

Just like JFK, LBJ.

A regime change.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
1d

Dear Fritz, you made this statement:

"no one else but the Jews... their Lobby and Israel who are the sole beneficiary of Section 224."

Although you may well be correct, the fact is that a secret beneficiary could be involved. No?

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