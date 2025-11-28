Paranoia is in bloom

The PR transmissions will resume

They’ll try to push drugs that keep us all dumbed down

And hope that we will never see the truth around

(So come on)

Another promise, another seed

Another, a packaged lie to keep us trapped in greed

And all the green belts wrapped around our minds

And endless red tape to keep the truth confined

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

And we will be victorious

(So come on)

Interchanging mind control

Come let the revolution take its toll

If you could flick a switch and open your third eye

You’d see that we should never be afraid to die

(So come on)

Rise up and take the power back

It’s time the fat cats had a heart attack

You know that their time’s coming to an end

We have to unify and watch our flag ascend

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

And we will be victorious

(So come on)

Muse - Uprising

The Government cannot take our rights.

That is an Illusion fed by fear.

It is in fact that the Government are the Criminals… Jewish Mafia.

They are all guilty of treason… Biological Terrorism under the Geneva convention… corruption… criminal Bankruptcy and money laundering.

Guilty as charged.

And to take our rights away they cannot.

Everything they do is against Human rights.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · Aug 25 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

There are a few fundamental truths in the world.

A house and a tree for example are built up from the ground.

A tree needs roots... a fundament... a basis to built on... a ground that allows for roots to thrive.

The word “ment“ in Latin means mind.

So the word fundament can be translated as “Foundation of the Mind“.

The basis on which a thing stands.

That in principle is basic ZEN.

If you do something do it right... for the right reason... at the right time.

If you do the right thing for the wrong reason... don’t do it... you create a conflict that ultimately comes back to hurt you.

Do it right... for the right reason... at the right time... and that creates a happiness inside you... pride... that fills your every being.

Not just that... it created ZEN... and only those who have it understand it.

Everything you do affects your life... your future... and yourself.

You are not something that is... but you are something that becomes.

And when one is one never can become.

Everyone is a continuation of a continuation... a chain reaction... a drop of water in the ocean.

This continuation is called life.

And life needs foundations to thrive.

If we don’t get these foundations right... from the right mindset to the right action... everything we do is in vain.

President Trump Launches the Genesis Mission to Accelerate AI for Scientific Discovery

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order launching The Genesis Mission, a bold national initiative that aims to accelerate scientific breakthroughs using AI. Inspired by the legacy of the Apollo Program, The Genesis Mission brings together the unmatched power of our National Laboratories’ supercomputers and top scientific minds to transform the way science and research are conducted.

This whole-of-government approach represents a historic mobilization of resources, tasking the Department of Energy to integrate its world-class supercomputers and datasets into a unified, closed-loop AI platform. Integrating this data, The Genesis Mission leverages the power of AI to automate experiment design, accelerate simulations, and generate predictive models that accelerate federal research and development productivity.

The Executive Order directs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to spearhead coordination with key federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) as AI unlocks scientific findings from datasets spanning from energy, health, and manufacturing.

“President Trump is taking a revolutionary approach to scientific research, harnessing the power of AI to propel America into the Golden Age of Innovation. The Genesis Mission connects world-class scientific data with the most advanced American AI to unlock breakthroughs in medicine, energy, materials science, and beyond.”

Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the White House of Science and Technology Policy.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/11/president-trump-launches-the-genesis-mission-to-accelerate-ai-for-scientific-discovery/

DONALD TRUMP IS A JEWISH SCUMBAG

Donald trump just pardoned a convicted Jewish Pedophile Jewish Joseph Schwartz who stole $38 million form American Children.

That goes under the radar like so many incest driven Jewish scams.

And Donald Trump by association is a Pedophile.

Proven guilty many times.

The pardoning of Jewish Criminals allows the Jews basically to be criminals knowing they can do anything... and this most definitely includes raping little Children.

And this endemic is rapid.

If the Law protects them Jews from prosecution they will do it all over again.

So we must set an example... shoot them anywhere... we have guns... kill these animals.

Humanity will be better off.

All over the world Jews are in power... from Trump to Macron to Starmer to Milei to Zelinsky Ursula von der Leyen Friedrich Merz... even Putin.

They create wars in which we... the Goy... will pay the price.

So kill the lot... it is only self defense.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is releasing a memoir of his brief 20-day stint in prison, set for publication exactly one month after his sentence concluded.

Sarkozy served as president from 2007 to 2012. His criminal conviction in September stemmed from around this time, with a French court finding him guilty of being involved in a scheme to funnel millions of Euros from Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi into his presidential campaign. He was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy on Sept. 25.

Sarkozy began his prison sentence on Oct. 21, but was released early on Nov. 10.

This is sick... but it just simply shows how these Jews... from top down.. have corrupted Society to such an extent that it is simply not fixable.

And these Jews... are working on their Holy War... WW3.

Through this they aim to gain total power over us and reducing the Population.

They protect each other because the Jews are criminals by their Religion.

And these Jews can’t be cured... so killing is the only option.

Because these Jews want and work behind the scenes to create WW3... with Russia.

That means these Jews want to kill you and me by creating WW3.

And that is a fact.

Rabbi Busted trying to rape a Child

Note:

This “pardoning“ for Jews in general is sick.

But it is part of the underlying corruption by Jews and their holy war against Humanity.

Personally I want these Jews to be hanged... killed... assassinated... any way shape or form because they deserve it.

Because these Jews wage a war against Humanity.

And if you want to know how high this shit goes... look no further that FTX.

The parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are exploring ways to obtain a pardon from President Trump for their disgraced crypto-billionaire son who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence, according to a report.

Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both Stanford Law School professors, have met with lawyers and other figures in Trump’s orbit about a clemency deal for Bankman-Fried, 32, who was found guilty of stealing more than $8 billion from customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in November 2023.

https://nypost.com/2025/01/31/us-news/sbfs-parents-exploring-ways-to-get-trump-pardon-for-disgraced-crypto-king-son-report/

And just wait until Trump pardons Jizzlane Maxwell.

What is more... these are the same Jews who create an AI infrastructure designed to kill.

Alex Karp - The Techno-Nationalist Behind Palantir

Note:

These Jews getting away with murder... rape... fraud... because they are abusing their power... everyday.

At the same time they put into place laws that protect them and curb our rights... everyday.

Jews are by their Religion a Pedophile Mafia.

Jews make their money from stealing... insider trading... Government corruption... Immigration... mass surveillance... pornography...AI... and child trafficking.

They are corrupt predators that should not be by any means in any position of power anywhere.

And there is only one way to deal with them.

Larry Ellison

Sam Altman

Peter Thiel

Alex Karp

Mark Zuckerberg

Palmer Luckey

Bill Gaytes

And if you think that I am paranoid and these Jews are good people... please go into the basement... put a gun into your mouth and pull the trigger.

Kill yourself!

Because these Jews are a Cult... and AI is a cult.

Silicon Valley Insider EXPOSES Cult-Like AI Companies

THIS IS A MUST WATCH!

She verifies all and everything I been telling you lot to the tee.

And she is an Insider... she knows her stuff.

From Peter Thiel to Alex Karp to Elon Musk to Bill Gaytes... PsAIcopaths... the lot of them.

Jewish PsAIcopaths that put their 666 Jewish Identity into their company logos to show how evil they are.

And the Governments around the globe are all in on this like they are into the war in Ukraine... also made by Jews and the Digital currencies and the Digital ID.

And this all connects to AI which is driven by these fanatic Jews who think they are to bring in the Antichrist AI.

A) The Digital ID is a fundamental violation of Human rights.

B) The Digital ID was conceived in Auschwitz

C) Palantir is just a part of a much bigger problem... the AI war.

It started with STARLINK and NEURAL LACE BCI which was deployed in the Covid scam vaxx program... Palantir... Elon Musk... Bill Gaytes... Oracle... Amazon... Facebook... these are all CIA companies conspiring for a New world Order where Humanity is chipped as chimps and controlled by machines.

AI War Chronicles... Fritz Freud · Mar 15 We are at the first stages of the AI war with NEURAL LACE BCI Nanotechnology deployed in the Vaxxinations to control every citizen STARLINK and the current AI deployment on CPU’s the development of CPU’s on Nanoscale AI deployment everywhere and Robotics advancing to the point of taking over the Human Race. Read full story

D) Don’t protest... take them out... we know where they live... and it is our right and duty to take them out one by one... from Aley karp to Bill Gates to Larry ellisson to Mark Zuckerberg... the lot...

And take out all of the Zionist scum... arrest them in their houses and burn ‘em to the grounds.

The police should protect us from these enemies inside the gates...

Yet the police protects these criminals.

Which means the police are criminals and as such it is our duty to fight them!

One month is all it takes...

For those who are not prepared to fight... you and all that come after you will be slaves forever.

We don’t need to follow any of their orders.

To break this spell they hold over Humanity we must do something so great it shatters all of their lies.

I have done the foundations... and I need support.

I say we break their monopoly... their spell... by breaking all the rules... with an absolute in technology that shuts them up for all times.

That would be the fastest Transportation system that creates an absolute Zero Emissions forever.

This technology is unbeatable.

Will you show your support?

As a society we must get back to the basics of an Agriculture Society.

That don’t mean back to ox carts but to the simple understanding that any and every society rises and falls with the quality of food we produce.

As such we must include agricultural education in the curriculum of education.

The circle of life to understand.

Society today is misguided by the indoctrination of lies... such as AI.

People look at instant gratification instead of learning patience... the essence of life.

Thanksgiving should not be a festival of consumption.

Thanksgiving should be a festival of giving back... and we all should be grateful to the farmers who make our life possible.

Thanksgiving in German means “Erntedankfest“ which literally translates into “Thank you for the Harvest“.

This isn’t a religious festival... it comes from the tradition to hold a feast when all the Harvest came in.

Erntedankfest celebrations have been happening for thousands of years.

Erntedankfest is the festival after the harvest brought in and all the work has been done... a period of rest and celebrations before the winter kicks in.

It reminds us all that it is hard work to grow things that are so easy to destroy.

People... especially in the USA forgot that.

Time to remember.

America needs an Uprising... a Revolution and a Civil war.

Because this Government is waging war against its own people.

And not just the USA... everywhere the same.

And the root of this?

The Jewish Supremacy movement that wants to herd us all into a one world Government.

Everything that is wrong in this World comes down to one thing... one world Government.

That is why before anything we need an Uprising and arrest and hang all them traitors in office.

Citizen Uprising: Lock Down all Politicians

Citizen House Arrest all Politicians on presumption of Treason and Corruption

The further a society drifts from Truth the more it will hate those who speak it.

Hate me... I DON’T CARE.

Every Politician is guilty of treason.

They killed Charlie Kirk... MTG was forced out of office because of death threats... and behind it all is the Jewish lobby... WEF... One World Government that destroys all Nations from within

One month ias all it takes... and blood must flow.

Heads must roll from the highest office.

This is treason on a global scale.

This is Watergate squared by infinity.

We are all Charlie Kirk.

We are all JFK.

And we need to make a stand where we stand and erase them parasites from society.

Change the game.

Hunt them down.

They are criminals... we must protect ourselves.

Lasers for example are so cheap now that everyone can built their own laser weapon.

Or you can buy a 500w Laser at Alibaba.

And you can even modify it.

These are Laser tree cutters... very powerful and they come also with an aiming system.

But we can always modify them can’t we?

https://www.alibaba.com/showroom/laser-cannon-tree-cutting-machine.html

Or built a Ultrasonic weapon.

The police are using these already.

And the police can fucl off unless they arrest these Criminals in Office... from Donald Trump to Elon Musk... from Bill Gates to Peter Thiel.

The police are as much criminals as this lot.

They are at the wrong side of this war.

Bad luck!

Note:

STARLINK and 5G are already in place... they are weapons against the people.

Weapons against Democracy.

5G is the same technology as an Active Denial System

And STARLINK too... plus STARLINK can attack Brainwaves and has also Lasers on board.

STARLINK: Brainwave Attack Fritz Freud · March 1, 2024 The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health. Read full story

And Thermite is an inexpensive weapon we can use on them

Imagine this:

A Thermite Mollie dropped from a drone... easy... lethal.

Anyone can built them... and everyone should.

We cannot take shit from these imbeciles no more.

The Government is our enemy.

A little advice here... these Arseholes know that we are onto them... that is why they try to push us further by the day.

They know they are on the wrong side of History.

And they prepared for it... underground cities... bunkers... you name it.

They are all guilty as charged!

So take it as you will... but if you are not prepared to fight for freedom you die as a slave!

The Elite Are Moving Into High Security ‘Fortress Communities’ Guarded By Teams Of Armed Professionals Because They Realize What Is Coming

The elite aren’t stupid. They can see that our society is coming apart at the seams all around us, and so they want to live some place safe. In fact, for many among the elite security has become the number one priority when choosing a new home. Unfortunately, the vast majority of us do not have the resources to move into high security communities guarded by teams of armed professionals. When things really start hitting the fan, most Americans are just going to have to deal with the chaos that is suddenly erupting all around them.

http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/the-elite-are-moving-into-high-security-fortress-communities-guarded-by-teams-of-armed-professionals-because-they-realize-what-is-coming

Let the Hunt begin!

We are the Resistance.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

