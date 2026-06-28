Daddy’s flown across the ocean

Leaving just a memory

A snapshot in the family album

Daddy, what else did you leave for me?

We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher, leave them kids alone

I don’t need no arms around me

And I don’t need no drugs to calm me

I have seen the writing on the wall

Don’t think I need anything at all

No, don’t think I’ll need anything at all

Hey! Teacher! Leave us kids alone!

All in all, you’re just another brick in the wall

Pink Floyd - Another Brick in the Wall

When you have Pedophiles in power you shouldn’t wonder why all children get abused!

First of all... thank you Roger Waters for your lifelong work... from Us and Them... to Another Brick in the Wall... to your work on Palestine.

Respect!

Second... I disagree with that line “We don’t need no Education“.

On the contrary I believe education is the only way.

And I agree with your understanding of education as Indoctrination... Government controlled Brainwashing that suppresses the creative force in the Individual.

Government Mind Control.

The Greatest Capital of Humanity is Humanity itself

Do not let them tell you otherwise... you are Great!

Anarchy is absence of any form of political authority.

Democracy is the absence of Individual power by surrendering it to a representative.

Corruption is promising the voter one outcome and then doing whatever you want thereby dismissing the voters mandate.

Treason is a another word.

Fascism is authority for authority without any Human right.

Deception is the Jewish way to create a Fascist society on behalf of them Jews to conquer the world.

I am an Anarchist in the truest form of meaning.

I am ZEN... the highest form of moral existenz and moral Authority that there is.

I believe in the Authority of the self... education... Individual rights and energy from water.

My work speaks for itself.

The thing about true Anarchists isn’t that they are Bomb throwing and ignorant... no sir.

These are Government undercover traitors that want to make us look bad.

Although like in any movement there comes a time when the need for violence is there... like now...

This isn’t because we want to but we have to... because the people who are now in power... Jews... do not want things to change... because they have the power.

Yet with every person that rejects their power... and the more they cling to it... it becomes obvious that they are lying Fascists.

I do not consent to their power.

Not just that... I have plenty of solutions written throughout my work that proves their power is based on lies.

That is why they so blatantly ignore me even if I insult them like no one else... pity I just have to insult these incest motherfucking Jewish Pedophile Nazis more.

I actually wish they would take me to court... I insult them because i want them to take me to court.

Because there i will expose them all.

That is a trap I set for them.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

SHANDA.

And I know they read my blog because they already censor me like no one else... me a nobody... so they think.

They know nothing about me... I know everything about them.

Checkmate... something must break now.

How can you spot a lie when you don’t know the Truth?

The young growing up in this environment... and by that I mean growing up with AI... think they know... by Government Indoctrination... everything and everything better.

And they blame every mistake on the Generation before them.

That is the way Government Brainwashing works.

And this is how the Jewish Rats are protected because it is them jews doing the Brainwashing... it always was them Jews and it always will be them Jews until we erase them Jewish Rats from existenz.

So mote it be... Rats... that is what them Jews are... Pedophile Rats.

Here is Brother Nathanial explaining this.

But this isn’t about Jews... Jews are Rats and I care not about Rats.

This isn’t even about me... this is about you.

Education!

Introducing Vedic Mathematics.

The most common mathematical equation is subtracting from 10 or 100 1000 10000...

10 = 9+1

Replace the 0 with 9 and add the +1 at the end.

example

1 000 000 000

- 123 456 789

------------------------------

= 876 543 21 (0+1)

This is how simple Mathematics can be... and fast.

You should try it.

Second... the most expensive coffee machine in the world does not make better coffee than my $5 French Press.

Note:

There is no Instant Coffee... it is a lie and it is shit.

It is more expensive an tastes shit.

Nothing tastes better and is faster than a french press coffee maker.

Third is the Wok... the most amazing Invention for cooking.

Note for all you Goyslop Idiots that can’t cook or won’t cook... no wonder you are stupid farts.

Shut the fuck up and eat your Ratburger.

Your Ketchup is made from Human Babies!

So is Coke... Pepsi... all your Goylop shit!

Chinese Food is the best in the world.

Next... Chinese Medicine is the Best in the world.

Staying with Chinese wisdom... there is no God... it is a lie.

However what you perceive as God is the Living Universe we are a part of and a result of our environment.

So in reality if you love God you love your environment and you treat it with respect... simple.

Everything else... especially that Jesus is your savior... is a lie.

If you disrespect Nature you disrespect God and you are evil.

Qi is the most important thing in the Universe because Qi is life itself.

Respect life or fuck off.

Only practitioners of Chinese Martial arts understand that and appreciate that.

Your Body is a kinetic energy generator that creates and consumes Qi.

This 15 min exercise will cure you almost of any disease and make you feel much, much better.

Better for sure than any pill ever will.

Next: Water as energy is all we ever need.

Next: Faster than the speed of light is already possible with my Invention.

Next: All Governments are Bankrupt.

Next: Hypersonic Technology is the most important Technology of the 21st century.

Next: Jews are eternal Liars.

Note:

The Jews have mislead society into the abyss that is now.

Climate Change... swell heat everywhere... war... famine... collapse of society... all this unnecessary shit we have to thank them Jews for.

And we should thank them... by beating the shit out of them whenever they open their gob.

Jews... we simply don’t hate them enough.

The big problem with them Jews is that they are insane... so much that there is no cure for their insanity but the mercy seat.

They insist that the solution for the problems they created is another problem creation of their insanity.

The Jews have a right to fuck off.

NEVER will I ever allow any Jew to rule over me.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · August 25, 2025 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

Next: AI

AI is the biggest scam lie perpetrated by Jews and Government.

I believe in Education... and I believe Technology can do much good.

AI however isn’t that technology.

AI is Goyslop.

AI War Chronicles... March 15, 2025 The AI War Chronicles is a series of Articles I write since 2021 for the purpose of Documenting every stage in this Ai war that most people are unaware of. Read full story

Not just that... but people are now getting wise upon the dehumanization of AI which manifests in increased electricity bills... reduced quality of life... increased environmental pollution including what is known as electrosmog and the Havanna Syndrome.

The permanent humming of any Datacenters drives people nuts above the treeline... Havanna Syndrome... IF they are not evicted from their houses.

Water becomes undrinkable... but at least you can make some stupid pictures of people you hate.

Warned about it six years ago.

AI takes Data created by Humans and then mathematically averages it.

So in fact AI is stealing our Intelligence and pretending it belongs to AI.

Because the Jews who created AI are Incest breeding stealing RATS.

Any product by Jewish Rats is a RAT!

When I look at the Epstein Class... nothing good can come out of them.

They are all Jews and all Jews are scum.... not a single Jew is a good one.

Proven beyond doubt.

These Jews use AI against Humanity because all Jews are anti Human scum.

All that leads to one absolute conclusion without the shred of a doubt... AI is Civil War.

AI is civil warfare against an unsuspecting society using AI to destroy civil liberties mass survey opposition and take the human right of self determination out of the equation by force.

Next: Hitler was a Rothschild.... a Jew.

And that is them Jews biggest secret.

The Jews created Adolf Hitler.

The Jews also created the first World War using Aleistar Crowley as an Agent.

Note:

Aleistar Crowley and Jeffry Epstein are both agents of the Rothschild scum.

They finance and control all politics

And it is a certain fact that all of the Elite scum whores are well into satanic ritual abuse... as are the Jews.

They defend Epstein because if they don’t they get cut off from the money.

And the common denominator is.... Hitler’s Family... the Rothschilds.

They control Israel... they control Trump through Jared Kushner.

They are the most evil scum in this world.

Which is of no surprise because these Jews are the Devil himself.

Just look at how they rape... male rape... and fucking enjoy that.

Human? these Jews ain’t Human!

Palestinians expose torture and sexual violence in Israeli detention

Palestinian detainees and rights groups share disturbing accounts of rape, sexual violence and physical abuse.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/7/palestinians-expose-torture-and-sexual-violence-in-israeli-detention

These are the real Jews... space trash... vermin... scum.

Anyone who thinks them Jews are Gods chosen is mentally deranged and stupid.

Holy shit.

Oh and the Holocaust... that one was a lie too.

Bitchute link

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ATI2Ba8fdOjR

And Immigration? Jewish!

And it is all written in the Protocols of Zion.

Everything we see is a Pyramid scheme from them Jews who have controlled Society since they landed on Earth.

Them Jews control all of Religion... a game they play to give them everything and us nothing.

The Jews and their Lies... Martin Luther was right.

And it is thanks to a German then and now that the world will get rid of them parasites.

By the way... Truth comes in small doses.

Here is a Jewish girl admitting that she is a fan of Dr. Mengele... can’t make this shit up.

Jews are Nazis... they say so themselves.

The essence of Judaism is total control... to fulfill their own prophecy because they see us as less than them.

When these retards are nothing but a waste of fresh air.

Here is them Jews threatening anyone... including the USA... with Nukes.

Therefore under the caroline act...

We are legally allowed to burn every synagogue and hang every Jew.

That is called “Preemptive self defense“ and it is a law under the Caroline act.

So it is a fact that we can fight and erase all them Jews as a legal matter of Preemptive self defense because the Jews threaten the world.

Ana Kasparian is right... Jews are not our Friends.

This is the face of a Jewish madman... you can see the insanity in his eyes...

Ghee... I wish I had him before me... I would kill him myself.

And so should anyone who sees this girl.

These Jews are all aggressive Arseholes who thing violence solves anything.

They have nothing Human about them.

It is a fact that Jews are Aliens

Aliens from another dimension and connecting to it through the occult

The Aliens are the Jews.

They are here controlling the Government for a long time.

And I am with Ana... every Traitor should be executed for Treason.

And this includes Donald Trump and the total of the US congress.

Now we are coming up to Project Bluebeam.

A fake Alien Invasion to hide a real Alien Invasion of the Mind.

The real Aliens can’t be seen because they are real living energy.

So they need a distraction from this... project Bluebeam... a fake Alien Invasion to mask the real Alien Invasion.

The Aliens are Draco... energy beings... Anunaki Children of the Sun.

Writing about this for years.

They have no physical body so they can only invade the mind of the weak.

And for that they need a distraction... a fake Alien Attack... project Bluebeam... Iranian Mother ship..

Thousands of Brazilians in a number of states were shocked and puzzled by emergency alerts sent to their cell phones in the middle of the night, some containing gibberish while others warned them to brace for an imminent alien attack.

The false alarms were sent between Friday night and early Saturday morning through Brazil’s Civil Defense Alert platform, a system normally reserved for serious warnings about floods, landslides, storms, and other emergencies.

People in several cities were awakened by ‘extreme alert’ notifications containing the word ‘misanthropy’ – meaning hatred or distrust of humanity – while others received messages that sounded less like public safety advice and more like the opening scene of a low-budget sci-fi film.

“Protect yourself: ALIEN ATTACK. Humans, we have arrived,” read the message received by some residents of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, according to G1 Globo. Another version warned of a supposed tornado in the metropolitan region

This isn’t the first time they glitch and caught red handed rehearsing for that.

Remember all those drones over N.J. skies? The mystery just got weirder.

On Saturday, nearly 10 months after the White House hand-waved the sightings away as government-authorized activity, the Post reported that an unnamed private company had taken credit for the bizarre phenomenon.

But the company, identified by NJ Advance Media as an aerospace company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, denies any role in the sightings and says it has never flown its aircraft over New Jersey.

The Post’s report emerged out of the U.S. Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Launched Effects Summit, a conference held in August 2025 at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

https://www.nj.com/news/2025/10/remember-all-those-drones-in-nj-skies-the-mystery-just-got-weirder.html

Remember when they said it was an Iranian Mothership?

Iranian ‘mothership’ isn’t behind drone sightings over New Jersey, Pentagon says

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/iranian-mothership-not-drone-sightings-new-jersey-pentagon-says-rcna183863

What they don’t tell you is that this was the first cluster of STARLINK in operation.

STARLINK is a part of Project Bluebeam... now STARGATE.

A fake Alien attack to mask a real Alien attack.

STARLINK: Brainwave Attack Fritz Freud · March 1, 2024 The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health. Read full story

Again this refers to them Jews and why they are here... to prepare us for this Alien Attack which is to be happen in 2027.

The coming of the Moshiach.

So here is a lesson on how to learn... anything.

Start from the end... from what you want to achieve and create a timeline backwards.

It works like cooking.

Imagine the meal... then work yourself backwards the timeline to the ingredients and the tools.

It always works.

With this you create a step by step recipe for success.

Don’t believe anything until you can verify it.

Everything needs three steps... preparation... tools... ingredients... and the final work to put it all together.

The basic workflow for everything is the same.

There are no “Ism’s“.

Everything depends on something else that was before.

And that can always be traced back.

Learning comes in three stages:

Basic Level

Advanced Level

Expert Level

Everyone should have at least a basic level of knowledge about everything.

Know your rights.

A society where people do not know their rights... as it is right now... is a society that is doomed to fail.

Three Cheers for the Underdog.

And may all politicians Kings and Queens... and them Jews... be killed for their Insolence.

Honestly... we don’t hate Jews enough.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

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