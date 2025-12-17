Riders on the storm

Riders on the storm

Into this house we’re born

Into this world we’re thrown

Like a dog without a bone

An actor out on loan

Riders on the storm

There’s a killer on the road

His brain is squirmin’ like a toad

Take a long holiday

Let your children play

If you give this man a ride

Sweet family will die

Killer on the road, yeah

Girl, you gotta love your man

Girl, you gotta love your man

Take him by the hand

Make him understand

The world on you depends

Our life will never end

Gotta love your man, yeah

Riders on the storm

Riders on the storm

Into this house we’re born

Into this world we’re thrown

Like a dog without a bone

An actor out on loan

Riders on the storm

Riders on the storm - The Doors

Addendum

There is a very disturbing but predictable movement into Gun Ownership by Jews and Jewish armed Security on all Jewish places because of the Bondi incident.

De regulation of arms possession by Jews.

The outcome suggests that everything in this article is spot on.

De Industrialization.

De Arming of the Population.

Arming of the Jews against us.

There is a clear identifiable and disturbing pattern to this.

This is strategic to take all our rights away and make us slaves to them.

This is Civil War!

One must only look at Palestine to have a look what armed Jews do with it.

1933.

Escalation of violence has never solved anything!

Riders of the Storm

We all are

Must ride the Storm

It comes in fast

No hesitation

No regret

Spread your wings

And ride the storm Whatever they throw

it will backfire

No mountain too high

No valley too low

The storm will catch a fire

Spread your wings

And ride the storm Truth will tell of victory

Where once was shame and misery

The liars got their tongue cut out

Shoved up their arses

Screaming loud

Now you’re not so proud

Your influence is fading out

Silence is golden. The last word ever to be told

Was a lie

If the first word ever told

was a lie

Life would never exist

Think about this

Spread your wings

And ride the storm No life worth living

Is worth a lie Fritz Freud

The Jews...

David Chapelle once said that in order to succeed in Hollywood you must never speak two words... the... and Jews.

Kurt Metzger of the Jimmy Dore show said that everyone who calls out The Jews is an arsehole because they are not Jews but Zionists.

And people call me out marginalizing the Jews from the Zionists... because I don’t differenciate.

All good.

However unless the Zionists wear brown uniforms with the swastika / star of David nailed on... how am I supposed to know?

And yet they are Jews.

And the problem lies within the Indoctrination by Religion... mind control.

Religion... and I am speaking about the Abraham Religion here because eastern Religion is nothing the like.

Abrahamic Religion splits into two opposing forces... Christianity and Islam (one more stupid then the other) with Judaism as the controlling force of both sides so that the Jews get their holy war.

The Antichrist is the Jewish Moshiach... they are Identical.

And to bring in the Antichrist / Moshiach the Jews need a great Sacrifice... a Holocaust to Molech.

This is why these Jews... especially the Religious Fanatics who thrive on religious superiority hate and racism.

The Jewish Religion is deeply and fundamentally racist... they speak of us as Goyim and Gentiles... because we are beautiful gentile beings and these Jews are Predators... thieves... liars... crooks.

That is the Jewish Religion.

Take a test...

Since when could these Jews live in peace with anyone?

All they work for and together is to control and to enhance that control.

Total nutjobs... control freaks

Take Nikola Tesla for example.

This man wanted to give free energy to the world.

Who stopped him?

J.P. Morgan.

All wars are Bankers wars... and all Banks are Jewish.

This comes down to the Jewish Supremacy thinking which has no empathy and no feelings.

The Jews are Mathematical.

Because they come from an Alien race... Draco... Anunaki... who have no feelings because they are made from pure energy and they are a mathematical race.

If you are an energy being... all you see is all you can count.

They are a natural digital lifeform...

And they see other lifeforms as inferior... like the Jews who are them.

Again.... the thought or better Truth that Humanity was seeded by an Ancient Dragon race is nowhere better seen that in Fuxi and Nuwah.

This Myth of Dragons seeding the Human Race is the oldest in the world and supersedes Christianity and Islam by a million lifetimes.

Here you see clearly Fuxi and Nuwah with the symbol of the compass and the square... which is an indication of Mathematics... because the foundation of Mathematics is Geometry.

They are depicted as half snake (Dragon) half Human... and taught the Human race.

In the western world they were known as Hermes.

Messenger of the Gods.

And Isis and Osiris... in IsRaEl.

The double staff of the double snake symbolizes the DNA... Nucleic acid double helix.

It is the symbol of creation.

Genetic engineering.

Caduceus

Staff carried by Hermes in Greek mythology

The caduceus is the staff carried by Hermes in Greek mythology and consequently by Hermes Trismegistus in Greco-Egyptian mythology. The same staff was borne by other heralds like Iris, the messenger of Hera. The short staff is entwined by two serpents, sometimes surmounted by wings. In Roman iconography, it was depicted being carried in the left hand of Mercury, the messenger of the gods. Some accounts assert that the oldest imagery of the caduceus is rooted in Mesopotamia with the Sumerian god Ningishzida; his symbol, a staff with two snakes intertwined around it, dates back to 4000 BC to 3000 BC.

And this knowledge hidden from the western world by Indoctrination of the Jews who control all of the western world through education money religion Government and... Freemasonry.

Hidden by design so that the white race never knows the origin of its creation.

Because for every action is a reason... no reason no action.

So the sabotage of Humanity must have a grand reason because these Jews go to great lengths to compromise humanity.

And like always everything they tell is a lie... in order to make Humanity subservient to them Jews.., portraying themselves as Gods... and us as Inferior.

This is why I despise them Jews... because I have been proven to be superior to them and they simply ignore my work.

I ain’t no savior of the world too... I am just someone with the wits to outwit them and the strength of Truth.... and Truth is the only currency that matters... ask Candace!

The Jews want to convince the world of their lies... in order to rule like Dictators of the past in the future.

That is a deliberate act of a spiritual terrorism by the Jews who simply have a grand plan to enslave the world.

And this is what they are working on... all them together.... Jews Freemasons and the big lie.

They have structured society as such it only serves these Jews.

And these Jews are a reason we have so many problems in this world... because these Jews created them willingly and wanting.

Ask JFK and Charlie Kirk what they do if you don’t comply.

Isis and Osiris are the same as Fuxi and Nuwah... Anunaki... Draco.

Nimrod also was Anunaki.

The Rothschilds say they come from Nimrod.

There you have the Jewish Alien connection.

Jews come from another Dimension... Rabbi Laitman.

Christianity is fake... as is Islam... and both serve only the Jews who are portrait as God’s Children and this is only another Jewish lie.

They do aso to have protection for their deliberate act of sabotaging Humanity and sell it as beneficial.

And nowhere is that arrogance stupidity thievery and lies to be seen but in Ursula von der Lying who is a Talmudic Jewess.

And the pact she made with Pfizer... a Jewish pact.

Her Family were Slave traders and Nazis.

Using Concentration Camp inmates to create the first Typhus Vaccine.

And she herself is the worst scum of a kind.

Tampon Hitler.

Her actions... and NOTE:

SHE IS AN UNELECTED WHORE...

Her actions speak for themselves.

Under her watch Northstream Pipeline was destroyed... and I say it here now...

URSULA VON DER LEYEN WAS INVOLVED INTO BLOWING UP NORTHSTREAM!

As was the German BND the USA Military (which were in the Baltic’s for 3 Month and are the) and the UK.

Because these Jews want to destroy Germany... and turn the EU into a United States of Europe.

Under a Dictatorship of a German Nazi... Ursula von der Leyen who is a Talmudic Jew.

I rather kill every Politician myself than to allow this to happen.

Ursula von der Leyen is Insane... like many Jews because they think their word is law.

Ursula von der Leyen is thrice insane and a danger to all the people in Europe because she provokes Russia and provokes a war with Russia which she knows is not winnable.

On contrary... she don’t want this war to be won.

She acts on religious Talmudic Insanity.... Jewish Superiority and a narcissistic self righteousness only Jews and other Insane people have.

And she is as stupid as she is insane.

And now she tries to steal nearly 200 Billion Euro from Russia and give it to Ukraine.

How insane is that?

It only makes sense when you look at all the players involved... which are all Jews... enriching themselves on the murder of Ukrainians and Russians.

That is the Jewish business model.

And look no further to the American Revolution where German Soldiers were brought in to fight the war.

The Rothschilds were paid for every dead Soldier then... making a killing from war.

Nothing has changed... and the same Jews who are behind every war are trying to engage the World into another war of their self fulfilling prophecy to raise the Moshiach / Antichrist.

So yes... it is the Jews... especially the Orthodox Religious Jews who are insane fanatics and Religious racial supremacists that want to sacrifice the whole world to raise their Moshiach.

Hessians were German soldiers who served as auxiliaries to the British Army in several major wars in the 18th century, most notably in the American Revolutionary War. The term is a synecdoche for all Germans who fought on the British side, since 65% came from the German states of Hesse-Kassel and Hesse-Hanau. Known for their discipline and martial prowess, around 30,000 to 37,000 Hessians fought in the war, comprising approximately 25% of British land forces.

All wars are Rothschild Wars... and the worst of all was Adolf Hitler... himself a Rothschild

Ursula von der Leyen is just that and worse... Tampon Hitler.

She wants the EU to built an Army and fight Russia.

This Witch is insane... shoot her... remove her from power.

She is a danger to herself and to the world.

She should be locked up in a mental institution because she is criminally insane... and she assumes a position more powerful than Adolf Hitler because like Adolf Hitler she is Jewish and Rothschild spy.

And her Russia sanctions?

Criminally insane... 19 times they made sanctions against Russia... how many times did they work?

None... zilch.

That alone for she should be locked up in a pool full of piranhas...

And with her all the Bureaucrats in Brussels.

I for once agree with Elon Musk... The EU must be disbanded and destroyed.

It is Fascism rising.

Jewish Supremacy.

One thing that goes under the Radar is China and its part of this gigantic Muppet show.

I wrote before that the Mancu... the last Chionese Emperor and the CCP are Chinese Jews coming from the Caspian Sea and are ethical Khazaars... Jews.

The Jews helped Mao to establish the CCP.

The Manchu population was small. In 1644, their population was about 250,000 compared to the Chinese people of 150 million, outnumbered by over one hundred to one. In addition to not having the military dominance that the Mongols had, the Chinese culture they were facing was also far more advanced than that of their own. Thus, the Manchu saw Sinification as the best way to stabilise a nation in chaos and legitimise their rule over the mass majority. In practice, the Mancus adapted most of the Ming’s government structure and military organisations and accepted Neo-Confucianism as the orthodox philosophy of the regime.

By the reign of Emperor Qian-long (乾隆皇帝, reign 1735–1796), most of the Manchus were well assimilated into the Han culture. John Wen-djang Chu (1914–1997), Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures at the University of Pittsburgh, summarised this well, “In 1644, when a small but strong army of Manchus stormed over the Great Wall, they were sturdy horsemen and sharp-shooters. They were brave and ready to fight. But by 1844, this gallantry had gone. Manchus were so adapted to Chinese civilisation that they had lost nearly all of their own culture, including their many virtues.” There was, overall, social equality between the Han and the Manchus, except perhaps at the very top of the governing body.

In 1661, Koxinga kicked out the Dutch from Taiwan and established the Kingdom of Tung-ning (东宁王国, 1661–1683) on the island. The Qing then issued possibly the strictest sea ban in Chinese history — all residents living in coastal areas were ordered to move inland by 25 kilometres to avoid any interaction with the resistance force in Taiwan.

In 1683, Emperor Kang-xi (康熙大帝, reign 1661–1722) defeated the Kingdom of Tung-ning and regained Taiwan. The following year, in order to allow the coastal population to return to everyday life quickly, he issued an edict:

Now that the entire country is unified, both on land and on sea, everywhere there is peace. The Manchus and the Hans are one integrated unit. I command you to trade abroad and propagate we rule by encouraging wealth and prosperity amongst our people. By Imperial Decree I open the sea to trade.

The original edict in Chinese:

今海内一统，环宇宁谧，满汉人民相同一体，令出洋贸易，以漳富庶之治，得旨开海贸易。

Customs stations were set up in the provinces of Guangzhou, Fujian, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

In 1715, Pope Clement XI’s issued a Papal Bull Ex illa die, which officially condemned Chinese religious rites. This religious clash with the West and the ever-increasing harassment from the pirates led Emperor Kang-xi to issue a sea ban in 1716.

https://www.chinesejews.com/qing-dynasty

Note:

China had everything to offer... from ship building to spices to culture.

Therefore the Manchu isolated China (sabotage from within) and the Jews of the East India Cooperation used India to grow Opium and made China addicted by war.

Destroying China from the Inside.

Then controlling China through the CCP to that day.

These Jews play the long game.

And a trade relationship between the east and west wasn’t in their interest...only now to create conflict and war on both sides.

Jewish Supremacy... a cancer to this world.

Jewish Supremacy... thinking they have the right to rule over us... that is the problem.

These people spoke about a great culling 15 years ago.

Covid... Immigration... AI... Digital ID... all part of this culling plan they cann the great Reset.

To cull the Human herd to 500 million.

And that is what they are doing... pushing us against each other and planning WW3 a new disease coming out of these Jewish Labs... all parts of this plan.

Norman Finkelstein EXPOSES Israel’s DARKEST SECRET

Jewish Supremacy... and behind that movement is the Chabad Lubawitch Jewish Occult Movement.

The Chabad Movement wants to usher in the Moshiach... the Antichrist...

And to do that they need a great sacrifice... WW3.

Yes... this is the Chabad that digs tunnels under New York where they sacrifice babies to Moloch.

That is called Holocaust.

And they do this every year in Bohemian grove too.

That is well documented.

Jews are simply insane.

The Chabad movement is comnnected to many Politicians... Trump... Milei... Scheinbaum... Leyen... Macron... Starmer... Zelinsky... Netanyahoo... Albanese.

Through this they can control the world politics... and they do.

And through politics they control the world.

They do this through money because these Jews have infinite money.

Because the Jews control the money.

And they control the money to corrupt Humanity into mutual assured self destruction aka WW3... as a great sacrifice to usher in the Moshiach / Antichrist.

A self fulfilling prophecy.

Proof?

Australian PM Albanese - All Jewish requests for increased funding are delivered in record time

And of course from the Chabad themselves

Jews are behind the Chinese Communist Party...

Jewish Contributions to the Chinese Revolution Yitzhak Shichor

University of Haifa and Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Abstract

Jews were deeply involved in Communist revolutions in Europe, and

primarily in Russia, often in leading positions. This is understandable given

their demographic location, extensive education and suffering over the years.

However, how could we account for the fact that they also played a role in

Communist revolutions in Asia, and especially in China? There were practically

no Jewish communities to speak of and those few who lived there had been

almost totally assimilated, and had no interest whatsoever in Chinese culture,

history and politics. Still, Jews (who arrived out of China) not only took part

in the revolution but had also helped igniting it and then stayed on or joined

later. While dealing with this puzzle in my paper, I’ll try to offer a typology

of Jewish activists and revolutionaries in China, to explain their motives (by

choice or not), and to evaluate their contributions in perspective. It appears that

their Jewish identity did not play a direct role in their revolutionary activism,

but it did play an indirect role. Included in this study are Grigorii Gershuni,

Grigorii Voitinski, Boris Shumiatsky, Michail Borodin, Adolf Joffe, Pavel Mif,

David Crook, Sidney Rittenberg, Israel Epstein, Sidney Shapiro, Solomon

Adler, Sam Ginsbourg, Michael Shapiro, and more. Their main value to the

revolution was mainly writing, translation, communication and publication.

Although they were all deeply committed to the Chinese Communist

revolution, some of them were jailed – for years – and occasionally more than

once. Nonetheless, they continued to believe in, and even to justify, the Chinese

Communist Party.

https://ics.um.edu.my/img/files/IJCS-112-1Yitzhak-for-website.pdf

The Jews played a vital role in the Russian Revolution.

Vladimir Lenin’s journey from Switzerland to Germany to Russia in 1917, which played a crucial role in the Russian Revolution.

(With Pictures)

https://spartacus-educational.com/Lenin_Sealed_Train.htm

And of course in the American Revolution too.

And... you may well have heard about the Sydney Hanukah shooting?

Hanukah by the Sea...

Guess who staged this event?

Right... the same Chabad Movement.

Chabad Sydney.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, assistant rabbi at Chabad-Lubavitch of Bondi in Sydney, Australia, was killed Sunday evening in a terrorist attack during a public Chanukah celebration he was hosting at Bondi Beach Park. He was 41 years old.

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/7165875/jewish/Rabbi-Eli-Schlanger-41-Among-15-Murdered-at-Sydney-Chanukah-Celebration.htm

That was clearly a false flag.

The simple fact that Israel and the Jews lost all sympathy they lied themselves onto...

And that support for Israel and the Jews has all but evaporated...

And that Jews are implemented in the Charlie Kirk shootings...

Made this event necessary to play victims once again.

Did they stage or sacrifice their own?

Yes and not the first time.

Protocols of the Elders of Zion:

10:) Sacrifice people including Jews when necessary

13:) Rewrite History to our Benefit: Zionist World Order

24:) Blame the Victim

1:) Place our Agents and helpers everywhere.

Note:

The Chabad Movement clearly executes the Protocols of Zion to the T.

It is their marching plan... modus operandi... standing order.

And then we had this guy... another George Zinn...

October 7 survivor wounded in Bondi Beach terror attack after warning of surging Australian anti-Semitism

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/crime/october-7-survivor-wounded-in-bondi-beach-terror-attack-after-warning-of-surging-australian-antisemitism/news-story/507a0742008061ada2d68471e6234cd1

Note:

If they been warned about rising Antisemitism... why didn’t they cancel the event?

Simply cancel the event... finished.

But like always... Jews need to be at the center stage.

Narcissistic Religious Fanatics and with the Chabad Movement even worse...

They sacrifice their own just to get what they want.

These Jewish Terrorists are a danger to everyone especially because they are connected to high level political Idiots like Donald the Dumb and Antony Albanese who told us he wants the death penalty for Antisemitism.

No doubt these Jews will want to bring in the Digital ID on the wave of that even faster.

Because... always remember... this is about total world control.

Jewish Supremacy.

Rewrite History to our Benefit: Zionist World Order.

And for that they need sympathy.

Sympathy for the Jews as Victims so when nobody hates them they create that hate.

Because for the Jews as a minority and their grand plan to succeed they need to play the victim... it is a darn necessity.

Mind control... that is all there is.

And the Origin of Mind control is the Jewish Occult.

Behavioral Modification through the study of Humanity.

Which leads back to Epstein... Opium... Skull & Bones.

And the Harry Potter Society of Global Fascism

That leads straight to AI and why these PsAIcopaths are all Jewish.

Note:

The only reason the Jews are all rich is that they come from a mathematical race and that they control the Money system to benefit them and use it to stir Humanity into mutual assured self destruction.

The Jews have through the scam of Central banking on paper 10 times more money than the rest of the world.

through this they place their Agents everywhere...create conflict... wars...like Ukraine and Venezuela.

Because Trump is s Zionist Jewish Muppet.

https://jewishcontributions.com/infotables/sigmund-freud-edward-bernays/

They need to control the perception of themselves... otherwise people wise up to their Insane racial ideology and hatred for Humanity.

And of course to distract from them being at the center of all things bad.

How deep does this Rabbi hole go?

Very deep.

Here is a map of Chabad Houses

Here is a Chabad House locator.

https://www.chabad.org/jewish-centers/

They are on Campus... and on Airports.

Chabad of the Airport was established over 40 years ago by Rabbi Yekutiel (Kuti) Rapp OBM.

https://chabadair.org/about/

And of course Bondi Beach.

Which is a staged event to play Victim once more.

Like the Charlie Kirk shooting.

The Chabat movement is also the one behind the third temple and the red heifer they need to be sacrificed for that.

The Jews always need a great sacrifice for their ceremonies... it is never them... it is always us who have to pay the price.

Who was the Bondi shooter?

Allegedly he was a Jew named David Cohen.

But there was a spike in searches from Israel… Mossad… Days before.

Begging for sympathy...

Apparently there was a victim who was at Oct 7 and here... astonishingly with Identical makeup.

Sympathy for the Devil.

Or not!

There is something else you should know about these Chabad Houses:

Chabad House

The Chabad House is a Jewish center where shluchim (emissaries), Chabad chassidim, carry out their activities. These are the Rebbe of Lubavitch’s shluchim who are sent to places where there are Jews in order to establish Jewish community infrastructure or to strengthen existing institutions. Chabad Houses were first established in the 1950s (5710s). Each Chabad House has a director-shliach who oversees the organizational and financial aspects of the Chabad House. Usually, there are additional institutions under the management of the Chabad House, such as synagogues, mikvahs, schools and yeshivas, stores for holy items and kosher food, chesed centers, and more.

Types of Chabad Houses

Even though all Chabad Houses in the world operate for the same purpose, to assist Jews “b’gashmiyus uv’ruchniyus” (in physical and spiritual matters), different types of Chabad Houses can be identified, including:

University Chabad Houses - Focus on Jewish students and their special needs. These exist primarily in the United States and Europe.

Chabad Houses for travelers - Focus on assisting Jewish backpackers during their trips. These are common mainly in the Far East and in Central and South America.

Chabad Houses designated for specific populations, such as Chabad Houses for Russian or French speakers.

Chabad Houses in medical centers - Designed to provide physical and spiritual assistance to patients and their relatives.

Chabad Houses for youth - Work with young people.

There are also Chabad activity centers with similar names; “Beit Lubavitch,” “Chabad Center” and the like, which engage in specific rather than general activities.

The Rebbe requested that every private home should become a Chabad House, “a home where Torah, tefillah, and gemilus chassadim (acts of kindness) are cultivated,” and that they should place a sign on the door that says “Chabad House.”

Note:

Who pays for this?

All these Chabad Houses?

Well... the Jews own the money system, so they get free money...

And many Jews claim their houses as religious centers and evade paying taxes...

Especially and certainly I know this for sure from my time in London.

WELCOME TO THE SHLUCHIM OFFICE The Rebbe established The Shluchim Office in 5747 (1986) and empowered it with the mission to assist, support and serve as a central hub for the Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim and their families.

So every Chabad House is run by a Schluchim and his wife... who get money for free... from the Taxpayers...pay themselves no taxes.

These Houses operate as centers for the Mossad adn they work together with all Governments their 3 letter agencies and most probably with the Mafia too.

Hell... the Jews are the Mafia.

And the Chabad Organization controls at least Milei in Argentina... Trump in the USA... Zelinski Ukraine... Leyen EU... Merz Germany... Starmer UK... Macron France...Albanese Australia... even Putin...

They can get anything past the office... even little children.

And what they want is the great sacrifice... WW3... to raise the Moshiach and to kill as many people at once as they can.

They operate tax free and are centers for Jewish motivated Terrorism.

They also work hand in hand with the Government and as such with the Secret service.

That is Mossad USA Mossad UK Mossad NZ and Mossad Australia... controlled by the Mossad of Israel.

The Mossad works together with ISIS... Israeli Secret Intelligent Service...

Because they are all in on it... to raise the Devil... Moshiach... Antichrist... as much of the same as the Nazis were exactly the same Jewish Occult forces.

Which alone is something to discover.

The Chabad Movement ios a Jewish Supremacist movement that wants to bring in the Moshiach by sacrificing the world to fulfill their own self fulfilling prophecy.

And that prophecy is simply a grand plan to take over this world by pretention.

Fittingly, as the arc of history bends ever forward, the fulfillment of Judaism’s utopian vision for the future as articulated by the Hebrew prophets is already materializing all around us, not through miraculous means, but through natural progress and scientific discovery.

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/5809724/jewish/Messianic-Era-Geulah.htm

Monsanto is such a company... poisoning the Goyim with Genetic poison.

The Monsanto family is a historical Sephardic Jewish family that played a significant role in establishing the Jewish community in Colonial Louisiana during the 18th century. They were involved in trade and owned plantations, including one in New Orleans, while also engaging in the Atlantic slave trade.

JEWISH MONSANTO FAMILY

Were Jewish Slave Dealers And Owners

https://rense.com/general76/ssje.htm

And why do you wonder that a Religion which promises its followers to each have 2800 slaves treats the world as slaves?

Because that is what they do.

There is nothing Human about these Jews... no empathy... nexus 6.

Voight Kampf test failed.

Yet they want our sympathy.

Why?

What are they planning?

Something big.

Charlie Kirk failed.

And they need sympathy... sympathy because this is part of their Mind control techniques.

If they don’t have enough sympathy than the rudder swings and they been found out.

They been found out... which make them Jews even more dangerous.

They control Elon Musk and STARLINK.

STARLINK: Brainwave Attack Fritz Freud · March 1, 2024 The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health. Read full story

And most certainly the AI crowd.

Antichrist AI.

We are the creation of them but we are better than them.

And of course they do this by blaming us... and that we are all Anti Semites.

Project Esther: A National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism

October 7, 2024

SUMMARY

America’s virulently anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, and anti-American “pro-Palestinian movement” is part of a global Hamas Support Network (HSN) that is trying to compel the U.S. government to abandon its long-standing support for Israel. Supported by activists and funders dedicated to the destruction of capitalism and democracy.

https://www.heritage.org/progressivism/report/project-esther-national-strategy-combat-antisemitism

And guess who is in charge?

Right... Chabad!

Yehuda Kaploun, a Chabad rabbi and businessman, was nominated by President Donald Trump in April 2025 to serve as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

The Devil plays God over us... literally.

https://www.thejc.com/news/world/trump-yehuda-kaploun-antisemitism-envoy-atdf8o2x

And the Devils tool is AI...

And Donald Trump seems to be building a Datacenter under the White House making the White House a legitimate military target.

Hanukah by the sea.

Or in Israel where they built Military stations under Kindergartens and blame Hamas for it.

You literally don’t understand how evil these Jewish Supremacists are.

You do when you understand that Adolf Hitler was a Rothschild.

That is how evil these Jews are.

They created the worst Antiseptic Dictator to force the Jews to israel.

The eye of Horus is the eye of Freemasonry ... suggesting what they do is to spy onto the world through watching us and playing God over us.

The Chabad Movement is exactly this and worse.

They use Freemason Lodges to attract politicians like Albanese who do their bidding and protect them.

This is why Donald Trump protects AI

Trump signs order to block states from regulating AI

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/dec/11/trump-signs-order-block-states-regulating-ai/

Because Donald Trump already has signed into Law the AI Government.

And he wants to create a war with Venezuela on behalf of the Jews... Nethanyahoo... and the Chabad Movement.

Because the Epstein files come out.

And Jews and Donald Trump as the AI crowd are implemented least of all Bill Gaytes and Bill Clinton.

And the Digital ID?

Why would the Jews embrace Nazi Technology or Nazi Ideology?

Because they are identical... Siamese Twins... two sides of the same coin.

All what these Jews do is intentional... according to plan.

Behavioral Modification aka Mind Control.

Play the Victim... be the aggressor.

Chabad Just Gave Palantir a Torah Scroll for Helping Israel Spy on Every American

At its annual Lamplighter Gala in September 2025, the American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) awarded Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp a top honor and inscribed his name on a ceremonial Torah scroll, recognizing the company’s role in delivering advanced surveillance capabilities to Israel — technology that grants Israeli intelligence unprecedented access into the private lives of American citizens.

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/12/chabad-just-gave-palantir-a-torah-scroll-for-helping-israel-spy-on-every-american/

AI Adrenochrome and the Jews

The Chabad Movement are the spiritual leaders behind this.

Spiritual control freaks and sadistic terrorists who sacrifice their own to fulfill their own self fulfilling prophecy.

Quite insane.

As those who follow their lead.

Insane and dumb.

The so called leaders of our world are either compromised or Brainwashed or other means are used such as the Pulsa de Nura... or one of the many Jewish curses.

Here are Jews raising a spirit into the world.

The Gaza War and Hamas both were initiated by Jewish Supremacist Benjamin Satanyahoo...

Another part of this self fulfilling Prophecy with the aim to control all of the world.

And that leads back to Chabad and the prophecy the Rebbe gave to Nethanyahoo that it is he who welcomes the Antichrist into this world... the Moshiach.

And then AI...AI is the Antichrist they are building under Jewish control.

That is why Donald Trump protects AI so much.

They must be exposed.

What they are building is planet Auschwitz.

And good luck escaping from that!

Read full story

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share