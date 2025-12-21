Last Christmas I gave you your heart

This Christmas I take it back

Your Golden Toilet too

And your Ballroom Blitz I take it back

The love I gave you

And pay you back

You betrayed us

S H A N D A Every penny down the drain

You are a clown

You are insane

And you can’t hide it anymore

Thus spoke the Raven… Nevermore The Clown behind the crown

His makeup fading in the spotlight

The mockingbird has sung the tune

Yet no one listens anymore

You lost the plot You think us stupid

Yet you are

You wasted your lies

Like you wasted your life

Buying Stepford wives Playing on Epstein’s Lolita express

Buying your whore another new dress

Paving the way for war

And yet your mother was a whore

Like her mother was before The stain the stench of your existenz

Can’t be hidden under Zelensky No.5

Or Macron’s Moshus Arse Liqueur

Fritz Freud stole the emperors clothes

Everybody is Fritz Freud

The shadow over your shoulder Liar

Thief

Bankrotteur

Corrupt & Rotten Fritz Freud will never be forgotten

And you will never be forgiven

The Gallows are waiting

The masses are waving Push the button

Self Destruct

The system will Implode

Humanity intact

You only defeated yourself

We don’t need you We built a better world without you

And better be it now

With all your riches that you gained

And all your lies and Propaganda

You can’t defeat Fritz Freud

Not a penny to my name

And no one else to blame

But yourself I’ll be your mirror

Reflect what you are

In case you don’t know

You are scum Fritz Freud

It’s a scam.

From top down the whole of AI and Crypto is one big evil scam.

And by association of all markets by deliberate entanglement and the exposed Domino effect it will completely destroy all financial markets... and the Stock markets... all of them everywhere.

You see... the Stock market is now so entangled with AI that when one fails they all fail.

That is the Jews behind the Hedge funds and financial markets that set this up to fail... like 9/11 the Twin towers and the Baltimore Bridge.

They have their bunkers stacked you know...

Peter Thiel has a bunker in NZ... and now acquired the NZ Citizenship... because Peter Thiel is about to unleash the greatest financial collapse ever.

And all Jews need a hiding place.

If you are a Jew... you can buy anything because you have infinite free money...that is the scam being Jewish.

It is a web they been weaving... an artificial construct of Mafia Jews and others alike to defraud the world... create chaos... and direct this chaos into WW3.

And this scam goes as high as President of the United Stated Donald Trump and Witkoff... his partner in crime.

And don’t even get me started on Jared Kushner who seems to be to Donald Trump what Hunter was to Joe Biden.

A Grifter.

Son of a bitch.

Money launderer.

Jared Kushner is what Kissinger was before him... involved in Black Magick a controller from the other side.

Making sure that conflict is assured.

Kushner is Chabad.

The families of Jared and Joshua Kushner pledged a total of $2 million to Chabad of the United Arab Emirates on Monday in memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the 28-year-old Israeli-Moldovan Chabad emissary who was killed last week after being abducted in Dubai.

https://ejewishphilanthropy.com/kushner-brothers-and-their-families-pledge-2-million-to-chabad-of-uae-as-jewish-community-reels-after-rabbi-zvi-kogan-killed/

Kushner’s address 666

Chabat adress 777

Rabbi gives insight into their New York tunnels and stained mattresses

And the Chabad movement is organized like the Freemasons... or shall I say the other way round...

They are intertwined Siamese twins of the same evil empire behind the scenes.

This way the Jews hiding behind Religion can Influence and orchestrate “possibilities“ to create conflict and war... that’s what these lot do.

Chief Executive at The Board of Deputies of British Jews was in Bondi just a week before... go figure... where he helped to plan this Bondi False Flag Massaker... because you know... Jews must be victims... it’s the law.

Imagine one day someone figured out that all them Jews are just lying POS who stage their false flags to hide what they really doing?

And that is arming themselves to the teeth for the coming Civil war THEY engage.

Now legally because the law says that all Jews are victims.

And AI is their friend…

Of course the confusion is created while the chickens dance with their heads chopped off... the Freemason choreographer sings... nothing to see here.

Here there and everywhere... nothing to see.

Meanwhile Toto has lifted the curtain and there it is for all to see...Macron’s wife has a dick!

And Macron himself has no balls.

These lot get confused by their own lies.

Here there and everywhere.

Which brings us neatly to AI... Satan’s tool for world Domination.

And Satan is them Jews.

I mean clearly a Religion that states that every Jews has 2800 slaves when the Moshiach / Antichrist comes can logically never be the Victim but the instigator.

And they never were.

It’s all A LIE!

Here is the Truth:

Every country is in a runaway debt that can never be repaid because the interest exceeds the GDP... everywhere.

And this is why them Jews are so filthy rich... filthy by nature... rich by deception... getting money for free.

And because every country is in a runaway debt... they can collapse the system at any time.

But to do this it would draw attention to them so they must hide it.

That is where AI comes into play.

The Jews will place negative bets... just like they did on 9/11... backed up by the Government whom they control.

The collapse of AI will trigger a financial crisis that will destroy the system by design.

It will be a cascading Domino effect that will wipe out all markets.

It will be triggered by some staged event.

Like the War in Venezuela... war for oil... war for the Jews.

Project Revolution can end this war.

Water as energy is all it takes.

And AI?

That saves you as much as Jesus does... Zilch.

AI is the Antichrist AI... Moshiach AI.

It saves them Jews from the Goyim they want to exterminate.

Jewish Dalek’s.

The Jewish Religion is one of Victim staging... Terrorism... and deception.

Now they are going to collapse all financial markets using AI.

Investor Michael Burry—famous for predicting and profiting from the 2008 housing-market collapse—has set his sights on another sector many believe is ‘too big to fail’: Big Tech’s multitrillion-dollar artificial intelligence spending spree. It’s the latest headline-grabbing play from the investor whose original, audacious bet was immortalized in Michael Lewis’s book, “The Big Short.”

With Wall Street’s recent AI-driven gains drawing comparisons to the dot-com era, questions about market fragility are resurfacing—just as “The Big Short” film marks its tenth anniversary and Burry’s original housing bet hits the 20-year mark—leaving many wondering if we’re witnessing unprecedented economic growth or the precursors to another bubble.

Most experts agree that something bubble-like is taking shape, says Itay Goldstein, a financial crises expert at the Wharton School, “but there’s more to it than that.”

What makes a bubble a bubble

At its core, a financial bubble occurs when asset prices rise significantly higher than their fundamental value, says Goldstein, adding that an asset is anything people buy because they expect it to hold or gain value over time, such as a share of stock, a house, a bond, or even a cryptocurrency.

https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/there-ai-bubble-and-what-happens-if-it-bursts

Mark my words.

They have tied Pension funds... Government Bonds... Hedge funds... you name it and they tied it to AI... AI shares to be precise.

That is a building built to be destroyed... like Tower 7 on 9/11.

One move and the whole building will implode into a footprint of its own in faster than freefall speed.

By Design... like the Baltimore Bridge.

But before that you see an exodus of them Jews into their Ratholes... because they do not want to get caught up in the tsunami of destruction they create.

Rats.

The AI economy is basically a lie... revolving around the same people and their companies with nothing trickling down to the consumers apart of costs... negative health... food shortages and water contamination.

These are:

Bill Gaytes... Elon Musk... Peter Thiel... Eric Schmidt... Jeff Bezos... Alex Karp... Dan Hendrycks... Mark Zuckerberg... Sam Altman... Larry Allisson... Tim Cook ... Apple... Microsoft... Nvidia... Intel AMD... OpenAI... X... XAI... LinkedIn... and the President of the EU and the President of the United States.

It is a scam.

Pushing a technology which is useless while ignoring solutions presented.

It is a deliberate scam because to take over the world they must first collapse all financial markets which they do using AI as an excuse.

Of course they lie to you.

And I show you how.

What is the price of AI?

The real price I mean.

Spoiler Alert... it is over 100 times higher than they tell you.

How Much Does it Cost to Build a Data Center?

As a general rule, it costs between $600 to $1,100 per gross square foot or $7 million to $12 million per megawatt of commissioned IT load to build a data center. Therefore, if a 700,000-square foot, 60-megawatt data center were to be built in Northern Virginia, the world’s largest data center market, it would cost between $420 million and $770 million to construct the facility, including its powered shell and equipping the building with the appropriate electrical systems and HVAC components.

https://dgtlinfra.com/how-much-does-it-cost-to-build-a-data-center/

How much does a Nuclear Power plant cost?

The estimated costs of building a nuclear power plant vary from $14 billion to $30 billion. About one-third of these costs are “indirect”, including the cost of land, licensing, engineering, construction, and other owner costs. Direct costs include the reactor and turbine equipment, as well as all other systems and equipment required.

https://thecostguys.com/business/build-nuclear-power-plant

Note:

One Nuclear Power plant creates max 8MW.

To feed one 1GW Datacenter we need 125 Nuclear Power Plants!

OpenAI’s Ambitious 250GW Data Center Plan by 2033: A $12.5 Trillion Bet on AI Supremacy

OpenAI has unveiled an audacious internal roadmap to build 250 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity by 2033, a scale equivalent to 250 nuclear power plants and roughly 25% of the current U.S. total installed power generation (1,200 GW). Disclosed in a September 29, 2025, internal memo from CEO Sam Altman, this “astronomical” ambition aims to secure the compute power needed for artificial general intelligence (AGI), outpacing rivals like Google and Meta in the $500 billion AI infrastructure race. The plan builds on the $500 billion Stargate project, with the first site in Abilene, Texas, already operational and five more announced, but scaling to 250 GW could cost $12.5 trillion at current nuclear plant prices ($50 billion per GW).

For AI enthusiasts, energy experts, and investors in the $1 trillion data center market, OpenAI’s target—starting from 2 GW by end-2025—highlights the voracious power demands of next-gen models, potentially rivaling India’s entire electricity consumption (1,200 GW projected for 2038). Amid U.S. policy pushes for AI leadership, this blueprint could create hundreds of thousands of jobs but strain global energy grids. Let’s dissect the plan, partnerships, and feasibility.

https://voice.lapaas.com/openai-250gw-data-center-2033/

OpenAI’s colossal AI data center targets would consume as much electricity as entire nation of India — 250GW target would require 30 million GPUs annually to ensure continuous operation, emit twice as much carbon dioxide as ExxonMobil

How much more artificial intelligence can the planet take?

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/openais-colossal-ai-data-center-targets-would-consume-as-much-electricity-as-entire-nation-of-india-250gw-target-would-require-30-million-gpus-annually-to-ensure-continuous-operation-emit-twice-as-much-carbon-dioxide-as-exxonmobil

What Sam Altman Doesn’t Want You To Know

Note:

250 GW adding to the electrical needs of an already stretched system equals to 31 250 new Nuclear power plants alone to be built for AI only.

Open AI only that is.

This isn’t insane... it is insanely stupid.

The estimated costs for power plants for 250 GWAI alone equals to about 666 TRILLION $ USD.

Fitting isn’t it?

And for what... to make a picture of Donald Trump sucking Bill Clinton’s dick?

We don’t need AI for that... we only need the Epstein files... in full... unredacted.

But that they won’t give us.

Because the AI crowd of AI Clowns are all implicated... the President of the USA and Bill Clinton’s family would burn at the stakes tomorrow if that happens..

They are all Jews and Freemasons.

And they only protect themselves.

Everyone knows that Jews and Freemasons must protect themselves and their brethren by the law of the initiated.

That is why a Freemason Judge never will sent a Freemason to jail.

Or a Jew for that matter.

They only burn members if the Agentur / Agency must be saved... cannon fodder.

AI is no difference... even they know that AI creates psychological insanity to its users.

They designed it that way.

AI is a weapon against Humanity on all levels.

If AI fails it will destroy all financial markets tied to AI which is all because they tied all to AI.

It is a scam.

It is a set up.

It is a Trojan whore.

To the point of suicide driven by so called AI companions.

And of course the Jewish media is complicit protecting them over us.

Yet it gets worse... so worse actually that the following makes Watergate Childs play.

Because it implicates Donald Trump at the highest point of Treason to America.

And it reveals why Donald Trump wants to invade Venezuela.

To cover up for his crimes.

Treason and Corruption in the White House

World Liberty Financial is a cryptocurrency company co-founded by members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with Zach Witkoff. The company has been involved in various controversies regarding its connections to the Trump administration and potential conflicts of interest.

Note:

Donald Trump has more than one “conflict of Interest“ in this.

Not just does he and his family make profit from his decisions as POTUS...

He also gave absolution to AI... and AI is basically the same technology of that of AI.

These two technologies are intertwined.

And both use Blockchain.

This is very significant.

Trump Made $57.4 Million From World Liberty Financial, New Filing Discloses

President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto company he partially owns—as his administration advances policies aimed at boosting the industry—according to a financial disclosure released Friday, which appears to cover around a 12-month period ending in December 2024.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2025/06/14/trump-world-liberty-financial-crypto-earnings-financial-disclosure/

World Liberty Financial co-founders on $1.5 billion digital coin deal, growth of USD1 stablecoin

Zach Witkoff, World Liberty Financial co-founder and CEO and ALT5 Sigma incoming chairman, and Zak Folkman, World Liberty Financial co-founder and COO and ALT5 Sigma incoming board observer, join ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss news of World Liberty Financial using ALT5 Sigma Corporation to raise $1.5 billion for the purchase of its WLFI token.

Note:

Just another crypto scam this time including the President of the United States his family and Witkoff and his family.

By law applied the same way as Samurai Wallet they all must be in prison by tomorrow noon or hanged by dawn.

If FTX was bad... this is worse.

Good old Jewish Ponzi schemes...

We Investigated The Criminals Who Bought Trump: What We Found Will Shock You

And of course where a scam is... is a Jew... and Blackrock.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: We’re at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets

Note:

tokenization …Cui Bono?

World Liberty Financial and Donald Trump.

Pardoning their Friends…

What to Know About Trump’s Pardon of Binance’s Founder

https://time.com/7328278/what-to-know-about-trumps-pardon-of-binances-founder/

While at the same time arresting and Imprisoning people that legitimately fight for our freedom and security!

Samourai Wallet Executives Sentenced to Prison

Samourai Wallet

Bitcoin wallet and obfuscation tool

freesamourai.com

Samourai Wallet was a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet that uses a Coinjoin tool that mixes a Bitcoin transaction with other transactions. It was an open source and was released in 2015 and operated until 2024. In April 2024, it was targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that the service enabled money laundering.

“Keonne Rodriguez and William Hill’s guilty pleas prove their cryptocurrency mixing service-Samourai Wallet-was designed to conceal criminal financial transactions and launder millions of dollars of dirty money,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia.

The United States Justice Department continues its aggressive enforcement campaign against cryptocurrency platforms allegedly facilitating financial crimes, with the recent sentencing of Samourai Wallet’s chief technology officer serving as the latest example. William Lonergan Hill received a four year federal prison sentence for his role in operating a Bitcoin mixing platform that prosecutors claim processed over $237 million in criminal proceeds

https://www.thebulldog.law/samourai-wallet-executives-sentenced-to-prison-understanding-federal-prosecution-of-cryptocurrency-mixing-services

If the law would be applied to Donald Trump and his friends... they all would be in Jail tomorrow!

But that isn’t even scratching the surface.

You see the FED is in charge of money and the FED is owned by these Jewish Banksters.

If the Fed wants to move to a Digital System they would use such a ledger as USD1.

Meaning by signing this into law and benefitting from this Donald Trump is guilty as an act of Treason.

Hell... under the RICO ACT... they all be guilty because it’s a big scam.

RICO ACT

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act aka Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 RICO was enacted by section 901(a) of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 (Pub. L. 91–452, 84 Stat. 922, enacted October 15, 1970) and is codified at 18 U.S.C. ch. 96 as 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968.

But that isn’t it by a long shot.

You see the background technology for Age verification aka Digital ID is also Blockchain technology.

Blockchain-Based Age Verification

Blockchain-based age verification offers a privacy-friendly solution to verify users’ ages without collecting personal data. Discover how this innovative approach enhances security, compliance, and user control across various industries.

https://segpay.com/blog/blockchain-age-verification/

Note:

How can you describe a Technology created to identify you as privacy friendly?

Anyway... real criminals know all of this and operate in the Darknet anyway!

So what is the point of a Digital ID?

More and more governments and big platforms around the world are shifting toward forcing users to verify their identities when using online services, rolling out mandatory digital ID plans and biometric age checks—and at a faster pace than ever. Whether it’s for safety (as they usually justify these developments) or simply for more control.

https://outbyte.com/blog/age-verification-digital-id-a-2025-privacy-reality-check/

The Truth in here lies within the corruption at the highest level.

Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff and Ursula von der Leyen... for a start.

They all benefit from their own actions.

Ursula von der Lying made a sweetheart deal wit Pfizer.

And they are all pushing digital Money and Age verification to use it because they are all invested into it.

Making a killing from your enslavement with the money they stole from you in the first place.

It is a scam.

A circular economy benefiting only the initiated.

And using lies to sell it to you.

Don’t buy it.

Don’t drink the cool aid.

Digital ID... Digital Currency... all this is intertwined and Corrupt to the highest positions... to the President of the USA... to Keir Starmer... Tony Blair... and Richy Sunak... three Prime Minister of the UK to no one else but Ursula von der Lying aka Tampon Hitler the self obsessed Female version of Adolf Hitler that never should have been.

It is all about Jewish Supremacy and Jewish World control.

The pattern that emerges is conclusive... Family business... Mafia style.

Trump... Witkoff... World Liberty Financial

Tony Blair Euan Blair and Keir Starmer... Brit Card Digital ID

Richy Sunak and his Family... Infosys

Behind all of this is Unit8200

And they need this great distraction… like Donald Trump’s war against Venezuela so that we are blind to what they really do behind the curtain.

TREASON!

They are all corrupt traitors of Humanity.

Working hand in hand.

They are all Jews and Freemasons... Tony Blair is a Fabian...

Working on one plan that is Jewish World Government.

And all their actions despite what they say lead only to this goal.

Their business plan is global slavery...

And the last time I checked Slavery is a crime.

So they call it... Universal Basic Income.

AI is a scam.

The war is Ukraine is a scam.

And the Government rides the gravy train of insanity to stuff their own pockets.

They are a Mafia in the highest Offices of everywhere... all connected to Judaism via Chabad... Freemasonry and the Jewish occult.

And now they plan to implode the economy using AI only to strengthen their grip over us.

DIMON’S WARNING: America might not be ready for coming AI shock

Note:

Maria Bartimoso asks the one question we all ought to ask.

What is the return we get from investing into AI?

Because the return from AI is negative.

1 000 000 million Dollar of AI investment buys you 1 $ in real life... that is my estimate.

Then there is something you need to know about Jamie Dimon.

He is a serial Fraudster and a Murderer.

He was one leading actor in the LIBOR scandal.

Banks are rich aren’t they?

So why do the London City Banks lend each other money?

It’s a scam.

Now then we have a situation where someone like Richard Holmes wants to spill the beans on a certain Jamie Dimon who as a career criminal works for Banks to defraud the population.

Oh you don’t know who Richard Holmes is?

He is the father of James Holmes.

Who is James Holmes?

Remember the Aurora shooting?

The Batman shooter?

That is him.

CIA MK Ultra.

In retaliation for his father testifying before congress in the LIBOR scandal against Jamie Dimon.

Robert Holmes did not testify before Congress... he got the message...

Robert Holmes is a broken Man.

They probably told him:

“If you make another move we put your son on the Edison Chair”.

This is the way they operate.

This is how they control people.

9 Signs That Leaders All Over The Globe Have Come Down With A Really Bad Case Of “War Fever”

How close can we get to the edge without falling over? The largest military conflict in Europe since World War II is poised to go to the next level in 2026, war could erupt again in the Middle East at any moment, the U.S. is on the verge of starting a new war in Venezuela, and China is absolutely furious about a brand new weapons package that has just been approved for Taiwan. The dogs of war are clawing at the gate, and yet most people don’t seem too concerned. This is particularly true in the western world, and that is extremely unfortunate. We really are dangerously close to a nightmare scenario, and the clock is ticking. The following are 9 signs that leaders all over the globe have come down with a really bad case of “war fever”…

#1 The Europeans are feverishly preparing for war with Russia, and this is something that I covered extensively in a previous article. After months of hearing them talk about the potential for a direct conflict with Russia, it sounds like Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his patience with them. In fact, Putin just referred to European leaders as “pigs” and “piglets”…

http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/9-signs-that-leaders-all-over-the-globe-have-come-down-with-a-really-bad-case-of-war-fever

Madness.

How long do we stand by and let our leaders force Putin into WW3?

Because WW3 is necessary for these Jews for their final push.

Our Leaders have no interest in peace least of all these new Hitlers who like Hitler pave the way of self immolation.

Nobody wants war.

So we need to take this war seriously and take it to our leaders...arresting them for treason.

Rutte I fight personally

The Digital ID is a breach of Human rights.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · Aug 25 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

Was invented in Auschwitz

Which leads to the Question:

Why would Jews push a technology that was conceived in Auschwitz upon the world?

As is AI... a breach of fundamental Human rights.

As proven in Belgium and France by current actions... they are waging a two front war.

A war against Russia.

And a Civil war against us.

This they can’t win because they have nothing to defend themselves with.

I’m with the Farmers.

What they have done is to create enemies on every side and every level and that will backfire.

Because in the end we have the better cards.

We don’t need them.

We don’t need their products.

We don’t need their Digital ID.

We don’t need the Government.

And we certainly don’t need traitors that use the Government to enrich themselves.

Dumber, Sicker, & Poorer… the USA today.

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/dumber-sicker-poorer

Donald Trump: YOU ARE FIRED!

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

