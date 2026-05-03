Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
12h

There was a shooting at the WH? I totally missed this. Wow

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Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
12h

I will believe what you have done here -- but i know if i shared this to the normies - they will say its not proof of anything, and that the security was fooled or didnt see anything, i also find it hard to see the rifle on the bag, but i imagine your point is that he would already have passed a metal detector? And it seems yes that the other detectors was shut off, while he ran through it, also why did the guard take one down??

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