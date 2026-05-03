Correction:

It was not at the White House but the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Hilton Hotel.

Still it makes no difference to the facts.

There is nothing more brutal than a lie exposed... and I love it.

And I love to see nothing more than the Epstein class exposed and all them Jews hanged for their crimes.

And all I need is 30 seconds.

This is a 30 sec clip from the Government that shows the shooter walking casually with a fully assembled Rifle in a bag into a room... getting changed while talking to a security guard... the metal detector switched off and all them guards faking it.

This doesn’t reek or stink... this is proof that hold up as evidence in any court.

However... every judge is a Corrupt Freemason scum.

As is the Government Corrupt Scum.

As is Donald Trump... corrupt Scum.

Here is the clip.

I took the liberty to capture it stage by stage.

Note:

Bottom left of each pic you see the time frame.

Forensic evidence that holds up in a court.

Step 1:

The shooter walks in casually with a Bag over his shoulder and a coat on.

Inside this bag is the fully assembled rifle with a scope.

By any means… that guy should never even has come this far

Step 2: The Dog knows.

The Dog knows and follows yet the officer deliberately ignores the dogs warning.

Step 3: Guard talks with man while another Officer switches off the Metal Detectors.

Step 4:

The Officer with the Dog talks to the Shooter while he is taking his coat off and the rifle out of the bag.

Step 5:

Guard still talks casually with the shooter while turning away.

Step 6:

Guards turn back on the Shooter.

Step 7:

While the shooter charges out.

Step 8: Guard fakes surprise.

Step 9: Shooter charges without coat with the rifle and scope fully assembled that he carried in the bag.

Note:

In any security detail the first rule is always this:

Never turn your back against the enemy.

You watch the perimeter to see who is approaching.

Step 10: The Officer who switched off the Metal Detector deliberately looks away… because he knows the shooter is charging.

Because the Officer in the back is noticing it.

And noticing is Antiseptic.

Step 11: Metal Detector is switched off.

Step 12: Officer faking Surprise

Step 13: Everyone is faking it.

All the world is a stage… that is if you are Freemason Jew or Aristocracy.

This was a deliberate false flag as proven by the evidence conclusively.

This was the 3rd fake shooting and fake Assassination attempt.

Donald Trump is the Goyim Moshiach so they do everything to hype him up.

Because they need him to deliver WW3 for them Jews,.

While protecting the Epstein class.

Donald Trump IS the Antichrist.

The President of the USA and the King of England attempt a dinner with selected wealth and the security is so lax it lets a shooter with a rifle just walk in… talks even with the shooter while he gets changed… the Metal Detectors switched off… Officers deliberately look away… and nobody even monitors the entrance.

Give me a fucking break.

Every Police Officer at side knew what was coming… they been briefed on it… fully informed… as was Donald Trump.

They are all in on it and they are doing it for so long.

Scum the lot… I have no other words for it.

The evidence is there… fully conclusive.

Fuck the Government.

Fuck Authority.

Fuck Donald Trump.

Fuck the Jews.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

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