No future they say

But must it be that way?

Now is calling

The city is human Blind youth take hope, you’re no Joe Soap

Your time is due, big fun come soon We’ve had it easy, we should be glad

High-rise living’s not so bad

Blind youth take hope, you’re no Joe Soap

Your time is due, big fun come soon Dehumanisation

Is such a big word

It’s been around since

Richard The Third Dehumanisation

It’s easy to say

But if you’re not a hermit

You’ll know the city’s okay No future they say

But must it be that way

Now is calling

The city is human Blind youth take hope, you’re no Joe Soap

Your time is due, big fun come soon

Blind youth take hope, you’re no Joe Soap

Your time is due, big fun come soon Blind Youth - The Human League

If people would understand the reality we are living through everything would stop... everything... PERIOD!

The Guillotines would be sharpened and the hangman would await the culling of the Elite from the top for their crimes against humanity for it is them who brought this all upon us.

And I deliberately say living through... because there will be an uprising soon... something I relish and predict for sometime... something i am working on for much longer even.

And no I don’t come from a privileged family... I am not a Freemason and definitely not a Jew.

The only thing I ever wanted to be is ... to be me... to understand things... and to make the world a better place.

And somehow life enhanced this.

Life has taught me lessons... when I was up life dragged me down... when I was down life gave me hope... when I was too comfortable life taught me pain.

But life also gave me Truth.

At 15 I saw that water burns... and from there on I knew everything we been told is a lie.

I didn’t chose History... History has chosen me.

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’l

Are you true to yourself?

Stupid question... everyone says yes... but really... are you?

I doubt it.

I think you need some humble pie.

I think everyone in power needs some Humble Pie shoved down their throats with a good ration of TNT and drowned with molten hot acid.

Welcome to the shit machine.

Humanity created a machine that makes shit... thrice a day and double portions on Easter Sunday.

No matter what you feed the machine... the outcome is shit.

Yet the people fear to switch off the machine and examine the problem because then they would have to create their own shit... and no one wants to do that.

They rather create shit for others to swallow than eat their own shit.

And the easiest way to sell you shit is to cover it with stars and stripes... and now it don’t matter how shit your shit is... because if you don’t swallow the shit the shit machine refuses to serve you shit.

And people crawl through shit... literally... to eat drink and breathe shit... and serve a shit machine that turns shit into shit... and they willingly obey that shit... can’t make this shit up.

We are living in a system of Kakistocracy based on Industrialized Pedophilia based on Jewish Supremacist Satanism... Blood libel... and Child Sacrifice.

The shit machine sells you Manna... just open and swallow and don’t hurt your Brain trying to think for yourself.

As a result of this system of Industrialized Insanity Indoctrination ... everyone is stupid now... at least in the US of A and its associates.

Our mission is complete when everything the public knows is a lie... CIA.

Yet the greatest lie in the world build with golden showers of Gary Glitters family on Nephew Island cannot stand the Truth of reality even if it were hit with a baseball bat at Hypersonic speed.

The USA is backwards... Middle Ages at best.

The reason is simply the Establishment of the Jewish Pedophilia class which have established their own establishment within the grounds of a theatre called Democracy based on good old Blackmail and Corruption.

Make Arseholes Great Again... the slogan with slow gain which acts like a kill switch for intellectual engagement... DOA.

Therefore the American people eat their own lies the shit machine produces in abundance.

And the biggest lie of all is that Iran is building... and must be stopped to do so... an Atomic Bomb.

A Lie these Jews need and depend on because these Jews need to sell you War.

The Jewish Holy war and revenge on Humanity.

Iran however has outsmarted the Jews and the US.

Not by building an Atomic Bomb... because they knew that would give them Jews enough leverage to justify war...

Not by building an observable Army or Navy for the same reasons...

But by in compensating the Geological features of the land and using a Technology few understand and I write about forever... Hypersonics.

Speed = Energy.

The higher the speed the higher the kinetic energy.

Add to this the clear capability of precision targeting Iran has and it makes the need for a big bad bomb obsolete.

Which also make the claim... the lie that Iran is seeking a nuclear Bomb so laughably false... the clowns are forced to eat their own lies.

Trump is a clown.... Trump is THEE Clown.

Trump says US must ‘make a journey’ to Iran to seize nuclear material

US president claims Iranian economy ‘failing’ with inflation, warns Tehran against violating ceasefire

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/us-israel-iran-war/trump-says-us-must-make-a-journey-to-iran-to-seize-nuclear-material/3927986

Of course Trump is a Jewish Muppet... ain’t they all?

“Israel pays money to my father, and he spreads propaganda.

I am deeply ashamed of this situation. I believe my father has sold his soul to the devil.

I hope his career ends!”

- The daughter of U.S. Republican Senator Jay Block:

What is Hypersonic technology?

And why does that matter?

First of all Hypersonic speed are above Mach 5... five times the speed of sound.

That means they can’t be heard... it is basically a silent weapon.

A silent weapon that carries an enormous amount of kinetic energy and a warhead.

Imagine your journey to work every day.

Now calculate the travel time at Hypersonic speed.

At the speed of 4km/sec... that is 14400 km/h which is the speed these missiles can do.

That is 320 km / min giving the enemy no reaction time whatsoever... every target is a sitting duck.

Then there is the lightness...

A Scamjet is the lightest jet engine possible because it is basically a flying drainpipe.

It doesn’t need to carry Oxygen... again simplicity in motion.

It simply compresses the air through forward motion.

It has no moving parts.

It is one of the most beautiful technologies and the potential of this technology is infinite.

For nearly 20 years I write and talk about the infinite possibilities of this technology including the fact that this technology opens the path for Interstellar space travel...

End of Aviation... Oil... Famine... Free energy... Free unlimited education... Decentralized Research.

A Global community based on abundance.

Back to basic... no trans... no AI... no more war.

Quality instead of Quantity and abundance in Quality.

All based on a simple Idea... Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation.

I know this technology inside out.

For nearly two decades I been silenced and more for promoting this kind of technology... a technology that has the power to lead Humanity into a new golden Age.

So I am grateful Iran has this technology and clearly understand it.

And I am happy that Iran has chosen this path because there is nothing the Jews or America can do... nothing but to lie to their own people.

Plus it exposes the Jewish Lies and Propaganda better than anything else.

This one I wrote a few years back.

Here is my proposal to you... The Future according to Fritz Freud

But of course you can always choose to be a slave to the WEF and the New World Order.

Get injected with jabs.

Get a Chip Implant.

Eat shit.

Get Sterilized.

Or you chose to be Free and do something about it.

Choice is yours and yours alone.

Note:

Iran does not seek an Atomic Bomb... I don’t buy it.

Hypersonic Technology is by far superior and makes an Atomic Bomb unnecessary.

It also is illogical.

For the price of one Atomic Bomb... which is one blast at one target... Iran can built one million Hypersonic missiles which is one million targets with absolute accuracy and nobody can defend against.

Don’t drink the Kool Aid.

Iran is surrounded by water and mostly deserts.

Any target approach can be seen for miles... there is no hiding.

A Hypersonic missile by its design is very cheap to built very light and incredibly fast.

A Hypersonic missile barrage can eliminate an entire fleet of ships in a 1500 km radius within 5 min time.

And because it is light it can be set up from a mobile launcher which means it has no fixed take off point.

That is... it can be launched from anywhere in Iran.

Riddle me this riddle me that...

How do you drop bombs if you can’t approach the Target Area?

The desert sky’s are safe and sound because Iran has Hypersonic Technology... and the yanks suck their own dicks.

The US Soldiers also know that... this is why they sabotage their own ships and set it on fire... clog their toilets band so on.

Nobody wants this war but the Jews.

But these Jews are backward... propagating the Lie of a nuclear bomb.

Iran outsmarted them in every way... by using my technology.

Not being smug here... but NASA Elon Musk Russia and Iran had access to my website and would have done so because it was the best source for Hypersonic Technology.

Clearly Russia and Iran learned from my technology as they saw the potential.

Elon Musk and NASA also saw the potential of my technology but they tried to suppress it.

Like they killed David Wilckock and all the so many scientists before.

And now Imagine you could travel around the world with this speed.

That was my Idea.

The Invention of Hypersonic Transportation is the most important progress of Humanity... equal only to the wheel and AC by Nikola Tesla.

And like Nikola Tesla I been denied the respect I deserve.

So I thank the Iranians for exposing these Jewish Pedophile liars.

And how they try to suppress this technology... here is an Article 13 years ago:

HS2 will be a real slowcoach!

High speed rail investment (HS2) will cost around £75 billion (estimates vary) and will move passengers along at over 200 mph, although not before 2033. According to the Government, the proportion of investment actually associated with ‘high speed’ is less than 10 per cent of the overall project. Given that all the PR spin about HS2’s benefit is associated with the ‘speedy’ bit, is the upgrade really good value for money and future-proof?

Once again, our best engineering thinking on future transport technologies has to look to export markets for investment and implementation. The Airstream (AST), designed here by a Brit, is a 70-meter aluminium and carbon fibre scramjet train that carries 256 passengers faster than a jet fighter, along its own cushion of air. The AST’s forward motion pushes air under the passenger cell to create lift. The air is then compressed and pushed at high pressure through channels into the space between track and train. Isaac Newton’s third law of motion – ‘that any force in one direction creates an equal and opposite force in the opposite direction’ – causes the levitation (another Brit!). The faster AST accelerates, the higher the pressure and speed is in theory, infinite.

AST is also the only transportation system that is capable of ‘linear’ travel – only acceleration and deceleration (i.e. no fixed cruising speed). To explain; a journey by plane from Paris to Hong Kong consists of accelerating to cruising speed, travelling at 900kph for 12 hours, decelerating and landing. The same journey on board AST is a tad quicker. AST accelerates to mach 10, decelerates and stops. This would allow a journey from Paris to Hong Kong to be completed within one hour.

No slowcoach!

https://electricvillage.wordpress.com/2013/02/11/hs2-will-be-a-real-slowcoach/

Now compare this with the HS2 project that wastes money on an obsolete Technology that is outdated forever... because the HS2 was outdated before it started.

Just like the Iran war... an nothing burger sold to you as a happy meal.

Politicians... wasting your money on shit you don’t need.

HS2 Project Update, May 2026

Then there is the precision targeting:

The USA has been beaten by Iran fairly and squarely and now these Zionist Arseholes try to whine their way out of the mess THEY created.

Remember when i said that everything within a 1500 km radius can be eliminated within 5min?

Iran did that.

Not just that... but it erased the USA from the middle east for good.

And now the Dumb Administration pussies are running scared.

Centuries of slow build up eliminated within 5 minutes for the Americans never to return.

This is the power of Hypersonic Technology.

Imagine how this world could look with my technology in place?

No more war... and peace in abundance.

But of course this exposes them fascist Jews who did not only stop me from being successful... they started this war.

Actually... this is not a war against Iran... this is a war against the world.

The Battlefield is everywhere.

The system is rigged so that the most narcissistic megalomaniac Jew pawns come into power... a power they execute against everyone everywhere.

Indoctrination in the School.

Religion.

Poisoning Food Water and Air.

Making Laws against our Freedom.

Taking our liberty.

And expecting us still to fight for them Jews when it is and always was them Jews and no one else who is guilty as charged.

The USA has not only lost the war against Iran... it lost every Airbase in the Middle east and got kicked out.

The USA has nothing to say in the Middle east no more.

Defeated by a technology they try to suppress for 20 years.

And I love it.

For 20 years i say that my technology is a game changer... Iran has just proven this.

KUDOS... and thank you Iran!

This is the worst Military defeat the USA ever had... it is humiliated.

You reap what you sow.

Fuck you Elon Musk!

Rubio: Operation Epic Fury ‘over;’ Project Freedom won’t solve ‘whole Straits problem’

At least 16 American military sites have been damaged in Iranian strikes, making up the majority of US positions in the Middle East, a new CNN investigation can reveal. The damage includes high-value targets, raising questions about America’s footprint in the region.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5864851-rubio-project-freedom-iran/

Remember... there were no problems before the Jews created that Problem.

Now Iran will control the strait... no matter what.

Hypersonic Technology ensures that.

Donald Trump is a loser faggot and so is the whole of the USA politicians and Administration.

Its all fake folks.

Not just that... but through their brilliant LEGO animations IRAN actually helped us all who know that this war and all their actions is simply to cover up for their generational corruption and industrialized Pedophilia.

And I thank Iran for doing this because they put the focus on

Hypersonic Technology!

And this inevitably will always lead back to my work!

By the way... what do you really know about the strait of Hormuz?

Nothing really I suppose.

Deaf Dumb & Blind.

Living in your own prison of self made Ignorance and painted illusion.

Snap crackle and pop ... Illusions be gone.

You are hooked up to the shit machine.

Watch and learn... this is one astonishingly beautiful Documentary.

One that shatters the Illusion of the lies we been force fed.

Journey into the Strait of Hormuz — where geology, global power, and fragile human survival systems converge.

In this cinematic 4K documentary, explore extreme landscapes, strategic waterways, and overlooked communities — from Hormuz Island to Qeshm Island, Musandam Peninsula, and beyond.

Witness how people survive through intense heat, isolation, and environmental limits — living with volcanic terrain and rising seas, preserving food through centuries-old traditions, and building lifestyles that adapt to scarcity rather than resist it.

This is not just a chokepoint — it’s a living system of survival, trade, and tension refined over thousands of years of human and geological history.

A hidden world where global energy flows collide with local lives that remain largely unseen.

Now why is this happening like it is?

I mean the evidence suggests that all of this is in reality completely unnecessary and void of anything Human.

So naturally they are all Jews doing this shit.

Demons demonize demonically in a demonizing way... demonetizing.

Now all the Jews the Aristocracy Freemasons and so are related to Semiramis and obeying the Rothschilds who are from Nimrod.

That means they serve the Anunaki... an extraterrestrial Race.

They have hidden their knowledge in the Occult and places like Gordonstoun and Salem.

Kurt Hahn schools... a Magi of the Occult... just like Epstein and Aleistar Crowley.

In Freemasonry witchcraft and the Jewish Occult.

In there they are taught curses like the “Pulsa DeNura” and how to conjur Demons... and that comes straight from the Jews.

The lesser key of Solomon... the Goetia.

Now why is all that important?

Because these Jews have put a hex on Humanity and it must be broken.

Voldemort came to town... King Lucifer... Satan himself.

The one who calls himself King... yet is just a murderer of his own wife.

And the Congress of the USA gave standing ovations to this murderer... just like they gave ovations in Canada to a Nazi.

The shit machine sells shit... at a discount... and begs you to swallow.

I for one refuse.

The Windsor Family are German Jew... Habsburg... and Kate... Williams wife is a Rothschild.

Not just that but King Charles is the Head of World Freemasonry.

Freemasonry is all about following Orders and protecting Jews and other criminals.

So in this little speech King Charles revokes a curse... a command... the Unbreakable Bond only a Satanistic death Cult can be ordered to obey.

“By Jove” is an old-fashioned British expression used to express surprise or add emphasis.

It originally referred to the Roman god Jupiter and was used as a literal oath.

The Hebrew Meaning of British

The word Brit-Ish in Hebrew means “Covenant-Man”. It is related to the expression Brit-Am meaning Covenant of the People (Isaiah 42:6, 49:8). These verses refer to the Ten Tribes in their Places of Exile. They help identify the British Isles as a major center of the Lost Ten Tribes.

https://hebrewnations.com/articles/biblical-proof/ba/brit-ish.html

Summary:

The Jews obey an Alien Race... the Anunaki... and they must prepare Humanity for an Alien invasion of the mind... and cover it up with a fake alien Invasion.

That is what it is all about.

That is why they want WW3... as a distraction.

So we never find out... too late... I found out!

The result of this curse is:

Everyone opposed to the policies will be hunted down… humiliated and financially ruined.

Their name will be deleted.

This is how the Jewish Occult operates.

This is the power of them Jews and their Satanic Roots.

This is how they control Society.

Here’s a list of the individuals, including James Comey, targeted by the Trump administration

https://abcnews.com/US/list-individuals-including-lisa-cook-targeted-trump-administration/story?id=124968309

That is the sacred Covenant of them Jews.

They are literally Demons from another Dimension... Rabbi Laitman.

Raising Demons and bringing evil into this world.

They been promised Immortality which they never get.

That is what it is all about... them Jews... an Alien Race.

Dehumanizing Humanity... like they always did.

The Dangerous Power of Dehumanization: Why Words Matter More Than Ever

Obedience and Authority: Dehumanizing the Enemy The Stanley Milgram Experiment.

Yale = Skull & Bones.

Stanley Milgram = Jew.

A psychological analysis of the Milgram Experiment and the Vietnam War in relation to authority, obedience, and dehumanization.

Like Sigmund Freud... like Joseph Mengele... Hitler... Mao... Trump.

The Jews are controlling Politics because these jews wage a war against humanity on all fronts... poisoning the food the mind Earth Water and Soil.

They think themselves clever because they stole all the money.

Not just that... but they stole my Technology... and I take that one personally.

So I thank Iran again for exposing the lies of the Jews and the power of Hypersonic Technology.

Kudos.

Imagine a world where people are living free and in peace?

It is possible... but not with Jews.

They are the destroyers... so we must destroy them.

And break this unbreakable curse.

Empire State Human.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.



And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

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