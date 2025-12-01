I got some stick for my last post... that we need and are in a civil war made by the Jewish occupational Government... they called me violent... bloodthirsty...angry whatever.

Here is some food for thought.

My point is always... prove me wrong you only prove me right.

So far... nobody did... and nobody can.

Think about this:

I attack the richest people in the world... hell if it was for me they all should be hanged.

And quite rightly so because they are all criminals.

Non least that Elon Musk.

And Bill Gaytes? Death penalty... only the death penalty will do.

And I attack President Trump... and called for the Death penalty for Joe Biden for Treason.

I call repeatedly for a Revolution and tell people to prepare for a civil war... a war that will come because they prepare for it... it is already here.

And they started it... and they know it.

Here is what is odd.

These people... from Trump to Musk... every one of this Muppets... they filed multiple defamation lawsuits and attack anyone that whispers against them.

Lawfare is their weapon of choice.

Kash Patel and his Jewish honeypot whore did.

Yet they didn’t attack me.

Why is that?

Because if I am wrong on my assertions they would openly make a fool out of me put me under fake science or worse.

I would be put under the “This guy thinks he’s a genius“ tag... put onto a stage... and publicly humiliated in a staged ritual to completely destroy me and my reputation... for all to see and dare to try.

They did this to George Galloway recently.

But they didn’t to me... even I tick all the boxes... making ridiculous claims... like faster than light speed... and absolute Zero emissions.

And of course calling them out for their crimes and calling for a civil war and public executions or the elite.

I should be the guy they expose and make jokes of.

Because they really like to show off and make jokes... especially about poor people... and Trump is telling everyone they are dumb... they all love condescending... talking down to others.

Yet all I hear from them is silence.

Why is that?

Be honest... by the laws of educated indoctrination of what you been told faster than the speed of light is theoretically impossible.

And because of that nobody even tries.

And here comes a nobody breaking all the rulez.

What is more... I beat them at their own game.

They push us around as if we were slaves... which we are in their incest mind.

They argue we have to do that because of that.

I take this argument “because of that“... and I say... “No we don’t“.

And they can’t argue about that.

I present solutions to the lies they present as problems... and they really hate that.

Because they want these problems to exist for you to be enslaved by.

Think about this:

The Jewish occupational Government has... especially since the establishment of the FED infinite money.

Infinite money fuels infinite corruption.

Through this these Jews have assumed power that really don’t belong to them because the Jewish Religion wages a holy war against Humanity.

They are problem creators that create problems on which they benefit from by selling us problems that make things worse... selling cancer as the cure... infinite corruption fuelled by infinite money.

All of the Politicians are paid by these Jews in order to make laws for the Jews to fuel their hatred against Humanity.

And this is the reason they care about “Anti Semitism“... because they are all Jews... paid for to protect Jews in this Jewish holy war.

It’s a con job.. and they are doing it.

That is why they won’t release the Epstein files... they are all in on it.

Donald Trump bought his Stepford wife from Epstein... and he won’t show us the receipt.

Erika Kirk... still on the payroll of Donald Trump... couldn’t wait to fuck around before CK’s corpse was cold.

10 weeks after Charlie Kirk was murdered by these Jews... that honeytrap whore is 8 weeks pregnant... it’s a miracle.

And it seems that J.D. Vance made an advance that his wife didn’t like.

AI... Artificial Insamination.

And don’t get me started on Kash Patel and his other honeytrap whore.

Jews love cash... and it is the only thing they love because money is power.

Jews assume power through the power of corruption by lies deception and sexual perversion.

And they control all Governments to fulfill their self fulfilling prophecy.

The hangman is waiting for thee.

So why don’t they take me out... sue me or so?

I even engaged with Rebbe’s and troll them on their own ground?

Read this to have a look in the mind of them Jews...

I asked them about the Kol Nidre... this is what I got:

Typical Jew hater. You seem to be the one that’s deranged and imbibed a lot of Hamas lies. Actually the inheritors of the Nazis are your Hamas buddies who have Mein Kampf in every home in Gaza. Hitler is worshipped in Muslim societies. You might want to look up Hitler’s buddy The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who had his own specialised Muslim SS unit. You’re the perfect psychological case of projecting your your ignorant, immoral and depraved sickness onto to Israel and Jews. Your Israelphobia is gobsmacking. Unfortunately, I doubt medical help could cure your rabid Jew/Israel hate. I think something more radical is needed for people like you. Trepanning.

by that guy

https://substack.com/@ejv1

So yeah... they really hate me.

Good... I love that.

So why don’t they sue me?

It seems whatever I do... they try to ignore me.

That is condescending... and I don’t like that.

Bill Gaytes.. Elon Musk... Donaldo Trumpo... you are a bunch of narcissist cowards and I piss on you.

Sue me... I dare thee.

When I created this Substack i put out a lot of time bombs... truth bombs.

This Substack is a spiritual minefield they don’t dare to tread on.

The greatest Substack on earth.

Because I am unique.

And when they accuse me of anything... or even try to sue me... they would make my name very popular.

And then people would come to my Substack to check it out.

What would they find?

A Proposition to create the greatest transportation Network globally creating Zero emissions forever with Humanity on the brink for Interstellar travel through the possibility of faster than light travel based on my patented technology.

AI abuse prevention act.

Individual Human Rights act.

Water as energy.

By all rights... through my Invention and my propositions I should be the richest man on Earth.

But I am not.

They know this.

So I call them out... cowards the lot.

They try to ignore me and what I have to say... but they can’t hide the fact that i am right.

So I say it even louder... COWARDS THE LOT.

The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get

Silence is golden

And their silence is deafening.

I can hear them scream.

Yet they still don’t dare to speak my name.

Because I have a story to tell that makes their house of cards implode faster than tower 7 on 9/11.

And I can’t wait for that.

And all their lies of the past will come back and haunt thee.

I dare thee to speak my name.

These lot… these Jews… want to… need to create WW3.

This is what Venezuela is all about.

Conflict creation to keep hold of their power.

Nothing else.

The past was erased.

The present is built on lies.

The Future for which I worked for... belongs to me.

Your silence tells it all... you really have nothing to say.

Insufferable narcissistic megalomaniac lying cheats you are... the lot of you.

I would spit on you lot... but I won’t waste good spit on you.

I expose you simply by existing.

And you expose yourself.

Ignorance is bliss by those who live lies.

But the Truth can’t be buried... it shines brighter than a million sun’s.

Ignore me at your own peril.

I dare you.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

Silence is golden

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share