Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette L's avatar
Lynette L
Dec 8

Thank you for your expertise and knowledge, we all know you are 100% correct in your writings. And We the people need truth & knowledge in this day & age. 🇱🇷❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mooon's avatar
Mooon
Dec 3Edited

I say you are pretty much spot-on, brother. What confuses most people and they are so unable to recognize and accept is the fact that the Zionists and Nazis are one and the same. Yeah! Let that soak in for a minute. Proof? Well, at the beginning of the Ukraine war, the western media had to request that the Zionists running the shit show in Ukraine remove the swastikas from their uniform because it was “upsetting” these fools. With even such clues, the idiots could not put two and two together.

Yeah don’t kill bill. That is much too nice of an end for such as him. I have a much better idea… since he loves performing twisted experiments on people by injecting shit that with turns them into mutations or kills them, it just would not be right for ole boy boobs to not get to experience what that is like. We can start with something mild like saline by injecting his 36C cups until they are 88DDs. Then continuing with saline that is sleightly acidic, start injecting some into each eyeball. After a while moving each dose toward the alkaline to finally injecting pure caustic soda. Ever seen an empty skull on a living, breathing body? I am fairly certain at that point that shitty demon will jump right out of that piece of trash. Not only will that be a huge step toward saving humanity but, ya know…. No one deserves it more. What are your thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fritz Freud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture