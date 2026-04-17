Know the Destination and you understand the journey.

The Destination is Population reduction a one world Government and total AI control over the Human Race.

Which means these Jews playing dumb are the most sinister scavengers that have multiple times declared war on Humanity which means you and I.

“The Secret Covenant“ was written by someone with knowledge of the inner workings of a secret global order set on enslaving humanity.

It stands... as do the Protocols of Zion... to this day as an absolute statement of Intent by them Jews to subvert Humanity to the point of Slavery.

We have the outcome... that is the reality we are living in and the evidence that are the claims made in this manifest in the products that... like Microplastic... or Genetic food... are sterilizing Humanity as we speak with Infinite money going into politics to cover up their crimes.

These Jews are not stupid... they plan meticulously and in long terms.

But that makes them twice as evil.

They control the Government through the WEF Bilderberg Bohemian Grove Club of Rome and assorted Associations.

One is the Atlantic Council... and the Atlantic Bridge.

Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen were “educated“ or groomed into positions there.

Both are Jews.

Both work to erase the Ukranians and replace them with Jews.

This plan is older than the Maidan uprising because it was part of this plan.

Ukraine is genocided by Jews so that Jews can create their new Heavenly Israel in Ukraine.

Ukraine citizens are killed and kidnapped from the streets because these Jews want Ukraine for themselves.

That is with the help of these Jewish Muppets Merz Macron Starmer Leyen and their filthy lying scum.

Jews always lie... that is a fact.

For the last few years Jews in a war time traveled to Ukraine to claim the land for themselves as the map of heavenly Ukraine shows this is part of a longer term project to establish a new Israel in Ukraine.

Population replacement.

Replacing Ukrainians with Jewish Scavengers... stealing that which is not destroyed... stealing the land.

While the Ukrainians are killed in a war made by Jews for this purpose.

Establishing a new Israel.

Celebration of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, in Ukraine’s Uman will take place this year despite rumors of its cancellation. More than 45,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive.

https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/ukraine-s-uman-readies-for-rosh-hashanah-1756906231.html

Zelenskyy wants Ukraine to be ‘a big Israel.’ Here’s a road map.

Speaking to reporters this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the future he sees for his country in unusual terms: as “a big Israel.”

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/zelenskyy-wants-ukraine-to-be-a-big-israel-heres-a-road-map/

End of the Grain Deal and “New Israel”

https://kassioun.org/en/articles/item/78281-end-of-the-grain-deal-and-new-israel

That is only one aspect of this new Diaspora.

The other is Argentina... because before the Nazis fled to Argentina... and since them Jews are the new Nazis they also flee to Argentina because there is a Jew in charge... Xavier Milei.

ARGENTINA TO ACCEPT 300K ISRAELIS & CREATE MINI-STATE

Private Neighborhood Josué, Prophet of Israel

BREAKING: A purported leaked report out of Argentina claims plans are being considered to accept up to 300,000 Israelis and establish a privately governed community in fire-affected areas of Patagonia, referred to as “Private Neighborhood Josué, Prophet of Israel,” though no official confirmation has been issued by Argentine authorities.

Los mochileros de Zion. El plan israelí-sionista en la Patagonia

https://piensachile.com/2025/08/12/los-mochileros-de-zion-el-plan-israeli-sionista-en-la-patagonia/

Buenos Aires, the unexpected capital of the Jewish Diaspora

https://www.jns.org/opinion/jon-lerner/buenos-aires-the-unexpected-capital-of-the-jewish-diaspora

All that while at the same time elimination Opposition by trying to take anyone out that opposes their Jewish Fascism.

This is how the Jews operate.

Genocide.

Invasion.

Assimilation.

Taking over.

And discrimination of the Opposition.

Tried and tested by Jews like Stalin Lenin Pol Pot Keir Starmer and Adolf Hitler.

Same Jewish script... different stage and actors.

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-893266

And of course... Cyprus.

As war rages in Gaza and regional escalation with Iran deepens, a quiet but dramatic shift is unfolding just across the Mediterranean. Cyprus, long seen as a neutral tourist haven, is now absorbing thousands of Israeli nationals — many of them settlers, elites, and fleeing civilians — in a wave that is transforming the island’s demography, economy, and politics.

According to Cyprus’s main opposition party AKEL, this is no ordinary migration. It is, in their words, the construction of “a backyard” — a satellite enclave of Israeli influence, economic power, and potential intelligence infrastructure, rising just beyond the reach of missiles, but still close enough to matter.

“Israeli buyers are purchasing significant land parcels and strategic economic assets,” warned AKEL spokesperson Stefanos Stefanou in June. “They are building Zionist schools, synagogues, gated enclaves… Israel is preparing a backyard in Cyprus.

https://greatreporter.com/2025/06/27/israel-is-preparing-a-backyard-in-cyprus-this-cannot-but-sound-the-alarm-for-us/

Note:

I grew up believing that the Warsaw Ghetto was a place where Jews were herded into by the Nazis.

But that wasn’t the Truth.

These Jews naturally segregate into Ghettos… like Brooklyn or Harringay in London where they don’t mix with other people.

Tyler Olivera made a few great Documentaries about the hostility of these self segregated Jews.

The Jews shape this world through war famine and clandestine conquest.

Their main weapon is money because they control it and manipulate it to suit their needs.

And their needs are free money to rule over the Goyim.

In much the same way they did so forever creating wars and conflict they feed upon as the parasites they are.

The Jews financed the Austrian Prussian War.

Created Zionism and Hitler.

Gemach

Gemach is a Jewish free-loan fund that subscribes to both the positive Torah commandment of lending money and the Torah prohibition against charging interest on a personal loan to a fellow Jew. Unlike bank loans, gemach loans are interest-free, and are often set up with easy repayment terms. Gemachs operate in most Jewish communities.

In German a Gemach is a Chamber or an Appartment... a Nest if you may (See: Nestle).

So the Jews nest like the cuckoo who lay their eggs in other peoples nest... a fitting term fer them Jewish Parasites.

Because this is how they operate.

Where do you think the Jewish Free loans come from?

We pay for it.

That is the Jewish Mindset that is how they control Politics because they control the money and they grant themselves high education luxury anything and we pay for it.

Total Parasitic Mindset of them Jews.

And this is how they create wars... because them Jews profit from wars famine and disease they create.

And AI Generated Viruses are just another form of war.

AI is much of the same scam... taking money... destroying the land... creating poverty... in order to take over.

And what for?

AI is simply a Jewish tool for taking over the world clandestine... PERIOD!

I write about this for more than 5years and every step is well documented in my series... the AI War Chronicles.

This includes of course STARLINK which is necessary for the AI WAR.

All that is necessary concerning their “Great Illusion“ aka Project Blue Beam.

That will be a fake Alien Invasion... (Spoiler Alert... the Jews are the Aliens... and they guide Humanity into Armageddon).

Also it could be a fake Moshiach to please the Religious crowd.

They have possibilities... the stage is set... and it will come.

Watch out my friends and stay vigilante.

So here is the full text of their plans and you may look at things differently with the knowledge accessible to us now.

With additional notes to explain it further.

THE SECRET COVENANT

An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their perception.

Those who will see it will be thought of as insane.

We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the connection between us.

We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive.

Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring suspicion upon ourselves.

This will also prevent them from seeing the changes as they occur.

We will always stand above the relative field of their experience for we know the secrets of the absolute.

Note:

The secrets of the absolute... well.. I spoilt that.

Because I created an absolute.

My Technology and more.

Game changer!

We will work together always and will remain bound by blood and secrecy.

Death will come to he who speaks.

We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite.

We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so they will never see what is happening.

We will use soft metals, ageing accelerators and sedatives in food and water, also in the air.

They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn.

The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison.

Amalgam In dentistry, amalgam is an alloy of mercury used to fill teeth cavities. It is made by mixing a combination of liquid mercury and particles of solid metals such as silver, copper or tin. The amalgam is mixed by the dentist just before use. It remains soft for a short while after mixing, which facilitates it being snugly packed into the cavity and shaped before it sets hard.

The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths, they will destroy their minds and reproductive systems.

From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this information.

The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what they drink, eat, breathe and wear.

We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons for they can see far.

We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.

Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.

They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect.

When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it is for their help.

We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.

When their teeth decay we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future.

When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases for which we will create yet more medicine.

AMALGAM see above

We will render them docile and weak before us by our power.

They will grow depressed, slow and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.

We will focus their attention toward money and material goods so they may never connect with their inner self. We will distract them with fornication, external pleasures and games so they may never be one with the oneness of it all.

Their minds will belong to us and they will do as we say. If they refuse we shall find ways to implement mind-altering technology into their lives. We will use fear as our weapon.

We will establish their governments and establish opposites within. We will own both sides.

We will always hide our objective but carry out our plan.

They will perform the labour for us and we shall prosper from their toil.

Our families will never mix with theirs. Our blood must be pure always, for it is the way.

We will make them kill each other when it suits us.

We will keep them separated from the oneness by dogma and religion.

We will control all aspects of their lives and tell them what to think and how.

We will guide them kindly and gently letting them think they are guiding themselves.

That is where ZEN comes in... ZEN is a Super Power

We will foment animosity between them through our factions.

When a light shall shine among them, we shall extinguish it by ridicule, or death, whichever suits us best.

We will make them rip each other’s hearts apart and kill their own children.

We will accomplish this by using hate as our ally, anger as our friend.

The hate will blind them totally, and never shall they see that from their conflicts we emerge as their rulers. They will be busy killing each other.

They will bathe in their own blood and kill their neighbors for as long as we see fit. We will benefit greatly from this, for they will not see us, for they cannot see us. We will continue to prosper from their wars and their deaths.

We shall repeat this over and over until our ultimate goal is accomplished.

We will continue to make them live in fear and anger through images and sounds.

We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this.

The tools will be provided by their labour. We will make them hate themselves and their neighbours.

We will always hide the divine truth from them, that we are all one. This they must never know!

They must never know that colour is an illusion, they must always think they are not equal. Drop by drop, drop by drop we will advance our goal.

We will take over their land, resources and wealth to exercise total control over them.

We will deceive them into accepting laws that will steal the little freedom they will have.

We will establish a money system that will imprison them forever, keeping them and their children in debt.

When they shall ban together, we shall accuse them of crimes and present a different story to the world for we shall own all the media.

We will use our media to control the flow of information and their sentiment in our favour.

When they shall rise up against us we will crush them like insects, for they are less than that.

They will be helpless to do anything for they will have no weapons.

No we won’t.

We will recruit some of their own to carry out our plans, we will promise them eternal life, but eternal life they will never have for they are not of us.

The recruits will be called “initiates” and will be indoctrinated to believe false rites of passage to higher realms. Members of these groups will think they are one with us never knowing the truth.

They must never learn this truth for they will turn against us.

For their work they will be rewarded with earthly things and great titles, but never will they become immortal and join us, never will they receive the light and travel the stars.

Oh fuck you... because we will travel to the stars!

And that will be down to me because I created an absolute... faster than light Travel.

They will never reach the higher realms, for the killing of their own kind will prevent passage to the realm of enlightenment. This they will never know.

The truth will be hidden in their face, so close they will not be able to focus on it until its too late.

Oh yes, so grand the illusion of freedom will be, that they will never know they are our slaves.

When all is in place, the reality we will have created for them will own them. This reality will be their prison. They will live in self-delusion.

No we won’t... because I BROKE THE SPELL!

When our goal is accomplished a new era of domination will begin.

Their minds will be bound by their beliefs, the beliefs we have established from time immemorial.

Here comes the good part!

These Jews FEAR US!

But if they ever find out they are our equal, we shall perish then.

THIS THEY MUST NEVER KNOW.

If they ever find out that together they can vanquish us, they will take action.

They fear us… that is why these Jews are now the new Nazis.. same Jews as the old Nazis.

Same Fate!

Embassy of Israel says they will ruin the lives of anyone who criticizes Israel with Big Tech's help

No other group of people behaves in this manner. Simply noticing Jewish crimes and/or Jews practicing “in-group preference” to an enormous extent, to give each other the upper hand while keeping non-Jews excluded and down, is apparently anti-Semitism to them. There is no legitimate criticism of Jews or Israel in the eyes of a Jew. The reason why Jews do this, is because they deeply fear the people banding together, seeing the Jews as the common enemy of all mankind, and getting rid of them, like over 109 Nations have done, over 1,030 times, in the last 2,000 years alone.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NWd0pDbSzqoU/

“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize”.

And we will!

They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions will have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.

This is the secret covenant by which we shall live the rest of our present and future lives, for this reality will transcend many generations and life spans.

This covenant is sealed by blood, our blood. We, the ones who from heaven to earth came.

This covenant must NEVER, EVER be known to exist. It must NEVER, EVER be written or spoken of, for if it is, the consciousness it will spawn will release the fury of the PRIME CREATOR upon us and we shall be cast to the depths from whence we came and remain there until the end time of infinity itself.

Remember As Their Own Words Say “Together They Can Vanquish Us”

So Together we must vanquish thee!

Final thought:

Albert Pike told us that even before Israel was created that the main Goal is the elimination of Israel as a state and Zionism and Muslims as Religious movements.

We already see Jews fleeing to Argentina Cyprus and Ukraine.

This is all part of their plan.

The Jews are Gypsies… they are without a Land… and the reason is clear… they want to conquer every land and all the people and rule them by force.

And all they sell top you is bling… like the travelling folks… Gypsies… always did.

Traveling thieves… stealing and running away.

Hollywood is just that… a Traveling carnival

A traveling carnival, usually simply called a carnival, travelling funfair or travelling show, is an amusement show that may be made up of amusement rides, food vendors, merchandise vendors, games of chance and skill, thrill acts, and animal acts. A traveling carnival is not set up at a permanent location, like an amusement park, but is moved from place to place.

The Government is just that…by the same Jewish Gypsies that want to be protected so that they can murder us.

They are already running away… they call this DIASPORA…



Because this is who these Jews really are… Demons of Humanity.

Their full goal is to enslave all of Humanity for their Masterrace.

Albert Pike and the Jewish Plan for WW3 eliminating Israel.

Satanic Ritual Mass Human Sacrifice

So what the whole world is witnessing today is nothing more than a continuation of the numerous highly organized genocides and well planned mass murders that have taken place over the past 250 years, and especially since 1900 soon after the First Zionist Congress was held in 1897 in Zurich Switzerland. As follows:

The Second Boer War,

Russo-Japanese War,

Sixth Cholera Pandemic

Mexican Revolution,

First and Second Balkan Wars,

Armenian Genocide,

World War I,

Bolshevik Revolution,

Russian Civil War,

1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic,

The Great Depression,

Holodomor Genocide,

Chinese Civil War,

Spanish Civil War,

World War II,

The Holocaust,

First Indochina War,

Korean War,

French-Algerian War,

Israel’s War of Independence,

First Sudanese Civil War,

1956 Suez Crisis,

Asian Flu Pandemic,

Cuban Revolution,

1967 Six-Day War,

Yom Kippur War,

Chinese Cultural Revolution,

1982 Lebanon War,

Second Lebanon War,

Soviet-Afghan War,

Vietnam War,

1968 Hong Kong Flu Pandemic,

1973 Oil Crisis,

HIV/AIDS Pandemic,

Cambodian Genocide,

Rwandan Genocide,

First & Second Chechen Wars,

Black Monday–October 19, 1987,

Japanese Banking Crisis of 1990s,

1994 Mexican Peso Crisis,

Yugoslav Wars,

Iraq Wars,

1997 Asian Financial Crisis,

2000 Dotcom Bubble Burst,

9/11 Terrorist Attacks,

Argentina Debt Default,

War on Terror,

Afghanistan War,

Syrian War,

Libyan War,

2007 Real Estate Market Collapse,

2008 Stock Market Crash,

2009 Global Financial Crisis,

Ukraine War,

Gaza Genocide,

COVID-19 Pandemic,

Covid Super Vaccination Agenda,

all have one thing in common— the Khazarian Cabal.

Really, what other global crime entity possesses the power and influence, money and resources to carry out such a multi-decade crime spree murdering so many millions each time? Much more importantly, who else had the nefarious motive to mass murder so many innocents as they routinely did during the inaugural named genocide of the 20th century—the Armenian Genocide.

KEY POINTS: It’s certainly no quirk of fate; rather, it’s just another cohencidence that Turkey’s Dönmeh leadership perpetrated the Armenian Genocide which saw the physical annihilation of Armenian Christian people living in the Ottoman Empire from spring 1915 through autumn 1916. After all, the Ottoman government was controlled by the Committee of Union and Progress (CUP), who were also called the “Young Turks” to purposefully pin the blame on Muslim Turkish leaders, which was actually lead by the “Three Pashas” and several other Sephardic Jews who were actually secret Doenmeh Jews*. See: Now we see why Israel will never acknowledge the Armenian Genocide. The Doenmeh Jewish leadership of Turkey was responsible.

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=59204

The Kikes are not changing

Come gather ‘round, people, wherever you roam

And admit that the waters around you have shown

That soon you’re future be drenched to the bone

If your time to you ain’t worth saving

And you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone

For the kikes, they are not changin’

Iran Iraq Kuwait WWIII

They always tell you the same it ain’t me

Yet your Government pretends to be free

For the kikes who pretend they’re worth saving

The pain you feel installs certainty

For the kikes, they are not changin’

The Senators congressmen they hear the call

Corrupted by kikes who steal money from all

For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled

The battle outside it is ragin’

AI Corruption and soon civil war

For the kikes, they are not changin’

The laws you make with sinister vows

Will soon implode by the lies that you chose

And total destruction of everything whole

Results in you who we’d chasing

To fight for a lie will lose every war

For the kikes, they are not changin’

For what you have wanted you soon shall get

The Gentiles are raising to chop off your head

And soon all that betrayed us are dead

Ridicules stupid insane

You wanted the world but your bet is dead

For the kikes, they are not changin’

The line, it is drawn, the curse, it is cast

The slow one now will later be fast

As the present now will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin’

And the first one now will later be last

For the kikes, they are not changin’

You kikes in hell you don’t blame me

I am Human and I am free

As such I take no order from thee

Your mind is too feeble for saving

The problem is you and that’s where we be

For the kikes, they are not changin’

For the kikes, they are not changin’

Original Bob Dylan - Times are changing

Lyrics by Fritz Freud

Viva la muerte.

NEVER FORGET!

To speak up against anyone anytime anyplace is a Human Right!

These Jews are waging a war against Humanity.

They must… and they will… be defeated!

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.



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