Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
3hEdited

"When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it is for their help.

We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things."

What an unbelievable scum. It reminds me of a video by David Icke:

The systematic destruction of the human psyche - David Icke - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jw4jba3oyXUR (start at 24:50)

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com
3h

Ukraine: It also seems that full civil rights are now only granted to Crimean Tatars, Karaites, and Krymchaks:

#People'sTeacher: Race Laws in Ukraine! Lipp and Röper speechless: NAAAAZIIIS!!! | COMEDY - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RKgZyANdiwiN/

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