I was a miner

I was a docker

I was a railway man

Between the wars

I raised a family

In times of austerity

With sweat at the foundry

Between the wars



I paid the union and as times got harder

I looked to the government to help the working man

But they brought prosperity down at the armoury

We’re arming for peace my boys!

Between the wars

I kept the faith and I kept voting

Not for the iron fist but for the helping hand

For theirs is a land with a wall around it

And mine is a faith in my fellow man

Theirs is a land of hope and glory

Mine is the green field and the factory floor

Theirs are the skies all dark with bombers

And mine is the peace we knew

Between the wars

Call up the craftsmen

Bring me the draughtsmen

Build me a path from cradle to grave

And I’ll give my consent

To any government

That does not deny a man a living wage

Go find the young men never to fight again

Bring up the banners from the days gone by

Sweet moderation

Heart of this nation

Desert us not, we are

Between the wars

Billy Bragg - Between The Wars

Here is David Gilmour singing Billy Bragg’s Between the Wars

We’re arming for peace my boys!

Between the wars.

What say people?

Haven’t we had enough?

What are we waiting for?

This lot never change so we better start the Revolution today.

If we hang this lot today... tomorrow will be a brighter day... literally.

Seriously... if we kill Bill Gates today... his companies collapse and it puts an end to Geoengeneering Nano Dust and Aluminum Oxide sprayed into the Atmosphere.

So tomorrow will literally be a brighter day!

Here I make you a deal.

From this day onward to the end of the Revolution there shall be a Holliday... and we make the Bankers pay.

We slaughter them one by one until they are gone and after that all debts are paid.

We do the same with Politicians and end all wars.

First we hang this Ukrainian dwarf monkey Zelinsky and all that follow him.

Shoot the Trump Regime... kill off the Epstein Class... one by one.

First Bill Gates Elon Musk Altman Ellisson... kill the where they stand... you have my gratitude.

Then we take Keir Stammer Macron Merz von der Leyen Baerbock Boris... fill them up with Angeldust until they can’t swallow no more... drip them naked in Honey and drop them into a glass cube filled with fire ants... stream it on live TV and watch them go insane and die.

The Lobbyists... how about we castrate them all and let them bleed dry... or drop the in the everglades to feed the crocs.

But it would be cheaper to simpler to bring out the Guillotine.

Seriously... has anyone ever considered how fucking expensive War is?

We need this Revolution now.

In a world fuelled by corruption... purpose is the antidote.

In a world poisoned by lies... Truth is the cure.

Therefore I propose a new party... the National Globalist Party.

Because... all people everywhere share the same...

They eat... shit... drink.. love and fuck... every one in their own way in their own country.

There is literally no difference between a yank a German a Chinese and a Russian.

They all do the same their own way... and they call it tradition.

But underneath they all want to live in peace and prosperity.

The real problem are the Jews who have undermined the banks and the Government to fuel their need for a fulfillment based on their own lies they call religious prophecy.

They literally have Donald Trump by his balls.

Tiny balls for sure…

The problem are the Jews who instigate hate and division whilst playing the victim.

This insane behavior with the triple insane need to control society from the top is the problem and the solution is equally simple.

Cut them off.

The Jews want to control everything so they can inject literally viruses into humanity sterilizing it and defeating an enemy that never knew was in a war.

And the best way to control a society is by controlling education and information... that is how the Jew is Mind Controlling society by the Information supplied.

Fuck Jew.

The Israeli Spy Behind PragerU’s Plan to Rewrite American Education To Indoctrinate Children

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2026/07/the-israeli-spy-behind-pragerus-plan-to-rewrite-american-education-to-indoctrinate-children/

The Jews have infiltrated all of society from the top and make decisions against Humanity that will not benefit anyone but the stupid Jews who take total control.

Pure undiluted EVIL!

Von der Leyen ISSUES A SERIOUS THREAT!

“We must consider temporarily suspending the operation of social media”

She calls for the shutdown of media and social networks in Europe.

It has been CONFIRMED that Von der Leyen “FUNDED campaigns targeting inconvenient political voices” using EU funds.

She spent 132 MILLION EUROS of European taxpayers’ money to finance media campaigns…

Only tyrants silence critics.

THE EU MUST BE ABOLISHED; STRIKE BACK, EXPOSE THE TYRANTS, NEVER LET THEM REWRITE THE TRUTH

I agree.

This unelected Satanic whore wants... together with all ZioNazis... WW3 with Russia and prepares... again from the top... together with all ZioNazis... the world for a conflict with Russia by diversion of finances into War... by supporting Ukraine... by a massive propaganda campaign through the Jewish Propaganda media... and by threatening Russia so that a conflict is inevitable because these Jews force it.

Tampon Hitler

All this is lock step in line with the Jewish self declared prophecy of Jewish control over the Goyim.

Nazis = National Zionists = Jewish Fascism... it was always that way... only them Jews live to lie.

And that is why every Jew must be removed from office everywhere.

In this day and age... Anti Semitism isn’t just a Human right... it is a necessity to steady the ship steering full overdrive into oblivion.

Because if I can see it... everyone can... and they do.

Question is... what do we do about this?

First of all we must identify target and eliminate them Jews from power.

That is the fundamental basic necessity.

They must not be allowed to execute one more step in their evil plan.

And the length these Jews go (under false flags and lies like always) is insane... as are them Jews.

In the U.S., the INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT AND JOBS ACT (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) requires new cars to be equipped with driver-monitoring systems to detect impaired drivers, with the rollout expected in 2027. These systems must be designed with privacy in mind, because in-cabin monitoring can involve continuous sensing and possible data sharing.

Note:

End of privacy freedom and total control.

Jewish Fascism in plain sight.

Not just that but lock step with the EU.

Driver Monitoring Systems to become mandatory under new EU and US road safety regulations

https://spyro-soft.com/blog/automotive/driver-monitoring-systems-to-become-mandatory-under-new-eu-and-us-road-safety-regulations

All of this will be used for the totalitarian AI Government...

Which is part of the AI war I report on as the only one for six years now.

AI War Chronicles... March 15, 2025 The AI War Chronicles is a series of Articles I write since 2021 for the purpose of Documenting every stage in this Ai war that most people are unaware of. Read full story

And of course AI itself which is totally Jewish and stupid.

And all the AI Monkeys are laying to you...

Of course them Jews are not who they say... ever.

So these Jews are an existential threat to Humanity and the survival of the Human Race.

And it is time Humanity strikes back.

Because their future isn’t in allegiance with Humanities needs.

It will be a future of perpetual war and total mass surveillance and total totalitarian control of everyone and every thought.

As I stated before... them Jews are clinically insane driven by absolute hate for Humanity.

Sop they must be removed from any position of influence by any means necessary.

That is self defense.

More it is an absolute necessity because them Jews and their lies have destroyed Democracy from within.

Sacrificing the world to their Demon Gods.

I have written about these things before... long before anyone else.

But with the recent election of Mandami and the emergence of the so called Democratic Socialists...

I thought I try again.

Because Socialism is a lie... it is communism.

And communism is Capitalism in its end stage.

Capitalism makes people poor.

Communism keeps people poor.

Funny story... a friend of mine asked me why I always blame them Jews.

So I said... I don’t blame them Jews... it’s them Jews who are doing it and therefore i only expose their lies.... which I do... nothing antiseptic.

We spoke about Football before and I told him that Bayern Munich is a Jew club that always buys trophies.

He looked it up and that was the case... it is the most Jewish Club... Bavarian Illuminati...

Then I told him to look up PNAC.

We actually did a documentary together on 9/11 interviewing many people.

So he looked up PNAC and... voila... everyone was a Jew even the Afghani one.

Them Jews are too arrogant and incest Racist... they hate Humanity.

They chose to be my enemy... not the other way around.

They started this war and they are behind everything evil.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

The problem is that through Jewish Influence and by Jewish design we are living in Ideocracy.

The Term is Kakistocracy.

Where all the people who make the Law are actually and factually criminals.

Not just that but by law they are guilty of treason.

And we should have the power to remove any of them by law because they are the criminals.

Trump for example is like Luis XIV Nero and Caligula in one.

And so is von der Leyen Macron Carney and the lot.

People forget that Politicians must be held accountable for their actions.

They administer the land on behalf of we the people.

They gain power on the promise to mandate... which means on our behalf and our interest.

They failed so as a testimony for their generational corruption towards the Jewish Goal of total control.

And that must not only be challenged but fought with everything we have.

And if you don’t have a weapon yet... here is my thermite mollie.

For example we have the right to citizen arrest these corrupt bastards.

And again... as a German... there is a Historical line drawn by the Nazis no Government shall be allowed to cross without the people standing up and shooting the Government... ever.

The problem is them Jews who created Hitler and selling the Holocaust Genocide to enrich themselves.

Totally unacceptable.

Playing the eternal victim which they are not... not by a long shot... and they never wer.

The Jews in Auschwitz had a swimming pool... whereas the prisoners of Gaza can’t even go to the beach.

So by fact the Jews of Israel are worse than the Nazis... National Zionists.

Their problem is that all them Jews dwell in is spiritual death and materialism.

Materialism an scarcity.

Controlling Humanity by violence and threats.

Materialism they forget is immaterial.

And the more you try to curb us materialistic the more we evolve spiritually.

The Jews can’t win... won’t win... I won’t let ‘em.

They are spiritual dwarfs with one leg sawn off.

Ozymandias I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed:

And on the pedestal these words appear:

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away. 1818 sonnet by Percy Bysshe Shelley

Nothing... NOTHING of your materialism you can take with you.

And I Fritz Freud... a man with no fortune but with a Name to come... have already defeated you with my wits.

You Jews are nothing but violent parasites trying to destroy paradise.

You don’t have what it takes... but I do.

Because I have ZEN.

And you Jews never will know what that means because you have nothing... no empathy... no love.

You are Nexus... incest clones... a copy of a copy that is now a blank sheet of paper.

All you have is your hate your victimhood... and your lies.

I have Truth.

I am an Original.

And Truth always wins.

I have ZEN and you never will.

Look at the place you fear because you can never reach it.

You see me standing there... floating in the center of the Universe.

I am everything you never will be because you offended the creator of things.

And he signed your death warrant.

I am Kwisatz Haderach.

The world is out of balance because of these Jews who have undermined Society through their Network of Lies deception and Corruption.

What they don’t tell you that them Jews ruled throughout the age of Pisces... the age of believe.

Jesus was a fisherman... a fisherman of men... the age of Pisces.

This however is the age of Aquarius... a new age of Truth knowledge and wisdom.

The old order is fading.

A new world lies within the grasp of our hands... but we must take it.

We must not allow the old order to prevail and suffocate humanity with the poison of their lies.

And I am Aquarius.

We are born to change the world... challenge accepted.

And we will change the world.

I AM Fire Horse Aquarius Scorpio rising.

Every country must have a self sufficient Agriculture in place with the aim of the Highest Quality of food.

Genetic food will be classified as Biological warfare and forbidden.

Bill Gates will be the first to hang and his land will be confiscated.

Every country must provide all energy from water using Hydrogen combustion engines... Hydrogen Generators and that decentralized.

There will be no tax on Hydrogen nor Agriculture.

Food should be created in abundance and free... as should be energy and especially learning.

War must be eliminated and respectfully it is only Jews who want war and they must be removed.

The Government as it stands must also be eliminated and replaced with an Administration on behalf of the people that be held accountable to their personal actions.

Personal responsibility is the antidote to Fascism.

Note:

No Government has the Authority to mandate anything.

In fact the Government has the mandate from you to protect you.

So the Jewish lie of protecting you... or children... is a Jewish lie by pedophiles and murderers to get access to you by consent.

If the Government does not protect the poor it has no right to exist.

Furthermore a Government that lies to its people has no right to exist.

And a Government that wages war against its people by fuelling war in other Nations has no right to exist.

A Government must tell Truth at all time.

And that is where the Government of Jews fail at the first hurdle... because the Jews are compulsive liars... Kol Nidre.

And that is why every Government fails because of the Jews who undermine Democracy.

It is a deliberate attempt by the Jews to usher in their World Government... to fulfill their own prophecy.

So how do we do it?

That is simple.

We create a new Party... The National Globalist Party.

First Individual.

Second Nation

Third Global community.

In that Order.

We create a new world with central points that are energy from water and a new modular learning system that is designed for home schooling.

Furthermore we decentralize learning and concentrate first on the basic necessities.

That is food... shelter... energy.

The Internet must stay free and we develop new methods that allow everyone to participate and engage in decentralized research from every place.

A world free from control.

Where the Individual thrives.

With Laws that protect the Individual.

Declaration of Individual Rights

I am the sole authority over myself.

I am the sole responsibility over myself.

I am responsible for my own actions.

I am responsible for my Future.

Truth shall be my Guidance.

Nobody shall have authority over my self but I

No Person.

No Government.

No Company.

Not by Force.

Not by coercion.

Not by threat.

Not by Violence.

I am born Free and I shall be until the day I die.

No Government has Authority but I

No Company has Authority but I

Those who Lie have no Authority at all.

I have the right of education to the best of my abilities.

To live in peace without harming others or be harmed in any way.

To live together in Harmony.

To abide by the rules of Society not to kill and not to steal.

To contribute to society in a meaningful way.

To rid society from the demons that possess us.

To advance Society in the best possible way in Harmony with Nature.

To abide Natures Law.

The Artificial Intelligence Abuse Prevention Act

1) All Data generated by any Individual belongs to the Individual

2) Artificial Intelligence requires Data Mining

Data Mining is a breach of Human Rights

3) AI is not necessary to run any device and must be separate from Operating any Device

4) To prevent abuse by Artificial Intelligence a physical kill switch for AI must be installed on any Device

5) To prevent abuse by Artificial Intelligence the sole decision of use lies with the User

The right and duty to resist

(1)We the People have a right and obligation to Resist any Government that does not serve We the People

(2) All state authority is derived from the people

It shall be exercised by the people through elections and other votes and through specific legislative, executive and judicial bodies

(3) All Authority must be Audited openly to be scrutinized by the Public annually

(4) The legislature shall be bound by the constitutional order in service to the people

(5) The executive and the judiciary and legislation and all their actions must be held separately and Audited Independently

(6) The Government is always and forever accountable to We the People

(7) Corruption is the highest crime equal to murder

(8) No group shall be handled preferably before the law

No group shall influence Authority for their own benefits before the Law

(9) Any Government Official must be released by public scrutiny and vote

They cannot resign on their own terms

But their time and actions in Office must be publicly reviewed

(10) Shall their time in Office been deemed negatively they shall be held accountable by a public criminal trial

(11) We the People have the right to resist any person seeking to abolish this constitutional order if no other remedy is available.

(12) We the People have the right to resist arrest and remove any person seeking to use the Government, Government structures or Laws for personally motivated gains

(13) The mandate of the people to the Government is one of peace

Shall the Government engage in War anywhere it seizes its existence

And becomes a criminal entity

To be removed by We the People

Distract the public, justify the war machine

The National Globalist Party Manifesto

Creating a Zero Emission World with Individual Rights

What is National Globalism?

Simple: First the Individual.

Then the Nation.

And then Global Community exchanging Information and helping accordingly.

Because without the Individual there is no Nation... and without Nation there is no global community.

Freedom of speech... freedom to live in peace... love and hate equally are inalienable rights.

Freedom to learn... freedom of communication.

Freedom of will.

All within the constraints of ZEN.

Do not kill.

Do not steal.

We shall give every Individual the tools to become the best version of themselves.

All energy shall be created from water and be free.

All food shall be grown to the best of Quality and be free so no child ever starves again.

Genetic Food must be abandoned and those like Monsanto shall all die in prison for their Biological warfare against Humanity.

Agriculture shall be the calendar everyone should obey... for without agriculture there is no life and no society.

Al land agricultural land shall be seized and nationalized growing food to the best of quality with the least interference by those who act as guardians of the food.

Likewise everyone shall at least spend one season as part of their education on a farm or agricultural environment as to understand what it takes to grow food.

We shall built new communities around Agriculture and as they grow food for us... we shall provide them with everything they need.

We shall establish a new barter system that provides everyone with everything.

All central Banks must be nationalize and all debt shall be erased.

All Bankers especially Blackrock Vanguard and the Rockefeller Rothschild clan shall be executed on site for their crimes against Humanity... their assets seized for they have stolen it from Humanity.

The EU NATO and all secret services shall be abandoned forever.

Those who are waging war against Humanity shall be hanged for treason.

The Fed IMF ECB shall be abandoned and nationalized and all debt erased

The Internet shall be free of censorship and those who want to censor us shall be hanged for treason.

As a global community we shall exchange knowledge to make everyone’s life better and the world with it.

We built a Network of Interconnecting Hypersonic Trains and aviation shall be abandoned.

Airports shall be rebuilt as cities.

Deserts shall be regrown as Agricultural land.

Education shall be redesigned to a modular system that everyone at any time in their life can learn anything at their own time at any place.

Everyone shall be able to learn Kung Fu as a discipline so that anyone can fight and defend themselves.

Statue of limitations on Pedophilia with special focus on the Epstein Class shall be eliminated.

Known Pedophiles like Bill Gates Donald or Elon Musk must be held accountable now.

Their evil deed shall be passed onto their children and family if they try to evade justice.

Statue of limitations on Big Pharma with special focus on the COVID attack of Humanity will be eliminated as well.

Statue of limitations of Corruption will also be eliminated.

The Police shall have a civilian oversight independent of the Government.

Political Immunity shall be eliminated.

AI shall be eliminated as all the Data belongs to Humans and a general stop to all Datacenters everywhere.

The current Epstein class of AI Overlords shall be held accountable for destruction of Human society and everyone affected by AI Datacenters shall be compensated double accordingly.

Every Police Action shall be held accountable and misconduct of the Police shall result in immediate elimination.

The power of Authority shall be given back to the Individual where they belong.

And all people shall be free to cooperate for the betterment of Humanity.

These are legally binding to every party member.

On the first Day in Office the representative shall underwrite executive Orders that have been prepared in advance.

From the day we eliminate central Banking forward will be a new age for Humanity.

Note:

Of course these are not complete.

But we can do this.

We can make this party everywhere and everyone is aligned to these points.

We eliminate the corrupt system and vote them out and then change the system accordingly.

With clear policies laid out in advance so to eliminate corruption and Trumpism.

So you have a choice... change or be changed.

You can wait for the great leap forward... but I assure you... you wait forever.

Here is to the crazy ones…

Do Android Sheep dream of electronic Humans?

Read full story

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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