Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1d

The answers are too simple. They will be denied.

Number one principle to uphold - personal sovereignty.

The way to do that is by upholding free speech (and condemning censorship outright, which includes blocking, banning and deleting)

That's about it really. Sovereignty through freedom of speech. That's all it takes to make the punks shrivel. Notice fascists are always on the side of censorship? We must call out those who censor, often even within our ranks. As below, so above. That's really how it goes. Of course they told us the inversion.

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1d

Fritz! Careful! Careful! … The Truth of War, Banking And Exposing Ms. Hitler Whore

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