At the beginning of the Jewish war against Iran SUBSTACK removed my account.

The reason was made up and the timing was deliberate.

They wanted to let me know they are watching me... and they are watching me.

I say this all along that my SUBSTACK is the most censored... and again I am proven right.

So I sat back watched what is going on and tried to understand what I see that others don’t.

You know the knots others are missing... connecting the unseen dots.

The reason why they censor me.

I am as they say a fringe commentator... but the Truth has every way to get out.

To fringe or not to fringe.

After all...every conspiracy theory has been proven right... as will I be.

It is like Go Bang... truth has a way that can’t be denied... and it turns stones.

It is a religious war... so far a few people understood this.

However it is more:

This War is about prophecy and the fulfilling of it.

Not just one actually... a few.

Read Prophecy as a plan or plans for World destruction... domination... Armageddon... and understand it as an ancient plot to control the Minds of men and lead them into mutual assured self destruction.

Then wake up to the fact that you bee lied to all of your life.

Hard to swallow...’ey?

I tell you what is harder to swallow:

Donald Trump is the Moshiach!

Now I don’t care about what you think of me and if you believe Donald Trump is the Moshiach... It matters only what DT thinks ... and his handlers.

Donald Trump thinks... induced by the flattery of his handlers... that it is he who is the Moshiach... and that it is he who leads the Jews into the last battle of victory over the Goyim.

He has been groomed into this position for years now... and he himself believes he is.

It is a game of Mind Control... and they control DT’s mind... what little there is.

However they also gave him the Ark of the Covenant... a symbol that he is the Moshiach.

And they told the US Army that he was “appointed by Jesus“... never knew that Jesus appointed faggots... but there you are.

It is a game of Mind Control for them.

FYI... Mind Control is an ongoing process on a grand scale... why do you think Jeff Bezos Elon Musk Bill Gates and all the others invest so much into WAPO Twitter AI and so on?

Perception... They want you to perceive them as the Savior aka Moshiach.

Information given shaped perception the same way as information withheld.

You believe what you been told to believe.

Same as Jesus... always they present a savior that you need to believe in that saves you when the only person that can really save you is you.

Mind Control... from Babel to Babylon to now... the show must go on.

Mind Control.

And people like Jesus Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler are groomed into positions of power believing themselves that they are thy savior when the opposite is true.

They are destroyers and they know this by heart.

Playing the victim knowing they lie.

Because they are a Death cult... NPC’s... Zombies... living to lie deceive and destroy... shadows.

Part of this process of Mind Control is Democracy itself... it don’t exist.

People believed they voted for Trump but they were enticed to vote for Trump... Mind Control.

Trump was presented as the savior... again always the same game... the Moshiach.

That is necessary for the Jews to fulfill their own self fulfilling prophecy.

The Jews themselves are being told that they gain Immortality given to them by God when the Goyim is defeated and that by 2027 which we are seeing right now happening with the Jews creating WW3 to fulfill their own self written prophecy.

And that is what the Iran war is all about.

Jewish Religious Fanaticism to create WW3 and Armageddon.

Rabbi Weisberg explained that the “appalling abomination” spoken about in the Book of Daniel is the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, which was completed in the year 692. Counting 1290 (a thousand two hundred and ninety) years from the completion of the Dome of the Rock “you get 1982 and the 1335 (one thousand three hundred and thirty-five) ends in 2027. So that’s the window (1982-2027) when the Moshiach has to come.”

Finally, Weisberg connected these two predictions – that President Trump will stay in office to finish the job he started four years ago, and Moshiach will arrive before 2027.

“Whatever has to be accomplished before Moshiach comes has to be done through President Trump. There’s no time for someone else. The deadline of 2027 is set in stone, based again on my understanding, which of course I could be wrong but it seems like I’m not. There’s no other interpretation of those prophecies,” he asserted.

https://israel365news.com/341776/time-frame-of-messiahs-arrival-revealed-in-book-of-daniel/

Note:

So by them Jews and their own prophecy the third Temple must be build and the Dome of the Rock destroyed by 2027.

That is why we have war with Iran right now.

Jews... lying the world into war.

Another point is this:

The Moshiach will only come after a great Sacrifice... a Holocaust... a Blood Sacrifice.

That is the War with Iran... a Blood Sacrifice to these Demon Jews who are behind it.

Israel itself is a Blood Sacrifice... and Netanyahoo is Nero burning Rome which is Israel.

Mirror Mirror on the wall is there something fishy going on?

Well said the mirror... apart of genocidal sterilization mass murder and depopulation replacement with forced immigration used as a tool to rise the totalitarian power of the satanic elites prior to WW3... nothing really.

The Government asked me for money to help for a humanitarian cause... I gave it to them.

Then the Government came back and wanted more money to save human lives...I asked what for?

They said it is secret... National Security... I refused.

The next day the Government came back... with Guns they bought from the money I gave them first time.

Moshiach Update 2026/5786 | Part 3 | 1982 – 2027: The 45 Year Window for Moshiach

https://maayonyisroel.com/7632/moshiach-update-2026-5786-part-3-1982-2027-the-45-year-window-for-moshiach/

The Jews themselves... stupid as they are... are tricked into this siege mentality...

Siege mentality

In sociology, siege mentality is a shared feeling of victimization and defensiveness—a term derived from the actual experience of military defences of real sieges. It is a collective state of mind in which a group of people believe themselves constantly attacked, oppressed, or isolated in the face of the negative intentions of the rest of the world. Although a group phenomenon, the term describes both the emotions and thoughts of the group as a whole, and as individuals.

Which is proven by their own Idiocy and Jewish Supremacy that all the Land belongs to the Jews given to them by God.

Mind Control produces idiots

And there is no cure for that except merciful killing..

The Jews are tricked into believing this shit so that they are eternal victims... only to be played by the other Jews behind them... the Illuminati Bloodlines and the Jewish Occult movements and Freemasons whom they finance and control as actors in their eternal script of Armageddon.

Money Government and Religion are their main weapons in this Humanities greatest war where the enemy is unseen.

Money and the control of World finance by the Rothschild Family who themselves think they come from Nimrod who was Anunaki which means Alien... I call them the God Race.

Which leads back into consideration of this great plan some 3000 years ago which by it’s means of eliminating the Human Race comes from an extraterrestrial force.

We are being prepared by Ancient Aliens... Draco... Anunaki and the use of the Occult to push Humanity into this WW3 at a specific time when a specific planetary constellation exists for these Alien Spirits to enter this world... STARGATE.

We are at the tipping point of this war which raves on for more than two millennia.

It originated in Babel and comes now to its conclusion.

With the enemy unseen few have noticed...but the events in the last few years... from Covid to Ai to War War War...have woken up many knowing that these events are scripture and did not occur naturally.

Peace is a choice... and Liars never want peace... Liars and Narcissists want power only... drunk on power they are blinded by their own arrogance.

The King can do no wrong...

The Jews without Religion have no control and no reason to exist.

Religion is the Jews way to power... Mind control.

Where Religion fails... money will do the trick... corruption.

If money ain’t your bees knees... sexual perversion will do.

If that don’t do it... simple brutality mixed with threats to your family will do.... and the occasional “accident“!

The Jews are a Mafia.

And these Jews have a great secret... they are not Human... they are Demons and worship demons.

They created Religion to hide this fact... to prepare us for an Alien Invasion of the Mind by their kind... to keep us stupid and running in circles like a dog chasing its tail.

They have to feed the world lies... such as the lie of original sin... so that they gain power over the mind... Mind Control.

Add to this their bloodlust and thirst for sheer violence and you see the very unpleasant character of Jewish Supremacy which by the way cannot exist without enemies... they create them by financing them or dedicate them.

Ask Candace

Or Rabbi Singer

Or Rabbi Laitman... Jews are not Humans

Demons... Draco... Anunaki... Children of the Sun made from pure living energy.

Note:

Living energy in a living Universe... why is that so hard to understand?

Because you been programmed by this System of Mind Control to reject that fact and instead believe in an Almighty God.

Believe in the Impossible... disbelieve the possible and logical... Mind Control.

Reason?

We don’t need that do we?

And you are trapped in Pigswaterflies like Amber traps the Mosquito.

Precisely to give them free hand in shaping your Future and accept your own destruction.

They tell you that you are worthless and you believe them... so you beg for your own self destruction... Mind Control.

They educate you to fail which just manifests your self pity and sense of worthlessness.

They themselves receive a very different kind of Education which they need to control the flock to sent us to the slaughter.

Mind control and how to use it is a part of their witchcraft.

They teach us to do the work.

And they themselves are taught how to make us do the work.

Money flows through the Jews because that is their main weapon and as such they always end up in power through money in this system of Mind Control based on corruption believe lies and deception.

And if you are stupid enough to be deceived by their lies and believe their propaganda you are rewarded with bling... Mind Control.

To deny Humanities past is to deny Humanities future.

And to deny Humanities future is to deny Humanities destiny.

We are a creation... yes... we been genetically created... Genesis = Gene of Isis.

For a purpose... to be taken over as hosts by the God Race who is a parasitic race of Energy beings without a physical body.

That is if we develop a higher Intelligence we are not useful to them anymore... hence the original sin which is to be alive and live independently.

The Jews and Freemasons are here to control Humanity and ensure the destruction of the Human Race through the war they create... especially this Iran war.

The Jews have been promised Immortality and have a covenant with Lucifer to hold Humanity back.

And Lucifer and God are one of the same... an Alien Race of Energy beings... pure living energy in a living Universe.

Center of this are the Chabad Movement the Rebbe Schmierstein and his prophecy to Netanyahoo that it is him to bring in the Moshiach.

And behind Donald Trump is Netanyahoo... making him believe he is the Moshiach... Goyim Moshiach.

But to be the Moshiach Trump has to destroy the enemy of the Jews... Iran.

Mind Control.

That is why they gave him the ark of the Covenant.

As such fulfilling them Jews self fulfilling Prophecy they wrote over 2000 years ago.

That is why they made a coin and calling him... Miley Cyrus the Great.

In the video excerpted below, Rabbi Isser Zalmam Weisberg says, “Trump’s right ear was grazed in a symbolic gesture,” based on a Torah verse requiring that “a servant who wants to remain with his master needs to have his right ear pierced.”

That is why they gave Trump the Golden Toilet and gave him a “peace Price“ they had to make up first... because he saved 8 wars.... How stupid.

How stupid of Trump to believe that shit and how stupid from the Trump supporters to believe that shit...

If that is your Religion you only prove that your God is stupid.

And the stupid and the Ignorant are best mates

They are preparing for the Galut and The Geulah... the coming of the Moshiach with a great sacrifice that “shakes the Gates of Heaven“... WW3... War with Iran as a prelude.

THEIR words... not mine.

Now let me explain that for a moment.

Religion fundamentally is a form of Mind Control by which are the actions of the subjects are determined on what they believe.

If you lay out that on a table you very soon learn that Islam and Christianity are fundamentally opposites... they cannot exist simultaneously

Judaism however is the beneficiary.

Judaism is the Religion that controls both Islam through the Sufi’s Bloodlines and Christianity.

Both Jesus and Mohammad come from the same Jewish Bloodline.

Christianity is based on the Torah = To Ra ( The Egyptian Sun god).

Islam is based on the Talmud with a bit of cultural things thrown in because it is a desert Religion.

This is where Ramadan comes from as it is too hot to either work or eat during the day... so they transfer it to hot nights and party there... Alcohol.... or eating Pigs because in hot countries this ain’t a good Idea.

Also that you are allowed to have 4 wives indicates the ambition by this time now to out produce other Religions and create conflict and fundamentally change demographics by impregnating your Mother Sister Daughter and call the wife.

Islam like Hasidic Judaism is a Religion of Incest.

They are basically Rats on two legs.

The word Religion as in Amun RA or Amun RE refers again to the Egyptian God Amun which his name is called after every prayer... AMEN.

So the Legions of AMEN RA are led by the Jews who are the Children of IsRaEl which means Isis Osiris and Amun Ra.

Note:

The Rothschilds say they come from Nimrod.

And Nimrod Baal Molech... they are the Rothschild Family.

And the Rothschilds founded and financed the Freemasons and use them top this day to create wars like Iran.

We also know from many sources that the Rothschilds consider themselves to be descendants of Nimrod. Other sources (eg “William Josiah Sutton, The Illuminati 666, 198) note that Nimrod was the first to teach the arts of masonry as in the tower of Babel.

We also know that Nimrod was associated with Ba’al or Molech.

https://rense.com/general82/foll.htm

And the Jews are behind each and every war that ever was because these Jews think and maybe am the Offspring of Isis Osiris and Amen Ra which were Anunaki / Draco... which is an Alien race of energy beings living beyond our capability of perception.

Lucifer the great Dragon.

Religion fundamentally was created....i.e. the Legions of followers of Amun Ra... to create War.

Waiting for Armageddon.

Waiting for the Antichrist.

Praying for their own destruction.

A Plan so detailed and long lasting that this in itself is a statement of intent and intelligence which rules out Human origin.

Again we have Rabbi Laitman and others confirming that the Jews ain’t Human.

They are sent to earth to prepare Humanity for an Alien Invasion of the Mind sold to us as the second coming of Jesus the Antichrist.

Culminating in a great war... a great Sacrifice... Holocaust... Redemption in Jewish teaching pointing out the Bloodlust and sheer hatred these Jews are driven by.

“Two and a half thousand years ago, in ancient Persia, a tyrant rose against us with the very same goal: to destroy our people completely. But Mordechai (Moloch) the Jew and Queen Esther, through their courage and resourcefulness, saved our people. In those days of Purim, the lot fell, and the wicked Haman fell with it….Today as well, on Purim, the lot has fallen, and the evil regime’s end will also come.”

- Satan the Yahoo

Simple Generational revenge by Bloodthirsty Jews.

Ezekiel and Zechariah are both prophets in the Hebrew Bible, with their writings containing significant prophecies about the restoration of Israel and the coming of the Messiah.

Note:

Israel exists.

And would Israel not consistently wage war against its Neighbors and meddle in their affairs... Israel would not have enemies.

The enemies of Israel are made by Israel themselves.

Jews are simply a Religious death cult based on child sacrifice and Blood Revenge.

Zion for example is the Sun = Amun Ra.

And the Sun is where they came from... Anunaki = Children of the Sun.

The second coming is to prepare Humanity for the return of the Anunaki.

Which means changing the face of the Earth from a low energy environment suitable for Humanity into a high energy environment (like a sun) suitable for them... Draco... Anunaki.

And they can only do this with Mind Control Religion lies and deception.

Chabad Jews like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu believe a massive culling of goyim is a prerequisite for the return of their “Messiah” who is really Satan.

“Goyim” refers to anyone, including ethnic Jews, who reject their claim to be God and to redefine reality by turning morality and truth upside down.

Netanyahu wants a third world war so they can hit a global reset as they have done every time people start noticing too much.

https://henrymakow.com/2026/03/march-9---epstein-admin-spins-.html

That claim is manifested with Donald Trumps intense insanity believing as he is been told that he is the Moshiach.

Proven by his own actions.

And claims of everlasting peace…

Fulfilling his own prophecy and narcissistic insanity.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has its roots in a cultural crossover that features contradictory claims of religious zeal

The US-Israeli war on Iran has been justified by its protagonists in Washington and West Jerusalem as a progressive attack on religious fundamentalism that they claim is practiced in Tehran

However, the conflict is being prosecuted by the two allies with a religious zeal that betrays the claims by the evangelically oriented US, under the influence of Christian Zionism, and the Jewish state.

RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij reports from the Holy Land:

https://www.sott.net/article/505085-A-new-Crusade-Christian-Zionism-and-the-Holy-War-gripping-the-Middle-East

However we have not just one but many prophecies coming true.

We have the Biblical Armageddon.

The coming of Jesus Christ.

The coming of the antichrist.

The building of the 3rd Temple.

The red heifer.

Jews get 2800 slaves.

Jews prophesized Immortality.

The end of the world.

And WW3.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

Albert Pike - Grand Masonic Moron

This is a Holy war... the mother of all wars and this is just the beginning.

All comes down to this.

It is not a Muslim war yet it is a Muslim war.

It is not a Christian war yet it is a Christian war.

It is a Jewish war yet it is not a Jewish war.

It is a Holy war... a war by deception.

It all comes down to this:

“Come, let Us go down and there confuse their language, so that they will not understand one another’s speech.”

- Genisis 11:7

The Grand connection here is Nimrod and the Tower of Babel.

You better know Nimrod as a Rothschild... they are the Nimrod Bloodline.... Solomon was one of them as was Adolf Hitler Jesus and Mohammad.

You might refer to them as “Fallen Angels” but I assure you there is nothing angelic about them.

They are the Devil himself... Angels Demons alike are Draco... Dragons... Fire Demons.

Born in the Fire of the Sun, the enemy within.

What the heck is Donald Trump doing with the Ark of the Covenant?

https://wegotthiscovered.com/politics/that-belongs-in-a-museum-but-seriously-what-the-heck-is-donald-trump-doing-with-the-ark-of-the-covenant/

The answer is that the people in power are just like the Nazis before them heavily engaged in the Jewish occult.

To be precise the Nazis and the current USA Administration are a product of Jewish Occult that makes these prophecies come true as part of a greater Mind Control Operation designed to create WW3 and Armageddon to open a dimensional rift so that their Demonic race can enter this Dimension.

War is a Holocaust and a Holocaust is the great Sacrifice needed for the Jews to open a Dimensional Portal... a STARGATE.

And these Jews lead Humanity into that outcome.

Jews like Kushner and Witkoff who sabotaged all discussions wanting them to fail and making them fail by deception like always... and as such making peace impossible by sabotaging it at the root.

Taking out the Ayatollah and making him a Martyr... as such hardening the Religious aspect of the chosen enemy... Iran.

And Bombing a School killing 150 children... fuelling the hate against Israel and the USA.

These are acts of Mind control leading to fulfilling their own prophecy... WW3 where Isarel and its enemies are both erased.

Look at who is doing what and be clear they are Religious Fanatics who think it is their destiny to fulfill prophecy by any means.

Lying to them comes natural.

Decades-old CIA documents on Ark of the Covenant resurface amid classified group text spat

The CIA used experimental intelligence methods to attempt to locate the Ark of the Covenant, but the revelations are about 25 years old.

The Ark of the Covenant is more than a lost treasure for Indiana Jones to track down, it is also an important symbol in Jewish faith and history.

In “recently resurfaced” documents, as reported by right-wing British outlet the Daily Mail, the CIA outlines how it used a “remote viewer” to mentally locate the site of the artifact, which has remained a mystery for centuries.

The topic is trending on X and Google Thursday amid heated political debates over whether or not military plans in Yemen that were accidentally shared in a Signal group chat with a journalist were classified.

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/03/27/cia-ark-of-the-covenant-resurfaced/82686919007/

It’s all a game to them...

President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark - The Bible Storybook Told in President Trump’s Voice

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/832693294/president-s-bible-noah-s-ark-the-bible-storybook-told-in-president-trump-s-voice

Note:

The Ark of the Covenant was a weapon... an energy weapon.

Donald Trump has a replica... or even the original? who knows... given to him because the Ark was carried before the Army of the Israelites led by the Moshiach... against the enemy of the Jews which is everyone.

Donald Trump is the Moshiach that is why he has the Ark.

It is a Symbol of power given to him by Religious fanatics who fuel his Narcissistic Idiocy and make him believe he really is the Moshiach.

Brainwashing as an art form.

A little understanding here.

The Ark of the Covenant was a crude directed Energy weapon.

Two stones inside... most likely Radioactive Materials generating some form of energy which then was directed through the cherub angels on top that could swivel.

Normally they created a closed circuit.

That is manifested in the foundation stone at the Dome of the Rock where it is said the Ark once stood and vibrated.

Vibration = energy.

When the Cherubs where swiveled the circuit broke and the energy was then released in the direction of the now open Angel wings.

The Ark was controlled through the High priest and his Breastplate that acted as a kind of remote control.

And I believe they believe that the Ark is still there under the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

This is the reason they want the Third Temple to be built to resurrect the Ark of the Covenant.

The big problem is that the Foundation stone is the holy place of Christianity Islam and Jews alike.

It is the same stone for the Religions of Abraham designed for the Day of Armageddon... because if you want to shake a building you have to do it at the foundation.

One place three different meanings... in the game of Mind control it is the perfect Trump card (pardon my pun) to play.

But it also exposes the lie which is Religion.

Not just is only the foundation stone very heavy but underneath we have the same Megalithic construction as in Puma Punktu and Gobekli Tepe and Baalbeck.

A 600 t stone perfectly shaped and polished that was impossible to make at that time based on the given timeline of Humanity.

What that reveals is simple:

An Ancient Civilization that was wiped out in the Great flood that brought the waters of Atlantis to earth some 13 000 years ago.

With it came them... the ancient Gods that genetically created us.

They also created the Bible as they saw they could not control us: Mind Control.

Control the Mind of men and you control Humanity.

Control Money and you control Politics.

It works together is Gigantic Mind Control Operation based on a self fulfilling prophecy... Armageddon.

Genesis 11.7

“ Come, let Us go down and there confuse their language, so that they will not understand one another’s speech”

From Sumer to Egypt to Greece Rome Europe Napoleon Hitler and now Donald Trump... They created Nations and Empires and destroyed them from within leaving Freemasons behind.

Creating Nations Nationalities and with it Languages... Armies to fight their Holy wars for them and decimate Humanity.

The process is ongoing.

They... the Epstein class and the Illuminati behind are the Satanic Elite... a Death Cult that is Satan in the Bible that protects this ancient knowledge that they are in fact an Alien race preparing us for an Invasion of the mind and shape Society through war and control by money Government and Religion to herd us into mutual assured self destruction.

They are behind war on Iran.

They are behind the making and grooming of Donald Trump as the Moshiach.

They tell us this war is Biblical as it is revealing themselves.

As they are the Aliens that wrote the Bible in the first place and they are the Jews.

And the Battle is Biblical... a self written and self fulfilling Prophecy as the basis of traumatized fear based mind Control to make subservient a whole planet.

Is the Iran war the Biblical end times?

From Jewish street-corner preachers, to Christian high-ranking officials, many believe the conflict has been prophesized

https://www.rt.com/news/634537-iran-war-end-of-days/

Trump Pays A Visit To Whataburger In Corpus Christi, Texas

Note:

This visit to this Burger Joint was a symbolic Sacrifice in Corpus Christi to Corpus Christi aka Jesus Christ.

All in line with Donald Trump thinking he is the Moshiach.

Geulah: Understanding Redemption in Judaism and Its Meaning for Jews and Gentiles

The concept of geulah (גְּאֻלָּה), or redemption, holds deep significance in Jewish thought, resonating across both spiritual and historical contexts. Geulah means more than salvation in the sense of rescue from peril; it is the act of restoring something to its rightful state.

In its broadest scope, geulah touches on the ultimate redemption of humanity, a process that encompasses not only the Jewish people but all of creation, including the Gentile nations.

https://www.worthbeyondrubies.com/geulah/

Conclusion

All prophecies end in Armageddon which is Geluah aka Jewish Redemption.

But the Jews are generational Bloodthirsty haters... themselves promised 2800 slaves when the Geluah is done which is the second coming of Jesus the Antichrist.

Which by closer inspection is the return of the Anunaki to Earth to harvest... we are the Harvest.

An Invasion of the Mind by the enemy unseen.

We are the creation that outgrew our purpose... we became something better.

And because we became something better they want to destroy us.

Donald Trump is the Moshiach as groomed into by these Jews who need Religious Mind Control to fulfill their own self written Prophecy.

Every action in the current political climate is done exactly by these Religious Fanatics that would rather see this world in flames than admit their own lies.

They are driven by insanity to do this... Lindsay Graham... Donald Trump... Kushner Witkoff Rubio...

They are Insane.

The prophet Ezekiel describes a climactic war, the Battle of Gog and Magog, that will occur prior to the arrival of the Moshiach.

That is what this Iran War is all about.

“Trump is not only blackmailed and bribed via Mossad’s Epsteingate scandal, he’s also a dementia-ridden and drug-addled malignant narcissist as well as a warmongering sociopath and criminally insane psychopath just like Biden. That he’s a proven imbecile by his own juvenile proclamations and self-destructive actions has made Trump the ‘God Emperor’ of the imploding American idiocracy (according to his MAGA base collectively afflicted by Trump Cult Complex). That’s right, it’s not a pretty picture in the Oval Office and it will only get uglier until the White House has been completely purged of all Christian and Jewish Zionists.”

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=54981

And I have not even started with Occult Possession.

Occult Posession is when a subject willingly opens up to be “possessed“ by an external spirit.

This can be done through an object or best in a satanic Ritual where the subject is willingly possessed.

Many in high places... such a s Les Wexner (Dybbuk) and Elon Musk and Joe Biden before show signs of Occult possession.

Donald Trump recently spotted with skin rashes that align with this.

Donald Trump’s Neck Rash: Doctors Sound the Alarm on Keeping Skin Condition a Secret

https://www.aol.com/articles/donald-trumps-neck-rash-doctors-205638302.html

Of course… Damien Trump is excluded from serving in the US Army.

Like in every war that came before them… Jews Freemasons and the Aristocracy are excluded.

Only Goyim must die.

Barron Trump BARRED from army conscription with unusual medical exemption amid Iran war

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/barron-trump-barred-army-conscription-36805778

All these prophecies are aligned with the 3rd Temple that can only be built afterWW3... or after the Battle of Gog and Magog.

Where Christianity and Islam is to wipe each other out and them Jews profit from it.

The end stage in a play written over 2000 years ago designed to end Humanity.

Driven by Religious Fanatics and narcissistic Fascists.

The Battle is simply Jew vs Gentile

The Savior of the World Trump, Ark of the Covenant, God’s Humble Chosen, Jan 29, 2024

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYUO79GJvyAw/

The end will be the Geluah which means Noahide Laws under the UN

Eternal Slavery for all of Humanity.

The fulfilling of a self fulfilling prophecy by an Alien race.

At the Institute of Noah Code, we’re committed to promoting peace, understanding, and unity among people of all backgrounds. Rooted in the belief in the Oneness of God Almighty, we uphold the timeless wisdom of the Noahide Code—a set of universal principles that form the bedrock of a harmonious society. Through our initiatives in religious diplomacy, education, and advocacy at platforms like the United Nations, we strive to spread this message of unity and respect

https://noahide.org

Mr. President You Are Fired... Consider your Resignation Accepted

Dear Mr. President Donald Trump the accumulator of power in the district of America under the rule of Emperor Shalom... I think you need a lesson.

Personally am your Employer... you bitch work for me.

And I am very dissatisfied with your work and work ethic lately.

You come when you want... you do what you want... and you don’t listen to my instructions... and I don’t like your Friends either.

That faggot Satan who sells Fentanyl via his mother in the Kindergarten... every time he comes around something bad happens... like a Terrorist attack somewhere... or a war with a country nobody ever heard of.

I think you should stop seeing him.

And that stupid Idea that we need a war.... that needs to end now.

Basically... I am done with you... you’re fired.

We can select you... and we can deselect you.

What do you call a guy that listens to no one but himself?

Either a Genius or Insane... and I tell you that boy... you ain’t a genius even when you think you are.

You are living in a happy house for sure.

But it ain’t happy outside... that’s for sure.

Mr. Trump you are insane.

You are a danger to yourself... and I save you from it... you’re fired.

And you think us stupid... which let’s face it... most of your followers are.

The legal Background is that you don’t own us.

You don’t own the country and you can’t do what you want.

You are Insane and you are a danger to America the world and as such you failed.

You are fired.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

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