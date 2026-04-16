Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Amii
2d

It's time for the whole truth to come out! About everything!!! Donald Trump and his involvement with Epstein, everything needs to come out about these lyin ass government leaders in America that sends billions and trillions of our tax dollars to this piece of shit parasite country! Americans have got to stop fighting Israel's wars and dying for this piece of shit country that the Rothschilds created!

My fellow Americans need to understand everything that I just said! Wake up America!

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1 reply by Fritz Freud
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http://coronistan.blogspot.com
2d

As I see MAGA…

Four letters that no one recognizes as an incantation - https://alexander-wagandt.de/themenportal/vier-buchstaben-die-niemand-als-beschwoerung-erkennt/

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