The Kikes are not changing
Make me proud and play that tune
The Kikes are not changing
Come gather ‘round, people, wherever you roam
And admit that the waters around you have shown
That soon you’re future be drenched to the bone
If your time to you ain’t worth saving
And you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone
For the kikes, they are not changin’
Iran Iraq Kuwait WWIII
They always tell you the same it ain’t me
Yet your Government pretends to be free
For the kikes who pretend they’re worth saving
The pain you feel installs certainty
For the kikes, they are not changin’
The Senators congressmen they hear the call
Corrupted by kikes who steal money from all
For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled
The battle outside it is ragin’
AI Corruption and soon civil war
For the kikes, they are not changin’
The laws you make with sinister vows
Will soon implode by the lies that you chose
And total destruction of everything whole
Results in you who we’d chasing
To fight for a lie will lose every war
For the kikes, they are not changin’
For what you have wanted you soon shall get
The Gentiles are raising to chop off your head
And soon all that betrayed us are dead
Ridicules stupid insane
You wanted the world but your bet is dead
For the kikes, they are not changin’
The line, it is drawn, the curse, it is cast
The slow one now will later be fast
As the present now will later be past
The order is rapidly fadin’
And the first one now will later be last
For the kikes, they are not changin’
You kikes in hell you don’t blame me
I am Human and I am free
As such I take no order from thee
Your mind is too feeble for saving
The problem is you and that’s where we be
For the kikes, they are not changin’
For the kikes, they are not changin’
Original Bob Dylan - Times are changing
Lyrics by Fritz Freud
Hi folks.
Not being at my best recently you can imagine why.
These kikes… and I really start to hate ‘em…
These kikes simply don’t stop.
If they don’t we can’t.
They lost the war against Iran… Ukraine… and they simply don’t stop.
They want to be killed… seriously.
Kikes don’t change.
It is now not a question if… but when Civil war will come.
And a matter of days not even weeks or months.
I have done all I can to prevent this.
So I give you a new interpretation of an old Anti War song with the hope that people make good use of it and post their music video to these lyrics.
Jews are the problem and that is a fact.
We have to organize against them ASAP because they control the Institutions.
They started all these wars… and they will pay for it.
The Government is run by Jewish Pedophiles.
The real war is Jews against us!
Viva la muerte.
Godspeed
Fritz Freud.
P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.
And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.
Thank you.
If you can...
are well off enough...
and like my work please consider buying me a coffee...
There is a lot of work going into this.
Thank you.
This Blog has been under attack for some time.
As such please share this information as far as you can.
Anywhere you can.
Thank you
Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.
Fritz’s Freud is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work,
It's time for the whole truth to come out! About everything!!! Donald Trump and his involvement with Epstein, everything needs to come out about these lyin ass government leaders in America that sends billions and trillions of our tax dollars to this piece of shit parasite country! Americans have got to stop fighting Israel's wars and dying for this piece of shit country that the Rothschilds created!
My fellow Americans need to understand everything that I just said! Wake up America!
As I see MAGA…
Four letters that no one recognizes as an incantation - https://alexander-wagandt.de/themenportal/vier-buchstaben-die-niemand-als-beschwoerung-erkennt/