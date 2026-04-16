The Kikes are not changing

Come gather ‘round, people, wherever you roam

And admit that the waters around you have shown

That soon you’re future be drenched to the bone

If your time to you ain’t worth saving

And you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone

For the kikes, they are not changin’

Iran Iraq Kuwait WWIII

They always tell you the same it ain’t me

Yet your Government pretends to be free

For the kikes who pretend they’re worth saving

The pain you feel installs certainty

For the kikes, they are not changin’

The Senators congressmen they hear the call

Corrupted by kikes who steal money from all

For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled

The battle outside it is ragin’

AI Corruption and soon civil war

For the kikes, they are not changin’

The laws you make with sinister vows

Will soon implode by the lies that you chose

And total destruction of everything whole

Results in you who we’d chasing

To fight for a lie will lose every war

For the kikes, they are not changin’

For what you have wanted you soon shall get

The Gentiles are raising to chop off your head

And soon all that betrayed us are dead

Ridicules stupid insane

You wanted the world but your bet is dead

For the kikes, they are not changin’

The line, it is drawn, the curse, it is cast

The slow one now will later be fast

As the present now will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin’

And the first one now will later be last

For the kikes, they are not changin’

You kikes in hell you don’t blame me

I am Human and I am free

As such I take no order from thee

Your mind is too feeble for saving

The problem is you and that’s where we be

For the kikes, they are not changin’

For the kikes, they are not changin’

Original Bob Dylan - Times are changing

Lyrics by Fritz Freud



Hi folks.

Not being at my best recently you can imagine why.

These kikes… and I really start to hate ‘em…

These kikes simply don’t stop.

If they don’t we can’t.

They lost the war against Iran… Ukraine… and they simply don’t stop.

They want to be killed… seriously.

Kikes don’t change.

It is now not a question if… but when Civil war will come.

And a matter of days not even weeks or months.

I have done all I can to prevent this.

So I give you a new interpretation of an old Anti War song with the hope that people make good use of it and post their music video to these lyrics.

Jews are the problem and that is a fact.

We have to organize against them ASAP because they control the Institutions.

They started all these wars… and they will pay for it.

The Government is run by Jewish Pedophiles.

The real war is Jews against us!

Viva la muerte.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.



And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.



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