I forgot this one to put in… so I put it right on top.

Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss of the Due Dissidence show… TWO JEWS… that have the right mind… say the same thing most right minded people do… and condemn the Jews… for being against Jews… totally insane.

It is ok for the Jewish state to commit Genocide… 1933 again… but no one is allowed to question it…

Totally insane.

The Imperius Curse, known as “Imperio,” is one of the three Unforgivable Curses in the Harry Potter series. It allows the caster to completely control another person’s actions, making the victim obedient to the caster’s will.

Mind control... it is all about mind control.

Mind control and Sex Magic.

Add these to your investigation and you understand how people are lured into “Magical Societies“ in which they have to open up... like being naked at Occult rituals... and through this open up to willingly possession by external entities.

Note:

Sex Magic reverts to the aim to control people through sexuality.

Most people are sexually frustrated mostly because of their Religious Indoctrination.

Christianity simply produces Virgins... Islam rapists... Judaism incest.

For me there is no greater sexual turnoff than Religion.

The Jewish Religion takes advantage of Religious indoctrinated sexual repression to create Feminism and to control people like Charlie Kirk Donald Trump and Kash Patel.

Promise them fame success sex and money and they willingly comply.

Offer them a vast supply for their sexual perversions... especially when they include little children (wink) ... the worse the better... and you have lifelong willing Muppets that do whatever you tell them to do.

Freemasons if you didn’t get it by now.

And this is down to the Jewish Religion... influencing people for a predictive outcome.

After all... the Harry Potter novels are based on Jewish Elitist Schools... namely Gordonstoun and Salem.

Note:

People be laughing about the way I am using Harry Potter to describe these things.

I assure you won’t be laughing at the end.

You must understand that the HP novels were written as to hide Jewish Occultism in plain sight.

In a way to make the Occult popular so people get attracted by it.

It is basically a Honeytrap... that is what it is.

Once you are in... there ain’t no way out.

They call us mud blood’s... or Goyim... same.

And the Owl?

That is Moloch... MLK in Hebrew which means King.

These “Elitist“ schools were founded by Kurt Hahn a German Jew.

Kurt Hahn was the founder of the the Atlantic College, the first United World College, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Gordonstoun, Outward Bound, and Salem.

Kurt Hahn Expeditionary Learning School is a NYC District school located at 5800 Tilden Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203.

A couple of years ago Stacey Plascett was found to be... let’s say “guided“ and caught to be in a congressional hearing.

https://x.com/RedCollie1/status/1683276047348011008

There is NO TIME-DELAY between what the creepy, wide-eyed woman in blue says with her lips, and what Stacey Plaskett speaks into a microphone.

Thus Stacey is not just “using an earphone”.

At one point, the woman in blue covers her mouth with her hand, because she realizes that her puppet-master routine is being filmed.

This would be impossible, unless Stacey has a brain-chip, which causes her to speak the woman-in-blue’s words in real time.

Stacey is just a “ventriloquist’s dummy”.

Note:

Occult Possession...

And now she’s been caught again...

Democrat Congresswoman Faces Censure for Texts With Epstein

Democrat Delegate Stacy Plaskett of the Virgin Islands could face censure after revelations that she was texting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 House hearing, and apparently taking cues on questions to ask.

The texts came during a 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing in which former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified negatively against his former boss.

The questions Plaskett asked seemed to closely follow what was in the text messages from Epstein, who died in a prison cell later that year in what federal officials determined was a “suicide“.

“Jeffrey Epstein was a predator who exploited minors. The idea that any member of Congress would coordinate with him on official proceedings is beyond comprehension,” Norman said in a statement. “This was not casual contact. These were deliberate communications that shaped part of a hearing designed to attack President Trump. It raises serious questions about judgment, integrity, and fitness to serve.”

https://thelibertydaily.com/democrat-congresswoman-faces-censure-texts-epstein/

Jeffrey Epstein Was LIVE-TEXTING Congresswoman DURING the 2019 Michael Cohen Hearing

Dem Congresswoman Was Texting With EPSTEIN During Congressional Hearing!

As you see here with the Videos above... Stacey Plaskett is in deep shit.

That bitch most probably allegedly got pissed on by Bill Clinton and Barack Obama on Epstein Island.

Willing demonic possession.

I studied the Occult... like I studied all religion... because I found some parts interesting... some appealing... and it helped me to see things from a different perspective.

However I was never willing to “believe“... I found that to be a pointless practice.

Seriously... what is the difference between Jesus and Satan?

Both don’t matter to me... and I find the whole practice of Religion very funny... Hail Satan... I find it laughable.

Also I never sold my soul... I am all that I need to be.

If I have a destiny... then destiny will find me... and it did... because I stayed true to myself.

What Stacey Plaskett reveals is that Jeffry Epstein had leverage over her.

And that women in Blue who controlled her to the tee... down to the slight mistakes she made during her speech... which was made by both sides... shows how the Jews through the Occult control people.

That video... and watch it over and over again... shows the “Imperius Curse“... in action whether they call it so or not.

But it shows a women handled by her Occult handler to do the bidding of the Devil literally.

And with Devil I mean extrasensory spirits... life forms.

Infiltration not invasion. Right in front of your eyes.

And she is by far not the only one.

Creepy man behind Senator blinking only with one eye and standing still for more than 15 minutes

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/159k8x1/creepy_man_behind_senator_blinking_only_with_one/

A similar event was videotaped in Brazil.

Infiltration and control of our political classes.

https://x.com/RedCollie1/status/1683319463771533314

Oh boy... this is also creepy...

And this... Jared Kushner.

Jared Kushner looks like Madame Tussod’s version of Kraftwerk.

But Kraftwerk was an act built on creativity and music.

Jared Kushner shows all the signs of an Occult handler... black in black eyes that stare through walls.

Just look at him standing behind Trump... you almost can see the invisible strings.

Oh and that he is married to Trumps daughter... honeypot.

There is no love in this lifeless morbid excuse.

Same like Erika Kirk... Kash Patel... this is how the Jewish occult holds leverage over politics right down to controling people physically spiritually and mentally.

Jared Kushner looks like the perfect Nazi.

Except for the fact that the Nazis look more Human than Jared Kushner.

One of the methods is spiritual channeling.

Channeling is the practice of allowing a spiritual entity, such as a spirit guide or deceased person, to communicate through a person, often referred to as a channeler. This can involve entering a meditative or trancelike state to convey messages or insights from these spiritual sources.

A little bit of advice here...

If you never experienced spiritual possession before... you easily dismiss this.

And the ones who dismiss this most are the people doing it... their handlers.

My wife somehow got hooked into this cult... “Psychology of Vision“ which is a Scientology offspring.

I didn’t notice at first because I was too busy with my Invention.

And I did not know because she didn’t tell me.

And when i found out it was too late.

You can see these people... but behind the eyes there was nothing... totally uncharacteristic behavior... and totally weird changes that don’t make sense.

So yes I have a very personal matter in this case.

Possessed people act like they are in a trance... like watching themselves move without being able to control the movement.

In most cases I suppose Spiritual Possession is akin to taking drugs...

First it is fun... then comes the euphoria and before you know it you are found in some place wayward with a gigantic hangover and two days missing from memory.

Another point is that Spiritually possessed people get angry when you contradict them... alias Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

In some ways being possessed is like Sleepwalking... when they wake up unexpectedly they have violent fits and erratic behavior.

A spiritually possessed person one can identify as:

A) Change in behavior

Donald Trump from peace president to war mongrel is a good point. B) Always must be right

Again Donald Trump insisting that the Epstein case is a hoax when we all know better. C) Aggressive behavior when being contradicted or found out D) Over the top demands that defy logic

Such as Death penalty for Anti Semitism. E) The eyes... mostly a void stare... often black in black. F) Always a little bit nervous which they try to hide G) Their actions are opposed to what they say.

I always say that spiritual possession is like driving a stolen car.

You don’t take care because it don’t matter... it ain’t yours.

You use it and then you throw it away.

You see... for the Jews and the Draco / Anunaki behind them we have been created as Vessels / Vassals for them... to carry the Spirit of our creator race.

That is why we been created in their mind.

And in them Jews mind we have no right to claim that life belongs to us... another proof of the Jewish insanity.

These Jews think we are theirs.

And that they are given Immortality by their God Satan when they hold back Humanity or kill us all.

That is where AI comes in.

The Moshiach and the Antichrist are the same in a self fulfilling prophecy by Religious fanatics that are most likely possessed by extra sensatory beings and that is why they act so recklessly.

This would also explain how they come onto this very advanced technology when most of the world still don’t have Internet.

AI was their plan in the long run... and if you look closely... Sam Altman... that Hendrycks guy... Elon Musk... Peter Thiel... Bill Gates...

They are warning us literally for themselves...

Their actions are oppose to their sayings... Peter Thiel is such a nutcase.

Thinking... like Benjamin Netanyahoo... that he is to prepare the wor4ld for the Antichrist or Moshiach.

Occult possession started with King Solomon.

And continues till today through the CIA Mossad and other secret Organizations.

The CIA’s Declassified Guide to Occult Demonology They Don’t Want You to See

Note:

The Nazis were totally into the Occult because they all were clandestine Jews.

The CIA and Mossad are totally into the Occult and also are the main driver behind organized Pedophilia they need for their Satanic Rituals on which they control the elite and also for Adrenochrome production.

Something they did ‘en masse in Ukraine.

Watch out for Jamie Dimon... one of the occult Wizards.

The Jewish Occult goes hand in hand with Politics.

Aleistar Crowley for example was responsible for bringing in the USA into WWI.

Note:

The Jewish Occult through various means aims to control Politics forever.

The Bush Family for example are one of the worst Occult Families.

Skull & Bones the lot... responsible or partaking the 9/11 attacks on US liberty.

With Marvin Bush and G.W. Bush at the center.

And Prescott Bush financing Adolf Hitler.

Only the small secrets need to be protected. The big ones are kept secret by public incredulity.

- Marshall McCluhan

Bush family matriarch and former First Lady Barbara Bush died in 2018 at the age of 92.

There is a compelling theory that Barbara’s biological father was satanist Aleister Crowley

https://www.winterwatch.net/2024/08/the-uncanny-resemblance-of-barbara-bush-to-aleister-crowley/

The Clintons are also such an Occult Family as Bill Clinton is a Rockefeller and the bitch Hillary is a Rothschild.

Jared Kushner purchased 666 Fifth Avenue in 2007 for $1.8 billion, which was the highest price ever paid for a single office building in the U.S.

1.8 Billion = 18 = 666.

So yes... Jared Kushner thinks he is Satan and he has three Rosemarie’s Babies with Trumps daughter whom he both controls.

And here is the proof that Kushner holds power over Donald Trump

The New York Times popped one of these over the weekend that involved meddling, greed, the president’s power to pardon, Jared Kushner’s father, weed, predatory lending, and that also involved about how all of the above combined to blow up a DOJ investigation.

Jonathan Braun of New York had served just two and a half years of a decade-long sentence for running a massive marijuana ring, when Mr. Trump, at 12:51 a.m. on his last day in office, announced he would be freed. Mr. Braun was, to say the least, an unusual candidate for clemency. A Staten Islander with a history of violent threats, Mr. Braun had told a rabbi who owed him money: “I am going to make you bleed.” Mr. Braun’s family had told confidants they were willing to spend millions of dollars to get him out of prison. At the time, Mr. Trump’s own Justice Department and federal regulators, as well as New York state authorities, were still after him for his role in an entirely separate matter: his work as a predatory lender, making what judges later found were fraudulent and usurious loans to cash-strapped small businesses.

Nearly three years later, the consequences of Mr. Braun’s commutation are becoming clearer, raising new questions about how Mr. Trump intervened in criminal justice decisions and what he could do in a second term, when he would have the power to make good on his suggestions that he would free supporters convicted of storming the Capitol and possibly even to pardon himself if convicted of the federal charges he faces. Just months after Mr. Trump freed him, Mr. Braun returned to working as a predatory lender, according to New York State’s attorney general. Two months ago, a New York state judge barred him from working in the industry. Weeks later, a federal judge, acting on a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission, imposed a nationwide ban on him.

In working to secure his release, Mr. Braun’s family used a connection to Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, to try to get the matter before Mr. Trump. Jared Kushner’s White House office drafted the language used in the news release to announce commutations for Mr. Braun and others. In a telephone interview, Mr. Braun said he did not know how his commutation came about. “I believe God made it happen for me because I’m a good person and I was treated unfairly,” he said, adding that his supporters tried “multiple paths” to get him out of prison but he had no idea which one succeeded.

https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a45964000/jared-kushner-uses-trump-connection-pardon-criminal/

Note:

Before Jared Kushner there was Kissinger.

Everyone in Washington has such an Occult handler... this is how the Jews hold leverage over Politics.

This is how they stir politics from behind the curtain.

ZIONISTS HAVE COMPLETELY LOST THEIR MINDS

Which proves my point that Jews are totally insane.

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen has unleashed a bombshell revelation on The Brink podcast, confessing to a sprawling, globe-spanning espionage empire built on booby-trapped pagers and manipulated devices, a shadowy operation stretching “to every country you can imagine“.

Cindy McCain admits ‘we all knew’ about Epstein

We Tracked Every Visitor to Epstein Island | WIRED

The (not so ) funny thing about this wired Investigation is the reaction of the pro Jewish pro Pedophile pro Israel Lobby and their various Hasbara Troll media outlets.

Here is one...

Last year, Wired Magazine ran an article about a company called Near Intelligence, Inc. and Little St. James Island aka Epstein Island. What Wired discovered was that Near Intelligence had tracked over 200 cell phones of visitors to Epstein’s Island between 2016 and 2019. Near Intelligence had also tracked the movements of these cell phones and their owners to and from the island.

Near Intelligence had mapped who went to Epstein’s Island, when, and how. Wired’s report was extremely detailed and is worth reviewing. What it did not ask, however, were the critical questions.

Who hired Near Intelligence, a commercial, profit-making company, and why?

Note:

Very revealing article from a pro pedophile supremacist propaganda outlet that seems to want to protect nefarious operations and pedophilia.

It shows a clear Segway into the minds of those who protect ritual child abuse… religious fanaticism and racial superiority.

It is the natural abode of Dictators… kill the messenger… ignore the message.

And it exposes not only the mindset of these but their infinite evilness.

And it shows how the elites try to protect their crimes… MAFIA.

This nVideo is great and very relevant!

Fun Fact:

The word “Elite“ comes from “Israelite“... just so you know.

Oh by the way... every Government has their Jewish handlers.

As such is their net of control that even the slightest demand by the Jews is done in record time.

Jews do control the Government through the Hasidic Chabad sect that controls nearly all Governments in the world.

Australian PM Albanese - All Jewish requests for increased funding are delivered in record time

Blackrock which is the arm of the Rothschilds dressed as business... steals your homes.

BlackRock makes homes Unaffordable by Buying them then Reselling it to Themselves above Market Value

The Jews control the Drug trade... War industrial complex AI and Propaganda.

The Top 10 bad things that the Jews did to China

They also killed Charlie Kirk

Matt Geatz on why Jews and Israel cannot be trusted

It is a war against this world... literally... by entities that possess the weak minded.

And they have somehow to tell us what they do before they do it.

Denver New World Airport _ Bank of America Paintings

Right from the predictions of the past we come to the predictions of the future... near future.

And one with a slight sense of pattern recognition will understand that the predictions of the past are now the predictions of the future... near future... 2026 to be precise.

Of course they removed the paintings of Denver Airport a long time ago.

As they tried to wipe our collective memory... very clever... but not clever enough.

The predictions of the past... as with the video above... translated to plans that are now ready to be executed by a Religious minority that wants their own self fulfilling prophecies to be made true... in 2026.

That are War... Famine... a new Pandemic... AI... and a one world Jewish Dictatorship.

The war is just about to explode... prepare yourself.

Five emergencies worse than Covid that could bring down UK - from war to chaos

War with Russia, a global economic recession, AI threatening to make millions of jobs redundant are all things that could upend the UK and lead to a downfall of its respected standing

The UK faces an ever-uncertain future as dictators aim to drag Brits into prolonged wars, AI threatens to snatch millions of jobs and Downing Street having a track record of failing to meet the challenge.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/five-emergencies-worse-covid-could-36283331

The economist predicts the same.

Worse these Idiots believe that it is their God given right... my Arse.

If there was a vaccine against stupidity we should test it on politicians.

They are by far the most stupid.

Creating problems and pushing them upon us.

But even if vaccines would possibly work... I don’t seen them work on Keir Starmer.

For him only the Guillotine will do.

For him and the rest of the lot... Genocidal maniacs and perverted liars.

Traitors the lot.

Shoot them and remove them from office and life!

Treason... that is what they do... every single one of them.

Treason to Humanity.

Politicians are creating problems for us... they are parasites.

And like parasites they must be removed.

Politicians Freemasons Jews... the lot.

Because for every problem there is a solution.

Here comes the catch... their “solutions“ only create more problems by design.

And they are all liars because I present a many solutions... everyone way better than all of them Political Jews combined.

Therefore no politician deserves to get paid.

They all deserve to be hanged.

Because that is the judgment for treason.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

This is lost technology proving we been lied to.

And this is even before I start on Interstellar space travel and energy from water.

The Color Purple Fritz Freud · Feb 27 I came across a technology that by all accounts should not exist... if we believe what we been told... I don't for one second. Read full story

Inside we have the ability to look into other dimensions... into other places...

We have been held back by this external race that wants so much Humanities downfall.

They fear us.

Because once when Humanity has become the spiritual race we ought to become... there is no stopping Humanity.

We are the key... we are the seed race for a new Universe and we can go beyond anything that ever was.

That is why they fear us.

From the Tower of Babel until today.

Creating Wars fake pandemics and AI.

Because we the Human Race are special... better than them... because we have feelings.

And we been taught by them to suppress everything that makes us Human... so we become them.

But we are so much more than them.

Fun Fact

Someone asked AI the Question if conspiracies are true.

AI say yes.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

.