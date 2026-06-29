Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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liam's avatar
liam
15h

Good work, great references...We have been witnessing ritual child sacrifices in Palestine for the last 80 years!

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com
15h

Netanyahu Officially Recognizes the Jewish Genocide of Armenian Christians - https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com:8/small-Netanyahu-Officially-Recognizes-the-Jewish-Genocide-of-Armenian-Christians:2

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