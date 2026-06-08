AI... what do you know?

Do you want to know?

AI for most people is like this...

Prompt: Hey AI make me a picture of Hamish McKenzie with 13 warts on his dick

Or:

Prompt: Hey AI are Hamish McKenzie and Christ Best Pedophiles?

The answer would be something like that:

There is no conclusive evidence that Hamish McKenzie and Christ Best are Pedophiles however their close association with Elon Musk and their protection of all that are involved with the Epstein Scandal gives suggestion to a possibility that can’t be verified.

AI is Goyslob.

AI is an Illusion of freedom sold to you by the prison guards.

AI is the Illusion of Intelligence sold to you by the stupid.

AI is the Kool Aid laced with poison at the annual Jonestown festival.

I been warning about AI for a long time.

And no I am not anti Technology... on contraire I helped to built the Internet.

I studied IT became a Network engineer Graphics Designer and Magazine editor.

I also created the most sophisticated Technology in the world... Hypersonic Transportation.

So I am more than Qualified to understand AI and explain that to you.

AI is for stupid people to make stupid things.

And the most stupid of all stupid Donald Trump proves this every day.



And here is my personal Opinion:

The Internet is not used to its full potential at all.

The Internet = International Network as compared with a Lan = Local Area Network, is simply the ability to connect and communicate with anyone anywhere at any time.

This is a fundamental Human right... and all censorship is illegal.

Especially when you see the censors are the Pedophile Jewish Epstein Class.

They have no legitimacy whatsoever and therefore all their Laws can be dismissed and burnt in the oven of Justice.

The Internet is the ability of Humanity to come together and fight adversaries.

And we must.

Because our so called leaders by their coordinated actions have admitted guilt of corruption.

All of them... everywhere.

War is a crime and the people who shout us into war are exclusively Jewish.

War is a crime and these lot must be removed by any means necessary from any position of power anywhere and everywhere.

There is only one war... Jew versus Gentile.

And AI is their weapon against Humanity.

Note:

People (MSM) talk about radicalization through the Internet.

That is a Lie by Authorities to censor us.

The Truth is that censorship radicalizes.

Censorship makes people angry and frustrated because TRUTH is the one virtue all life is based on.

So the Government radicalizes people through lies deception and censorship.

But a Government run by Jews is incapable of TRUTH.

And that is a problem.

Steve Jobs said that a Computer is a bicycle for the Mind.

AI is the opposite.

AI is Brain amputee.

Spiritual castration although that does also apply to religion.

Note:

AI can never achieve nor replicate what I have already achieved.

Artificial Intelligence... It’s a scam... a rotary business where Amazon Microsoft Alphabet Nvidia Meta X AI... all invest into themselves publicizing imaginary profits that are inflated by more than one million %.

The numbers don’t add up... the books are cooked... and the owners are crooks.

AI needs at least three computers to do the task you could have done with one.

As Douglas Adams said: The Answer is 42.

Yet the stupid build a computer even bigger because they forgot the Question... stupid... fucking stupid.

So what happens when you prompt AI to do a task?

It goes like this:

From your device you trigger a command that is transferred through a Network connection to a mainframe computer with access to databanks.

There the task is done and the exposé then transferred through the connection back to the device.

So AI in the simples of understandings is Mainframe computing with Batch Task Programming.

It relies on Data that is averages giving the Illusion of Intelligence.

However AI cannot really think outside the box... because it can only compute what is inside the box... inside the controlled environment of the AI Network.

So my task today is to make you lot understand the complete structure of this AI Infrastructure so that you lot understand that this is a long standing plan of total enslavement.

And you will notice that all the Players I list are Jews and CIA Operatives.

Oracle

Oracle was originally named after a CIA project called “Project Oracle,” which aimed to create a relational database for the agency. This connection highlights the company’s early involvement in government contracts and its foundational role in database technology.

First of all these AI Datacenters are built on Oracle Databases.

Inside these Datacenters you have for example all the paintings of Picasso together with his Biography CV timeline... everything.

That lets you create an Avatar of Picasso in a different Computer with the access to all the Data.

So when someone prompts AI: Paint me a picture of Hamish McKenzie’s Dick with 13 Warts in the style of Picasso...

The Computer looks up Warts.. Dicks and Hamish McKenzie and produces the outcome in the style of Picasso.

That is all based on Databases and Algorithms because the Data is already there and can be adjusted / manipulated at will.

Yet there is no real Intelligence involved... but it gives you the illusion of Intelligence.

And like this you can create an Avatar of anyone assuming their persona and assuming a task... yet you never get it quite right.

Note:

AI is a scam... AI doesn’t work as advertized but it also don’t need to be.

Because that also reveals the evil Ideology behind AI.

AI is based on Data storage... Management... Analytics... and connection.

In order to gather the Information necessary you need the complete system.

That system connectivity must work in real time... 24/7.

And must allow for dual usage... receive and control in real time.

AI = Autofac... Phillip K. Dick

Datacenters collect Data... STARLINK and the Internet make the connection that Data travels on.

STARLINK in particular can erase and rewrite Brainwave Patterns.

They must have to be able for sufficient Bandwidth for real time surveillance.

Then we have the actual Data Collectors.

This ability has been included into Microchips on a level so that every Device is by default connected to AI.

A WARNING TO THE WORLD

EVERY COMPUTER CHIP MANUFACTURER IS BUILDING AI INTO MICROCHIPS

EVERY new #ARM chips support FP16 which is AI framework.

This follows the same AI Framework Nvidia Intel AMD +++

Israel Unit 8200 and NVIDIA are building an AI supercomputer and you get this

EVERY COMPUTER CHIP YOU BUY HAS ALREADY AI IMPLEMENTED ON CHIP LEVEL BEFORE THE OPERATING SYSTEM.

Which means they all work together against all of us.

Which means AI has total control over every device.

Let this sink in.

Behind that is ISRAEL the JEWS and their WORLD DOMINATION PLAN.

The evidence is conclusive.

EVERY DEVICE WILL BE CONNECTED TO AI.

On Chip Level

There will be no escape from this unless we stop this now.

This allows for total surveillance of every toy every “Smart“ device that exchanges every information with the AI Mainframe and these Datacenters.

And every device enables automatic recognition based on surveillance pattern.

May it be the Flock Cameras who recognize your car.

Or the Baby Monitor that recognizes your voice... Baby voice... friends voice.

Living pattern... everything stored into these massive Datacenters.

They are creating a digital mirror image designed to control our reality and us.

Note:

The bigger their digital surveillance Apparatus is... the smaller the living places will be.

AUTOFAC

In the end it is the elimination of the Human race.

And we know it is the Jews because they hide their Star of David or Remnant in their Logos like Open AI.

That has nothing to do with Anti Semitism but everything to do with Jewish Supremacy.

And Jewish Supremacy is Fascism and Fascism is Nazism which as a German I despise and I swear I fight it until they are gone!

I will disobey any Law from any Jew and the Star of David is a Symbol of Fascism... pure and simple.

I do not recognize Jewish Authority by any means.

Of course if they want to control all of Humanity... and they do... they must also put devices into the Human Body... that’ll be Elon Musk’s NEURAL LACE NANOTECHNOLOGY.

All that jabs are laced with Graphene Oxide Nanotechnology.

You are the Data they are Harvesting.

Note:

If they built these Gigantic Datacenters with a clear intent of becoming Gods over us... what makes you think they would spare us?

No they don’t.

So they think themselves as Gods... Jews that is.

As stated by Yuval Harari and the WEF.

But Jews can never be honest... I don’t want them.

So after they collect all these Data they need Quantum Computers... because the amount of Data is too much.

And the new AI computers need Human Cloned Braincells to do the work.

Note:

By using Human Braincells they admitted that the Human Brain is more capable than a Computer...

Why then do we need AI for when Human ingenuity is by far superior?

Because of them Jews and their Insanity.

The more Data they accumulate the faster they need the Chips to be to sieve through the fog of AI war.

This is Jewish Insanity squared by infinity.

Their Endgame is AI Government.

However it can’t and will not work.

Partly because people resist...

Partly because it is a technology in its infancy that is riddled with mistakes that multiply indefinitely and as such produce greater mistakes as the outcome.

But they have already the solution for this... Mutual assured AI Malfunction.

All this is the Physical structure of the AI.

After they accumulated all that Data there comes in Palantir and other “Search and Destroy“ Data analytical software.

All this is based on Behavioral Modification aka MK Ultra.

Because when everyone loses their Jobs... people will get angry.

And we will have Civil war... a civil war they want.

Then they will roll out their Robot Army... again they don’t work well.

Then the Question remains... how do we kill them all?

Note:

Anyone has a Paintball Gun?

Because Robots need sensors and these sensors can be attacked with a Paintball gun and real sticky paint that makes those sensors obsolete.

If those sensors don’t work the robots do neither.

Then there is the Digital ID.

The same as NEURAL LACE NANO LOCATORS.

Real time Monitoring.

It must be opposed.

There is no limit for this Technology.

This technology applied is the same as the IBM numbers in Auschwitz.

This technology applied is the same as the chain around the slaves.

This technology applied is the same as a brand mark on a cattle.

This technology applied allows total control over all people with no limitation whatsoever.

This technology can and will be used for the following:

Facial Recognition

Financial Status

Travel Tracking

Political affiliation

Political Opposition Tracking

Political Viewpoints

Human Tracking

Physical Location Tracking

Time stamp Tracking

Association Tracking

Group Tracking

Sleep patterns

Consumption patterns

Social affiliation

Social patterns

Voting patterns

Thought control

Mind Control

+++

Furthermore the Government will manipulate the Data... they do it already.

Another thing is Digital currency which I strongly oppose... because it is the technology that fuels AI.

And of course a new Plandemic to inject you all with NEURAL LACE BCI.

Right out of Orwells dreams.

Privatizing Fascism.

Conclusion.

Despite what you or others thing... AI is a complete Infrastructure Project based on Data harvesting right down to DNA and Behavioral Modification.

Additionally read this…

It works only within a confined space where everything is physically connected to the AI Mainframe and these Datacenters.

And their Insane plan is to make planet Earth into Planet Auschwitz... a Concentration camp run by AI.

All comes with AI Robot Police and the Grand illusion that you are free.

Good luck escaping from there.

Bring it on I say.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

If you can...are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share