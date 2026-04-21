The Curse of Inventors are all inventors of new peaceful devices which are vital for the progress of our civilization.

Without us you wouldn’t even have a car a computer or telephone.

We are the ones that make your stupid life comfortable.

We risk our life because you are too lazy stupid fat and arrogant.

Without us... you are apes... and I apologize to all the apes for leveling with you.

Every fire needs a match and we are the ones that match the light.

We are spiritual warriors.

We dare where no one dared before.

We change the rules because rules do not apply... they are artificial.

We change the game... we change the perception.

We make the impossible possible.

Not by redesigning the Universe... but by understanding it better.

Because understanding is the key to creation.

Understanding is also the key to destruction.

The current climate of over Authoritarian Government and unhinged Narcissists... who want nothing more to be Kings of Kings...

Gods they want to be over us.

Learning everything they can and try to destroy us while making our life Hell.

From Hell they came and to Hell they be cursed.

Demons of Humanity.

Wanting to take everything and giving nothing back.

They are Parasites... we are Gentiles.

But I Gentile will not have my future stolen by them Parasites.

Shekels be off... the future is mine.

Your rulez are no more rulez.

Your law is no more law.

Your Authority is no more.

The winds of change sweep across the Universe and neither Gods nor Slaves will stop this.

Embrace the change or perish forever.

Inventing is a gift... it can be a curse.

Frankly... inventing is the highest form of Intelligence.

That is why they try to chase us down.

Because we find new ways they do not want you to know.

We did on a spiritual level what no one has done before us.

Like the first man to climb Mt. Everest.

Like the first flight around the Earth.

Like the first man to swim the channel.

However our work should be respected more.

But in a world where to consume quantity supersedes Quality... a highly materialistic and as such primitive form of thinking... respect like politics and politicians can be bought and both are worthless then.

Respect must be earned... PERIOD!

Inventing something is the easiest thing in the world... just do something nobody has done before.

However... Ideas are just 1%... the rest is hard work.

It is easy to say... just do that... I get that from idiots all of the time.

Like... if your Invention is so great... why aren’t you a multimillionaire?

Even though it is a valid Question... the ones asking it are stupid.

Why? Because they fear that the answer to their own Question as a result makes them look stupid... and it does.

The Question itself is stupid.

The Answer reveals that we are enslaved by a System enforced by stupid that follow Orders.

And people that follow orders have no Brains.

A System for Idiots by idiots that regurgitates itself and validates itself by impossible means of infinite stupidity.

A system that produces Idiots like Donald Trump and Ursula von der Lying which are sorry excuses for Human existenz.

These walking turds should never be allowed to make decisions for others in the first place yet there they are... regurgitating and validating itself... I digress.

We are living in a primitive materialistic world regulated by scarecity.

A System where money control and everything is a commodity including knowledge.

A system of cheats and cheetahs... making the abundant unavailable and the price extortionist.

There are two ways to solve this.

Decrease the price of the product by making it abundantly available.

Or increase the brutality of the controller.

All problems in the world can be solved by sharing knowledge to solve the problem.

However in this System of clandestine Slavery those who control the Money have infinite money and as such rule over the roost.

That’ll be them Jews who have and are cheating Humanity forever.

Cheating lying stealing... that are these Jews in a nutshell.

Those who follow the rules will never understand this... as they been un educated by this System that produces specialized idiots at best.

The rulez are there to protect the System... System handlers... and us from seeing it.

Yet the Lawmakers and the ruling class never follow their own rules.

And if they don’t why do we?

I am all for Anarchy… never follow rulers.

They will never understand understanding thinking and especially not free thinking.

Because all their life is… Order… Order Ab Chao.

Because life is a contradiction... it should not be possible yet it is.

Life is surrealism in motion… and they simply don’t understand this.

The low level of Intelligence keep in line with what they been told.

They been educated to look away... work hard and make money... enslaved by money when the value of money changes at will.

The Jews however control the value of money and if this value... for example like in war times is eliminated it don’t matter how much you have because the combined value of all money is zero “0” zilch notin.

A Billion Dollars are worth nothing overnight.

Money is materialism and materialism is controlled by Mathematics and mathematics are predictable.

Nature however is unpredictable.

Nature does things differently and whatever you try the results will be different.

That is hard to understand for the simple folks who need order because else it don’t compute.

It is a materialistic chasm they find themselves in with no way out so they accept their own slavery.

That materialistic thinking is a pain in the arse for people that think differently... better... abstract.

The Jews come from a race of energy beings... a natural digital race.

They are a mathematical race and see everything as material to them... a material they use.

They live by Order because they can’t fathom unpredictability... they don’t even understand life itself.

So in order to control the world they create rules and a regurgitating system they built in their Image to destroy life they deem unfit... parasite Nazis.

Yet all them Jews are incest clones... a copy of a copy but the ink has dried out.

All you get is blank slates.

System failures that failed a failed system systematically.

Yet they pretend to be Gods chosen... and the stupid believe them.

Whenever they need a distraction from the problems created by their lies they come up with a new problem based on a new lie to cover for the old problems based on old lies.

Yet they never can tell the Truth.

Here is them Jews latest trick to steal your money.

Fury as Walmart wins approval for patent paving way for Uber-style surge pricing

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/yourmoney/article-15661397/walmart-approval-ai-surge-price-hikes.html

Note:

In this system of Jewish Fascism patents are granted to extract energy (Money) from the poor and give it to the Jews.

However... people like me who have technology that would free Humanity from this Jewish Fascism are killed ridiculed and marginalized.

Which proves that we live in a world fuelled by Jewish Fascism.

Or Bill Gates Patent 666

Personally Bill Gates should be executed for his crimes against Humanity.

Same as Elon Musk.

Peter Thiel.

Alex Karp Palmer Luckey Eric Schmidt Jeff Bezos Sergeij Brin Sam Altman Larry Ellisson and all of the AI Epstein Crowd.

They are the fake prophets of AI and a murderous bunch.

AI is a technology to brutal and primitive it can only come from Barbarian Jews.

Because Jews want control and more control... they are Insane.

We are in a war with Iran only for them Jews who need their Holy War as a means for global enslavement of the Human race.

Because for every problem there is a solution and we Inventors have created them.

So why is there war?

Because of them Jews who chokehold Humanity into suffocation wanting total obedience.

Solutions Freedom and Peace are not in their interest.

So we must get rid of them.

In a 15 min City these Jews will charge you for the air that you breathe.

The Mysterious Deaths of Inventors: Were They Silenced for Unveiling Breakthrough Technologies?

Stanley Meyer’s “water fuel cell” promised a renewable energy revolution, extracting hydrogen from water to power vehicles. Yet, his sudden death in 1998, following a meal at a restaurant, left many wondering if foul play was involved. Tom Ogle, too, faced adversity with his hydrogen-powered vehicle, only to see his warehouse of blueprints and prototypes mysteriously incinerated in 1977.

The list goes on, spanning continents and decades. In Mexico, Francisco Pavón’s car, which ran on treated water, was confiscated before his untimely demise from an alleged respiratory ailment. In Egypt, Ezzat G. Bakhoum’s crude oil-less engine remained unexamined as he passed under suspicious circumstances.

Even proponents of emerging sciences like cold fusion and zero-point energy were not spared. Eugene Mallove, a vocal advocate, was brutally murdered in 2004, while Paul Pantone saw his production plant engulfed in flames, destroying his research into zero-point energy.

The pattern persists into the present day. Andrew Kazolnikov’s promising magnet-based device and Todd Gestein’s magnetic motor, both heralded as potential sources of free energy, met abrupt ends in poisoning and house fires, respectively. And the tragedies continue, with inventors like Cihan Goktepe and Petar Moranoff meeting fatal accidents or narrowly escaping them, surrounded by suspicion and intrigue.

Inventors and Their Mysterious Deaths:

Stanley Meyer (1940 - 1998) - Died after dining at a restaurant, cause of death disputed.

Tom Ogle (1947 - 1981) - Warehouse burned down under mysterious circumstances.

Francisco Pavón (Unknown birth - 1999) - Allegedly died of respiratory disease after his car was confiscated.

Ezzat G. Bakhoum (Unknown birth - 1997) - Died under suspicious circumstances before his invention could be examined.

Paul Pantone (1950 - 2015) - Production plant caught fire under suspicious conditions.

Eugene Mallove (1947 - 2004) - Murdered in a brutal beating during an alleged robbery attempt.

Andrew Kazolnikov (Unknown birth - 2008) - Died of poisoning after a business meeting.

Todd Gestein (Unknown birth - 2011) - Died in a suspicious house fire that burned his prototypes and research.

Cihan Goktepe (Unknown birth - 2010) - Died in a car crash after his apartment was broken into and his prototypes stolen.

Petar Moranoff (Unknown birth - Unknown death) - Narrowly survived being hit by a car on a zebra crossing after refusing to sell his patents.

Dr. Jonathan Hulcy (Unknown birth - 2016) - Died under very suspicious circumstances in Florida while working on advanced traveling wave reactor technology.

Bill Yelon (Unknown birth - 2018) - Died suddenly shortly after announcing his invention of a solid-state electromagnetic wave over-unity device.

Adam Rasheed (Unknown birth - 2005) - Died of a suspected stroke shortly after being threatened for his work on cheap tabletop fusion reactor designs.

Stefan Marinov (Unknown birth - 1997) - Found dead in a grate under suspicious circumstances while working on electromagnetic rotation of cylinders filled with electrolyte.

John Searl (Unknown birth - 1976) - His lab was raided by authorities and his generators were smashed.

Stanley Rubik (Unknown birth - 1995) - Allegedly raided by the FBI and his devices smashed on camera.

Valery Bochkaryov (Unknown birth - 2022) - Found dead in suspicious circumstances outside his Moscow institute while working on thorium-based nuclear reactors.

John Bedini (Unknown birth - 2016) - His rental house burned down under suspicious circumstances.

Gary Vesperman (Unknown birth - 2015) - Found dead of unknown causes in his office while compiling a list of inventors with alternative energy devices who died prematurely.

Roger Green (Unknown birth - 1991) - His house was burned in an arson fire after announcing his motor home conversion technology.

Bob Dratch (Unknown birth - 1997) - His car was forced off the road, leaving him paralyzed until his death.

Ron Howes (Unknown birth - 2022) - His home was raided and equipment seized before his death while working on a low-energy nuclear waste cleanup method using gamma rays.

Francis Calloway (Unknown birth - 1986) - Died of radiation poisoning under suspicious circumstances while promoting zero-point energy extraction devices.

These inventors, born from a drive to push the boundaries of human knowledge, met tragic ends, leaving behind legacies of innovation and suspicion. Their stories remind us of the precarious balance between progress and resistance, and the high stakes of challenging established norms in the pursuit of a brighter future.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/mysterious-deaths-inventors-were-silenced-unveiling-will-owens-tlpke

Dmitry Petronov invented a plasma battery that powered hi home for 14 months. In 2010, he went to a bakery and was never seen again.

Zachary Warfield was another inventor who developed his own plasma battery. Warfield had visited Petronov to exchange information. That same year, Warfield died in a strange boating accident in Washington DC.

Eugene Mallove was a physicist and expert in cold fusion. He claimed he had a working prototype of a free energy device. In 2004, the before he was to make a public announcement about his findings, he was beaten to death.

Arie deGeus actually patented a free energy technology based on the Zero Point field.

In 2007, he was about to get on a flight to meet investors who were going to fund his research. He was found dead in his car at the airport.

Rory Johnson created a cold fusion laser-activated magnetic motor that generated over 500 horsepower. He planned a public demonstration of four vehicles equipped with his magnetron motor. The US Department of Energy placed a restraining order on this technology, preventing publication and though in excellent health, he died unexpectedly soon after.

Mark Tomion, a physicist patented technology called a Star Drive, which uses Zero Point energy, very similar to the ARV [Alien Reproduction Vehicle]. In

2009, he developed a working prototype. Shortly after, he died from an unexpected cardiac event. His research is missing.

Stan Meyers developed a working engine that ran on water. In 1997, he died from what was officially reported as a cerebral hemorrhage. This happened while having lunch with two potential investors. His last words were: “I was poisoned.”

In this video, Dr. Steven Greer delves into the topic of Zero Point Energy and explains why this revolutionary technology is being withheld. Dr. Greer describes a compact generator that harnesses energy from the quantum vacuum or the zero point energy field. This energy can be converted into electricity or propulsion, offering a cost-effective solution for mass production. This remarkable technology has the potential to fulfill the energy needs of our modern civilization without pollution or radiation.

Needless to say that the people who inspired me most are Nikola Tesla Wilhelm Reich and Victor Schauberger.

Plus Jean Bertin and Franz Kruckenberg.

Also Stanley Meyers... and the many people in these fields.

The suppression of free energy and explicit energy from water which are defining discoveries that are withheld from our collective conscience together with the erasure of such Inventors are opposite and relative to the yield of destruction and Idiotic principles by Main Stream Illusionists and conmen of the nth degree.

We teaching our children that gender can be changed... which obviously only pedophiles teach because they are sick... and the whole Transgender cult who are simply a playground for pedophiles and Satanists alike.

Yet we don’t teach them about Qi... the living energy which Wilhelm Reich found... the properties of Hydrogen bound in water which can be used to fuel all machines... or the power of ZEN.

Like Religion designed as Mind Control to invoke war... this deliberate Miss education that is deliberately constructed around the impossibility of an Almighty God and its derivative the Government with ever changing rules that never ever solve anything but is to be seen as a rather desperate lie that creates other lies to cover for the lies of yesterday leading to an ever growing rifft between reality and Truth.

Like the Lies of Albert Einstein that says we can’t go faster than the speed of light.

Like the Lies of the Government which as we speak wages a war against Iran for Oil that we never need if we use clean energy from water.

Like the Lies of the priests who lie us into these war because the invisible God that no one has ever seen or talked to told them so.

Everywhere I see them snakes only speak lies but I hold the Truth in my hand my mind and my soul.

And only Truth shall set you free.

Impossible is only the state that we are living in.

Impossible is nothing.

To bow down to Impossibility is like to give up in a fight.

It is a game of minds and giving up is never an option.

Because if we give up... Humanity loses.

And the false Prophets currently in power miss lead Humanity into destruction.

Imagine... just for one second... that all the wars would end.

All the problems were erased.

And all the people live together as one.

It can be done.

But only if we work together to identify and erase the problem creators and war makers.

The key to our freedom is the creation of our future by implementing Free Energy creating Free Education and learn to respect our differences.

Overunity machines and energy from water are the foundations for this freedom.

But the work still has to be done and can be done.

Education is the key... abundance the result... and Freedom the icing on the cake.

If I can Imagine it... it can be done.

The work has already been done in many places and we just need to continue and never take no for an answer.

The word NO shall be used for Government Authority and war... No to these!

And Yes to Freedom.

Isn’t it curious that all the Scientists who are missing... much in the same way like the Inventors that are murdered by the Government... all have Inventions that basically would make our life easy clean abundant and free?

All these Scientists are in fields like infrared... Ultrasound... Spectral analysis... or Alien life... that found something either disturbing or clarifying... something that would expose the secret the Government tries to hide... that these who hold the strings are not from this world and their plan isn’t really beneficial for Humanity.

The Government has educated Humanity into looking away from the Truth precisely so that we never find the necessary keys to life itself... and those who do will be handled accordingly.

For if we chose to look... we shall find...

We’ve been trained to seek solutions from the very people who profit from the creation of problems which confound Humanity into a downward spiral that in result must end in total destruction...

Yet Humanity always adapts and escapes.

A flock of sheep sent to the slaughter but the flock slowly awakens to the warnings of the Black Sheep shouting reality into the minds of the willful resistant.

Dreamlands dreams will end as Nightmares.

The only people killed in AI and Genetics are the people revealing the Truth which is genetic and AI warfare plans against humanity by the Government and them behind the scenes.

Whistleblowers.

Truthseekers.

People who want to make a positive Impact upon Humanity.

Free Energy - The Race To Zero Point (Must See Documentary).

A comprehensive documentary featuring the most promising devices, processes and theories of the most brilliant visionary scientists and the most persistent independent inventors on the planet.

USA 1997

A select list of great Inventors

Nikola Tesla - Inventor of the Modern World

Cheated of course by J.P. Morgan and them Jews

Willhelm Reich who found the scientific proof of Qi (Orgone).

Made Rain and understood the sexual aspect of a living Universe.

Wilhelm Reich was an Austrian psychoanalyst who developed the theory of orgone energy, a supposed universal life force. He built devices called orgone accumulators that he claimed could concentrate orgone energy and have healing powers.

https://wilhelmreichmuseum.org/about/biography-of-wilhelm-reich/

Wilhelm Reich Orgone Energy - Documentary

Even Kate Bush made a Song about Wilhelm Reich

Victor Schauberger

Viktor Schauberger, a forester who observed the spiral-vortical motion of water and developed inventions based on natural principles. Discover how water is a living substance with vital needs and how to use implosion technology for a sustainable future..

https://library.acropolis.org/viktor-schauberger-and-the-living-energies-of-water/

Viktor Schauberger - Comprehend and Copy Nature

Note:

Victor Schauberger discovered many things least of all that by simply using copper tools the crop and yield sufficiency improves by 10% as does the Quality of the food by stimulating the electrical properties of the soil with copper tools.

Stanley Meyers

Inventor of the Hydrogen Fuelcell

Thomas Townsend Brown

The Man Who Mastered Gravity

Thomas Townsend Brown (March 18, 1905 - October 27, 1985) was an American inventor whose experiments with high-voltage asymmetric capacitors led to the observation of the Biefeld-Brown effect.

Of all the names of 20th Century science, perhaps none is more obscure, or more curious, than that of Thomas Townsend Brown.

Brown was blessed with the unique ability to “see what others have seen and think what nobody has thought.” As a teenager in the 1920s, working in a well-equipped laboratory in the basement of his prominent Ohio family’s opulent home, Brown noticed an unusual effect when high voltage was applied to a Coolidge X-Ray tube. With that observation, he came to believe he had discovered a link between electricity and gravity - and a way to lift and propel flying vehicles by purely electrical means.

https://thomastownsendbrown.com

Theoretical Foundations of Electrogravity

The concept of electrogravity stems from the quest for a unified field theory—a theory that would merge Einstein’s General Relativity (which governs gravity) with the Standard Model’s description of electromagnetism and quantum forces.

Biefeld-Brown Effect

Developed by Thomas Townsend Brown in the 1920s, the Biefeld-Brown effect suggests that applying high-voltage electric fields to capacitors can result in a net propulsive force. Some interpret this as an interaction between gravity and electricity, though mainstream science attributes the effect to ion wind or other non-gravitational mechanisms.

https://www.ttbrown.com/thomas-townsend-brown-who-was-he/

NASA Scientist’s Confession:”The Biefeld-Brown Effect Is Real!”

Bruce De Palma

Bruce DePalma graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1954, and was an MIT lecturer, a senior scientist at the Polaroid Land Corporation, and a profound scientific thinker. Upon deep reflection and experimentation, he discovered heretofore unknown anomalous phenomena associated with rotating objects which had profound implications for our understanding of physics and energy technology. He dedicated the rest of his life to advancing that technology and understanding, designing and building a series of N-Machines with the ultimate goal of providing clean and unlimited energy technology to the world. The papers and documents at this website chronicle his experiments, discoveries, inventions, and reflections on the journey of advancing that goal. Some of the work of other related researchers is also included at this website.

https://bruce-depalma-legacy.com

Paul PANTONE

GEET (Global Environmental Energy Technology)

The GEET Fuel Processor (GFP) was invented by Paul Pantone in the early 1980’s.

The GEET Reactor (the central component of the GFP) is a Self-Induced Multiple Plasma Field Generator and, in understated terms, the GFP (or GEET for short) is a device to eliminate emissions, while improving fuel-efficiency in all existing fuel-burning equipment on the planet.

GEET introduces us to a vast realm of scientific phenomena, adding to our general understanding of our world and universe, which leads us to far more advanced applications of the technology beyond simply fuel treatment.

The goal of Paul Pantone and his son David Pantone is to use GEET to wipe out pollution and reduce the cost of living up to 95% for all of humanity. They decided in 1998 to give Free Plans for GEET on personal equipment to everyone on the planet.

https://geetinternational.com/about/

GEET Plasma Fuel System

http://www.rexresearch.com/pantone/pantone.htm

Paul Pantone, GEET: The Evolution of Plasma Physics, Extraordinary Technology Symposium 2014

Tom Ogle

Tom Ogle was an American inventor who came up with the idea of a vapor carburetor that makes an internal combustion engine highly fuel-efficient.

In 1977, Ogle applied his revolutionary innovation on a 1970 Ford Galaxie featuring a V8 engine (427 hp) and a 3-gallon tank. He used a multiple-vapor system in that car and drove it for 100 miles.

It was shocking that Ogle achieved that much fuel efficiency in a 4,000+ pounds car, so a lighter car could provide much more mileage.

What was changed in the Tom Ogle engine? Most internal combustion engines use a carburetor and fuel pump. Liquid fuel is transferred into the combustion chambers and it gets burned to provide power to the engine.

Ogle replaced this carburetor and fuel pump with a black box filter and the combustion chambers were injected with vaporized gasoline.

For many people, including scientists, it was hard to digest that such a simple fix could bring such a revolutionary result. So, they checked the modified engine for hidden fuel tanks, but none was found.

https://www.engineeringchoice.org/tom-ogle-engine/

Electrolytic carburetor

https://patents.google.com/patent/US2006676A/en

Professor Daniel Nocera

Dan Nocera invented an Artificial leaf and famously in 2012 told us that he can solve all of the worlds energy problems with a swimming pool full of water.

He can... they silenced him by promoting him to Harvard which we know is a CIA den of Vipers.

Where they actually engage in Human cloning.

Eugene Mallove

Cold Fusion the “holy Grail“ of infinite energy.

Ponds and Fleischman

The pioneers of Cold Fusion

Note:

Cold Fusion as suggested by Ponds and Fleischman use Heavy water... H³O.

And therin lies also a problem since Heavy Water is a restricted Substacnce used in Hot Fusion.

As such its use is prohibited by the Department of Energy.

Tom Bearden

Thomas Bearden’s “Energy from the Vacuum” explores the idea of harnessing energy from the quantum vacuum, suggesting it could provide a sustainable and abundant energy source.

Viktor Grebennikov

Viktor Stepanovich Grebennikov was a self-proclaimed Russian scientist, biologist, entomologist and paranormal researcher best known for his claim to have invented a levitation platform which operated by attaching dead insect body parts to the underside. Grebennikov wrote detailed accounts of his experiences flying over the Russian countryside using his levitation device. These flying experiences as well as his reported observations of other paranormal phenomena, usually involving insect nests or parts, appear in his self-published book.

Resonance Frequency is the key to all of this.

Nikola Tesla found that one out before anyone else.

The Hutchison Effect

Ultrasonic resonance Frequency

The Forbidden Physics of Flight: How Gravity Research Vanished Behind Classification Walls

For over a century, humanity has quietly flirted with technologies that threaten to rewrite the laws of motion. Beneath the surface of polite physics departments and sanitized textbooks lies a line of inquiry so destabilizing to established science and industry that it was effectively erased from public view. The story of gravity control and field propulsion isn’t science fiction—it’s a forgotten chapter of physics that was deliberately sealed away after 1969.

The tale begins in the late 19th century, when figures like James Clerk Maxwell, Oliver Heaviside, and Nikola Tesla conceived of space not as empty nothingness, but as a pliable, energetic medium—the ether. They hinted that mass, electromagnetism, and gravity might be different expressions of the same underlying field. Experiments from that era produced strange phenomena: asymmetric electric capacitors that seemed to lose weight, coils that distorted inertia, and high-frequency fields that behaved as though they bent spacetime itself. These curiosities were noted, catalogued, and then... quietly deprecated.

By the 1930s, Thomas Townsend Brown and Paul Biefeld translated those curiosities into engineering. Their so-called electrogravitic effect displayed consistent, directional thrust under high voltages even in partial vacuum—behavior no mere ion wind could explain. Aerospace contractors such as Glenn L. Martin and Northrop investigated the phenomenon in secret under Air Force sponsorship. Publicly, they called it “electrostatics.” Privately, they submitted reports predicting Mach-three silent craft by 1960. And then, just as suddenly, the reports disappeared into classified vaults.

After the birth of NASA and ARPA in 1958, field propulsion research fragmented. One branch went public—the chemical rockets of Apollo. The other went dark—an arc of electrogravitic and inertial-mass-reduction projects now hidden behind the black-budget machinery of Cold War secrecy. Post-1969, almost all gravity research at American universities was quietly defunded. Engineers who persisted were told their data were “experimental artifacts.” Yet the very same equations appeared in classified work orders under the heading Inertial Reduction Devices.

At the theoretical level, this work rests on a simple insight: inertia and gravity are not constants of nature but emergent properties of the vacuum’s electromagnetic structure. Manipulate that structure—and mass itself becomes negotiable. High-voltage asymmetries, superconducting rotation, resonant microwave cavities, plasma vortices, and metamaterials each offer different handles for tugging at spacetime’s elastic fabric. All five mechanisms turn out to be pieces of the same puzzle.

Add those pieces together, and a coherent engineering model appears. A Field Displacement Vehicle employs a power core that issues rapid electromagnetic pulses into toroidal coils encircling a resonant cavity. The coils twist local spacetime (torsion), while the cavity’s standing waves modulate its density. Around it all, a thin plasma envelope stabilizes the pressure differential and absorbs environmental drag. Flight control is achieved not by fins or thrust nozzles, but by tuning the relative phase of those fields—effectively telling spacetime which way to flow.

The result, according to declassified fragments, is a craft that does not push against air or expel propellant; it simply translates its own gravitational reference point. Inside, occupants feel no acceleration because the entire local metric moves with them. Externally, witnesses report the iconic “sudden start, sudden stop” motion—impossible under conventional aerodynamics but completely consistent with an inertia-nullified bubble.

Why did such research vanish? Because it threatens every engine of the modern world. Reactionless propulsion would end fossil-fuel dependence, trivialize satellites, and render contemporary weapon systems—and, by extension, empires—obsolete. Once those implications dawned on policymakers, field-modification physics became a matter of national security. Public science was left with “light speed limits” and “reaction mass only,” while classified divisions explored the universe in silence.

Today, the pieces are resurfacing under new names: metamaterial photonic cavities, Casimir pressure modulation, mass-electrodynamic coupling. Independent physicists are rediscovering the principles—cautiously, often unwittingly—now that high-k ceramics, superconductors, and computational modeling make tabletop exploration feasible. The same mathematics buried in the 1950s is peeking through 21st-century patents disguised as communications technology.

The moral of this hidden history is not that physics failed, but that hierarchy intervened. Whenever a discovery threatens entrenched power—whether oil interests, defense monopolies, or academic orthodoxy—it is not disproved, but disappeared. The frontier of propulsion was never out of reach; it was placed out of bounds. The next great leap won’t come from a government program—it’ll come from independent minds willing to reopen the vault humanity itself locked.

https://github.com/BryanStarbuck/Epstein_Kull_List/blob/main/other/Zero_Point_Energy/Details/pte_physics.md

Suppressed Energy Breakthroughs: Suspicious Deaths of Inventors, Physicists, and Investors

https://github.com/BryanStarbuck/Epstein_Kull_List/blob/main/other/Zero_Point_Energy/README.md

Last not least we come to the last boundary of Science... Faster than light Speed.

This comes out of the permanent Acceleration that is possible with my own Technology.

Based on the work of others that shared my vision of combining Aviation with track technology,

Jean Bertin

Franz Kruckenberg

P.S:

Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was not directly involved with the CIA, but his brother, John G. Trump, was an electrical engineer who examined Nikola Tesla’s papers for the FBI after Tesla’s death. John Trump concluded that Tesla’s later works were largely speculative and lacked practical value

So Donald Trump’s Family are a Family of Liars and Conmen.

That is why they are rich… JEWS… stealing what we have and selling it back to us.

There is a vast amount of evidence that suggests that people in Ancient times had by far more sophisticated technology at hand (and the knowledge that comes with it) than we have perhaps today.

A Sumerian Star Map That Described a Disaster Nobody Can Date

Note:

The existenz of this map alone reveals knowledge beyond what we been told.

As this map does here:

The Buache Map: A Controversial Map That Shows Antarctica Without Ice

https://www.ancient-origins.net/artifacts-other-artifacts/buache-map-controversial-map-shows-antarctica-without-ice-005647

There is most certainly a cover up of Truth replaced by Religion and the push into ever increasing stupidity of the Human race.

That’ll be the same leaders who sell you war and AI.

And they are Jews Zionists or other scum.

Liars.

It is a systematic system of Khakistocracy that produces as the outcome the worst that Humanity can offer... like Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth.

The Dropa

Ancient Alien Spinning Discs

Where are the Aliens?

They sit tight in the Governments and controlling Humanity from behind the unseen.

Who else would deny Humanity the fruit of our own Labor?

You may know them as Jews.

Every accusation is a confession.

Every word is a lie.

Every act is treason.

With only 1% of the Technology and research strands unveiled in this Article we can have unlimited Free and clean energy for everyone.

That of course would make War obsolete.

With a single decree we can erase all debt.

Humanity be free.

The land belongs to the living... not the Jews... and not the living dead who follow them.

We can make war gone by tomorrow.

That is if we focus on water as energy... and work together to create and shape a new world where the biggest problems are solved in an instant.

Say NO to Authority... and YES to a new Future.

It is all there... we only have to take it.

Hydrogen Combustion engines are for sale for a few years now.

Hydrogen-Powered Engine Corolla Unveiled

Rowan Atkinson drives hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris H2 Concept at Goodwood

And of course all electricity can be made from Hydrogen too.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.



And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.







Thank you.

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