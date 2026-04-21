Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
1d

Woa!!! What an article!

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"Margherita Furlan’s study of Peter Thiel (below) is edifying from a number of perspectives and worthy of your attention. Much of the current furor around Thiel and speculation concerning his motives and objectives is being generated by the Cryptocracy in order to make it appear as though most any negative verdict is a lurid, crazed Satan-witch hunt.

Furlan is on more solid ground, taking into account the Technological Hierarchy for the Removal of Undesirables and the Subjugation of Humanity (remember THRUSH from the MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. television series?) — to be led by Thiel’s “sovereigns” [Plato’s philosopher kings]"

— Peter Thiel's Antichrist | Margherita Furlan Decodes the Fraud - https://michaelhoffman.substack.com/p/peter-thiels-antichrist

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
1d

In essence all humans are / should be toolmakers. But most are being degraded to mindless production robots.

The average magpie is more creative and inventive then a city dwelling human.

But a magpie, however inventive i may be, cannot file a patent. The patent in a way is the curse of capitalism.

The magpie is free, all magpies can invent the same tool. Without being sued for a fucking idea to get access to food.

I try to reason what is wrong with humans.

Protection leads to protection money

So to me a patent office still seems more like a bureaucratic mobster bureau.

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