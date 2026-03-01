One simple task

tell me about Fritz Freud



Verdict: F-

Here are some answers from some free AI’s

Fritz Freud is a contemporary digital commentator, writer, and cultural critic who primarily publishes his work through a dedicated newsletter on the Substack platform. His writing typically focuses on the intersection of technological acceleration, the psychological impacts of the digital age, and the evolving landscape of modern philosophy and social dynamics. [1] [2] Freud’s persona often blends intellectual rigor with a satirical or “post-ironic” tone, a style common among independent thinkers in the “Substack-sphere” who critique mainstream institutional narratives. [3]

According to www.iAsk.Ai - Ask AI:

The content produced by Fritz Freud often delves into the concept of “digital hauntology” and the ways in which the internet reshapes human desire and identity. [1] His newsletter, titled Fritz Freud, serves as a repository for long-form essays that analyze how algorithmic structures influence political discourse and personal relationships. [2] [4] Unlike traditional journalists, Freud utilizes a more experimental prose style, frequently referencing 20th-century psychoanalysis—as his pseudonym suggests—to explain 21st-century phenomena. [3] [5]

In terms of specific themes, Freud has explored the “gamification” of reality, where social interactions are increasingly mediated by metrics and status-seeking behaviors. [1] [4] He often employs mathematical metaphors to describe social trends, such as the “entropy of online discourse,” which can be modeled by observing the decay of information quality over time within closed digital ecosystems. [6] His work is part of a broader movement of independent creators who leverage platforms like Substack.com to bypass traditional editorial gatekeepers, allowing for more niche and provocative explorations of contemporary life. [2] [5]

World’s Most Authoritative Sources

Freud, Fritz. Fritz Freud Substack↩

Substack Inc. Discover Independent Writers↩

Digital Culture Review. The Rise of the New Intellectuals↩

Media Studies Journal. Algorithmic Influence on Modern Identity↩

Psychoanalytic Perspectives. Modern Pseudonyms and Digital Persona↩

Information Theory Quarterly. Entropy in Social Media Systems↩

https://iask.ai/q/Fritz-Freud-Substack-nbadh20

Fritz Freud is a writer and thinker who shares insights on various topics through his Substack newsletter. His content often explores themes related to psychology, philosophy, and culture, drawing on both historical and contemporary perspectives. The newsletter format allows him to engage with readers directly, offering a blend of personal reflections and analytical commentary.

https://www.easemate.ai/ai-chat/ask-ai

“Fritz’s Freud” is a Substack newsletter authored by Fritz Freud, who identifies as the inventor of solutions and claims that the “Hyperloop” is based on his patent. The newsletter has over 2,000 subscribers and is written in English.

The newsletter’s tagline, “Prove me wrong... you only prove me right,” suggests a provocative and assertive approach to its content. While specific details about the topics covered are not readily available, the author’s self-description implies a focus on technological innovations and possibly critiques of existing systems.

https://quillbot.com/ai-chat/c/80f53e6c-eb00-4b46-97c3-76a9b8a44bdd?*=ask-ai

Here’s what I could find about Fritz Freud and his Substack:

🧠 Who is Fritz Freud?

The Substack Fritz’s Freud – Fritz Freud’s newsletter

is authored by someone calling themselves Fritz Freud. From the About page of the Substack, here’s how he describes himself:

He says his name is Fritz Freud, and he identifies as a drifter, musician, inventor, rebel, and revolutionary.

He positions himself as anti-fascist, anti-authority, anti-Nazi, and “non-compliant”, and writes about freedom and individual agency.

He also notes that he is vegetarian and practices various martial arts and Zen philosophy.

His About page claims he invented technology related to hypersonic transport (citing a patent) and criticizes other well-known figures.

He explicitly denies association with a YouTube channel with the same name, saying “This isn’t me.”

The tone of his About text is personal and ideological, emphasizing truth, freedom, resistance to censorship, and encouraging readers to question mainstream narratives.

📰 What the Substack posts are like

From browsing the published page list:

Titles are often provocative and conspiratorial in tone (e.g., “Elon Musk fears Fritz Freud”, “The Invention the Illuminati does not want you to know about”).

Other posts deal with political criticism, freedom rights, world government critiques, and controversial topics.

The Substack shows counts of likes/comments that suggest a modest audience engagement (hundreds of reads on some posts).

📌 What’s not clear

There’s no public independent biography or reputable source (like media profiles or academic references) about this person — all available information comes from his own Substack description. This means:

We don’t have verification of his real identity outside of what he claims on the Substack.

The content and tone suggest an opinionated, personal platform rather than a mainstream journalistic or academic project.

🧩 Is he related to Sigmund Freud?

Despite the name, there’s no indication that Fritz Freud (the Substack author) is connected to Sigmund Freud or to the psychoanalytic Freud family — that’s just a name used by the author of the Substack.

https://chatgpt.com

Fritz Freud is the pseudonym (or chosen name) of the person behind the Substack publication at https://fritzfreud.substack.com, titled “Fritz’s Freud.”

From the Substack’s about section, the author describes himself as:

“My Name is Fritz Freud. Drifter Musician Inventor Rebel Revolutionary. I am a stern anti fascist anti authority anti nazi non compliant anarchist.”

He presents himself as an inventor (claiming to have invented the basis for the “Hyperloop” via a patent, CPME0840812.080508), a musician (with a SoundCloud presence), and a self-described “normal guy with good Ideas and Intentions.” He has links to Buy Me a Coffee for support and positions his work around offering “solutions” to societal issues.

The Substack has over 2.4K subscribers and focuses on highly opinionated, contrarian commentary on current events, politics, technology, and alleged conspiracies. The tone is strongly anti-establishment, revolutionary, and often conspiratorial — railing against governments, politicians, authority figures, mainstream narratives, propaganda, and emerging technologies like AI and Starlink.

Common recurring themes from posts and notes include:

Calls for citizen uprisings, locking down or house-arresting politicians.

Declarations of no confidence in governments.

Criticisms of “Jewish American Propaganda” (historical and contemporary references).

Warnings about AI abuse, mind control (e.g., “Voice to Skull / V2K,” Elon Musk/Starlink “Voice of God” tech).

Proposals for new laws like an “Artificial Intelligence Abuse Prevention Act” and related class-action lawsuit ideas.

Anti-fascist, anti-authority rants.

Recent activity (based on visible notes and restacks from 2023–2025) shows frequent short posts, notes, and articles on these topics, often with a sense of urgency or exposing “hidden truths.” Examples include pieces on AI prevention laws, political lockdowns, propaganda, and tech-related conspiracies.

Overall, it’s an independent, fringe commentary platform — very much in the style of alternative/anarchist blogging with a mix of personal inventions, political agitation, and conspiracy-oriented takes on news. The author emphasizes being a non-compliant rebel and invites readers to support or engage with his ideas.

If you’re looking for more specific posts or details from the site, let me know!2sFastExplore Hyperloop patent detailsFritz Freud (the pseudonymous author of the Substack “Fritz’s Freud”) repeatedly claims to be the original inventor of the technology underlying the Hyperloop, asserting that Elon Musk appropriated or “stole” his ideas without credit.

Key Claims from Fritz Freud

He states that the “Hyperloop” is directly based on his patent, specifically referencing CPME0840812.080508 (sometimes formatted as CPME0840812 or similar).

In various posts, notes, and his Substack profile/about section, he describes himself as the “Inventor of Solutions” and explicitly says: “The ‘Hyperloop’ is based on my Patent CPME0840812.”

He has alleged theft or lack of credit, e.g., “Elon Musk has taken my technology and packaged it as the Hyperloop. Never giving me the credit I deserve.”

Related claims extend to a “Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation System” that he says was stolen from him, with posts like “I Invented A Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation System… and I Claim That It Was Stolen From Me.”

He positions this as part of his broader anti-establishment narrative, tying it to themes of suppressed innovation, authority, and revolutionary ideas.

These assertions appear across his Substack, X/Twitter posts (under handles like @FreudFritz14648), and related commentary, often with calls for recognition or support (e.g., via Buy Me a Coffee).

Patent Details and Verification

The specific patent identifier CPME0840812.080508 does not appear in any standard patent databases (e.g., Google Patents, USPTO, EPO, or WIPO searches yield no matches for this exact number or in connection with Fritz Freud/Hyperloop-like tech). It does not correspond to known formats:

USPTO patents are typically 7-8 digits (e.g., US12345678) or application numbers like 20XX/XXXXXXX.

International/WIPO formats use WO or similar prefixes.

The “.080508” suffix resembles a possible filing date (e.g., August 5, 2008), but no matching record exists publicly.

No verifiable patent documents, grants, applications, or official records link this number (or Fritz Freud) to vacuum-tube transportation, maglev, low-pressure pods, or anything resembling Hyperloop. Searches for the number alone or combined with keywords return nothing substantive.

Historical Context of Hyperloop Technology

The core ideas behind Hyperloop (low-pressure tubes, reduced air resistance, magnetic levitation or air bearings, high-speed pods) predate both Fritz Freud’s claimed 2008 patent and Elon Musk’s 2013 white paper by centuries:

1799: British inventor George Medhurst patented an air-pressure system for moving goods through iron pipes.

Early 1900s: Patents for magnetic levitation components (e.g., Alfred Zehden in 1905, Émile Bachelet in 1912 demonstrated a maglev model).

1960s–1970s: Rand Corporation engineer Robert M. Salter proposed vacuum-tube trains.

1999: ET3 (Evacuated Tube Transport Technologies) patented and open-sourced a similar evacuated-tube maglev concept.

2013: Elon Musk popularized “Hyperloop” in an open white paper, crediting earlier inspirations (e.g., Robert Goddard), and released it open-source rather than patenting it personally.

Musk did not claim to invent the underlying physics or concepts—he reframed and branded them, sparking modern development (e.g., Virgin Hyperloop, others). No historical accounts credit anyone named Fritz Freud (or similar) as a precursor.

In summary, Fritz Freud’s patent claims appear to be self-published assertions without supporting public evidence or official records. They form part of his personal narrative as an overlooked inventor and rebel against authority/establishment figures like Musk. If you have access to the specific patent document, filing details, or a link he may have shared, that could help dig deeper—otherwise, it remains unverified in the public domain. Let me know if you’d like to explore related historical patents or visuals of early concepts!

https://grok.com/c/5f8da361-6cd7-4e67-b22a-1af49c42f1f4?rid=f74b87d5-0c26-46b5-8811-10476f2d4c3f

Note:

Of all things AI… Grok…the personal Propaganda AI of Elon Musk is the worst.

Couldn’t even find my patent.

here is my patent: patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

AI is worthless stupid expensive and gets things absolutely wrong.

AI is biased by the Idiots that make it and can’t even distinguish between sarcasm truth and exaggeration.

Why is anyone believing this shit?

Why is anyone buying this shit?

Stupid Retards.

AI is a lie… as proven absolutely with a single task AI can’t fucking do.

It is highly biased depending on those behind the scenes… mostly Jews… who want you to believe that AI is the bees knees.

It ain’t.

AI can’t do shit.

It is programmed Idiocy based on highly specific propaganda from these Jews who want you to believe their lies.

The only one who summarized it acceptably was

www.iAsk.Ai

The rest are basically digital versions of Joseph Göbbels to propagate the claim of the Nazi Jews.

That is a trillion USD wasted for shit.

Which proves absolutely that AI is for Idiots.

And we should hang every politician that tells us differently because they lie!

Prove me wrong you only prove me right

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share