How long can this Blog Survive?

Where are the other creators suooprting our Freedom?

Nowhere to be seen.

Hey Hamish McKenzie Chris Best why are you pushing AI which has killed thousands of people including targeted Children?

Why is it impossible with you to have a honest conversation with you about that?

An open honest conversation about the Dangers of AI… is that too much to ask?

FYI I came here because Elon Musk has stolen my technology.

BTW Hamish McKenzie is a friend of Elon Musk… that is why he protects him and the Epstein Class.

From then through the Cooperation with the CIA Elon Musk and connecting the Dots I expose the dangers of AI and became an outspoken opponent of It.

And an outspoken fighter for Human Rights…. that is I fight for all because the enemy of Human Rights is the enemy of Humanity itself.

A simple Law drafted by me would ensure that.

But… again they use false accusations.

Again they lie without hesitation.

Judge without Trial.

This is Fascism and cowardice… Shame on you!"

They have censored me for a long time… still people come to ME for advice because I seem to be the last honest person on Substack.

Funny enough… yesterday I commented on a post which lied about AI…

These People Vesper: Public Intelligence and i also call out Anonymous Media Group are CIA or other clandestine paid opposition.

They are paid to lie to you.

Hamish McKenzie Chris Best … I lay down a challenge to you…

An honest and civilized conversation about AI.

Will you accept?

An open Public debate about AI.

I doubt they will.

Because they are rich… and they want to take the one thing that is left… my Freedom.

Stealing from the poor is so easy isn’t it?

Without public debate…

Without acknowledging OUR concerns.

A silent push for Fascism…

Just like the Nazis did 100 years ago.

To all creators on Substack

I never asked for this but this matter is greater than any one Person.

I need a bit of support.

Because at this pace this Blog will vanish in a few days.

Freedom of speech is no longer upheld on Substack… a platform that Lies to you.

Not just that but they are Lock step with the Epstein Class in their full on race to Fascism.

This fight is our fight.

It won’t be for long that they will erase this substack… and the next… and the next… until nothing is left.

But all they do is to prove everything I ever wrote with the accuracy of a surgeon 1000% correct.

So please… If you value your Freedom… show me your support.

This ticket was created on your behalf.

Alastair (Substack, Inc)

May 28, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT

Hi Fritz Freud,



Alastair here from Substack Standards & Enforcement. I’m reaching out to you about a report we received regarding this post: https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-the-new-world-order-religion



As a reminder, Substack’s Content Guidelines state that we don’t allow content that promotes harmful or illegal activities, including material that advocates, threatens, or shows you causing harm to yourself, other people, or animals.



Due to the content contained in this post, we’ve removed the post.



Please note that future reports of this nature may lead to further actions being taken against your account.



Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any further questions or concerns.





Best,



Alastair @ Substack

To add additional comments, reply to this email.

Here is my reply

What about this post is “Harmful”?

This post i9s about the harmfullness of Ai as a waenimng...

What is your Problem?

Fritz Freud

​Project for a Global Revolution

Creating a Zero Emission World with Individual Rights

fritzfreud.substack.com

www.pfgr.substack.com

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.



And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.



Thank you.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

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As such please share this information as far as you can.

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