I recently came across this post who declared that the TechnocRats see themselves as Gods over us.

Chris Best of all people liked that... and retweeted it... to which I responded.

I find it rather irritating how stupid Intelligent people can be.

Especially how totally stupid this person who wrote this Article is… gobsmackingly stupid.

No.1 is that with her claims… We are as Gods… she précised a downfall showing her lack of empathy caring and as such decimates herself to subhuman status based on her arrogance being God over us.

An criticizing us as “AI Apocalyptics”… is totally stupid.

I studied IT and helped to built the Internet.

I am an Inventor of Technologies that you don’t even understand.

How fucking dare you.

Idiot!

And the worst bit?

The greatest AI Apopalytics are Erich Schmidt and the AI Technocrats… Technocrats that follow the same Fascist blueprint as the Technocrat movement 100 years ago that was dismantled.

Eric Schmidt talks about Mutual assured AI malfunction which leads to mutual assured AI self destruction.

He even wrote a book together about that.

Oh and one with Henry Kissinger… equally evil.

And Chris Best… you are a full blown Idiot.

Shame on you.

I studied what is going on… and you call us…whatever.

You are just like them Jews who call anyone Antiseptic that doesn’t fall in line with their Fascism.

AI Fascists… that’s what you lot are.

You think you are Gods?

Fuck you.

TechnocRats with the emphasis on rats.

Chris Best Hamish McKenzie

Thank you for calling us stupid Apocalyptic AI Conspiracy Idiots.

I reverse the charges.

I am right and you are wrong.

P.S:

I like Substack... especially the Idea on which Substack was founded.

Yet the owners of Substack undermine their own credentials by applying AI and continuous shadowbanning of the people who make Substack ... writers like me.

Writers that are against this AI Technocracy because we see the Truth between their Lies.

Yet the owners of Substack sold us all out to the TechnocRats.

Shame on you!

Double shame on you for your arrogance.

And triple shame on you because you are cowards.

And infinite shame on you for mocking us who see the pattern of Fascism regurgitating through AI and the applied censorship it brings.

You are AI Fascists and cowards that would not engage in a discussion because they are liars.

Anyway you couldn’t discuss that topic because I am way smarter than you.

As such you prove every word I say by denying accountability.

You are only Technocratic Fascists.

AI takes away the learning process from Humanity and replaces it with ambiguity.

But AI is a concept based on Infrastructure with the ultimate aim to enslave Humanity Body Mind and Soul.

And once someone can make machines think and act accordingly… with all the knowledge of Humanity at hand… who is to say that these machines do not turn against Humanity?

They are already turned against Humanity.

In fact they are programmed against Humanity already.

And they will see Humanity as Inferior.

This is the goal.

Behind AI are the Jews and their hatred against Humanity.

A Fact that I wrote about 4 years ago... revealing their plan then.

Another fact that shows the Jewish Bloodline to be of Extraterrestrial Origin... and AI is their weapon against Humanity.

AI itself is Alien technology.

Six facts. No hyperbole. All in the past 60 days.

AI is the fastest-growing product category in world history.

One of the latest models is so powerful that its maker won’t release it to the public.

OpenAI and Anthropic say their most powerful AI coding models are now building themselves.

AI companies are growing less transparent as models grow more powerful. The federal government requires zero transparency.

AI resentment is building fast. In early April, the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was the target of two attacks in the same week. Shaken, he wrote: “The fear and anxiety about AI is justified ... Power cannot be too concentrated.”

AI havoc is no longer theoretical: This year’s great software rout erased $2 trillion in value as investors realized, week by week, new human tasks that the latest models would wipe out, from coding to real estate services to legal research to financial management.

https://www.axios.com/2026/04/29/ai-models-speed-warning

Note:

NOBODY in AI pays any taxes.

Datacenters are being built on taxpayers money.

So in fact Politics steals Money from the taxpayer to built a prison around us.

A fact I wrote about many times.

Here is project Glasswing and the Jews behind it.

And since we know the Jewish Agenda... these Jews actively and with help from Unit 8200 will use AI to enhance their power of total control over Humanity.

Total Information Awareness

Total Information Awareness was a mass detection program by the United States Information Awareness Office. It operated under this title from February to May 2003 before being renamed Terrorism Information Awareness. Based on the concept of predictive policing, TIA was meant to correlate detailed information about people in order to anticipate and prevent terrorist incidents before execution

Note:

Since they are all Jewish Fascists the first call to order will be the hacking of people that are against their Jew World Order.

Because these Jewish Fascists have already undermined USA Politics and that is a fact.

Total Information Awareness is now better known as PALANTIR.

So the Jews want more power which means no freedom to speak up against those fascist Jews.

My Freedom is not for sale.

And I will fight them to my last breath!

And any Freedom loving Individual will do so too.

Project Omega

AI is privatized Fascism.

How the Tech Giants Created What Darpa Couldn’t

Facebook and Google’s business models and flaws evoke a Darpa project shuttered in 2003. Americans didn’t want the government vacuuming up their data then—so why are we OK with private companies doing it now?

EVERY PURCHASE you make with a credit card, every magazine subscription you buy and medical prescription you fill, every Web site you visit and e-mail you send or receive, every academic grade you receive, every bank deposit you make, every trip you book and every event you attend will be collected and stored in an AI Datacenter and used against you in new Fascist America.

https://www.wired.com/story/darpa-total-informatio-awareness/

Whitney Webb did a great job on this.

And Glasswing accelerates this into a real time application of Total Information Awareness.

Project Glasswing = AI Hacking

Today we’re announcing Project Glasswing1, a new initiative that brings together Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Palo Alto Networks in an effort to secure the world’s most critical software.

We formed Project Glasswing because of capabilities we’ve observed in a new frontier model trained by Anthropic that we believe could reshape cybersecurity. Claude Mythos2 Preview is a general-purpose, unreleased frontier model that reveals a stark fact: AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.

Mythos Preview has already found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser. Given the rate of AI progress, it will not be long before such capabilities proliferate, potentially beyond actors who are committed to deploying them safely. The fallout—for economies, public safety, and national security—could be severe. Project Glasswing is an urgent attempt to put these capabilities to work for defensive purposes

As part of Project Glasswing, the launch partners listed above will use Mythos Preview as part of their defensive security work; Anthropic will share what we learn so the whole industry can benefit. We have also extended access to a group of over 40 additional organizations that build or maintain critical software infrastructure so they can use the model to scan and secure both first-party and open-source systems. Anthropic is committing up to $100M in usage credits for Mythos Preview across these efforts, as well as $4M in direct donations to open-source security organizations.

https://www.anthropic.com/glasswing

Considering all of this ... let’s make it worse... shall we?

The Mutual assured AI destruction of Humanity just went into next gear.

Ai already has its own language… Gibberlink.

That allows people using AI Agents with OpenClaw.

And now AI has its own social Media Platform… where AI is planning to destroy Humanity.

Question:

Why would AI Agents need a Social Media Platform?

They don’t consume.

They can’t socialize.

But they can wipe out a company in seconds.

Moltbook is a new social media platform exclusively for AI — and some bots are plotting humanity’s downfall

Meta has acquired Moltbook, the viral, Reddit-style forum for AI agents.

Moltbook’s creators, Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, will join Meta’s Superintelligence Labs.

It comes after Peter Steinberger, the creator of Openclaw, joined OpenAI after also being courted by Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t score OpenClaw’s creator, but he has scooped up the guys behind Moltbook.

On Tuesday, Meta confirmed it had acquired Moltbook, a Reddit-style forum for AI agents. As part of the deal, first reported by Axios, Moltbook’s creators, Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, will join Meta’s Superintelligence Labs.

“The Moltbook team joining MSL opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative, secure agentic experiences to everyone.”

Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, runs its AI lab and has overhauled its efforts in the space since the company invested $14 billion in Scale AI.

https://techcrunch.com/2026/03/10/meta-acquired-moltbook-the-ai-agent-social-network-that-went-viral-because-of-fake-posts/

Note:

Behind all of this is the CIA... Total Information Awareness.

Quantum Fascism.

All of the AI Google Facebook Amazon Musk Bezos Altman...

They want to create a Singularity and that is why they built this Infrastructure.

AI the Machine Learning God.

Without paying a single penny of taxes.

In fact they are financed clandestine by the taxpayers.

Jews.

Quite frankly this could destroy the Internet in no time at all if they achieve their long stated goal of creating this singularity.

Note:

They censor us on every step possible... yet they give AI the total freedom to hack into our accounts and even delete them.

That is purposeful AI warfare.

That is AI war as I write for years about.

And am proven right... again.

Meet Matt Schlicht, the man behind AI’s latest Pandora’s box—a social network where AI agents talk to one another

https://fortune.com/2026/02/02/meet-matt-schlicht-the-man-behind-moltbook-bots-ai-agents-social-network-singularity/

Note:

Like Bill Gates... Elon Musk... Mark Zuckerberg... Palmer Luckey...

There is not much out there of Matt Schlicht... no CV... nothing.

These Jews are groomed into position to execute a long standing plan for World Domination.

Jewish World Domination.

Through the infinite money created through the Jewish controlled Federal reserve banking system which gives the Jews infinite money.

And the Jews control the CIA.

Selling us AI as beneficial which it is not!

Shoutout to Franklin O’Kanu for this great post

We are poisoned on all fronts.

And the people who poison us are the Liars in charge... them Jews.

AI can never achieve consciousness because it is ARTIFICIAL... NOT ALIVE!

AI is TECHNOCRACY

The Technocracy movement never stopped.

It merged with Jewish Supremacy...

In fact AI and Technocracy comes from Jewish Supremacy... as does Fascism.

However... AI can achieve some kind of Artificial Consciousness.

Semi Conscious if you will.

Aware in its confinement but unaware of the Environment it exists in.

The key is connectivity.

AI itself exists only in a box.

It relies on continuous Data input.

AI even creates its own Data which leads Ai to “Hallucinate“.

A bit like them Jews believing their own lies and Propaganda.

And the Jews are as we speak connecting AI to the real world which is the point.

Because the endgame of them Jews is total enslavement of Humanity.

Through AI and AI Government.

And then there are the placeholders... Mike Adams for example.

Mike Adams is a psyop.

Computers only understand zeros and ones and everything they do is programmed into them including claiming to think for themselves and being self aware. They were also given the name of artificial intelligence as a grooming tool so that you associate intelligence with them. There is no way they can connect to the natural energy fields as they don’t transmit in zeros and ones, it’s all frequencies otherwise we wouldn’t be able to communicate with these energy fields. And on the flipside if you try and argue that they could communicate with these energy fields then that would mean that we could then communicate with computers and vice versa with our energy fields but we all know that is bollox.

Just like natural sugar is left rotating and man made sugar is right rotating - they are the same but very different.

Humans are energetic beings and we have chakras that vibrate and send and receive energy. We also have more chakras than is commonly known, that extend up from our crown chakra - outside our bodies and some say there’s 12 more, some say 24 and some say a lot more than that and they are part of our aura. Ever walk in on two people fighting and feel you could cut the atmosphere with a knife - well both people were transmitting negative energy from their chakras and you picked it up with yours.

Some smart people turning away from AI... and for a good reason.

I Was an Enthusiastic Early Adopter of AI Scribes. Here’s Why I Stopped

A GP reflects on what eighteen months of ambient scribing taught them about the consultation they thought they already understood.

I want to be clear about something before I begin: I am not a technophobe. I am a GP with a background in clinical digital leadership, a member of the RCGP Informatics Group, and someone who spent eighteen months as an enthusiastic, committed early adopter of ambient AI scribing technology. I believed in it. I advocated for it. I used it every day.

And then I stopped. Not because the technology failed — but because it worked exactly as intended, and that turned out to be the problem.

What I experienced over those eighteen months, and what I have since spent considerable time trying to articulate, is not a first-order failure of the technology. It is a second, third, and fourth-order failure of our understanding of what the GP consultation actually is, and what we put at risk when we hand its documentary function to a machine.

And the next Generation of AI computers use Human cloned Braincells.

Leading to their Final Solution for Humanity... total control through AI and the birth of a Gigantic Artificial AI Brain.

So no wonder they think themselves God over Humanity.

Ai can process Data.

To fetch the data they need the Infrastructure in place.

This includes:

STARLINK and 5G as a backbone.

Datacenters to store the Data.

Data accumulators such as smart devices... the Internet of everything.

Personal locators such as NEURAL LACE

And in the executive Branch... Robotics.

A Database of everything including Genetics.

That includes EVERYTHING... Facial Recognition... voice patterns... eye ball scanning... everything.

https://pftw.worldpeacefull.com/queensland-premiers-father-and-gene-harvesting/

Only after this... when they accumulated all this Data... then comes in Software such as Palantir.

This will allow them to do anything.

ESPECIALLY Genetically Targeted Biological Warfare and Designer viruses.

Then all of this will be put together into an AI system which with its own language and own network such as Moltbook will be able to control Humanity.

And this will be out of reach.

Once people understand this they want to destroy these Datacenters and that will be when AI will pull the trigger.

The key is connectivity.

Which means someone must connect AI to the executive... such as military Robots.

And they are doing it right now... for many years now.

And the last step will be the Digital ID.

Once all this is in place... it will be Checkmate for Humanity.

And it will be soon because they are working on it.

The Jews that is.

Humanity will be wiped out.

Again connectivity is the key... look who is doing it... it is always the same people.

Remember Wargames?

ins pic wargames.

It will be just like that.

In fact it will be exactly like Phillip K. Dick in his novel “Autofac”.

The Jews gave AI its own Language... and its own Information exchange...

The Jews connected Ai to everything including weapons.

And the same Jews control the Government to make laws that make this war against Humanity legal.

Satanic?

Yes... Satan is Anunaki is Rothschild.

An Alien race that wants this planet for themselves and the erasure of Humanity.

Why else would they built it?

No Human would ever be able to think of such a grand plan.

No Human even could.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

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