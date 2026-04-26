We’re way behind we’re living on the edge of time

We must get rich becoming poor became a crime

Many promises where made but in the end

The first to die has always been the working man

They tell our kids in school it’s like that don’t ask why

We gotta work until we’re old enough to die

The more we learn the more we still don’t understand

The first to die has always been thе working man

We’re the first to fight, wе’re the first to die

And the last to find the bloody reason why

Again and again since I don’t know when

The first to die has always been the working man

To keep your job you gotta do the best you can

Building houses for unhandy business men

And when you’re all used up nobody gives a damn

The first to die has always been the working man

We’re the first to fight, we’re the first to die

And the last to find the bloody reason why

Again and again since I don’t know when

The first to die has always been the working man

We’re the first to fight, we’re the first to die

And the last to find the bloody reason why

Again and again since I don’t know when

The first to die has always been the working man

Haymaker - First to die

First they laugh at you.

Then they Ignore you.

Then they fight you.

Then you win.

And then they fear you.

First things first: RIP David Wilcock!

Thank you for the work you have done wherever you are.

I always loved the Ancient Aliens series... and although I disagree with much it showed me places i never could have visited and I loved it for that.

I think to this day this is one of the most important educational series of all time.

Places like Puma Punktu and Gobekli Tepe... and they asked Questions which should be asked... one is that why it is that the first Pyramids are the most perfect ones?

A Question that i will answer within this Article... My Way.

“These people honestly believe that they are the descendants of gods, that they are the chosen, that they are God’s special people, that we are delusional, and that the true creator is this wisdom principle that they think of as Lucifer.” — David Wilcock

A few Days one of my readers... thank you... sent me a video about the stolen Cezanne picture appearing in a Zelinsky video.

Whether he stole that picture... or bought it from thieves is immaterial... I think he has because Zelinksy is a genocidal thieving Jew... but that don’t matter now.

Within this Video there is however a glance of a picture attracted my interest.

The picture is this on top... Queen Samiramis of Assyria by Cesare Saccaggi.

The reason this caught my eye is the Headset she is wearing.

Because I have seen them before.

And I Identified this as an Ancient piece of Technology which according to the lies of History we been force fed should not and cannot exist.

An Ancient Brain Computer Interface.

What attracted me was the physical identical construction with the connector cables seen on both... the Sumerian background... and the “Lady of Elche”.

Could it be that “The Lady of Elche” and this women are Identical?

The Timeline suggests that.

And the Headset too.

Which is different in this portrait of Semiramis.

In this portrait the cables are depicted as jewelry.

But these cables are clear to see and they suggest not only connectivity but the intelligent use of electricity 3000 years ago.

And they are by far not the only evidence of Antediluvian Technology.

And they all lead back to Sumer and Egypt.

The Handbags of the Sumerian Gods.

The Dials of the Sumerian Gods.

And the Pine Cone of the Sumerian Gods.

And Han Purple

And a UFO sitting at the bottom of the Baltic sea...

These Handbags were energy devices... some kind of Battery.

The Dials were control devices... to adjust frequencies for different usage.. or to select different modes.

And these Pine Cones were executive devices.

The thing with these pine cones is that you can adjust the power of the energy beam with pressure... the harder you press the greater the energy release.

Very highly sophisticated Technology which don’t even exists today.

It is highly possible these devices were able to create a kind of “Gravitational Energy“ which would have allowed them to move very heavy objects.

And according to the last scientist murdered by the Jewish Government... we have this technology right here... discovered 5 times and killed 5 times.

Decentralize research and we discover this and more in no time.

With technology like that everything is possible in no time.

Useful in building Pyramids... and other Monumental Buildings such as the Tower of Babel with absolute precision and no manpower whatsoever.

Which as we speak of Sumerian cities and Babylon... were built by Nimrod who is both Semiramis son and Husband...

Where does this Technology come from?

How does it work?

As with the wrist clock and these cones... they create energies of certain frequencies... hidden from Human knowledge.

As for the Headset Crown...

My best guess is it came from Atlantis and that it amplifies the natural Telepathic abilities from a species you call NEPHILIM which come from the ANUNAKI the ancient Gods.

For Nimrod and Semiramis are Nephilim... the core of the Illuminati Bloodlines.

And they both come from Noah so they are both Jews.

Nimrod in particular who the Rothschild say is their great ancestor.

And the Nazis like the Jews believe they are from Atlantis (Thule Society / Vril Society) and have expressed a very keen interest in the Lady of Elche.

And the reason is this Headset Crown.

What else would they be interested in?

The Nazis obsession with the Lady of Elche

Note:

Today similar Devices exist... measuring our Brainwaves... and being able to control devices with.

And if they exist today... they always existed.

We can’t invent anything which is not possible.

And if it is possible today it was always possible.

What got me was the level of identical detail of this Headset Crown both in the Lady of Elche and Semiramis... because it suggests through its design that heat is exchanged by applying currency.

Also the usage of Gold seems to indicate that.

It is the perfect material for such a device.

Gold in its solid phase is a dense, soft, malleable, and ductile metal with a bright metallic yellow appearance. It has a melting point of approximately 1,064 degrees Celsius and is known for its excellent conductivity and resistance to corrosion and oxidation

The cables are clear to see and suggests connectivity... probably one a Throne sitting.

And i go even further to suggest that every coronation is a remnant of this technology as the Crown is a symbol of Power and if I may be so bold to suggest that this symbolizes the Genetic connectivity of all Royal Bloodlines to Semiramis and Atlantis as Origin itself.

A Symbol of power to remind these Illuminati Bloodlines where they came from... Atlantis.

A technology that requires certain Genetics for it to work... such as telepathic abilities.

It also suggests that the painter has seen this Device.

And this suggests this device still exists today.

In the hands of the Rothschilds themselves as they are from Nimrod.

Additionally the “kippa” the skullcap of them Jews is a Symbol of this… the crown…. as they believe they are the offspring of the Gods.

Nephilim.

From the Bloodline of Semiramis and Nimrod… of the Bloodline of Noah.

These Illuminati Bloodlines have since lost through inbreeding and incest the natural abilities on which they could use these devices of which there must be many.

So they invented the Occult... also at Babel... knowledge for the slaves... which is none at all...

Knowledge for the slave masters... that’ll be them Jews and Freemasons... of which every leader ever was a member... even JFK.

It is also the origin of the Babylonian Talmud as this is core to the Jewish Occult.

With a clear Order to stop Humanity from becoming what Humanity ought to become.

This is another depiction of this headset.

Note:

Cuniform in Native America.

Shout out to the Wise Wolf for the Translation.

RIGHT SIDE: MAZZAROTH

Job 38:32. God speaking directly to Job out of the whirlwind: “Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season?” It refers to the full circuit of the constellations — the complete zodiacal system, all twelve signs completing their annual cycle. Not just the zodiac as astrology understands it but the entire heavenly clock. The crown of stars. The complete celestial order that only God commands.

LEFT SIDE: TOMZARTTH

This one is not in any standard Hebrew, Persian, or Babylonian lexicon anyone has cleanly identified. Tuscoro couldn’t get a definitive answer on it either. Best working theory based on the root structure is that it’s a variant transliteration of a title or name — possibly a Semitic construct meaning something like “the keeper” or “the watcher” of Mazzaroth. The TOM root appears in contexts related to completeness or wholeness in several Semitic languages. ZARTTH could be a variant of a stellar or priestly title.

The Watchers... watchers of humanity... keepers of knowledge.

The holy ones... as in whole... aware of the coexistenz of good and evil in everything and the eternal battle that no side can ever win.

It rages on inside us every day.

It is a choice we make... not a battle.

When Noah came... he had a family of eight.

Coincidently the Chinese believe they been seeded by a Dragon race of eight Immortals.

What if both are true and the eight Immortals and Noah’s family were in fact identical?

Same as for the ancient Gods?

Same as the Americana Gods?

Thus they would be able to travel around the world in the blink of an eye... without Passports.

And they would appear to them all as different Gods... yet their blueprint and legacy suggest they were all the same.

With technology such as this it would be easy.

Eight Immortal beings... or their offspring... seeding Civilization after the great flood with the exception of the Himalaya Plateau which was not affected by this flood.

But it surely was affected by the darkness that followed and the little ice Age.

Ice that came from the waters of Atlantis together with Noah and remnants of Atlantean Technology... and I do suggest this Headset Crown is one.

When Noah and his family left the ark after the flood, they first settled at the northern foothills of Mount Ararat, in what is now Georgia, USSR. From there, these eight souls began to spread to the surrounding districts of northern Iran and Syria, as well as eastern Turkey. After a considerable period (perhaps between five and six hundred years), the families of Noah’s descendants began to disperse somewhat more due to population growth and perhaps some degree of rivalry or even enmity among the families of Japheth, Shem, and Ham. Thus, we find that in roughly half a millennium, the entire Fertile Crescent, as well as the Nile Valley, the Anatolian and Iranian plateaus, Arabia, and Ethiopia, were sparsely populated, but with a decided majority of Noah’s descendants.

Modern archaeology has confirmed that the first inhabitants of these areas were homogeneous in both race and culture, and the most reliable research indicates that it was from here that population, animal husbandry, metallurgy, agriculture, and “citizenship” spread throughout the earth. Scientific and biblical viewpoints coincide exactly on the origin and spread of races and civilization; the only point of difference is the timescale involved! Whereas the scriptures clearly indicate the existence of all these elements of civilization long before the Flood, orthodox science, due to its denial of the Bible, needs to construct a mythical Stone Age spanning several millennia to account for the same phenomena.

https://puedestucontarlasestrellas-blogspot-com.translate.goog/2021/09/semiramis-reina-de-babiblonia-y-diosa.html

Note:

Knowledge of Agriculture metallurgy and technology... AFTER the flood.

Without clear indication of beginning and evolution which like every technology can and must be traced back by Adriandes threat of logical interactions based on reason.

From where?

Atlantis?

Who Was Semiramis?

Semiramis (Sammuramat) was the wife of Shamshi-Adad V and the mother of his successor, Adad Nirari III. She took the extraordinary step of accompanying her husband on at least one military campaign, and she is prominently mentioned in royal inscriptions. Thanks to embellishments added to her biography by later Greek historians, she became the most famous queen of Assyria, legendary for her beauty, cruelty, and sexual appetite. (102)

The “embellishments” of the later historians have obscured the historical figure significantly so that it is difficult, except in the most extreme instances, to separate legend from fact. It seems that, after the death of her husband she continued to lead military campaigns herself although this claim, like those concerning much of her reign, has been challenged.

Whatever she did, it stabilized the empire after the civil war and provided her son with a sizeable and secure nation when he came to the throne. It is known that she defeated the Medes and annexed their territory, may have conquered the Armenians and, according to Herodotus, may have built the embankments at Babylon on the Euphrates River which were still famous in his time. What else she did, however, merged with myth in the years after her reign. The historian Susan Wise Bauer comments on this, writing:

The Babylonian princess Sammu-Ramat stepped into the place of power. A woman on the Assyrian throne: it had never been done before, and Sammu-Ramat knew it. The stele she built for herself is at some pains to link her to every available Assyrian king. She is called not only queen of Shamshi-Adad and mother of Adad-Nirari, but also “daughter-in-law of Shalmaneser, king of the four regions.” Sammu-Ramat’s hold on power was so striking that it echoed into the distant historical memory of a people just arriving on the scene. The Greeks remembered her, giving her the Greek name Semiramis. The Greek historian Ctesias says that she was the daughter of a fish-goddess, raised by doves, who married the king of Assyria and gave birth to a son called Ninyas. When her husband died, Semiramis treacherously claimed his throne. The ancient story preserves an echo of Adad-Nirari’s name in Ninyas, the son of the legendary queen; and it is not the only story to hint that Sammu-Ramat seized power in a manner not exactly aboveboard. Another Greek historian, Diodorus, tells us Semiramis convinced her husband to give her power just for five days, to see how well she could manage it. When he agreed, she had him executed and seized the crown for good. (349)

These legends concerning Semiramis and her marriage to Ninyas (also known as Ninus) inspired still more tales of the queen’s reign. According to the Gesta Treverorum (12th century CE), an account of the Germanic Treveri tribe, Semiramis even exerted influence over ancient Germania. According to the story, Ninyas had a son by an earlier marriage named Trebeta. Semiramis hated her stepson and saw him as a threat. After Ninus’ death, she either exiled him or he, fearing for his life, left Assyria with a band of followers and eventually founded the city of Trier, which would become one of the largest cities in the Roman Empire.

https://www.worldhistory.org/Semiramis/

Note:

A women conqueror... with great power... power over men.

Power over the minds of men.

Power so that she became a great warrior... with Leopards at her feet.

Power that most definitely must have come from somewhere.

The Headset Crown that was a piece of Technology which gave her that power so that she could become the conqueror Queen.

These powers are either Natural abilities such as telepathy or technologically acquired abilities.

If they are technologically acquired then there must have been a production facility such as a Laboratory... and this points to Puma Punktu and Gobekli Tepe.

Places of a definite High Civilization which subsequently the WEF of all shields from exploration because we find exactly that... remnants of the old.

Note:

From Christopher Columbus to the Spaniards who conquered South America to Donald Trump to Hitler... they all were Freemasons.

And Freemasonry started in Babel under Nimrod.

All these Emperors and conquistadors came to eliminate the old knowledge from existenz and replace it with Christianity.

The War in Iran is exactly today where Sumer once stood and the goal is like all conquistadors to eliminate the knowledge of the old and replace it with a new religion and a new world order.

It has been done before.

Fun Fact:

In ancient Hebrew the word Babel and Bible are Identical because vowels were interchangeable.

BBL... so Bible reads Babel.

Spanish conquistadors in South America, such as Francisco Pizarro, led expeditions that resulted in the conquest of the Inca Empire in the 16th century. They sought wealth, glory, and the spread of Christianity, significantly impacting the region’s history and indigenous populations.

And significant impact means total destruction of the Ancient knowledge.

A conquest of the land... and the mind through Christianity.

In the Sumerian language, Semiramis’s name is Sammur-amat. She’s the famous queen regent of the Assyrian Empire, who reigned from 811-806 BCE. According to historical documents she’s known as a legendary warrior who exercised political power like no other—commanding territory that stretched from Asia Minor to modern-day Iran. Historians describe her as a rare beauty, a fine military strategist, a master builder, and some even say she was builder and founder of Babylon.

But Eusebius—a well-respected ancient biblical scholar and historian—identifies Semiramis as the wife of Nimrod. Based on a combination of all these assumptions, countless other historians and scholars have written volumes about Semiramis—transforming the historical Queen Sammu-ramat into the legendary Queen Semiramis.

One of the more recent renditions of the ever-evolving lore of Semiramis was included in the book The Two Babylons, written in 1853 by a Scottish minister, Alexander Hislop. In the book the author affirms Eusebius’s claims that Semiramis was Nimrod’s wife and elaborates on her rise to power, citing Greek historical records as reference and proof. Hislop asserts that Semiramis was instrumental in Nimrod’s plan to rebel against God, and he speaks of the woman’s unusual ability to manipulate the will of men.

Hislop goes on to say that together, Nimrod and Semiramis created a polytheistic religious system focused on the stars to lure God’s chosen people away from true worship. Shortly after Nimrod died, Hislop reports that Semiramis earned the title Queen of Heaven—when she claimed that Nimrod was a god and that her newborn son was Nimrod, reincarnate. “So began the worship of Semiramis and the child-god, and the whole paraphernalia of the Babylonian religious system.”

Hislop reports that Semiramis’s name became synonymous with the pagan goddesses Ishtar, Astarte, and Ashtoreth, and he connects this turn of events to the biblical account of Israel’s rebellion during the time of the prophet Jeremiah’s warning.

“Then all the men who knew that their wives were burning incense to other gods, along with all the women who were present—a large assembly—and all the people living in Lower and Upper Egypt, said to Jeremiah, ‘We will not listen to the message you have spoken to us in the name of the Lord! We will certainly do everything we said we would: We will burn incense to the Queen of Heaven and will pour out drink offerings to her just as we and our ancestors, our kings, and our officials did in the towns of Judah and in the streets of Jerusalem’” (Jeremiah 44:15-19, emphasis added).

Devotion to Semiramis has been well documented throughout history. The image of the woman holding her infant son has been the object of worship and veneration for different religious groups throughout the ages.

Many other claims have been made about Semiramis. Some credit her for forming the tradition of the Christmas tree and Easter bunny, others identify her as the original “whore of Babylon.” And according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website, America’s own Statue of Liberty speaks of the legend. “In addition to standing for Liberty, she [the Statue of Liberty] is derived from the imagery of Queen Semiramis of Babylon who was famed for her beauty, strength, and wisdom.”

https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/who-was-semiramis-the-wife-of-nimrod.html

SEMIRAMIS Great Queen of Assyria

Search for the Real Semiramis - Queen Sammuramat of Assyria

Nimrod the Jew.

Who Was Nimrod in History?

Theories abound about Nimrod’s life, from Jewish stories and legends to modern interpretations. We will begin with a few things that we can gather with more surety from the biblical text itself.

The genealogies in Genesis 10 and 1 Chronicles 1 distinctly list Nimrod’s lineage. His father was Cush, the son of Noah’s son Ham. Thus, Noah was Nimrod’s great-grandfather.

Only a few generations had passed since the Flood that destroyed the world and washed away all of humanity other than Noah and his family. Due to Ham’s unfortunate behavior in Genesis 9:18-27, Noah cursed Ham’s son Canaan, who was presumably Nimrod’s uncle. However, it does not appear that Noah directly cursed Ham’s other sons. Cush, then, may not have been under the curse.

Nimrod, according to Genesis 20:8, was a “mighty warrior.” The Hebrew word here, gibbor, could potentially also mean “tyrant,” though it is used many other times in the Bible simply to refer to strong warriors or champions, so the potential conclusion that he was tyrannical is tenuous.

Nimrod was presumably some sort of king, as the Bible records the “centers of his kingdom” in Genesis 10:10-12. These include the great cities of Babylon and Nineveh. His kingdom appears to have extended across Sumer, then called Shinar.

After Nimrod established cities in Shinar, Genesis 10:11 records that he went to Assyria built great cities there, including Nineveh.

https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/bible-study/facts-about-nimrod-in-the-bible.html

Note:

Nimrod the great warrior suggests also Technology.

Technology that comes from knowledge.

Advanced knowledge from Atlantis.

And Atlantis was the great civilization which there is now the Asteroid belt... a planet not a city.

Destroyed in a great war in the sky thousands of years ago.

Here comes the real big one:

Are the Jews the Offspring of an Ancient Serpent Race?

The Anunaki?

Satan the great Dragon?

And do they come from Atlantis?

Rabbi Laitman thinks so!

And he says so too and he ain’t the only one.

Revelation 12:9 ESV

And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.

We discussed above that the name Nimrod probably came from a root meaning “to rebel,” and that “mighty warrior” could also be translated as “tyrant.” We also noted the phrasing in that he was a mighty hunter “to the face of the Lord.”

These clues continue, however. In Genesis 10:8, where it says Nimrod “became a mighty warrior on the earth,” there are other possible translations of the Hebrew words. Other translations, like the ESV, say that he was “the first on earth to be a mighty man,” perhaps the first tyrant post-Flood. “Became” is also a word in the phrase that can have multiple meanings—another translation of Genesis 10:8 might state, “he made a profaning by being a mighty one on the earth.”

Context clues like these suggest that Nimrod may have set himself up as a mighty hunter, warrior, and provider in opposition to God.

Nimrod Might Have Built the Tower of Babel

Babel is often thought to be the same as Babylon, which Nimrod is recorded as founding in Genesis 10:10. In fact, some Bible translations actually list this city as Babel rather than Babylon.

Genesis 11, which follows directly after the genealogical lists of Genesis 10, records the attempted construction of the Tower of Babel, a structure built in opposition to God. In Genesis 11:4, the people say, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heaven” (emphasis added). If Nimrod founded the city of Babel, it is likely he would have been part of this plan.

This is accepted in many Jewish writings. The ancient historian Josephus states of Nimrod, “He also said he would be revenged on God, if he should have a mind to drown the world again; for that he would build a tower too high for the waters to be able to reach and that he would avenge himself on God for destroying their forefathers” (Antiquities of the Jews, Book 1, Chapter 4).

Nimrod’s Origin Story in the Bible

“Only seven verses in the Bible mention anything about Nimrod. Little is explicitly said about him. He was a mighty warrior, the son of Cush, and the great-grandson of Noah, ”explains Alyssa Roat, in 7 Facts You Didn’t Know about Nimrod in the Bible.

Although the Bible only briefly mentions Nimrod, his legacy is an important building block in the whole structure of Scripture. When we look at Nimrod’s story in context, from the beginning of time, it sheds light on God’s redemptive plan.

In the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, and everything was literally perfect. But when sin entered the world through that first couple, mankind began a downward spiral into depravity that would eventually lead them to an awareness of their need for a savior.

As Adam and Eve began to “be fruitful and multiply” following God’s command (Genesis 1:28), sin continued to abound. 1000 years later, sin had so overtaken God’s creation that He decided to purge humanity with a worldwide flood—sparing only one man, his family, and the animals. “Noah was a righteous man, blameless among the people of his time, and he walked faithfully with God. Noah had three sons: Shem, Ham and Japheth” (Genesis 5:10).

Even after God’s flood wiped out the majority of wickedness from the earth, the inherited seed of sin began to corrupt Noah’s descendants. 1000 years after the flood, Noah’s rebellious great-grandson Nimrod became the first leader of the post-flood world. Nimrod first established his kingdom by founding a city on the plain in Shinar that would later be called Babel or Babylon (Genesis 10:10).

What Did Nimrod Do?

Like Semiramis, many pseudepigraphal and historical writings describe Nimrod as a renowned warrior, leader, and builder. Other reports describe him as a self-absorbed tyrant, plagued by his bitterness over the flood and God’s judgment.

As Nimrod began his reign, he and his followers had one overriding goal for their new territory; they wanted to ensure the security of their community by building a prestigious landmark to make a name for themselves. “Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves; otherwise, we will be scattered over the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:4).

The structure—a tower made from man-made building materials—would be a symbol of their power and self-sufficiency, and some historians believe that Nimrod had an additional motive for wanting to build the tower of Babel. The ancient historian Josephus quotes Nimrod as saying that he wanted revenge on God for flooding the earth and destroying his ancestors (Antiquities of the Jews, Book 1, Chapter 4).

God saw that Nimrod and the people were working together toward a common goal. But unfortunately, the goal they were working toward was steeped in arrogance and in direct opposition to God’s command to multiply and “fill the earth” (Genesis 9:1).

In their attempt to maintain unity, create a name for themselves, and possibly provide their own security—God’s people rebelled against His sovereign authority and embraced their own self-sufficiency. They felt they didn’t need God to rule over them—they could rule themselves; they could reach the heavens on their own terms, with their own hands, by their own means.

God’s justice and His grace could not allow this treachery to continue. “So the Lord scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city. That is why it was called Babel—because there the Lord confused the language of the whole world. From there the Lord scattered them over the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:8-9).

After the scattering, the Bible tells us that Nimrod continued to rule, reign, and build kingdoms for himself. “The first centers of his kingdom were Babylon, Uruk, Akkad and Kalneh, in Shinar. From that land he went to Assyria, where he built Nineveh, Rehoboth Ir, Calah and Resen, which is between Nineveh and Calah—which is the great city” (Genesis 8:9-10).

Parts of Nimrod’s biblical history mesh well with the narrative that Semiramis may have been his wife. They were both power-hungry, godless, and rebellious—which would have made them a collective force for evil.

https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/who-was-semiramis-the-wife-of-nimrod.html

Note:

The current technocratic regime from Donald Trump to Alex Karp to Bill Gates Elon Musk Peter Thiel them King of England and the Queen of the EU...

All of them can be traced back to Semiramis and Nimrod through Freemasonry and Judaism.

Genetically they are all connected.

And they are working in unison to establish a new Kingdom over all of the Earth.

Their Kingdom with them as Kings over us.

A new Technocracy based on the old technocracy based on technology from Atlantis.

Semiramis is a legendary figure often associated with the ancient Babylonian cult, where she is depicted as the mother of Tammuz, a son she claimed was miraculously conceived.

This mirrors the Biblical story of the Virgin Mary.

If so then Tammuz is Jesus.

Semiramis and Christmas

Many Christians innocently adhere to religious practices without even realizing that they are actually repeating some of the same acts and ‘rituals’ of pagan cultures in the past. The celebration of Christmas and the ‘cult’ of its tree are examples of how many can be misled by religion.

In order to speak about CHRISTMAS, we must go back to the time of NOAH, after the flood,

when Ham, one of his sons, saw him sleeping drunk and naked. He laughed at his father and ran to tell his other two brothers, Shem and Japheth.

Instead of laughing, they walked backwards towards their father and covered his naked body. Once he learned about what had happened, NOAH cursed his son HAM, so that he and his descendants would serve his two other children. And every generation after him was cursed.

HAM married SEMIRAMIS (this is the woman on the 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 Reais – Brazilian currency, the Statue of Liberty, Lady Justice, the woman from Columbia Pictures, etc.

And they had a son, NIMROD. He killed his father HAM and married his mother.

He was the founder of Babylon, Nineveh and other pagan cities. He tried to build the tower of BABEL, and GOD stopped him.

His uncle SHEM killed him because he was opposing GOD too much. SEMIRAMIS, his wife and mother, spread a lie and said that he had not died, but had in fact gone to heaven, since he called himself the sun-god.

SEMIRAMIS got pregnant and claimed it to be a gift from the gods, the reincarnation of Nimrod, when, in fact, it was the result of a betrayal, since her husband and son was already dead. And TAMMUZ was born on Dec. 25, the sun-god of the Egyptians, Babylonians, Greeks, Persians, Romans, and today, from the SS (secret societies).

He died during a hunting trip, probably by a wild animal, and his body was found lying on a rotten tree trunk. His mother said that a pine tree sprout from the rotten trunk and every year, on the 25th of December, it was common for people to take a pine tree home and decorate it with gold and silver, as a symbol of the rebirth of Tammuz.

When the PERSIANS dominated this region, they took all of their idols back to PERSIA, including the gods TAMMUZ, NIMROD and SEMIRAMIS, and simply changed their names. Then the Egyptians gained power and changed their names as well. They became OSIRIS, ISIS AND HORUS.

The GREEKS soon gained power and they did the same thing, by changing their names. They became ZEUS, APHRODITE AND EROS.

SEMIRAMIS and TAMMUZ became known as BABY JESUS and VIRGIN MARY. As a result, Christmas was still being celebrated as the birth of baby JESUS, when in fact, this boy would be TAMMUZ, a pagan god.

https://www.universal.org/en/bispo-macedo/semiramis-the-obelisk-and-the-christmas-farce/

Semiramis is the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from Freemasonry luminaries... built by Gustve Eiffel and given by the French Freemasons to the USA. It is none other than the Babylonian goddess Ishtar, Isis, Athena, Juno, Minerva, Semiramis, the ‘Queen’ of heaven, a pagan goddess, the representation of the mother of harlots, determined to break free from God’s ‘oppressive’ sovereignty.

Semiramis is the legendary infamous Assyrian queen who reputedly founded Babylon in the early 9th Century BC and was known for her sexual license. The Statue of Liberty represents Semiramis, including the 7 rays coming from her head.

Consider for a moment: The “Statue of Liberty,” standing on Liberty Island, is one of the largest statues ever made. Its proper name is “Liberty Enlightening the World.” The statue represents a proud woman, standing on a huge pedestal tower, on top of an 11 point foundation, with her right arm extended, holding high a flaming torch.

A turreted crown with huge spikes symbolizing the rays of the sun rests on her head. At her feet is a broken shackle, symbolizing the overthrow of “tyranny.” The statue stands 151 feet in height, weighs about 100 tons, and stands on a Babylonia-style tower that is 154 feet high.

In her poem, “The New Colossus,” which is engraved on a tablet within the pedestal tower on which the statue stands, Emma Lazarus calls the “Statue of Liberty” the “Mother of Exiles.” But in reality, she is the embodiment of the “Mother of harlots and abominations of the earth.” The liberty she promises is slavery to this world’s system.

https://www.cgg.org/index.cfm/library/commentary/id/3927/americas-goddess-part-one.htm

And the Freemasons worship her... so much that Rossini made an Opera

Now what is the War in Iran all about?

I tell you what... to restore the old Assyrian Empire.

And rename it... wait for it.... a little bit...

“The Greater Israel“

Howz That?

3000 years of struggle of the Human race explained in a second!

Conclusion:

Satan is real... it is the Rothschild Bloodline.

What they try to do now is what they always did... conquer the land and try to enslave Humanity.

And to do this they must destroy knowledge of the old.

Conquering the Land through war.

Conquering the mind through Religion and Money.

And make no mistake... they have power over the mind of many through their carefully created Networks of Media and Government which they control through the infinite money they possess by enslaving us to their system.

A system that we are not obliged to participate in... which is why they create war... it is a distraction... just like Trump’s last false flag shooting.

They want this war with Iran so badly... because Iran Iraq Gobekli Tepe and Egypt is where they landed thousands of years ago.

That is still where Ancient Technology is buried they brought with them:

Technology they cannot use anymore because they lost their abilities long ago.

But we might figure it out and that is what they are afraid of.

They may still have the ancient Genes from Atlantis but they lost their power.

And they have created a Network of evil they try to control through money which is their main weapon over us… money and corruption

They need this war with Iran… they want it so badly… yet they lost their power.

Their Arrogance is their downfall.

We do not need to participate in their lies… lies that they themselves know not to believe in yet they do.

A plan so meticulously planned and executed with military precision evaporates before the finish line if Humanity simply awakes to the Truth of our Origin.

They are mad as the maddest of the mad hatters in mad hatter town.

Why are the oldest Pyramids the most perfect?

Because when they arrived they came with the knowledge from Atlantis that allowed them to built these Pyramids..

But there is a twist.

The Anunaki also come from Atlantis.

Just like they infiltrated our Government they infiltrated Atlantis then… which brought the destruction of this planet to being.

The Anunaki… a serpent race of Draco… energy beings… unseen living energy which they can control the minds of men.

And they do… the stupid minds.

That is why trash like Donald Trump and Netanyahoo come to power.

They need power hungry megalomaniacs to turn them against the living.

Only those are willingly possessed… possessed by them… and used accordingly to their main goal the destruction of Humanity.

Trying to destroy the Earth like they destroyed Atlantis.

And this war with Iran is their doing.

Our leaders which come from their bloodline are possessed with the destruction of this world as they see this as a commandment from God.

As they believe they talk to God… it is only the Devil whispering sweet nothing into their ears.

If we find the true roots of our existenz... we can become what we ought to be… Human.

A spiritual people.

And that day we will end all wars forever.

Why Peace Never Came…

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

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