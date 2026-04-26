Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
1d

thank you Fritz

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AKgrrrl's avatar
AKgrrrl
3h

I have read this twice now.

Tremendous amount of dot-connecting. Well done Fritzi! If everyone had just half of your brain power...!!! Thankyou for this work. Jeez I might have to read this again.

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