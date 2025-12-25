Harry Truman, Doris Day

Red China, Johnnie Ray

South Pacific

Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio

Joe McCarthy, Richard Nixon

Studebaker, television

North Korea, South Korea

Marilyn Monroe



Rosenbergs, H-Bomb

Sugar Ray, Panmunjom

Brando, The King and I

And The Catcher in the Rye

Eisenhower, vaccine

England’s got a new queen

Marciano, Liberace

Santayana goodbye



Joseph Stalin, Malenkov

Nasser and Prokofiev

Rockefeller, Campanella

Communist Bloc

Roy Cohn, Juan Peron

Toscanini, Dacron

Dien Bien Phu Falls, “Rock Around the Clock”

Einstein, James Dean

Brooklyn’s got a winning team

Davy Crockett, Peter Pan

Elvis Presley, Disneyland

Bardot, Budapest, Alabama, Khrushchev

Princess Grace, Peyton Place

Trouble in the Suez



Little Rock, Pasternak

Mickey Mantle, Kerouac

Sputnik, Zhou En-lai

Bridge On The River Kwai

Lebanon, Charles de Gaulle

California baseball

Starkweather Homicide

Children of Thalidomide

Buddy Holly, Ben-Hur

Space Monkey, Mafia

Hula Hoops, Castro

Edsel is a no-go

U-2, Syngman Rhee

Payola and Kennedy

Chubby Checker, Psycho

Belgians in the Congo

Hemingway, Eichmann

Stranger in a Strange Land

Dylan, Berlin

Bay of Pigs invasion

Lawrence of Arabia

British Beatlemania

Ole Miss, John Glenn

Liston beats Patterson

Pope Paul, Malcolm X

British politician sex

J.F.K. blown away

What else do I have to say?



Birth control, Ho Chi Minh

Richard Nixon back again

Moonshot, Woodstock

Watergate, punk rock

Begin, Reagan, Palestine

Terror on the airline

Ayatollahs in Iran

Russians in Afghanistan

Wheel of Fortune, Sally Ride

Heavy metal suicide

Foreign debts, homeless vets

AIDS, crack, Bernie Goetz

Hypodermics on the shores

China’s under martial law

Rock and Roller cola wars

I can’t take it anymore



Billy Joel - We Didn't Start The Fire

My favorite line in this song:

What else DO I have to say?

If you look at this song and the Themes it presents that are all actual events... and you look at today the same shit is shoved into our throats force fed by the circumsized Mafia trying to lie us into another War of their doing based on their lies.

And then you tell me that everything just happens?

And that the whole world is not manipulated by these Parasites.

I think you need your head re arranged.

We didn’t start this fire... fight... but we sure have to end it before it ends us.

If anyone can tell me of a proper way to fix this sinking ship I gladly sacrifice an arm and a leg of your mother to the Golem of Getoutistan.

There is no way to stop a system that is designed to self immolate from self-immolation.

In 1913 the Jews created the FED... to make the USA poor and to start wars.

By 1933 the Jews corrupted all Congress to do their bidding.

And to start WW2.

That is after the Jews started WW1.

How did they do it?

Federal Reserve Banking allows the FED to create money out of nothing.

They then loan money that they don’t have to the Government with interest to buy weapons that kill by mutual agreement.

And since these Jews finance both sides with the same FED scam... the FED and the IMF destroy populations through their Jewish Occult Networks.

The same Jewish Occult Networks that Adolf Hitler Aleistar Crowley and Winston Churchill Stalin Lenin Starmer and Zelinsky belong to.

This is population control initiated by the Jewish Banks through Religious Supremacy.

They steal your value and replace it with tokens... literally.

That is why they want to introduce Digital money... so it is easier for them to steal it and control it.

Oh... and when you accumulated some wealth these rotten parasites steal that too.

In 1933, the U.S. government, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, issued Executive Order 6102, which required citizens to turn in gold coins, bullion, and certificates to the Federal Reserve to combat the economic crisis of the Great Depression.

Note:

To all you Ideologs out there... Communism is simply Capitalism in its end phase.

Capitalism was for the Jews to steal your money and make the world poor.

Communism is to keep the world poor and uneducated.

Both are part of the same problem... Jewish Supremacy... a cancer to society.

And today the same Jews... Jewish Bloodlines to be precise doing the same thing all over again.

Same script... different actors... same act.

Take a look at this picture... the Battle of Anghiari...

You see one smiling and crawling away from the battle he initiated.

And another one drinking in the spirit of the dead.

These are the Jews.

And this is what they are doing... initiating war... self absolution... and drinking in the spirit of death.

They ain’t Human I tell ‘ya.

Balance of power (international relations) The balance of power theory in international relations suggests that states may secure their survival by preventing any one state from gaining enough military power to dominate all others.If one state becomes much stronger, the theory predicts it will take advantage of its weaker neighbors, thereby driving them to unite in a defensive coalition. Some realists maintain that a balance-of-power system is more stable than one with a dominant state, as aggression is unprofitable when there is equilibrium of power between rival coalitions

Note:

The Balance of power is a double edged sword.

Because there can be no outside balance if there is no balance within.

That is within every body... may it be a simple Human... an Organization or a country.

This can only be solved by an equilibrium of intelligence and that can only be solved by free education.

We are as Humanity at crossroads... and there will be a war.

The Jews have started this war... the Jews will fall.

They thought they can control Humanity... think again.

We been lied to at every stage of our existenz.

Heads must Roll and Kings must fall... bring out the Guillotine.

Those who make a peaceful revolution impossible make a violent revolution necessary - JFK.

So today I lay out my plan... not that I haven’t done this before.

But most people misunderstand... they simply don’t have the intelligence to follow my Genius.

So I lay this out for the single digit IQ’s.

For everyone else... please look up my older posts and you find a strong consistency throughout my writings which backs up every point I make.

Proof me wrong you only proof me right.

And just to be clear and not to be misunderstood... I ain’t no Trotsky or Che Guevara... that will be the walking piss Justin Trudeau.

After all his mother was a whore.

Yes... there will be violence and there must be violence to remove those parasites from power.

Heads must roll from the top.

But what then?

Replace one Authority with another? Fuck that!

AI Government? Fuck that!

What I propose is a system which can grow... has potential and is solid because it is based on reality.

It is doable and the quality of outcome is exceptional.

A Revolution that sticks... and it’s the only way.

A Revolution which changes everything... first and foremost every single Individual.

Not just that but it is a system that allows every Individual to become the best possible version of themselves.

And a system which allows for growth... intellectually personally and as a society.

A system to replace Authority... especially the Authority of these small minded Jews who have no Dicks... pussies the lot.

Because if we don’t change at the Individual level... nothing changes.

And just for your Jew apologists... these Jews are simply evil to the core.

They started the war in Ukraine...Lindsay Graham that cunt!

Yes Lindsay Graham that circumsized cunt also is the Loudest voice crying for war with Venezuela.

Find out where he lives and firebomb his house!

AND these Jews are wanting to create a War... Taiwan against China... with Propaganda in the Jewish Media claiming that Taiwan must be protected knowing that it can’t really.

If China wants to invade Taiwan they can do so in a day.

So why provoking a sleeping Giant?

Because these Jews are evil....

Vietnam...Korea... these were wars to curb China’s influence... wars created by Jews.

What they tell you is that China is Communist... which is a lie.

China is the oldest culture in the world and the Chinese Influence goes way deeper than economical or political.

China’s influence is cultural!

All over Asia that is.

All over the world that is.

The Chinese built the US Railroad system.

This is how they lie to you!

Israel’s growing role in Taiwan’s air defense alarms Beijing

Israel’s expanding ties with Taiwan, particularly in missile defense, are quietly reshaping regional geopolitics and alarming Beijing. In this context, even small defense transfers could undermine years of careful diplomatic calibration.

Israeli-Taiwanese cooperation, long discreet and underreported, is now moving into far more sensitive terrain. Recent reports indicate that Israeli know-how has been quietly feeding into Taiwan’s emerging missile-defense architecture, the so-called “T-DOME,” a system explicitly inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome. As a matter of fact, this development has already triggered a blunt diplomatic rebuke from Beijing, raising uncomfortable questions about Israel’s long-standing balancing act between rival global powers.

https://www.sott.net/article/503626-Israels-growing-role-in-Taiwans-air-defense-alarms-Beijing

JFK Blown away...by these Jewish Traitors... what more do I have to say.

The Jews are evil to the core because only evil people push for war!!!

Simple as that.

Protect the Land... from those Jewish traitors.

A little note here.

The Government and the Media is full of Jews... that is why you won’t find an honest person there... because it is full of Jews.

And the Jews collectively hate us by their Religious indoctrination.

Foul mouth loud mouth screaming liars the lot of them.

They want their holy war... Armageddon... to raise their Moshiach / Antichrist.

And they want to sacrifice the whole world for it.

Peace could be achieved tomorrow if we want it.

War is over if you want it

- John Lennon

The simple fact is that all them Jews want war... they won’t even entertain the thought of peace.

And this is why we don’t have peace... because of the Jews who wage war against Humanity.

And they create conflict after conflict because Judaism is a Religion of hate deception and lies.

Try it... peace is now right wing... because these Jews tell you.

Tell them Jews to fuck off.

You want war?

I give you war.

I break your bones and burn your temples to ashes.

Revolution as a business Model (and everyone can participate)

Is anyone of you a Motorcycle rider?

If so you will understand that if you want to go right you have to stir left.

Not radically left but just as so much that the weight of the bike over the zenith point falls to the right into the curve.

Opposites define themselves.

For example if you tell a kid that is good for you they won’t have it.

But if you tell them they are not allowed to have it... verboten... they will definitely get it.

This is reverse psychology.

And it works on society just the same.

We must built a society within society that evolves to shape society.

Assimilation by quality... knowledge... wisdom and strength.

Learning by doing and to be able to change are the greatest assets of Humanity.

So we create the environment to be just that... decentralized but united in spirit... a united in principles that can never be taken away... such as:

Quality over quantity

Individual Human rights

Energy from water

Absolute Free speech

Critical thinking

Lifelong learning

Respect

Caring for the Land and the People

Cooperation

Honesty

Truth

Peace

A society that creates the best Individuals which then naturally become the teachers for the next better generation so that society its knowledge base and wisdom evolves and we with it.

A society that works together instead against... that thrives on problem solving instead of creation.

An informed society instead of an ignorant society.

So we become exactly what they don’t want us to become... and as such evolving to our highest of possible capability and beyond.

We can make the impossible possible... and I know because I have done this already.

This shall be a grass root movement that protects the Individual... gives everyone the chance to become a better person.

If that is achieved... Society will benefit as a whole.

We create a society within society and doing things right.

Quality over Quantity in every aspect.

The profits go straight back into the community and as such we eliminate poverty.

We create education and research tools that allow the poorest Genius to become what he/she ought to be.

We solve problems together and take the Bankers wealth away...

Hell... if it was for me we hang the lot.

Bill Gaytes first.

Then the Monsanto Family.

Then Larry Ellisson... his Family... Bezos... Zuckerberg... the Lot.

That means we cull every Rothschild Rockefeller and Vanderbilt too... all of Blackrock...Monsanto and so on.

We take their Farmland and establish new Communities.

Because the Land belongs to us!

And if you think that is cruel... think again... because that is exactly what they have planned for us.

WEF alumni Dennis Meadows, we need a SMART dictatorship to cull 86% of the population

Slavery and Depopulation... that is what they have in mind for you.

Good guys...’ey?

And you think you can learn from these Arseholes?

Yes you can.

Here is how Rockefeller created a Monopoly.

So I say we destroy their Monopoly and built our own monopoly... a complete Infrastructure Monopoly which we control and profit from as a society using their construct and structure against them.

They laid out the Blueprint how to built a Monopoly and we simply copy it and built our own.

We bankrupt all of their businesses... kick them out... and buy it for a penny.

And I have the right product for it!

This is my product... Transportation that makes Aviation obsolete.

Therefore we destroy all of Boeing Airbus Lufthansa Lockheed and so on.

Because if you can travel around the world in less than 4h and from coast to coast in less than 1h... you have no competition.

Every Airport Aviation manufacturer Airline... they get busted over night... good riddance.

This will completely destroy their markets.

My Transportation system is the most advanced in this world... nothing comes close to it.

It was designed to replace Aviation... and so shall it be.

they won’t touch it because they know they can’t handle it... pedophile scumbag cowards the lot.

We destroy the Oil marked because we concentrate on energy from water.

We destroy AI Google Amazon because this train isn’t just a train... it is complete infrastructure.

It is an unbeatable product that through the track provides everything.

Which means that we built a new internet structure away from them through the Track.

And we control the track.

Create a new communication network.

And more... the possibilities are infinite.

Later we can expand this into computer production and chip manufacturing.

Decentralized but organized.

Anything we want.

This will create a plethora of jobs on every level but especially in the computer field.

Computer aided Design.

Engineering.

Maintenance.

Law.

Communication.

Manufacturing.

Art.

Education

Agriculture

Health

And since AI will take away... as these Jews promised... nearly all of your Jobs... come here and be the Revolution or fuck off.

Because if you are not willing to work and fight for your Freedom you ain’t worth it.

Step 1

Create an NGO as an Umbrella Organization

Project Revolution is just that.

An Umbrella Organization that aims to bring out the best version of one self.

A society that is focused on Quality... knowledge sharing... communication... and cooperation.

Because if we do this we can eliminate all the problems that there are and focus on building a better Future together.

That is everywhere... no one excluded.

And we as a society benefit.

The cornerstones are:

Quality instead of Quantity.

Abundance instead of Insanity.

Whatever one does... do it to the beautiful best.

Step 2 ZEN

It don’t matter which God you believe in...it matters who you are and what you do.

I am an Atheist... yet I am ZEN.

Because ZEN is a real feeling that comes from doing the right thing.

Religion is Mind control as is the Government.

ZEN however is the path to live your live honestly without negativity.

ZEN is based on Harmony with the understanding that all things are connected.

Every action matters and every action has a foreseeable outcome that must be considered before one takes action.

If the outcome is negative the action is invalid.

ZEN is knowing you don’t need to if you don’t want to and you don’t have to so no one can force you.

ZEN is the path to become Buddha... it simply is the best way to live your life.

And ZEN is also a protection for this NGO since ZEN qualifies as a Religion.

Step 3 Lifelong Learning

A program that allows people to learn whenever they want from Home through the Internet.

Anything and everything.

Making learning flexible innovative and absolute.

And sharing what we learn to improve the knowledge base all around.

Therefore we make society better already.

One can always learn... from the good how to do it... and from the bad how not to do it.

Conflict comes and conflict goes.

Emotional Intelligence stays.

Most people ruin their life on one harsh action or decision they made in a haste of anger.

A split second of stupidity has ruined a many life’s.

Would they have thought before of the outcome of their action many life’s would have been saved.

That alone is a lesson to be learned.

So we teach them to understand.

Because understanding is the one thing they don’t want you to know.

So we teach our folks understanding critical thinking and self sufficiency.

Quality instead of quantity.

And as a result every Generation is more educated than the one before.

And as such we erase all problems when they arise and everyone gains the one thing the Government never gives you: FREEDOM.

Step 4 Agriculture & Landscaping

Part of that learning is also the understanding where our food comes from and how it is made.

Therefore at least one season at a Farm is required as part of a learning culture.

I am absolutely against Industrialized Farming.

Farming is to understand nature.

And we have thousands of years farming that is thousands of years farming data that we can put to good use by building new agricultural societies around farming that double down as educational facilities too.

And I am absolutely against these Parasites they call Government that dare to tell us what we have to do.

I am 1000% with the Farmers revolt and we all must support them.

No Farmers no food!

Note:

We all need to eat... no matter who you are.

So we grow simply the best possible food and use Agricultural communities to educate the people on a voluntary base... not for profit but for quality.

Through the Internet we can network all around the globe and if one needs help we can supply that too.

We can move away from big cities and create communities around farming and landscaping.

People in these communities shall pay no taxes.

And they can do other jobs too... anything they like using Computers.

And of course train Kung Fu.

As with Landscaping... we can grow all desserts green and change the world.

Creating additional Farmland and places.

More than that.

I propose and have proposed a many times that we end Aviation and make it simply obsolete.

By using my very own Invention and Idea of a Global Hypersonic Train Network we make Airports obsolete.

This places are already there with the Infrastructure in place.

So we can use our skills and change them into working and living spaces... there is now food and space in abundance for everyone.

I dedicate my technology to this.

From a Job creation side many Job openings are available only for that.

Note:

As with Landscaping... I would like to see everywhere we go a path of the senses... to teach people using their senses while adding a sense of beauty to it.

Like a path of fragrance.

A path of ZEN.

Because people... especially in the USA are senseless Idiots that have their mind poisoned by CNN McRat and the ADL.

Senses activate the Brain... simple as that.

Redneck wonderland can fuck off.

Step 5 Kung Fu

Why Kung Fu?

Because Kung Fu is a spiritual way of making oneself a better person.

Kung Fu is essentially ZEN.

We don’t really train to fight like Karate or UFC... we train so that we don’t need to fight.

And this is a contradiction that most people in the western world can’t fathom.

But is it really a contradiction?

Those who need to fight have a limited self respect... conviction... self awareness.

They constantly need to re define themselves by beating others.

But they only and always beat weaker ones with the same limitations as they have.

They think they show strength but they only show weakness.

Sustainable happiness is only achievable when you win the battle with yourself.

Mastering oneself means cultivating the self-discipline to keep pushing through obstacles is key to winning... and one understands that the only battle worth winning is the one with yourself.

Kung Fu and ZEN also gives one the benefit of “Honestly Expressing Yourself”.

One problem we have in society that cheap lousy liars like Lindsay Graham or Donald Trump or Pete Hegseth play strong when they are not.

They are weak... I pity them.

They are liars coercing you into actions that are negative...like a war with Venezuela.

What do they have to prove?

What can they prove?

Yet i bet you my Arse that one punch into Lindsay Graham’s face and this Motherfucker shits you into 20 panties.

Pete Hegseth... Minister of war?

Give me a break.

I fight Pete Hegseth and I promise you I knock him out cold in the first round.

Momma’s little Dicksucker Pete.

And Trump?

Trump is Dumb... a coward... liar... McRat Brain.

These Arseholes never trained a day in their life... apart from the Yiddish school of depravation and deception.

Kung Fu first and foremost teaches you respect... self respect and to respect others.

Something those wily windy bastards simply don’t get because they are all inbred and think themselves better than the rest.

Kung Fu also is a system that provides the trainee with health benefits that literally make Big Pharma obsolete.

Kung Fu is simply the best Medicine one can get... and it’s free.

All it takes is some effort.

30 min Kung Fu a day sends Pfizer back to hell... where the Jews came from... where they belong.

Your weakness is your strength.

Only those who can defend themselves can live in peace.

I have outlined this before...

Here are some projects I need help with

First we need to built a new platform because I can’t trust substack no more

It should be like Substack to begin with... with the ownership of content by the creator.

And we should use the TOR network.

Then we need our own “Wayback Machine”.

A new Search engine.

And a Browser.

This Browser should have tools like video saving...

And additional an optional messenger app and more.

Screenshot...

And a VPN.

But we don’t call this VPN... we become Virtual Citizens.

A Virtual Private Citizen Network.

Built into the Browser so wherever we are we become Virtual Private Citizen’s of this country evading Nazi EU Laws and other shit.

Then we need an educational Website where people can teach people.

I call that Information exchange.

And for the future the same as a Research side

And of course... the Hunt

Then we need Lawyers.

I know Lawyers are SOB’s... i was married to one so I know... but hear me out.

Most Lawyers are crack smoking cocaine addicted Homosexuals... but there must be the odd one out that cares.

The aim is Citizen’s rights.

That is... lawfare but we the citizen against the Government.

And as we grow as a Grassroot movement we then can actually change the laws and the Government itself completely legal.

To protect us the movement and take on the Government we need Lawyers that help Citizens to educate themselves and create problems for the Government so the Bureaucracy eats itself.

As with the release of the Epstein files... it is what we expected... and worse.

Meanwhile Donald Dumb plays ouija board if he is to invade Venezuela or Greenland.

And he has signed the AI Government into Law... an act of treason and illegality.

I don’t want war.

I don’t want nor need AI.

Venezuela don’t want war.

Only Jews want war.

And only Jews want AI because that allows them to control more people.

Kick them out!

We create our own bank and our own currency.

And we focus on products based on water as energy and Hydrogen from water.

That will be Home Generators that provide Hydrogen gas for Automobiles heating and electricity.

So everyone can have anywhere their own Home power station... absolutely clean and free.

Tax free also.

Plus we create Automobiles that run on Hydrogen and convert gasoline powered cars into Hydrogen too.

The profits all go to the society where we purchase Farmland and built new Communities around the same purpose by exchange of information and cooperation so that every person and every Community becomes the best they possibly can.

It is a win win win situation on all fronts and the Government can fuck off.

Free energy for everyone from water.

Personalized Energy.

We create a society based on ZEN and Kung Fu plus energy from water and decentralized lifelong learning and research.

As such the knowledge base will be exceptional as will be the research and we will improve as a society outpacing society and therefore be the leader of society.

Whatever it takes... we do it.

But we must get our principles right.

No stupid people shall there be.

Because whatever you want... if you learn how to do it you can have it.

Because to respect each other’s we must respect each other and respect ourselves.

Everyone is a farmer... scientist... marshal artist... artist... cook... mechanic... designer.

If we are flexible and honest as a society we create next generation geniuses.

We are not the same... each of us is different and we must accept and respect that.

I sincerely believe that everyone has a talent... and everyone must find that talent within themselves.

As a society we must give everyone the tools to do so.

That will be spiritual and educational.

On the spiritual side that would be ZEN and Martial arts.

Revolutionizing Education

I am not satisfied with the current educational system because it is stupid and Jewish.

Which means we don’t learn a thing and are only punished if we don’t obey this Jewish fascism.

I don’t like neither Jewish Fascists nor Nazis nor Communists.

But I like to learn.

And when it comes to learning we must teach in three steps.

Basic Intermediate Expert

To raise the average knowledge level everyone must have basic knowledge on as many subjects as they want.

I mean if food would depend on knowledge Americans would have been starved to death by now.

What is the most common thing everyone needs?

Food... Shelter... Education.

So we provide that to everyone.

Farmers for example should not pay taxes... and food should not be a commodity because food is a necessity.

Also... we grow Hemp and make Hemp one of the main resources.

Fun Fact:

Bruce Michael Dietzen is the founder of Carbon Negative Technology and Renew Sports Cars.

The Technology is already here since Henry Ford.

And Hemp Carbon fiber is one of the strongest and lightest materials in the world.

https://brucedietzen.wordpress.com

When I designed my Train I already had Hemp Carbon fiber in mind.

And we can literally make anything out of Hemp.

We can built a whole economy from that.

But... I have no money... because if I had... all of this would be already in place.

So I don’t just do this because I am holier than though.

I do this because it is the only way.

And I don’t do this for money either... I do it out of spite... revenge... and because I am the only person that can do it.

But I can’t do it alone.

Why should I do it alone?

I have endured my fair share of bullying being punished for doing the right thing and worse.

Here is the deal:

This Train... this technology is the key.

And I need help with that.

CAD

RHINO 3D

Aviation engineers

Media people that write about that

And more

So anyone that wants to help me and be part of that… please go to my other Substack that I specially created for that reason… take out a subscription and become a member.

We go from there.

As a result we have the greatest product ever... a monopoly of Quality.

Everyone everywhere will use it and be amazed.

The majority of profits will go back into this society and pave the way for other people and products.

We buy land... and make it our own... agricultural communities which double as research centers and educational facilities.

No more industrialized farming.

Food of the highest possible Quality.

Education and research at the highest point of possible quality.

A Voluntary based society.

How Do I Introduce Voluntaryism? - James Corbett

https://corbettreport.com/qfc095-voluntaryism/

So if you like that Idea I propose you can take out a subscription to Project Revolution... that would help me.

Then you can state what your skills are and how you want to be a part of this.

Remember... the first step is helping me to finish what I started.

And then we break the World Speed Record.

I created this Substack especially as an idea hub so people can come together and contribute to the overlying principles.

We do exactly what they fear.

We create a new Version of Humanity based on problem solving forward thinking and absolute Zero emissions.

The ultimate goal is to create a version of my technology will be an Interstellar Spaceship capable of traveling between the Stars.

Anyone that says this is Impossible can fuck off.

You are a retarded insignificant bastard.

I say what is impossible.

Nothing is impossible.

This is my life... my world... and my future.

And yours too.

We don’t need to obey anyone... we can make the future our own.

All it takes are guts and effort.

We didn’t start the fire!

Don’t feed the Politicians.

Don’t give them a penny.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

