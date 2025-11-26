Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
Nov 26

every goo will have 2800 goyims servants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
Nov 26

"Anyone who supports AI is stupid and a failure to Humanity" while the wet dreams of the psychopaths are about to come true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fritz Freud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture