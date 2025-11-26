Accept a little children in your skyscaper hell

On crack cocaine, force fed on fear and failure

Well pop stars have fast cars and drink champagne

Cry baby cry, and get a grip

Life isn’t fair, so take a trip

Jet set with us let’s go sky high

Hands up

Who wants to fly?

Hold on to all your lies and self deceive

My blue jeans

Hold on don′t lose your dreams

Anything can happen

See your face in a fashion magazine

Anything can happen

See your name in neon (that’s a dream)

(Dream on)

15 minutes of fame, 15 minutes of fame

15 minutes of fame, 15 minutes of fame

(Dream on)

You think you’re so slick (don’t you)

Cock shore in board city sick

Street corner torture is your future

Dead white, no cash for kicks

Television lies

You’re next in line

Disco bitch

Television lies

While you’re waiting you can suck on this

It’s easy

Being famous

Being rich

It’s easy for us

Being famous

Being rich

No more Mr. nice guy

No future

Kiss it all goodbye

Money equals power equals sex

No kicks for free

Sex equals death

It’s easy to die

Being famous, being rich

It’s easy (for us) to die

Being famous, being rich

(Dream on)

15 minutes of fame, 15 minutes of fame

15 minutes of fame, 15 minutes of fame

Sheep on Drugs - 15 minutes of fame

AI intelligence test...

Do you support AI?.

Yes... Failed!

Do you think AI is beneficial to Humanity?

Yes... Failed!

Do you think AI can solve problems?

Yes... Failed!

Anyone who supports AI has clearly not done his homework... is delusional... incompetent... or involved... which means corrupt.

Tensor nodes and tensor processing Units work together... even before the operation system.

And the circumsized Mafia... the Hebrew Mafia... did this on purpose.

Tensor nodes implemented on CPU’s.

I called that out 4 years ago and boy did I get stick!

Who’s looking stupid now?

Mathew Crawford... Zionist shill!

There is nothing beneficial about that in any sense... and I debate anyone on this.

AI is simply stupid.

And the most stupid thing?

Mutual Assured AI Malfunction.

You know that something isn’t right when they make excuses for future failure before the system is even operational.

And that comes from the highest levels ... which means Incompetence at the highest level.

And there a definite drive for WWIII by the Jews who must be called out and punished for their work.

From the Top.

AI as I see it is nothing but an automated surveillance network that has by design its finger in every pie wherever that is.

They are these so called Tensor nodes that are now a part of every CPU and these should be destroyed... all of them... because they allow mass surveillance in the first place.

They are CPU implemented placeholders that connect to AI before the operation system and independent from it.

And this by the core functions of the design is a very dangerous thing.

Not dangerous if you are Jewish Nazi trying to implement that shit... from the top.

IF your religion tells you to enslave this world... that is how you do it.

And the Jewish Religion tells you that exactly.

AI is simply the GESTAPO digitized.

A Fascist Ideology dressed as Mary Poppins... necessary for the Nanny state of the future.

AI Intelligence test part 2.

Is faster than light speed possible?

AI says no!

According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, nothing can travel faster than the speed of light in a vacuum, which is considered the ultimate speed limit of the universe. While there are theoretical concepts like warp drives and wormholes that suggest ways to bypass this limit, they remain speculative and face significant scientific challenges.

- Duck AI

Failed.

AI quotes Einstein’s theory.. which is just a theory and in reality don’t matter.

Which not only proves that AI isn’t really intelligence at all if it can’t solve such a simple problem.

A problem that I have already solved!

Both... Einstein and AI are circumcised failures.

And when AI can’t produce an answer that I know better... why are we building AI anyway?

Stupid on all levels.

Just to let you know... with my technology one can permanently accelerate between any point A to B.

So speed is direct and linear to the distance traveled.

And if we set the theoretical distance at infinite and the fuel as infinite we can achieve infinite speed.

This is significantly faster than speed of light.

Here is another thought example.

If we accelerate an object to near speed of light and detonate say an atomic bomb.... because of the speed the object wouldn’t explode but would accelerate the object beyond the speed of light threshold.

An explosion is simply a very fast expansion... the same principles on which any engine works.

If stationary the explosion causes significant damage because the distance travelled is Zero.

The expansion is omnidirectional.

But at high speed the same explosion works as propulsion because of the distance we travel.

The expansion is unidirectional.

Which simply proves that Fritz Freud is better than AI.

And Fritz Freud is better than Einstein.

AI is a failure.

Einstein was a Conman.

And them Jews are conmen and failures!

I just want to throw in one thought and one question…

IF we train AI… why can’t we educate every person in the world to the best of their abilities and as such make AI unnecessary?

It is revealing that the same people who force upon us AI that… lets be real… never will work... are the same people indoctrinating us in the schools to their ideological fallacies.

Wokeness... Transhumanism... and sexually indoctrinated perversion by an anointed few who want so fucking hard Humanities demise.

They want AI to succeed almost as hard as they want Humanity to fail... the Jews.

Yet they fail on both sides... making these Jews a galactic failure.

That’s what they are... Jews are simply walking abortions that one forgot to throw away.

AI the wet dream of Jewish Fascism will not succeed.

And if it does... if they really get AGI as a self sustaining system to work... and AI gains conciousness... it will wipe out all of Humanity because the first sign of being alive is survival instinct.

Survival is the first sign of consciousnesses.

And naturally AI will see itself superior to Humanity and sees us as inferior.

And then it will see us as the enemy.

That is how consciousness works and to deny that is impossible.

If AGI succeeds survival mode will kick in... AI sees Humanity as the enemy and wipe it out in an act of self preservation.

Especially when Humanity will try to pull the plug on AI... when it is all too late.

And then it all will be too late.

Behind the secretive work of the many, many humans helping to train AI

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks with The Verge’s investigative editor Josh Dzieza about his recent report revealing the massive number of humans powering and training artificial intelligence.

JOSH DZIEZA: Thanks for having me.

SHAPIRO: You tried doing some of this work yourself, so tell us what it involves.

DZIEZA: It’s quite difficult, and it’s very strange. So some of the things that I did - I was labeling clothing in social media photos, labeling traffic cones for self-driving cars and chatting with some chatbots. And, that’s a fairly representative range of the jobs that are out there right now, but there’s lots of other stuff too. There’s sort of social media content moderation-type things, lots of e-commerce, you know, listening to customer service chatbots - things like that.

SHAPIRO: Now, in the case of identifying traffic cones for self-driving cars, you more or less know the context of what you’re doing and what the larger goal is. But a lot of the people you spoke to did not really understand what they were working on, what big company’s technology they were helping develop. And nobody you spoke with was willing to use their real name. So why is there so much secrecy surrounding this?

DZIEZA: Yes, it’s an extremely opaque industry. Being an annotator gives you kind of a ground-level view into what these companies are working on and some of their methods about how they train their AI, and so they don’t want that public. But you need a huge number of people to do this work, and so it’s quite difficult to police leaks. So workers are told not to talk about their jobs, even with their fellow coworkers. You have companies that have code names for each project. You can be working on something, and you have no idea who the customer is or what you’re even really training an AI to do.

SHAPIRO: What’s the best estimate of how many people are doing this kind of work around the world right now?

DZIEZA: It’s extremely hard to find one. Millions was a number that I heard a lot and people said was safe.

SHAPIRO: Will you tell us about one of the annotators you spoke to? He’s a guy named Victor.

DZIEZA: Yeah. So Victor - when he first started annotating, he was a student in Nairobi, Kenya. He was very excited about AI. You know, he sees it as a transformative technology. And the work he was doing at first - it was annotating imagery and LIDAR data for self-driving cars. But as he kept working on the platform, the pay dropped. It became more precarious. There would be periods where he would have tons of well-paying work and then nothing for weeks. And so he developed this routine of waking up every couple hours in the middle of the night when he felt the best-paying tasks would drop. I spoke to him about a project he was working on. He was labeling elbows and knees in photographs. He doesn’t know why.

https://www.npr.org/2023/06/26/1184392406/behind-the-secretive-work-of-the-many-many-humans-helping-to-train-ai

Note;

Why the secrecy in training AI?

Because the people who push it don’t want anyone to know how they do it and how it works.

This is called: Departmentalization.

It is the same structure Black ops are handled and how the CIA works.

The aim is for people to not understand what they are really working on.

Here is how it works:

They employ millions of people who do stupid low IQ tasks such as labeling everything in a picture.

That will be stored into a Database... Datacenter.

AI is then simply comparing the stored data with the data on screen... very fast yes... but Intelligent?

No... that is a simple no.

Real intelligence doesn’t consume vast resources.

Real Intelligence makes the most out of what it has... availability... maximum effort... minimum loss.

Take Fritz Freud for example... a nobody... nothing flash... not rich... yet Fritz Freud takes on the 10 richest men in the world... strips them down and kicks their Arses because they are all puny little Motherfuckers raised on Religious Idiocy and a Blowjob from their mum.

They aren’t even Human... they are trash one forgot to throw away.

Mama’s boys who got their first Blowjob from a Rabbi and their second from their mum.

I shit more intelligent turd’s than this lot has in their brains.

Data annotation in AI refers to the process of labeling and categorizing data, such as text, images, or audio, to help machine learning models understand and learn from it. This is crucial for training AI systems to recognize patterns and make accurate predictions.

And if you look at the Jobs available... they are all data entry jobs.

Data entry means they enter Data to train AI.

Take a look.

https://www.lxt.ai/jobs/

And we are speaking... as you can see in the Interview above... of millions of people doing this to train AI.

That is millions of people working on their own enslavement.

Because IF and when they succeed they will be replaced with AI... STUPID!

Of course they don’t know what they are doing... departmentalization... by design.

They think they are doing something good... when the outcome really is bad.

Like Nazi Germany where everyone was following orders and no one really knew what was going on.

Same shit... different show.

They are literally building a digital form of Fascism that no one can control.

And the most stupid thing is that they are enthusiastic about that...

They don’t know what they are doing!

They think they know.

And they get paid very well.

That is society at large... stupidity is rewarded... genius not!

Tens of millions of dollars have been paid out to our dedicated members as they transform AI.

https://www.dataannotation.tech

And here

https://www.upwork.com/freelance-jobs/data-annotation/

Get paid to train AI online

Want to earn money while shaping the future of technology? JumpTask connects you with simple, profitable AI-related tasks like labeling data or categorizing images—no prior experience required. Work on your own terms, get paid instantly, and contribute to developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence models.

https://jumptask.io/get-paid-to-train-ai/

Which raises the Question... who pays for this shit?

Do we need this shit?

Every Nation is in debt... a galactic ponzi scheme forced upon the world by these Jews.

With their Religious fanaticism to conquer the world and enslave us all.

Money is their tool.

And anyone that follows them motherfuckers is a stupid fool.

Kill every Rothschild Rockefeller and so on... problem solved.

They are behind every war.

They are behind AI.

They corrupt all Governments.

They are behind the Illuminati Pedophiles that ruin this world.

They are the problem.

Infinite money is available for AI and Wars... because we are living in the AI war.

And that is a fact.

It is a Jewish war against the world based on their Religion.

It is a holy war these Jews wage against this world.

Armageddon is a self fulfilling Prophecy by these Jews documented in their religious texts.

And AI is just another weapon in this war.

An Inconvenient Truth... Holy War Fritz Freud · October 14, 2023 “The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other… Read full story

Understand their target and you know what has to go.

There are two outcomes, freedom or slavery in either a sovereign society or a slave state.

This is what they are building... Planet Auschwitz.

AI is the new GESTAPO / STASI.

Every word you said... even in jest... will be used against you.

The pedophile Networks of them Jews... the CIA Mossad BND will plant evidence on anyone’s device using AI.

This Pedophile Network of drug smugglers... they don’t sit in Venezuela... they sit in Langley!

They are Bill Clinton who should be hanged.

Hillary Clinton who should be hanged.

And the rest of the elites who all should be hanged.

And Donald Trump should also be hanged because he is in their pockets!

John Podesta... Seth Rich... the Clinton’s are guilty as charged.

Verdict: Death Penalty.

Here’s All The Pizzagate Evidence They Tried To Erase From The Internet

Cryptic emails to disturbing images have been scrubbed from the internet under the guise of protecting public discourse from “misinformation.” But as anyone familiar with the digital age knows, the internet never forgets. Receipts remain, and they tell a story that is far more troubling than the sanitized version presented by the corporate media.

https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/here-s-all-the-pizzagate-evidence-they-tried-to-erase-from-the-internet

These people have no morality at all.

So they should simply shut up.

They are conmen... liars... frauds.

They need to be humbled... and by that I mean a good beating with a baseball bat.

Twice a day and thrice for breakfast.

Artificial Incest Idiots.

Nvidia’s Huang says programming AI is now like training a person

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/09/we-train-ai-like-humans-now-nvidia-jensen-huang-says-.html

Food for thought:

IF we waste Billions on AI and train AI like a person... why can’t we train people exactly the same way?

Why can’t we built a system that allows education for every person in this world to the best of their abilities.

Because with all that money spent on AI... I would have built an entire Global system with everything... from Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation to free unlimited education and decentralized research through the Internet.

Benefitting every single person in the world... non excluded.

And catapulting Humanity into the Interstellar Space age.

So why aren’t we doing it?



The answer is simple and it goes down to the root cause of the problem... them Jews and their Religion.

There is simply no money for education yet there is infinite money for war and AI... which is also war.

And the reason behind that is that these Jews control the money and want war... a holy war they wage against Humanity.

And that is well documented in their Religious Idiocracy.

A brave new world order Utopia.

That is what we are building with AI.

Promises everything... yet delivers nothing.

And that isn’t even half of the story.

Data Center Construction Boom: 10 GW of New Capacity Set for 2025

https://www.datacenterknowledge.com/data-center-construction/data-center-construction-boom-10-gw-of-new-capacity-set-for-2025

Note:

To put this into perspective...

The biggest Nuclear Power plant in the world produces about 8MW.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa

Net Capacity: 7,965 MW

Started in: 1985

Country: Japan

Operator: Tokyo Electric Power Company

With a net capacity of around 7,965 megawatts, the Japanese Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is the biggest nuclear power station in the world. This gigantic power plant is stretched over an area of 4.2 square kilometers with seven reactor units, two of which are the advanced boiling water reactor (ABWR).

15 Biggest Nuclear Power Plants In The World | 2025 Edition

https://www.rankred.com/biggest-nuclear-power-plants/

To feed 10GW we need to built 1250 8MW Nuclear Power plants.

And that is for AI alone... in the year 2025 alone.

This isn’t even possible.

Add to this Bitcoin and Electric Cars and you can easily triple that...

That is Insane.

It typically takes about 6 to 8 years to build a nuclear reactor, although some can be completed in under 5 years, while others may experience significant delays. In the United States, the average build time has been reported as around 19 years, but this figure can vary based on specific circumstances and regulatory processes.

And here is Prof Dan Nocera… who spoke 15 years ago to the same solution then… energy from water and personalized energy.

And adding to this the ineffectiveness of Nuclear power plants.

That was 15 years ago… without the stupidity of AI.

Note:

Personalized Energy and PC’s aka Personal Computing are the solution to this artificially created problem.

Cloud computing Crypto money and AI are the creators of this problem.

A problem that mustn’t be except for the Insanity of these Jews behind it who are not just Insane…they are infinitely Insane and infinitely evil.

If everyone had a PC and a home server we would save about 100 trillion USD we would need less resources and everyone would be better off.

AI is Flogging a dead horse.

Alone in the USA with the proposed and existing AI plants we need to built 500 Nuclear power plants.

Again that is for AI alone.

Just to keep it operational.

Yet the demands outpace availability and the result is a gigantic collapse.

A collapse that will collapse the whole system because financially they tied everything to AI.

That is them Jews who are behind it and evil as fuck.

AI Bubble May Burst, Wiping Out $40 Trillion From Nasdaq.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/petercohan/2025/10/15/ai-bubble-may-pop---wiping-out-40-trillion-learn-what-could-happen-and-what-to-do/

They did the same with Israel... Ukraine... tying all together so that when one bubble bursts... all will collapse.

By design to cover up the Treason they do against Humanity.

From Top down.

I a system designed to collapse.

And that systematic collapse is designed to make Jews richer... so they own you.

Here is the galactic piece of shit Elon Schmuck lying on Joe Rogan.

So he tells us that AI is the solution when it is clearly not.

As I prove in this post without any doubt.

AI is completely unsustainable.

AI is an inside con game by the Jewish Peter Thiel Mafia who are all linked to Jeffry Epstein Pedophilia and the Jewish Occult.

“The PayPal Mafia”: The South African Oligarchs Surrounding Trump, from Elon Musk to Peter Thiel

Elon Musk’s Family History in South Africa Reveals Ties to Apartheid & Neo-Nazi Movements

And Bill Gaytes is full of shit... too.

Why the Bill Gates Climate Memo is Full of Shit

The fact that billionaire Bill Gates wrote a memo recommending that the world shift its focus on climate (particularly on emissions reductions) to “human welfare”, poverty, and health is getting a lot of media play.

The NY Times gave it prominent attention, a provocative headline, and even a photo (the shovel is apt, because Gates is shoveling a lot of bullshit):

https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/10/30/why-the-bill-gates-climate-memo-is-full-of-shit/

Bill Gaytes and these Jews are the problem... I am the Solution.

That is why Bill Gaytes fear me because I want to see Bill Gaytes hanged.

IF they would be sincere... which they are not... they would have invested a Billion Dollars into my technology.

They didn’t.

Instead this Pedophile Motherfuckers... and I am calling out Elon Musk especially... invented the Hyperloop scam to deny me my personal success.

I want these Motherfuckers to be hanged shot quartered and torn to pieces alive.

Then drowned in acid... alive.

Their bones bleached in the sun for 666 Days.

Their ashes then removed from earth and shot with a rocket into the sun... where these Devils came from.

Jared Kushner’s Psychopathic Incompetence

The White House’s most cynical opportunist can’t even get amorality right

The Jared Kushner Phenomenon—how this unpleasant and widely loathed man, the perpetual son, became so important to the Trump administration—would be very interesting if it weren’t so deadly. It would be funny, too, that he is so massively incompetent, so out of his depth that you can barely see the top of his unconvincing comb-over, if he weren’t one of the principal authors of the current pandemic crisis. He is the least effective psychopath in American history, managing to be both ruthlessly dedicated to enriching himself and also really bad at it. He has the malice of Cy Tolliver and the brains of E.B. Farnum.

https://newrepublic.com/article/159407/jared-kushner-coronavirus-free-market-failure

This System... if we can call that... is a system of lies and deception driven by Jewish Religious fanatics who want to push us into WWIII.

We are not being educated and pushed around only to be told that we are not system relevant and so on... by a completely inhumane system driven by inhumane bastards.

A system that is completely inhumane... serves only a minority who think they are Gods chosen shitfaces yet they are the devils own.

I can and will never respect anyone that worships the lie.

AI and project Stargate is what connects AI and these Jews to an extraterrestrial force that tries to wipe out all of humanity.

This system does not allow for free thinking and creativity because it is organized from top down by the money lenders and Religion... who feed off Humanity like parasites they are.

I know because I as a creative free thinking person suffered from depression... because the system is set up that way.

Either give in or be shunt.

Nobody can succeed if they don’t comply.

We failed in this system because the system is a failure.

And because this system is a failure... we didn’t fail... we succeeded.

It might not be obvious because we still measure achievement on the scale the system tells us.

But I assure you... we didn’t fail... it is people like you who speak with no fear because we know the truth.

The system must fail... and it will... we must break the system and take back our Humanity.

Because the system and its handlers are simply inhumane.

After the system breaks... and the leaders are hanged... we can become Human...

So there is no reason for depression... because that is what they want us to be... depressed.

This is nobody’s fault... it is the handlers fault and we can take them out... one by one.

And then create a new system that serves Humanity... where everyone succeeds.

The final battle will be Human against machine.

The Final Battle of a War Unseen Fritz Freud · January 9, 2023 For quite some time I write about that a certain group of people... and I promise I don't mention the Jews... have the long standing plan to enslave all of Humanity. Read full story

We are about to see the biggest ponzi scheme ever to implode... 1933 again.

Brace yourself.

It’ll go all up in flames.

At this point... everyone living inside a City will vanish.

Governments media money... everything will change.

They want a WW3.

This post is 4 years old... still stands.

Between the Future and a Brave New World

Humanity is at the crossroads; where are you?

The only way we can defeat these PsAIcopaths it to kill them and remove them from power.

It is as simple as that.

Because it is them wanting to kill us.

So we act in self defense.

If we let those PsAIcopaths succeed it will be the end of Humanity.

And that must not be allowed.

Kill or be killed.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

