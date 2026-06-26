Not surprising me…

Peter Thiel went to Brazil to install AI… and now this.

That is all I have to say.

Told you so.

Best thing is this:

The Pentagon has maintained that the material contains no confirmed evidence of alien life, alien technology, or a government cover-up. THAT is a Confession!

‘Humans, we have arrived!’ Brazilians receive alien invasion alerts

The national Civil Defense Alert platform sent out bizarre emergency warnings due to an apparent hack

Thousands of Brazilians in a number of states were shocked and puzzled by emergency alerts sent to their cell phones in the middle of the night, some containing gibberish while others warned them to brace for an imminent alien attack.

The false alarms were sent between Friday night and early Saturday morning through Brazil’s Civil Defense Alert platform, a system normally reserved for serious warnings about floods, landslides, storms, and other emergencies.

People in several cities were awakened by ‘extreme alert’ notifications containing the word ‘misanthropy’ – meaning hatred or distrust of humanity – while others received messages that sounded less like public safety advice and more like the opening scene of a low-budget sci-fi film.

“Protect yourself: ALIEN ATTACK. Humans, we have arrived,” read the message received by some residents of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, according to G1 Globo. Another version warned of a supposed tornado in the metropolitan region.

The Pentagon has maintained that the material contains no confirmed evidence of alien life, alien technology, or a government cover-up.

https://www.rt.com/news/641919-brazil-alien-invasion-alerts/

Told you so.

AI is and was designed always for this.

Deception and Barbarism.

AI War Chronicles... March 15, 2025 The AI War Chronicles is a series of Articles I write since 2021 for the purpose of Documenting every stage in this Ai war that most people are unaware of. Read full story

Jews… you simply don’t hate them enough.

Honestly... we don’t hate Jews enough.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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