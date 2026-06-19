There is a Satanic Cult called the Jews who are worshipping an Alien Race... the Anunaki... Draco... and are preparing for all of Humanity to be killed... sacrificed in a gigantic Holocaust.

They act as a insurgence operation to prepare all of Humanity to be sacrificed to their Alien Overlords.

Don’t take my word for it... here is Rabbi Laitman.

Here is how these Jews raise Demons / Spirits into this world.

By the way... the word “Holocaust“ is a ritual sacrifice of preferably children... babies... these Jews do on regular basis... for example underneath the tunnels these Jews dig under New York and other places... as proven by the “rescue“ of 72 Jewish girls from these tunnels.

Here is another example of Jewish Ritual Satanic abuse in the highest places of Israeli Government and Jewish Society.

Shoshana Strook

Daughter of Orit Strook (1987–2026)

Shoshana Strook was the daughter of Israeli Knesset member Orit Strook. In 2025, she told the police that her parents had subjected her to sexual and ritual abuse. The authorities put her complaint and the investigation under a gag order. Strook continued to make accusations against her parents on social media, and said that she was afraid for her life. On 15 March 2026 it was announced that Strook had been found dead; Israeli police said they did not suspect criminal involvement

Here is what she had to say before they killed her.

Just like Sam Altman who abused his sister.

Just like Vicky Pollin.

Note:

We are the creation of an Inter dimensional Race... the Anunaki... Draco... Children of the sun.

The Jews are their Offspring that after a long time of Incest have become stupid and the Incest is showing.

The aim for them Jews is to keep Humanity stupid so that after a cycle of 26 000 years when the planetary alignment allows them once again to come into this world... there will be an Invasion by the Anunaki that cannot be seen... an Invasion of the mind.

They are a race of energy beings... pure living energy in a living Universe.

They are also called: “Destroyers of Worlds“... keep that in mind.

Living energy in a living Universe... that is the secret they try to hide playing God over us and feeding us lies.

They are living inside the sun... hence Zionism where Zion = The Sun.

People are worshiping the sun because it is heaven and hell in one place.

It is the place God resides i.e. The Anunaki... Amen Ra...

They cannot be seen but their eggs can be seen... the Sunspots are their eggs.

Inside us we... everyone... have an interdimensional portal with that we can access other dimensions through the practice of Meditation.

This is because we are a hybrid race created by the Anunaki as a doorway into this Dimension.

The thing is that if we develop consciousness of our own... our minds cannot be taken over when the time comes... so as a product we are useless to them.

So they bring in AI to keep us stupid.

All this is necessary Information so people understand who the Jews really are and why they are so Hell bent (Hell = Light = The Sun).

Yet they have to act in secret... that takes time.

We... because the Truth is on our side... can act openly against these demon Devils (Devil = Lived aka Spirits that lived before).

Palantir founder Peter Thiel will host a gathering this August at the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow – with 87 of the 222 guests listed as first-time attendees.

Do us a favor... leave some devastation reviews of them on the Interweb.

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa is Ireland’s foremost luxury 5 Star destination set amidst the scenic & historic Powerscourt Estate, Co. Wicklow a mere 30 minutes’ drive from the hustle and bustle of Dublin city centre life.

https://www.powerscourthotel.com

Note:

Find out everything about this Hotel.

Contact anyone who works there.

Plant Listening devices and hack their security Camera System

Nobody of those has a right to privacy.

Expose them... it is our right and duty to Humanity.

They do not have a right to privacy when they are spying on us (Palantir) and working to create WW3... which is what they do.

The names from Peter Thiel’s secret society invitation-only retreat have been leaked, which will include topics like surviving World War III and building your own cult.

Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Jared Kushner, Reid Hoffman, Jonathan Greenblatt, Larry Summers, Cory are among those named.

Jeffrey Epstein was also reportedly interested in this group at some point.

The retreat is scheduled for August 12–16 at a venue near Dublin, Ireland.

What do you mean Epstein was interested?

He financed their first meeting.

Here is a complete list of attendees I extracted from the Epstein Files.

HOWEVER... here is the “Hacker“ that leaked this... and it’s a Transgender.

Literally the only one with Balls... a lesbian Transgender hacker... is this MK Ultra?

Stinks like it is.

But we need more hacker with balls to defeat those Jews.

Hackers / Citizens of the World... UNITE!

This is a call for Civil War

Hack ‘em... Pete Hegseth is a Pussy... Elon Musk a Pedophile

Hackers unite part 2

The Hunt

A Game that everyone can play

Not just that but people who are working in Hotels who can “leak“ Information about these Jewish MF’s... their mode of Transport... their whereabouts... all of the Information we can get.

Especially Telephone numbers... Whatsap emails... anything.



Everyone needs to hack these Motherfuckers.

We are many... they are few.

TRUTH is on our side.

We will not be defeated.

Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Jared Kushner, Reid Hoffman, Jonathan Greenblatt, Larry Summers... That connects straight to Donald Trump and Nathaniel Rothschild of the Rothschild scum.

Jewish scum Merchants.

They have lied themselves into positions of power by stealing from us.

And they conspire against us.

They are Terrorists and must be treated that way including Donald Trump.

In a way it is an extension of the WEF great reset... State sponsored Terrorism privatized.

Participation list:

Note:

Everyone on this list is guilty of Treason against Humanity and have no right at all... no right to exist... no right of privacy... and no right to live.

Thy are all guilty by association of conspiracy to murder.

War is a crime.

War for profit is a crime with Death penalty.

Founders

Peter Thiel, Auren Hoffman (chairman)

Executive / administration

Scott Bessent (Treasury Secretary), Dan Driscoll (Army Secretary), Jared Kushner, Jim O’Neill (HHS Deputy Secretary nominee, Thiel Fellowship co-founder), Will Scharf (White House Staff Secretary), Tulsi Gabbard (DNI — secondary sources only, not in WIRED’s named reporting, verify before use)

Congress / political

Ted Cruz, Jim Himes, Cory Booker, Jared Polis, Wes Moore, Julian Castro, Grover Norquist

Judicial architecture

Leonard Leo (Federalist Society co-chair)

Military

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich (NATO SACEUR, confirmed registrant), Stan McChrystal (ret.)

Tech and AI

Elon Musk, Eric Schmidt, Reid Hoffman, Greg Brockman, Jason Kwon, Joe Lonsdale, Shivon Zilis, Astro Teller, Neal Mohan, Tom Lue, Howie Liu (Airtable), Severin Hacker (Duolingo), Sarah Bond (former Xbox president)

Money / finance

Henry Kravis, Robert Rubin, Lawrence Summers, Mike Novogratz, Barry Silbert, Barry Sternlicht, Peter Brown, Chamath Palihapitiya, Randy Kroszner (former Fed governor)

Law / DOJ

Preet Bharara, Lisa Monaco, Neal Katyal, Rob Hur, Rachel Brand, Susan Athey, Hallie Hoffman (former DEA)

Foreign

Turki Al Faisal Al Saud (former Saudi spymaster), Reema Al-Saud (Saudi ambassador), Kaja Kallas (EU Commission VP — her office denies she’s attending), Tarō Kōno (Japan), Jens Spahn (Germany), Tom Tugendhat (UK), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (former Pakistani PM), CEO of Kuwait Petroleum, Shmuel Abramzon (Israel finance ministry chief economist)

Institutions / intellectuals

Jonathan Greenblatt (ADL), Peter Goettler (Cato), Ryan Stowers (Koch Foundation), Anne-Marie Slaughter (New America), Tyler Cowen, Roger Myerson (Nobel economist), Garry Kasparov, Peggy Hamburg (former FDA)

Faith

Rick Warren, John Townsend

Journalists

Souad Mekhennet (WaPo), Ezra Klein, Bret Stephens, Nick Thompson (Atlantic CEO, former WIRED EIC)

Culture / camouflage

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Brolin, Sophia Bush, Scooter Braun, Benj Pasek, Drew Scott, Sam Harris, Bryan Johnson, Tim Ferriss, Steven Pinker, Jonathan Haidt, Adam Grant, Gretchen Rubin, Atul Gawande, Tim Urban

Here is a list of topics:

“Navigating WWIII” (a central focus on preparing for global conflict)”

“Bring Back Nuclear”

“Battlefield Technologies”

“Taiwan and the AI Race”

“Three Predictions in Iran”

“Technology & Society”

“Disinformation & Deepfakes”

“Contrarian AI Takes”

“Democracy Under Surveillance”

“Personal, Cultural, & Lifestyle”

“Build-a-Cult” (moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Pray.com)

“How’s Your Sex Life?”

“It’s Fun to Be in Charge”

“Money (Does?) Buy Happiness”

“Build-a-Party” (led by a former White House national security official)

“Research-Based Longevity Hacks”

Note:

Problem creators... that is what these Jews are... Demons from a demonic race.

Preparing the world for a great Holocaust.

Every topic on this list leads to only one outcome... WW3.

WW3 for us and Immortality for them.

Immortality as promised to them by the Covenant with the Devil these Jews possess.

Banks steal your money.

The Pharmaceutical Industry will make you sick.

The Food Industry feeds you abortions.

Religion is a Lie and destroys your Spirituality.

The Government is a lie and is Cooperate slavery aka Fascism.

The Jews always lie.

And they lied themselves into power.

A power they now abuse on a grand scale to create WW3.

Self fulfilling a self fulfilling prophecy.

Killing the Goy.

100 years ago they did the same.

They protect themselves by claiming to protect minorities.

But the only minority those Jews protect is themselves and their own power.

And if you question them who are questionable to put it mildly... you are called Anti Semitic.

In the Truth of the actions presented and the evidence collected... please call me Anti Semite.

I wear it proudly on my chest knowing that I am anti Fascist and to oppose Jewish Fascism is my duty.

It is everyone’s duty to make them pay.

Citizen Uprising: Lock Down all Politicians Fritz Freud · May 19, 2024 We the People cannot allow these out of place Politicians… who are all out of touch with reality… lie when they are opening their gob and start wars left right and center to go on as if nothing happens while they create WW3 to fuel their Blood thirst. Read full story

Because they are Terrorist plotting for WW3... WITH OUR MONEY THEY STOLE FROM US.

Peter Thiel says 4 of the 6 PayPal founders built bombs as kids:

“I wasn’t one of the bomb builders.” (Lie!)

“It was one of those strange late-night conversations. People were like, ‘So what did you do in high school?’ ‘I built a bomb.’ ‘I built one too.’

“There’s something very e who tend to found businesses. It’s a crazy thing to start a company.”

“But once you start it, you don’t want to make being too crazy a virtue—because that can also destroy it.”

We must not underestimate our own power and the power of truth.

They are using their power of money to built Pedophile Islands and hide in luxury resorts where Pedophilia is rampant.

They all should be castrated without anesthesia.

The Albanian government reportedly announced it would suspend a real estate project led by the son-in-law of the US president Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka Trump to develop a luxury island resource as the EU warned the project could threaten Albania’s EU accession bid.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/albania-suspends-kushner-luxury-island-resort-after-eu-warning/ar-AA25aSL8

Small victory but the war goes on.

The biggest mistake one can make in a battle is to underestimate the enemy.

Understatement wins.

Bruce Lee aka Lee Xiao Long... the little Dragon famously said: “Bricks don’t hit back!”

The enemy underestimated the Human race it dominated for so long.

It has put in place a gigantic Network of Corruption... Institutions... Governments NGO’s and Think Tanks that can’t hide their own Lies no more.

The problem they created for themselves is this bloated Network in which it is impossible for decisions to work... it is like every fat person that carries their own shit around... bloated slow and impossible to maneuver through the Bureaucracy it represents.

Actually it was designed to do so for one reason... that is that the fat arse bureau Rats have the real power of an immovable object shall the gullible decide to be displeased and decide to vote for change.

You can vote all you want... you won’t change a thing.

And you can vote for anyone you want... it really doesn’t matter.

The underlying Truth is that this bloated System of Corruption is a System designed to be corrupt from inception... or else it can’t be controlled.

Just listen to Faggot Blinken who wants to Nuke Gaza and Russia all at once... how this weasel and other weasels weasel themselves out of an honest answer when confronted with their lies.

Small Victories Fritz Freud · June 1, 2024 The biggest mistake one can make in a battle is to underestimate the enemy. Read full story

A data breach has exposed the agenda and attendee list for a private retreat linked to billionaire investor Peter Thiel, revealing discussion sessions titled ‘Build-a-Cult’, ‘How’s Your Sex Life?’, ‘Navigating WWIII’ and ‘Battlefield Technologies’.

The leaked records, first reported by WIRED, relate to Dialog, an invitation-only organisation co-founded by Thiel that brings together influential figures from technology, business, government and academia. Documents exposed online included registration details for more than 200 participants expected to attend the group’s 2026 gathering near Dublin between 12 and 16 August.

Silicon Valley, NATO and Hollywood

The registration records reportedly name 222 participants for the August gathering, reflecting Dialog’s unusually broad network of contacts.

Those listed include technology executives, investors, academics, military officials and current or former public servants. Among the names reported are General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Randall Kroszner, a former governor of the US Federal Reserve who now serves on the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee.

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/data-breach-exposes-secrets-peter-thiel-dialog-retreat-1803198

Note:

Everyone of these is guilty of Treason against Humanity.

Corruption at the highest Level.

Conspiracy to murder.

Hollywood Fascism.

Another year, another leak hits tech star entrepreneur Peter Thiel’s 20-year-old secretive society, Dialog, as more spicy details emerge.

Key takeaways:

A leak has exposed attendee details and discussion topics from the 2026 retreat of Peter Thiel’s invitation-only Dialog society.

Topics reportedly include AI disruption, World War III scenarios, cult-building, politics, and personal relationships.

The attendee list includes senior US officials, military leaders, tech executives, investors, and data industry figures.

The leak also revealed personal information, future predictions, and a members-only matchmaking initiative

Per the report, 222 registrants, of whom 87 are first-time attendees, are offered quite a diverse program, ranging from discussions on whether money buys happiness, how to prepare for World War III, how to build a cult or a party, and whether your sex life is good.

Among the publicly mentioned names on the list are General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and the head of US European Command, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Senator Ted Cruz, Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, and others, including representatives of some of the US’s largest surveillance, data-broker, and advertising-data companies.

https://cybernews.com/news/peter-thiels-secret-society-leak-ai-disruption-cult-world-war-iii/

The Danger of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel is Jewish and that is Important.

Because all Jews are Fascists that do not accept Democracy as proven with the war against iran.

The control of power = The control of outcome

These people are Criminals with harmful intent.

Just look at what they are saying... You will own nothing... by 2030 we will replace you with Robots... we put a chip inside your Brain and control you via AI...

Now tell me honestly:

If this is the future they have in mind for us, why don’t we hang them now?

Why do we wait, nod our heads and let them get on with it?

Every second counts in this war, for a war it is.

What they do is waging a war against all of Humanity by introducing laws like this:

Don’t Farm, don’t grow Food.

Don’t think.

Don’t fight against this abuse of power.

Slavery... that is what this is.

If these are the actions they take... what is the aim?

If they control the action they want to control the outcome.

And the outcome is mass starvation population reduction civil disobedience and Civil War & WW3.

All of this begs the question: For what Reason?

We are coming full circle back to the Question of reason for existenz.

Because if we take all of the factors into the equation... a global World War would most certainly be the complete destruction of our environment, the rest poisoned for eternity.

And if our Environment is poisoned, so are we.

Who wants to kill a complete planet and everything in it?

The deeper you dig the more you find.

Inevitably the players are all the same:

Israel the WEF IMF Freemasons Jews Transhumanists.

They want to create a world in which they have total control over each and everyone.

This is called a Dictatorship.

But these Criminals are worse than Dictators.

They create Laws that protect them from the crimes they are about to make in the near Future.

They shed responsibility and hide behind a wall of bureaucratic systemic misinformation.

Furthermore they cry foul when they are found out.

The Restrict Act is to restrict you from speaking up.

All the Laws in place serve only one purpose: To stop opposition from arising.

And it is you who is the target.

All of them work together against you to erase the Human Race.

All in the Name of the Elohim, the Jewish Gods.

Humanity is to be killed, replaced by machines and / or Clones.

Genetically Targeted Biological Warfare

If you want to kill a specific Group of people by installing a Genetic Trigger / Switch you need to be able to identify / target a specific group through Genetic Sequencing..

You do this simply by creating a Genetic Database which you then can compare and identify.

It is a simple Question of Data Analytics.

The more Genetic Data you collect the simpler is the task.

This is called “Gene Harvesting“ and I write about this for quite some time.

It is by all means the proof that this private Fascism runs in the Family.

And it is the reason they scared the public with Covid in the first place.

And that... AI Robotics and cloning go back to the above... all financed by the CIA and the Rothschilds.

Despicable Jewish Nazis that deserve to be killed where they stand.

The Epstein Class.

Infiltrating politics we think should protect us but in fact sell us out.

TREASON.

Everyone on this invitation list... every Bilderberger... every WEF member should be marked for Assassination... PERIOD!

Assassination List Fritz Freud · June 15, 2025 I always hear from people when I speak up against mass surveillance... "If you got nothing to hide you got nothing to fear"... what a load of crap. Read full story

I always hear from people when I speak up against mass surveillance... “If you got nothing to hide you got nothing to fear”... what a load of crap.

I am an Inventor... my work is my Intellectual property... I think therefore I am.

If I tell people about the Ideas spinning in my head they either think I am crazy or they shoot me because it ain’t written in the Bible.’

The Church would have burned me at stake in the middle ages for sure.

My main aim is Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation... Interstellar Space Travel…

My Hypersonic Transportation June 12, 2025 I Invented the most beautiful and capable Transport System. Read full story

And energy from water.

I should be commended for my work and celebrated.

Instead we have this scourge of Humanity... the Jewish Pedophile Epstein Class who are openly creating WW3 so that they have their Jewish Fascist wet dream come true...

OVER MY DEAD BODY.

Here is what you… as a Patriotic American have to do for the whole world.

A simple Task based on the LAW.

I hereby request all the seized security camera footage of all seized security and other cameras and film footage in Washington DC on September 11 2001.

All Politicians are corrupt.

Bring out the Guillotine and start with Donald Trump!

Because their next plan is Global famine and mass starvation while they fuck little children in their secret hideouts.

And planning and creating WW3.

Just look at the Invitation list of Peter Thiel Bilderberg WEF and you see the Corruption in plain sight.

That is Treason in the highest places punishable by DEATH!

Bring it on.

Vive la Revolution!

The problem is those Nazi Jews try to create WW3... Iran the best example.

The problem is... like Vietnam where Kissinger lied us into war... Israel and Trump do the same.

The Truth is Iran does not have nuclear weapons... and i don’t even think they want to.

The proof is the Technology they have... Hypersonics.

Hypersonic Technology is superior to nuclear technology because it is safer.-. cheaper... and needs less security measures which in fact can be monitored.

It can be deployed decentralized is highly effective against multiple targets and can use multiple warheads.

It simply makes nukes obsolete.

Outsmarted they have the USA and Israel and exposed their lies.

Hypersonic Technology is the future of warfare... and I personally invented Hypersonic Transportation 20 years ago... so I know the capability of this technology inside out.

Everything the Government tells you is a lie.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

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Thank you.

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