Today I want to ask all of you to do something.

A sign.

Because if you don’t... you are not worthy of my writings.

This is not for me... this is for all of us.

The following song by Reinhard Mey is probably the most powerful anti War song of all the time.

The German Government has issued a “suggestion“ to all Radio stations not to play this song.

VERBOTEN... that is the German word.

Why?

Because every Government everywhere works in Lock Step since Corona to push for WW3.

They need WW3 to create their One World Government.

But when I look at who is crying loud for war It is hard for me not to be rude.

No Empathy.

Not a single cell of Humanity.

Voight-Kampf test failed.

Nexus.

The Germans are not Nazis.... the German Government is.

Germans and most people simply want peace.

Donald Trump don’t want peace.

Yet he won’t sent his own son into war... Baron Trump.

Ivanka and Kushner’s sons neither... they are too good.

But we should, should we?

We shouldn’t.

The last time a German song reached No.1 in the USA and UK... it was NENA... 99 Luftballons.

And this was an Anti War song too.

I want you to do the same for this song Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht.

So I want you all to create an Anti War campaign... not just to download this song... but to spread the word across all platforms.

Make this Song No.1.

Spread the word.

No, I won’t give you my sons.

War is a Crime.

Not just simply download it but spread the word and encourage others to do so.

Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

It can be done...It has been done before.

DING Dong the Witch is Dead reached No.1 in the UK as part of a musical anti-tribute to Margaret Thatcher.

The song has rocketed to No.1 on the UK iTunes chart after a Facebook campaign by Brits downloading to protest the Iron Lady’s legacy.

I am banned on all platforms... because I am too dangerous.

What is dangerous when someone simply wants peace freedom and prosperity?

If I am a danger to Authority... I am proud to be.

So I can’t do it... but you can.

On X.

Facebook.

Truth Social.

Encourage others.

We won’t engage in your war.

Make this song Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht No. 1 around the world and sent a message loud and clear.

No, I won’t give you my sons.

Note:

All the money from that song goes to this charity:

Friedensdorf International

(Peace Village International)

https://friedensdorf.de

Friedensdorf International aims to provide aid to the innocent victims of war and crises in the world, by making medical treatment accessible especially for children. During 1967 the first Vietnamese children came to our organization for medical treatment. Since then thousands of children came from Central Asia and Africa for medical treatment and returned back to their home and families upon successful treatment. Taking a child for an operation is only the last resort, by all means we try to find a solution within the natural surrounding first. Thus we also engage in setting up health centers in the target communities where ever possible, with the overall aim to make it unnecessary one day to bring children for treatment around the world but rather have treatment available at home. Moreover we believe that in today’s world it is of great importance for the richer parts of the world to show solidarity and make it understood to citizens how other people live. Whilste not admitted in hospital all children live in our “village” together, where they sleep, play, eat, have therapy together. Furthermore we offer the possibility for German groups, children or youths to come and meet our young patients who are often very openminded, creative and strong and brave kids and learn while playing together about life in war and peace or life with water scarcity. Children from up to ten different nations are under our care and live together peacefully despite their various cultural and religious backgrounds. The largest groups of children presently originate from Angola and Afghanistan. Moreover patients come from Uzbekiztan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kyrgistan, and The Gambia. Our charity is solely financed by donations and membership fees.

Reinhard Mey - No, I won’t give you my sons (English translation)

I think I should write to you rather early

And resign today for always

You don’t need to spread long lists

To see I’ve also got two sons

I love them both, that’s what I want to tell you

More than my life or the light of my eyes

And they, they won’t wear any weapons

No, I won’t give you my sons

No, I won’t give you my sons

Surely not for you their mother

Gave life to them in pains

Not for you and not for cannon food

Not for you I stood various nights

At their small beds desparately

Cooling a little gleaming face

Until we found peace in exhaustion

No, I won’t give you my sons

No, I won’t give you my sons

I taught them to admire life

To value the free creature most

I taught them to pity and forgive

And to love, wherever possible

Now you’re not going to spoil them with hate

No goal, no honour and no duty

Is worth to kill of die for

No, I won’t give you my sons

No, I won’t give you my sons

They won’t march in row and order

Won’t hold on, won’t fight to the end

Won’t freeze to death on some godless field

While you will be sitting in soft armchairs

To safe my children from all dangers possible

Is my highest duty as a father

And that also means to keep them from you

No, I won’t give you my sons

No, I won’t give you my sons

I will teach them to disobey

To resist and to not bow down

To reattack each given order

And not to kneel in front of supremes

I will teach them to follow their own way

To not stand up to any world court

Or other noble than themselves

No, I won’t give you my sons

No, I won’t give you my sons

And I’d rather flee with them

Than you’d make them your servants

I’d rather go into the woods with them

In poverty and as thieves at night

They’ve only got this one short life

I write it and tell it to your face

They won’t give it away for your madness

No, I won’t give you my sons

No, I won’t give you my sons

Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

German Original Lyrics

Ich glaub ich schreib’s euch besser schon beizeiten

Und sag euch heute schon endgültig ab

Ihr braucht nicht lange Listen auszubreiten

Um zu sehen, dass ich auch zwei Söhne hab

Ich lieb die beiden, das will ich euch sagen

Mehr als mein Leben, als mein Augenlicht

Und sie, sie werden keine Waffen tragen

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Ganz sicher nicht für euch hat ihre Mutter

Sie unter Schmerzen auf die Welt gebracht

Nicht für euch und nicht als Kanonenfutter

Nicht für euch hab ich manche Fiebernacht

Verzweifelt an dem kleinen Bett gestande

Und kühlt ein kleines glühendes Gesicht

Bis wir in der Erschöpfung Ruhe fanden

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Ich habe sie die Achtung vor dem Leben

Die freie Kreatur als höchsten Wert

Ich habe sie erbarmen und vergeben

Und wo immer es geht, lieben gelehrt

Nun werdet ihr sie nicht mit Hass verderben

Kein Ziel und keine Ehre, keine Pflicht

Sind’s Wert dafür zu töten und zu sterben

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Sie werden nicht in Reih und Glied marschieren

Nicht durchhalten, nicht kämpfen bis zuletzt

Auf einem gottverlassenen Feld erfrieren

Während ihr euch in weiche Sessel setzt

Die Kinder schützen vor allen Gefahren

Ist doch meine verdammte Vaterpflicht

Und das heißt auch, sie vor euch zu bewahren

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Ich werde sie den Ungehorsam lehren

Den Widerstand und die Unbeugsamkeit

Gegen jeden Befehl aufzubegehren

Und nicht zu buckeln vor der Obrigkeit

Ich werd sie lehren den eigenen Weg zu gehen

Vor keinem Popanz keinem Weltgericht

Vor keinem als sich selber gradzustehen

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Und eher werde ich mit ihnen fliehen

Als dass ihr sie zu euren Knechten macht

Lieber mit ihnen in die Wälder ziehen

In Armut und wie Diebe in der Nacht

Sie haben nur dies eine kurze Leben

Ich schreib’s und sag’s euch mitten ins Gesicht

Sie werden es für euren Wahn nicht geben

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht

Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht.

War is a crime

War for profit

Is a crime

Punishable by Death

Godspeed

Fritz Freud