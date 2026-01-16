No, I won’t give you my sons
Today I want to ask all of you to do something.
A sign.
Because if you don’t... you are not worthy of my writings.
This is not for me... this is for all of us.
The following song by Reinhard Mey is probably the most powerful anti War song of all the time.
The German Government has issued a “suggestion“ to all Radio stations not to play this song.
VERBOTEN... that is the German word.
Why?
Because every Government everywhere works in Lock Step since Corona to push for WW3.
They need WW3 to create their One World Government.
But when I look at who is crying loud for war It is hard for me not to be rude.
No Empathy.
Not a single cell of Humanity.
Voight-Kampf test failed.
Nexus.
The Germans are not Nazis.... the German Government is.
Germans and most people simply want peace.
Donald Trump don’t want peace.
Yet he won’t sent his own son into war... Baron Trump.
Ivanka and Kushner’s sons neither... they are too good.
But we should, should we?
We shouldn’t.
The last time a German song reached No.1 in the USA and UK... it was NENA... 99 Luftballons.
And this was an Anti War song too.
I want you to do the same for this song Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht.
So I want you all to create an Anti War campaign... not just to download this song... but to spread the word across all platforms.
Make this Song No.1.
Spread the word.
No, I won’t give you my sons.
Not just simply download it but spread the word and encourage others to do so.
Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
It can be done...It has been done before.
DING Dong the Witch is Dead reached No.1 in the UK as part of a musical anti-tribute to Margaret Thatcher.
The song has rocketed to No.1 on the UK iTunes chart after a Facebook campaign by Brits downloading to protest the Iron Lady’s legacy.
I am banned on all platforms... because I am too dangerous.
What is dangerous when someone simply wants peace freedom and prosperity?
If I am a danger to Authority... I am proud to be.
So I can’t do it... but you can.
On X.
Facebook.
Truth Social.
Encourage others.
We won’t engage in your war.
Make this song Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht No. 1 around the world and sent a message loud and clear.
No, I won’t give you my sons.
Note:
All the money from that song goes to this charity:
Friedensdorf International
(Peace Village International)
Friedensdorf International aims to provide aid to the innocent victims of war and crises in the world, by making medical treatment accessible especially for children. During 1967 the first Vietnamese children came to our organization for medical treatment. Since then thousands of children came from Central Asia and Africa for medical treatment and returned back to their home and families upon successful treatment. Taking a child for an operation is only the last resort, by all means we try to find a solution within the natural surrounding first. Thus we also engage in setting up health centers in the target communities where ever possible, with the overall aim to make it unnecessary one day to bring children for treatment around the world but rather have treatment available at home. Moreover we believe that in today’s world it is of great importance for the richer parts of the world to show solidarity and make it understood to citizens how other people live. Whilste not admitted in hospital all children live in our “village” together, where they sleep, play, eat, have therapy together. Furthermore we offer the possibility for German groups, children or youths to come and meet our young patients who are often very openminded, creative and strong and brave kids and learn while playing together about life in war and peace or life with water scarcity. Children from up to ten different nations are under our care and live together peacefully despite their various cultural and religious backgrounds. The largest groups of children presently originate from Angola and Afghanistan. Moreover patients come from Uzbekiztan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kyrgistan, and The Gambia. Our charity is solely financed by donations and membership fees.
Reinhard Mey - No, I won’t give you my sons (English translation)
I think I should write to you rather early
And resign today for always
You don’t need to spread long lists
To see I’ve also got two sons
I love them both, that’s what I want to tell you
More than my life or the light of my eyes
And they, they won’t wear any weapons
No, I won’t give you my sons
No, I won’t give you my sons
Surely not for you their mother
Gave life to them in pains
Not for you and not for cannon food
Not for you I stood various nights
At their small beds desparately
Cooling a little gleaming face
Until we found peace in exhaustion
No, I won’t give you my sons
No, I won’t give you my sons
I taught them to admire life
To value the free creature most
I taught them to pity and forgive
And to love, wherever possible
Now you’re not going to spoil them with hate
No goal, no honour and no duty
Is worth to kill of die for
No, I won’t give you my sons
No, I won’t give you my sons
They won’t march in row and order
Won’t hold on, won’t fight to the end
Won’t freeze to death on some godless field
While you will be sitting in soft armchairs
To safe my children from all dangers possible
Is my highest duty as a father
And that also means to keep them from you
No, I won’t give you my sons
No, I won’t give you my sons
I will teach them to disobey
To resist and to not bow down
To reattack each given order
And not to kneel in front of supremes
I will teach them to follow their own way
To not stand up to any world court
Or other noble than themselves
No, I won’t give you my sons
No, I won’t give you my sons
And I’d rather flee with them
Than you’d make them your servants
I’d rather go into the woods with them
In poverty and as thieves at night
They’ve only got this one short life
I write it and tell it to your face
They won’t give it away for your madness
No, I won’t give you my sons
No, I won’t give you my sons
Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
German Original Lyrics
Ich glaub ich schreib’s euch besser schon beizeiten
Und sag euch heute schon endgültig ab
Ihr braucht nicht lange Listen auszubreiten
Um zu sehen, dass ich auch zwei Söhne hab
Ich lieb die beiden, das will ich euch sagen
Mehr als mein Leben, als mein Augenlicht
Und sie, sie werden keine Waffen tragen
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Ganz sicher nicht für euch hat ihre Mutter
Sie unter Schmerzen auf die Welt gebracht
Nicht für euch und nicht als Kanonenfutter
Nicht für euch hab ich manche Fiebernacht
Verzweifelt an dem kleinen Bett gestande
Und kühlt ein kleines glühendes Gesicht
Bis wir in der Erschöpfung Ruhe fanden
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Ich habe sie die Achtung vor dem Leben
Die freie Kreatur als höchsten Wert
Ich habe sie erbarmen und vergeben
Und wo immer es geht, lieben gelehrt
Nun werdet ihr sie nicht mit Hass verderben
Kein Ziel und keine Ehre, keine Pflicht
Sind’s Wert dafür zu töten und zu sterben
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Sie werden nicht in Reih und Glied marschieren
Nicht durchhalten, nicht kämpfen bis zuletzt
Auf einem gottverlassenen Feld erfrieren
Während ihr euch in weiche Sessel setzt
Die Kinder schützen vor allen Gefahren
Ist doch meine verdammte Vaterpflicht
Und das heißt auch, sie vor euch zu bewahren
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Ich werde sie den Ungehorsam lehren
Den Widerstand und die Unbeugsamkeit
Gegen jeden Befehl aufzubegehren
Und nicht zu buckeln vor der Obrigkeit
Ich werd sie lehren den eigenen Weg zu gehen
Vor keinem Popanz keinem Weltgericht
Vor keinem als sich selber gradzustehen
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Und eher werde ich mit ihnen fliehen
Als dass ihr sie zu euren Knechten macht
Lieber mit ihnen in die Wälder ziehen
In Armut und wie Diebe in der Nacht
Sie haben nur dies eine kurze Leben
Ich schreib’s und sag’s euch mitten ins Gesicht
Sie werden es für euren Wahn nicht geben
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht
Reinhard Mey - Nein, meine Söhne geb ich nicht.
War is a crime
War for profit
Is a crime
Punishable by Death
Godspeed
Fritz Freud
Exactly! War is a Racket!
https://larrykaifesh.substack.com/p/trump-is-escalating-wwiii-in-order
Klasse Idee,Fritz!
Wie immer ohne Zielen ins Schwarze
getroffen,chapeau:)
WW3 wird es nicht geben,es reicht,wenn er fest in den Köpfen der 'useless eater'verankert ist...