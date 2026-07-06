One of the most Important congressional hearings ever: The MK Ultra hearings!

Note:

MK UIltra is still alive and kicking.

It never closed down.

How do I know that for absolutely sure?

Because the CIA used their MK Ultra technologies against me after I filed my patent in 2008.

And every mass murder shooter was a CIA asset.

Instead of drugs and hypnosis... the CIA is now (with help of Big Pharma) able to program Drugs as Behavioral Modification.

A complete Assassination programmed into a little pill... given by his handlers to the unwilling subject.

James Holmes, the Aurora Theater “Batman” shooter was a victim of them because his Father Robert Holmes was going on to testify before Congress about the LIBOR (London Interchange Bank Offered Rate) and the crimes of one Jamie Dimon, now head of J.P.Morgan and other Banksters who so ruthlessly destroy society.

Incomes James Holmes who fits into the CIA psychological profile.

They surround him with Mossad Agents and push him to do the crimes they already planned.

They give him drugs laced with chemicals... memory programmed chemicals in which he thinks he is the joker wears a red wig and goes shooting batman...

They have three reasons they operate this way:

First it shows their power over society that they can do such a thing.

It shows their power over people.

And it shows the power over anyone who wants to spill the beans.

Edit:

It emerged that Holmes took Vicodin hours before the massacre

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2181108/James-Holmes-Dr-Lynne-Fenton-troubled-past-including-disciplined-prescribing-Xanax-husband-Ambien-colleague-Vicodin.html

Translation:

James Holmes took Vicodin laced with programmed Chemicals supplied to him via his CIA Psychiatrist.

Dr. Lynne Fenton was on the payroll of the Military.

And the place Aurora Theater refers to the Roman Goddess Aurora... the Lady of the Dawn.

The Goddes Aurora can be associated with Semiramis which directly links that event as the rest to the Jews.

Fitting that the Jewish Freemasons of the CIA used a place like that.

The complete assassination was programmed into the laced Vicodin... and Holmes doesn’t remember a thing.

Exactly the same as the Manson murders... just with more sophisticated technology.

O’Neill points out in his opening statement that the MK Ultra Operation was to create basically the perfect assassin... someone who kills... then kills himself... without knowing it consciously.

Replacing a true memory with a false one.

A Manchurian Candidate that doesn’t even know he exists.

The perfect assassin.

Funny... because the Manchu are Chinese Jews that derive from the AshkaNazis from the Caspian sea... Kazhaars... like the rest of these Jews.

So the Jews all of them are in fact Manchurian Candidates.

The Manchurian Candidates Fritz Freud · June 18, 2024 Little do we know where we came from nor do we want to know what is happening.... well most of us... me excluded. Read full story

Mind control has been with us for a long time.

Driven by Jewish Racism and Superiority believing they... the Jews... are God over the rest of the world and driven to fulfill their own insanity and insane plane to subdue the world into submission.

they created a System that basically allows them Jews to murder Children... Epstein’s Rothschild Island.

Peter Thiel has one too.

Why do them Jews have so much money?

It can’t be for their Intelligence.

But it is because they control the money and they get money for free.

They get away with tax evasion and literal murder for organizing Jewish Occult Ritual Sacrifice Satanic Sex Orgies.

This is already Mind control... once you are in the “Club“ you have to obey and kill and rape children so that they are able to control you... it is the entrance fee.

You have to sell your soul... and this is how they do it.

That is how they control Donald Trump.

That is how they control the Inside.

But every control propaganda and force goes two ways... Inside and outside.

While the Inside is controlled by Sexual Perversions... the outside is controlled by Religion.

Religion is the mind killer.

Why is that I hear you ask?

Because if you believe you have the answer you never ask questions.

Christianity is basically Mind control that allows the bad to get away with it... and especially them Jews who are worse.

The Jews... and Freemasons... literally and factually are the Satanic brood you call the Devil.

At the top are only the most evil ones... and most perverted... like Elon Musk... who are presented as the next Genius but they are not... not a single one.

They are placed there so that the outcome of everyone’s actions can be pre determined... behavioral modification of Society through Mind Control on a grand scale.

Using stupid fucks like Elon Schmuk.

Someone who botched his Dick because he is just a perv like his father and Grandfather before him.

I mean how fucked must one be and little intellect must one have?

And kids... that’ll teach you a lesson... these rich people are really, really stupid.

Because the stupid and the evil are best friends.

Kind of like the Sadists and Masochists.

From Larry Ellisson to Elon Musk to Donald Trump to Bill Gates.

These rich people I shit on every day.

They have the intellect of a genetically mutated monkey with a brain amputee.

Spare me the flowers.

Who wants a Neural Link Brain implant from someone who has a botched dick because his wiener is too small?

A single cell amoeba has more wit than this lot all together.

Small man Hitler syndrome... the lot... and they are all Jews... just like Hitler.

Back to the Devil Jews and Freemasons.

Their aim is to make people believe in God while presenting a negative.

They make the prophecies of the Bible come true... mostly by blowing up buildings like on 9/11 7/7 or creating fake Pandemics or actually creating new diseases by spreading Genetically modified mosquitoes and Ticks.

But by that they are revealing themselves... if one understands to read between the lines.

For example...What does the “K“ in”MK Ultra“ stand for?

It ain’t control that’s for sure.

It is actually “Kontrolle“.

Kontrolle is the German word for control.

The German name is “Mentale Kontrolle“... Mental Control... Mind Control... in German.

So MK Ultra is actually and factually a Nazi Program brought back to the USA via Operation Paperclip and accelerated by a Jewish Dr. Gotlieb... better known as his alter ego Dr. Mengele... allegedly.

So why does the CIA under a Jewish Dr. Gotlieb use the abbreviation Mentale Kontrolle?

Because this program comes from the Nazis and the Jewish Occult.

Basically the lot of the Nazis were Zionists and Hitler was a Rothschild.

In his Deposition O’Neill answered this clearly... the MK Ultra program was born in Nazi Germany and brought to the US via Operation Paperclip.

Gotlieb the Jew cooperated with the Nazis and worked in Germany to torture Germans after the war and after the Nuremburg trials.

Simply one more collaboration between and the Jews and the National Zionists... NaZi.

Note:

The word NAZI... refers to Zionism.

National Zionists... NaZi.

Simple.

And the Nazis itself were a Mind control operation to destroy Germany from within and to conquer the world... the age old Jewish plan written into scripture... as proven with the Jews acting out this plan today..

Fascism Communism Religion Feminism LBGTFUARSE ANTIFA BLM CRT ... all of them are actually Behavioral Modification Mind control Operations... as is the whole of the Education indoctrination system politics and media.

The people in power are Muppets that do their Job to control your mind.

Don’t believe it... don’t drink the Kool Aid.

Don’t support the system.

Expose them and hold them responsible.

Another form of Mind Control is Bill Gates... you know the mass murderer that rightfully should be shot by the next man...

Bill Gates is a Nazi... and like his family.

Like the Bush Family.

Like the Rockefellers.

And his Tick research comes directly from the Rockefeller Alma Matter and stern Nazi Erich Traub.

Jews and Nazis... one coin... two sides.

And the Mind control in your head explodes by the facts presented because if you believe the Jews are anything more special than a sewer rat... you are a victim of mind control.

All of Jewish intellectual effort is simply ethnic spiritual and racist warfare to control the mind and outcome of behavior.

You’d think they would grow tired of trying to think of ways to harm white gentiles… but their fanatic agenda is getting crazier by the day.

The Jews want to control the Human mind... and break the Human spirit.

That is who they are... a demonic species that wants to control Humanity and break us.

But they fail.

And I shall expose them lot any day of every day.

They don’t have the intellect to lick my boots.

Everything these Jews do is about Mind control... Behavioral Modification (this includes war and covid) and mass surveillance.

They sell you this as “convenient“... making your life better and easier... all you have to do is to give up some self sufficiency and freedom.

They want to “engage“ you by controlling you... or controlling you by engaging into something... either way... once you are hooked you are feast.

Sacrifice ready for Slaughterhouse 5.

If you want to see your future... look into the past.

The Books of wisdom are burned once again by the same Jews who burned the library of Alexandria for the same reasons.

Spiritual stimulation is replaced by meaningless drivel because the shitshow must go on.

Automated stupidity by automatons... that is AI in a Nutshell... driven by the same lame Jews who are driven by Insanity and botched dicks!

Here is the future you have today as a fact predicted by Hollywood 1966.

Watch TV... it’s shit but you be a part of the shitshow.

CIA Mind Control... everything they do... they do it for you... Behavioral Modification.

ABLENKUNG! (Diversion!)

Understanding Psychological warfare Fritz Freud · September 20, 2025 With everyday passing it becomes clearer than ever that the Charlie Kirk shooting was a Psychological Warfare Operation. Read full story

From the Milgram experiment to Hitler to Sidney Gotlieb to George Church to Freud to Jung to Oppenheimer to Fritz Haber to Big Pharma tom LBTQFU.

Everywhere something evil is happening you have a Jew who does it a Jew who finances it and a Jew who covers the shit up.

The victims are always Humans... never Jews... and them Jews ain’t Human.

Milgram experiment

The Milgram Experiment is, in the early 1960s, a series of social psychology experiments that were conducted by Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram, who intended to measure the willingness of study participants to obey an authority figure who instructed them to perform acts conflicting with their personal conscience.

Tuskegee Syphilis Study

1932—1972 human experiment in Alabama, USA

The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male was a study conducted between 1932 and 1972 by the United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a group of nearly 400 African American men with syphilis as well as a control group without. The purpose of the study was to observe the effects of the disease when untreated, to the point of death and autopsy.

BLUEBIRD (1949–1951) the first integrated CIA mind-control project

BLUEBIRD was the first structured comprehensive, integrated CIA mind control project involving both domestic and overseas covert activities designed to study enemy techniques and test them on selected individuals, including “potential intelligence agents, defectors, refugees, Prisoners of War and “others.” Under this early program, experimental psychoactive drugs and hypnosis were used; the objective was to prevent secret information from being extracted from CIA’s agents. A CIA document indicated that BLUEBIRD material was “not fit for public consumption.” (Acid Dreams, 1992) American POWs who returned from Korean captivity were subjected to various behavioral modification techniques, experimental drugs, hypnosis, and “special interrogation methods” — the euphemism for torture — at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Walter Reed, Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, in CIA’s quest to develop reliable methods for detecting deception. The Army, Navy, and Air Force joined the CIA in Project Bluebird.

https://ahrp.org/bluebird-1949-1951-the-first-integrated-cia-mind-control-project/

https://publicintelligence.net/cia-bluebird/

Project Artichoke

Project Artichoke was a project developed and enacted by the United States Central Intelligence Agency for the purpose of researching methods of interrogation. Project Artichoke was succeeded by Project MKUltra, which began in 1953. Initially known as Project Bluebird, Project Artichoke officially arose on August 20, 1951, and was operated by the CIA’s Office of Scientific Intelligence

10 Nazi War Criminals Who Escaped Justice Because They Were Useful to the US

https://historycollection.com/10-nazi-war-criminals-who-escaped-justice-because-they-were-useful-to-the-us/

And the CIA operations didn’t stop there but spread throughout the entire medical sector.

Which continues today with George Church in Harvard and Genetic technology that is absolutely and only funded by the CIA.

MRNA for example was entirely funded by the CIA and comes out of Biological weapons research... which is Illegal.

Charles Freeman Geschickter (8 January 1901 – 1987) was an American pathologist who made important contributions to the understanding of breast cancer and other diseases of the breast. In his later years, of which little is recorded, he apparently undertook work for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

https://handwiki.org/wiki/Biography:Charles_Freeman_Geschickter

And of course AI.

All of AI is an extension of MK Ultra.

AI War Chronicles... March 15, 2025 The AI War Chronicles is a series of Articles I write since 2021 for the purpose of Documenting every stage in this Ai war that most people are unaware of. Read full story

Jews are Nexus.

No Empathy.

Nothing Human inside them.

Voight-Kampff test failed.

Under code names that included MKULTRA, BLUEBIRD and ARTICHOKE, the CIA conducted terrifying experiments using drugs, hypnosis, isolation, sensory deprivation, and other extreme techniques on human subjects, often U.S. citizens, who frequently had no idea what was being done to them or that they were part of a CIA test.

Today’s announcement comes 50 years after a New York Times investigation by Seymour Hersh touched off probes that would bring MKULTRA abuses to light. The new collection also comes 70 years since U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Company first developed a process to streamline the manufacture of LSD in late 1954, becoming the CIA’s chief supplier of the newly discovered psychoactive chemical central to many of the Agency’s behavior control efforts.

Highlights of the new MKULTRA collection include:

A DCI-approved plan in 1950 for the establishment of “interrogation teams” that would “utilize the polygraph, drugs, and hypnotism to attain the greatest results in interrogation techniques.” (Document 2)

A 1951 memo that captures a meeting between CIA and foreign intelligence officials about mind control research and their shared interest in the concept of individual mind control. (Document 3)

A 1952 entry from the daily calendar of George White, a federal narcotics agent who ran a safehouse where the CIA tested drugs like LSD and performed other experiments on unwitting Americans. (Document 5)

A 1952 report on the “successful” use of ARTICHOKE interrogation methods that combined the use of “narcosis” and “hypnosis” to induce regression and later amnesia on “Russian agents suspected of being doubled.” (Document 6)

A 1956 memo in which MKULTRA chief Sidney Gottlieb signs off a project that would “evaluate the effects of large doses of LSD-25 in normal human volunteers” on federal prisoners in Atlanta. (Document 13)

The 1963 report from the CIA’s inspector general, which led CIA leadership to reexamine the use of unwitting Americans in their covert drug testing program. (Document 16)

The 1983 deposition of MKULTRA chief Sidney Gottlieb in a civil case brought by Velma “Val” Orlikow, a victim of CIA-sponsored projects conducted by Dr. Ewen Cameron at the Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal. (Document 20)

The challenges facing this documentation project were considerable, as CIA director Richard Helms and longtime MKULTRA chief Sidney Gottlieb destroyed most of the original project records in 1973. It is a story about secrecy—perhaps the most infamous cover-up in the Agency’s history. It is also a history marked by near-total impunity at the institutional and individual levels for countless abuses committed across decades—not during interrogations of enemy agents or in wartime situations, but during ordinary medical treatments, inside prison hospitals, addiction clinics, and juvenile detention facilities, and in many cases led by top figures in the field of the behavioral sciences. Despite the Agency’s efforts to erase this hidden history, the documents that survived this purge and that have been gathered together here present a compelling and unsettling narrative of the CIA’s decades-long effort to discover and test ways to erase and re-program the human mind.

https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/dnsa-intelligence/2024-12-23/cia-behavior-control-experiments-focus-new-scholarly

So the big Question isn’t really “Does MK Ultra still go on“?

Because the answer to that is that it never stopped which I refer to at the beginning.

The Question is: What name and shape has MK Ultra in these Days?

And the answer to that is simple: AI is the new MK ULTRA.

STARLINK: Brainwave Attack Fritz Freud · March 1, 2024 The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health. Read full story

COVID was a MK Ultra Operation.

And so is voting.

And money is the ultimate Behavioral Modification tool.

Money buys Politics and creates war.

Take the money away and you curb their ability to create wars.

The Solution is simple... force Government default.

Oh and Donald Trump is the Ultimate MK Ultra operation.

Messiah complex.

Jesus complex.

Fooled you are the lot of you.

Sold you a turd as caviar!

And behind Donald Hitler are the Jews.

And then we have STARLINK.

What people don’t get is that STARLINK is MK ULTRA on steroids.

STARLINK doubles as AI backbone for the AI War.

It doubles down as Brainwave Manipulation.

And more... like Voice to Skull transmission.

STARLINK is the Ultimate tool for them Jews to control this world.

As a matter of fact I wrote six years ago that at the beginning of Covid STARLINK also started and I warned from the beginning that COVID Jabs were laced with NEURAL LACE BCI Nanotechnology.

In essence them Jews gave away the script is STARGATE SG-1.

Where an Alien Race sterilizes Humanity through the Covid Vaccine.

Let me get this straight: Peace doesn’t cost a dime.

Peace is a choice.

Chose peace and you will have prosperity.

Chose war and you have destruction.

And them Jews want to destroy the world... they say so themselves.

So what is this all about?

Because with all our technology... all our capability... everything... our culture... everything.

Who wants war?

Because the trajectory of things as they go is WW3 and total destruction.

Again... only them Jews want war and can never apologize for the evil they are.

Why?

Aren’t they Human and have Human values?

Then answer to that is NO... Jews ain’t Human.

They say so themselves.

The whole world apparatus is a gigantic Mind Control Operation fueled by them Jews and their Lies.

And the problem we have is the drive to a global one world Government... that is why them Jews destroy the Nations and use what they learned in their MK Ultra experiments against the Human race.

And it is only them Jews who do this.

And watch this film so you understand how easy it really is.

So why go through all this effort when peace is so simple and easy?

Here is my conclusion:

There is a race called the Anunaki... Draco.

They are a race of energy beings that live inside the sun... the sunspots are their eggs.

Being energy beings they have no physical body and no means to do something in the physical world they see as the underworld... because they live above us frequency wise.

We live in a low frequency environment... the live in a high frequency environment.

They created us to enter this low frequency environment and stir it up to their liking.

Here comes the catch.

If we develop our own Human spirit we cannot be possessed by them.

So in their opinion we are useless to them.

They need us to enter this Dimension of frequencies.

That is where Mind Control comes into it.

They have created them Jews and Freemasons to distract confuse and feed us false information so that everything we do is wrong because they have taught us wrong.

They then have created Governments run by Jews and Freemasons with the worst scum on top to create the worst outcome possible.

The Jews are the Devil to hold Humanity back in our evolution so that we don’t become what truly is our destiny.

All of that because they by creating us have given us their power to make us compatible to their DNA.

What they fear most is that Humanity becomes Human.

That is why we need ZEN as a spiritual Revolution to become Human.

Because once Humanity becomes their own destiny they be living in Hell = The Sun forever.

That is why they prepare us for an Alien Invasion of the Mind by the Anunaki when the time is right.

And they also prepare an AI MK Ultra Operation to mask this Invasion of the Mind.

That is Project Bluebeam.

I wrote about this here before:

Covid was an MK Ultra PSY OP

As was Charlie Kirk as affirmed by the Congressional hearing.

As war the War with Iran...

Every war is a war for them Jews.

The big lie is that Iran wants a nuclear weapon.

The Truth is that they have developed Hypersonic Technology to such an extent that it makes nukes really unnecessary.

So all the manpower and brainpower went into a completely different technology the US Slaves cannot defend against.

With Hypersonic Technology Iran is now the dominant force in the middle east and the USA has its cock between the legs and cries like a Jewish hyena...

Peace is a choice.

Don’t believe anything.

Especially not them Jews.

This is the reason them Jews curse Humanity.

Yet their spell is wearing off.

They can curse us all day long… they can fuck off.

Because it is them Jews who broke with the creator.

Their hate will consume them.

We will not follow them.

The Jews can go to Hell where they belong.

Here is to the crazy ones…

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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