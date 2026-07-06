Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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liam's avatar
liam
2d

Precisely! Television continues to degrade the mind through its subliminal messaging...

Kill Your TV!

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8 replies by Fritz Freud and others
svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2d

Because if you believe you have the answer you never ask questions.

Just perfect. Solid...

There are three, rasjonell(your) religious and emotional(femal). Emotional enforced for fear management.

I think milgram was testing the humans for 9/11, 2020.

Votering is a magic spell. MKultra is brought in AI, applied a lot in media.

Thank you friend.

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