Every Jew is a spy for the Illuminati... aka deep state.

Deadly bacteria found in major US city’s wastewater system tied to Mark Zuckerberg’s $800m data center

https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15962981/mark-zuckerberg-meta-wyoming-ai-data-center-bacteria.html

Before I go on... let’s just further examine what kind of Virus that is so you understand where it came from.

Cupriavidus gilardii

Cupriavidus gilardii is a Gram-negative, aerobic, motile bacterium from the family Burkholderiaceae, known for its potential to cause opportunistic infections, particularly in immunocompromised individuals. It has been associated with antibiotic resistance and can lead to severe infections, including pneumonia.

Cupriavidus gilardii is a gram-negative, aerobic, motile, oxidase-positive bacterium from the genus Cupriavidus and the family Burkholderiaceae. The bacteria is motile by a single polar flagellum. It is named after G. L. Gilardi, an American microbiologist. The organism was identified initially as Ralstonia gilardii in 1999, then was renamed Wautersiella gilardii, and most recently was moved into the genus Cupriavidus after 16S rRNA gene sequencing revealed it to be most closely related to Cupriavidus necator

What we are witnessing here is Biological warfare by the Jews... and it is always the Jews and the Government who are poisoning us.

The Key words are immunocompromised with antibiotic resistance.

What we are having here most likely is a Bacteria that has been weaponized and specifically targeting immunocompromised Individuals with antibiotic resistance ensuring maximum impact of this Biological warfare attack.

And anyone who took the Covid Jabs has their Immune System compromised.

I know for sure about the deliberate over prescription of Antibiotics for a long time... so that when needed they don’t have an effect.

But there is a more sinister angle to this.

You see this is a specially targeted bacteria... Biological Warfare.

And they spread this Bacteria all over so that these Jews literally... and in the same way they spread the plague 500 years ago... are poisoning the well.

This is a direct murder attempt by them Jews against Humanity whom they despise.

And they explain this to us via AI... oh and like always them Jews must play the victims so they blame it on the contractors.

Jews... you simply don’t hate them enough.

BUT....

The problem is that these Datacenters use purified drinking water as cooling medium.

Purified drinking water!

Which means... where does the Bacteria come from?

And there are only two possibilities.

1) The Bacteria is produced by the AI Datacenter itself.

If this is the case then every AI Datacenter must be shut down and examined as to the safety of the system and how such a system causes a bacteria to evolve.

2) It is a Biological attack and the Bacteria added at some point.

That means Mark Zuckerberg Meta & GOAT Systems are guilty of Biological Terrorism.

And to me that is the case... Biological Terrorism by simply them Jews poisoning the well... again... like they do and did so many times.

Covid was created to destroy the Immune system.

And now this GoF Bacteria targeting Humanity all over again.

They put this bacteria directly into the waste water.

And then deliberately contaminated the Parks.

Which directly resulted in this Gastroenteritis outbreak.

This is Jewish Biological warfare... deliberate... a deliberate attack on the USA.

Which they have the head of Harvard to help them out... George Church a Jew funded by Epstein.

Using their influence they “educated“ the system so that they don’t find nor be able to trace this specially created Bacteria.

Look away... nothing to see here... except that there is.

Jewish Biological Terrorism.

Note:

Harvard is a cesspool for Jews and CIA where they work of everything to destroy Humanity such as genetic engineering cloning and Nanotechnology.

The Harvard Wyss foundation there is one of the worst culprits working with DARPA.

The founder of Harvard Wyss foundation is Hansjörg Wyss... a lifelong friend of Klaus Schwab and their family going back to Escher Wyss in Ravensburg and their by Adolf Hitler sanctioned Operations there.

Klaus Schwab’s NAZI past

Schwab’s hometown—Ravensburg, Germany—was the first German city to practice eugenics (killing “useless eaters”).

Ravensburg was a transport hub for stolen Nazi gold to the Swiss Bank for International Settlements run by Pilgrims Society spies Allan W. Dulles (later CIA director, 1953-61), Edwin W. Pauley (Allied reparations), and William J. Donovan, director of the OSS (MI6-controlled precursor to the CIA—Dulles’ boss).

Schwab’s family company, Escher Wyss, exploited slave labor and Allied POWs, manufactured key nuclear bomb-making technologies for Adolf Hitler and South Africa, sold Swiss flame throwers to the Nazis, and was named a National Socialist Model Company by Adolf Hitler.

Eugenics... this is all about Eugenics and culling the herd.

Note:

A rare Bacteria or virus needs either rare circumstances as to evolve...

Or is directly injected as part of Biological Terrorism.

As there is no understanding generally how this specific Bacteria has evolved we must can and will assume Biological Terrorism by the Jews who run AI.

They then spray the infected water on crops to inflict as much harm as possible to the population.

Jews... you simply don’t hate them enough.

Meta’s AI Data Center Caught Leaking Deadly Bacteria Into Water Town Uses for Irrigation

With public anger at AI data centers boiling over, all it takes is one bad neighbor to get every data center in town locked out.

That’s the story unfolding in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where local officials are revoking waste-dumping privileges for every data center campus connected to municipal water services. As Cowboy State Daily reported, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has rolled out a sweeping ban on fill-and-flush discharge, the process in which data centers flood their cooling systems with water before powering up for the first time.

That decision came after one bad actor, the Meta-affiliated data center company Goat Systems LLC, flooded local waste water pipes with fill-and-flush swill containing a rare and deadly bacterium known as Cupriavidus gilardii. Per Cowboy State, Goat Systems was found to be in “significant noncompliance” with Cheyenne’s industrial waste regulations after a months-long investigation traced the bacteria to Meta’s discharge.

“This isn’t something we normally test for,” Frank Strong, Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities engineering and water resource division manager told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of the investigation. Strong noted that the bacterium was first spotted during routine testing for fecal contamination, adding that it’s a bizarre pathogen to find in any wastewater, even that coming from a data center.

“We actually had to go through quite a process to figure out what it was,” he said.

Cupriavidus is a little-known, multidrug-resistant pathogen.

https://futurism.com/health-medicine/meta-ai-data-center-pathogen-bacteria-water

Note:

Cupriavidus is a little-known, multidrug-resistant pathogen

Very useful in a clandestine attack on Humanity.

A Pathogen… Biological Warfare… a deliberate attack.

NOT a natural occurrence.

Goat Systems LLC is involved in the development of a large data center project known as ‘Project Cosmo’ in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which will cover approximately 800,000 square feet on a 945-acre site.

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has released detailed information about a Notice of Significant Noncompliance issued to Goat Systems, LLC. The violation involves the release of Cupriavidus gilardii into the city’s wastewater system, which affected operations at the Crow Creek and Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plants and the recycled water system.

To help the public understand the issue, BOPU has published a timeline of events, a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document, and public records related to the case. These materials are available on the BOPU website.

Goat Systems, LLC has filed an appeal, so BOPU will not release further updates until that process concludes.

For questions, contact Frank Strong IV, P.E., Engineering & Water Resources Manager, at 307‑637‑6416 or fstrong@cheyennebopu.org.

https://www.newsbreak.com/cheyenne-wy-daily-brief-375413738/4781835538432-cheyenne-bopu-shares-records-on-wastewater-noncompliance-case

‘I can’t drink the water’ - life next to a US data centre

When Beverly Morris retired in 2016, she thought she had found her dream home - a peaceful stretch of rural Georgia, surrounded by trees and quiet.

Today, it’s anything but.

Just 400 yards (366m) from her front porch in Mansfield, Georgia, sits a large, windowless building filled with servers, cables, and blinking lights.

It’s a data centre - one of many popping up across small-town America, and around the globe, to power everything from online banking to artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT.

“I can’t live in my home with half of my home functioning and no water,” Ms Morris says. “I can’t drink the water.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy8gy7lv448o

AI’s Thirst: The Rising Tension Between Data Centers and Water Scarcity

In a quiet corner of rural Georgia, a homeowner’s claim that her well was tainted by runoff from Meta’s newly completed AI data center has ignited a debate that extends far beyond local boundaries. While Meta’s third-party groundwater study denies any link, the episode crystallizes a mounting global dilemma: as artificial intelligence infrastructure scales, so too does its appetite for water—a resource that is anything but infinite.

The Hidden Cost of Intelligence: Water as AI’s New Bottleneck

The modern data center, especially those optimized for AI, is a marvel of engineering and ambition. Gone are the days when racks of servers simply hummed in air-conditioned halls. Today’s AI workloads demand dense clusters of GPUs, cooled by direct-to-chip liquid systems and evaporative exchanges. The result is a dramatic escalation in both water withdrawal and wastewater complexity—an environmental tab that legacy cloud facilities never had to pick up.

https://biztechweekly.com/meta-ai-data-center-in-rural-georgia-accused-of-contaminating-water-supply-amid-growing-environmental-concerns-over-ai-infrastructure-expansion/

The whole thing with AI and Blackrock and the way they Intertwine AI with everything leads to a more sinister conclusion... they want to provoke a financial collapse.

The Decision to literally connect the financial power of everything to the success of AI... will bring in a financial collapse that wipes out all markets.

It is their way of forcing the world into adapting their AI or face destruction by AI.

That is why they did it.

Oh and BLACKROCK VANGUARD State street... they are Rothschild Companies.

So it is the Rothschild Family forcing AI and destruction by manipulation of the markets to force us into their AI Utopia.

Jewish Fascism just like 1933.

Next time you meet someone from Harvard Oxford Yale ask him this question:

Did you do the Elephant Walk?

The what?

The Elephant walk, you know getting drunk being naked grabbing your mates dick from behind and sticking a finger up his arse, the Elephant Walk.

Because every Harvard Yale Oxford bum every Freemason they all do the Elephant walk.

Boris Johnson was in the Bullington Club, he certainly did the Elephant walk.

All the Politicians did the Elephant walk and in the case of Freemasons even worse.

You know if you are in such a secret society sex with animals is a certainty all on video tape so that you can be blackmailed and as such do their bidding.

Imagine an Elephant walk with Tony Blair Boris Johnson John Kerry George W. Bush Rory Stewart Davis Cameron Lex Greensill Matt Hancock Joe Biden Barack Obama Mark Zuckerberg Peter Thiel Klaus Schwab Henry Kissinger Paul Wolfowitz and John Bolton because it is true, they all walked the Elephant walk and had each other’s thumbs up their own arses.

The Elephant ‍Walk Fraternity Tradition

The Elephant Walk ⁤is a tradition among some fraternities ⁢that has⁤ gained attention‌ over the years. It involves a group of fraternity brothers walking in a single file line, resembling the way elephants walk in a herd. While some view it as a bonding experience, others see it as controversial⁢ due to ​its‌ sometimes-hazardous nature.

There are several reasons why fraternities participate in the Elephant Walk. For some, it is seen as a rite of passage for new members, ‌symbolizing their transition into full brotherhood. Others use it as a way to show solidarity ‍and unity within the fraternity. However, the tradition has come under scrutiny for being associated with hazing practices, with some universities banning it altogether.

https://thisweekinlibraries.com/elephant-walk-fraternity-a-closer-look/

Note:

Mark Zuckerbeg Peter Thiel Alex Karp... they all did the Elephant walk

AI War Chronicles: Involving the Military Fritz Freud · November 14, 2024 Meta will permit US government agencies and contractors working for the needs of national security to use its AI models for military purposes, the tech giant announced on Monday. The move should help American open-source models to excel over those from China and elsewhere, the tech giant has said. Read full story

Note:

Imagine an Elephant walk with Donald Trump Jeffry Epstein Bill Gates Elon Musk George Bush Mark Zuckerberg Jeff Bezos Sam Altman Larry Ellison... running round in circles butt naked and pissed beyond recognition... shoving a fist into each others Arses while sucking their mates Dicks from behind.

Because they all did the Elephant walk... and fucking GOATS as a Freemason ritual.

Them Jews are Anti Human.

Anti Human Behavior across the scale… from this to banking and politics.

Thai’s the point.

Jewish Supremacy produces Anti Human Behavior because it is their core believe… their hate of Humanity.

Across every aspect of the Jewish Identity.

Here we have Jews shitting in the well... literally.

And they are doing it everywhere...

Jews are killing Humanity as a sacrifice to their God.

That is a fact.

Here is them Jews raising evil spirits.

And their age old Tradition of Human Sacrifice.

And now AI is their tool for Genocide.

And they intertwined AI with every financial system in the world so that the downfall of AI... which must occur... will lead to the global financial system, to be erased.

That is a deliberate act of financial Terrorism adding to the Biological Terrorism.

Jews... you simply don’t hate them enough.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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