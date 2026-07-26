Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com
2d

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!c-eQ!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F7f878dd5-c781-4510-9f53-902f2d074407_252x358.png

— So how does it feel to be cattled into a new ranch so that you can be now harvested and fed off of—I mean all thats left is to over ride the bill of rights to to the bill of no rights - https://tonp.substack.com/p/so-how-does-it-feel-to-be-cattled-364

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
2d

Stealing all knowledge and then sell it back to the creators and owners, provided you are even allowed to connect to the internet once they are finished.

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