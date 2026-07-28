Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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liam's avatar
liam
2h

And never forget that Deutsche Bank AG (CIA-owned)

Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Bank of America

Raytheon

Lehman Brothers

General Motors

AXA Re: This insurance company owned 25% of American Airlines

All the companies put options on United and American Airlines, predicting the stock would fall considerably. They made billions!

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4 replies by Fritz Freud and others
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
39m

So you're advising to continue the hate, continue the murdering. Great. Eons of doing that have done absolutely nothing to better humanity (because here we are at the brink today) but let's keep doing what didn't work. Right! That's pretty intelligent ain't it?

No, it's not. It's actually making yourself just like them. It's actually continuing the loop, the never-ending loop of death. Brilliant! It keeps the satanists happy because you continue to build their dream of overall death and destruction.

Emotions are frequencies. And emotions like greed, hate, envy, impatience, and revenge amongst others, are energies that produce "loosh" which the dark forces thrive on. So by wanting to revenge you are building their dream.

How about just not funding them? How about making that a solution? I mean if people continue to fund them, isn't that the same as saying they consent to them doing what they do? Isn't it saying they consent to the people you want to exterminate?

The underlying drive behind extermination is you make them stronger. Even if you try to exterminate insects or bacteria. You make them stronger, smarter and more surreptitious so then it's even harder to manage. Haven't we been murdering for eons now and what has it brought us? We become them. That's what you're suggesting - to become like them.

Is violence really that effective as a solution to violence? No. There is something better. Simply don't obey, don't invest in them, don't speak all day long about them. Even if you kill off every one, we'll still be back at home base in little time. Because they are not the problem. So to attack them will not solve anything it will only make it worse! The problem is obedience. Obedience is fine if you're a child but as adults we must hold onto our sovereignty and never hand it over. THAT is the problem. Their money system keeps the problem going. Most don't see that because most are addicted to money. I'm not saying don't have money, but don't have money done like this, where the actual demons themselves issue it! This is so easy to see. And I hope you see it rather than promulgate the same tired method of solving our problems. WE are the problem. We can fix it. If they are the problem then we can't. But it's us so let's get moving shall we?

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