I guess I kind of sort of know

I ought to be thinking of you

But a friendship’s built on trust

And that’s something you never do

Well who knows - maybe tomorrow

We can share each other’s sorrow

And compare our graveside manner

As we wave our lonely banners



If you ever think of me

I’ll be thinking of you

If you decide to change your views

I’m thinking of you



You can walk away from loneliness

Anytime you choose

And you’re the sort of person

That hasn’t anything to lose

But who cares - maybe tomorrow

You can lead and I could follow

So walk where angels fear to tread

For everything you’ve ever wanted



And if you ever think of me

I’ll be thinking of you

If you can spare an hour or two

You’ll know what to do

I could be the one thing there

In your hour of need

So if you decide to change your views

I’m thinking of you



Let’s roll the dice

In a fools paradise

Share moonlit nights

Breathing nothing but lies

Let’s open our eyes...



We should take a bus

To somewhere else to something new

Thank God we’re alive

And bite off more than we can chew

Do the things that just don’t matter

Laugh while others look in anger

Stumble over four leaf clovers

And say goodbye to lonely banners



If you ever think of me

I’ll be thinking of you

Through thick and thin

I bear it and grin and never give in

I could be the one thing left

In your hour of need

So if you decide to change your views

I’m thinking of you

The Colourfield - Thinking of You

You may have noticed that the USA has been stolen from under your eyes.

By AI and them Jews who control AI.

By Donald Trump who is besides a disgusting fat bastard also a friend of Bill Gates.

Quite frankly every talk with this Government is a waste of time.

And worse is to talk with Jews... they are all unhinged Nazis.

JFK told us long ago that those who make a peaceful Revolution impossible make a violent Revolution necessary.

Personally and I say that for a very long time... we can’t talk to these people.

And we can’t live in this dystopia they are creating.

Because they are Jews and they have no concern for Humanity whatsoever.

So let’s reverse this and hunt them down... one by one... the Jewish Pedophile Epstein Class.

Reverse the trend and kill them.

Because I rather kill them before they kill us... and they will... either in WW3 or by the Robot AI force they are building right now.

Hunt them down... all of them... and start with the biggest motherfucker of all... Bill Gates.

For if we do not hunt them down... one by one... and kill them... they will have enslaved us all taken all our rights away and made life impossible.

So we have to make a stand.

Burn this House down... with all politicians in it.

And while we are at it... do the same with them Jews.

These are the Laws I wrote about many times that are necessary to safeguard Humanity.

Individual Rights

Right to repair.

AI abuse prevention act

Right to Resist

I wrote about them many times.

But since there is no meaningful conversation across the board... not even the gesture of them politicians even listening to a word we say... I say it is time for a Revolution.

One by one... shoot to kill.

The worst President the USA ever had... a treacherous Jewish Orange Pig... the end of American Democracy.

He and all Politicians have become enemies of the USA... enemies of Freedom and enemies of the World.

We should have the power to remove any of them by law because they are the criminals.

But it seems to me and certainly to you that there is no way we can influence any of those because of the Jewish Lobby that created this shit mess in the first place.

In 1848, political theorist and historian Alexis de Tocqueville delivered the speech “Gale of the Revolution Is in the Air” to the French ruling class. Within a month, the government collapsed.

Many of the conditions that led to that moment can also be seen in American society today, could we see another revolution on the horizon?

I take it a step further.

The necessity for a violent Revolution and the culling of the Jewish Elite... Jewish Lobby and Jewish Epstein class is an absolute necessity.

Who controls America?

The Rothschilds and them Jews.

Kushner controls Trump through Ivanka.

Kushner is a NAZI a National Zionist that unequivocally supports Israeli Genocide and Satanyahoo.

War with Iran.

Kushner personally on behalf of both his closest friends Nathan Rothschild and Satanyahoo sabotaged peace talks with Iran.

Peace talk... what a Blasphemy.

Nathan Rothschild Kushner Trump Israel... all one... they want to bring in the Moshiach and built the third Temple of Jewish Supremacy... this time over the world.

Fused at the spine like Siamese Devil Twins.

Anyone who says different is a liar.

Albania’s Sazan Island is a jewel in the Adriatic Sea. The former Cold War-era base is now in a luscious nature preserve and an inviting prospect for real estate developers.

Chief among them is Ivanka Trump Nathan Rothschild and Jared Kushner.

It seems they need a new Epstein Island for their Jewish Satanic Ritual abuse of children.

We are speaking here of the new American Mafia... Murder Inc the 3rd...

Donald Trump is the Crime Boss of this Jewish Mafia.

Or the Muppet put in place by this Mafia.

The head of the snake... that’ll be the Rothschilds.

Rupert Murdoch is in on this... Jeff Bezos... Bill Gates... Elon Musk... that is the Mafia of 2026.

And they must be erased.

Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was convicted in 2005 of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering, for which he served 14 months in prison. He was later pardoned by President Trump in December 2020.

Oh and if you wondered why Trump still hides the Epstein files... he also helped to free Rapist Andrew Tate.

Violence Rape Huiman Trafficking... that is what connects the Jews Trump Kushner Netanyahoo Rothschild and Israel all together.

Andrew Tate bragged about his Mafia connections... organized crime.

A week ago he was arrested in the USA on behalf of the UK.

The Mafia is the Jewish Lobby Kushner Rothschild Trump.

After all them Jews do think they have the right to rape us... on a grand scale... prove beyond doubt.

And the Tates just like Jeffry Epstein connect directly to Donald Trump Elon Musk and them Jews.

Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/06/15/andrew-tates-empire-of-abuse

All that is part of the Jewish Lobby.

Their actions are well documented here.

Basically they bribe Politicians.

They pay protesters.

And they own the media.

And of course they own Donald Trump.

Which means they... the Jewish Mafia under Donald Trump have undermined Democracy to such an extent that it makes a violent Revolution necessary... today!

And they are making things worse as we speak.

Legalizing a Technocratic Dictatorship in the making since 1933.

The Global Surveillance Treaty, also known as the UN Cybercrime Convention, aims to enhance international cooperation in combating cybercrime while addressing concerns about privacy and human rights. It has been criticized for potentially enabling increased government surveillance without adequate safeguards against abuse

This gives total unregulated power to Israel and their Cyber War arm Unit 8200.

To the Jewish Mafia and the Epstein AI class.

A Jewish Technocratic Mafia take over lock step.

Sir Escanor nailed it.

And as I have pointed out before... the GDP of the top Nations is over 100% while at the same time the war in Ukraine and against Iran... both gigantic failures on behalf of them Jews and them Rothschilds made it impossible to be repaid.

The culprits is them Jews and the Jewish Mafia who forced us into this cul de sac because that is how they want to destroy the Nations while forcing their Jew world Order upon the people of planet Earth.

For them Jews it is only another ritual Jewish Sacrifice for them to get what they want... and that is everything.

And it is precisely this... the Jewish Mafia... who undermines Democracy and uses not just Institutions but people in their never ending insatiable thirst for a Global Jewish Satanic Fascist Order.

NAZIS National Zionists that want to spread their Jewish Fascism.

Total control.

Just like 1933 when the same Jews created Hitler and dragged the World into WW2.

And these are the same Jews... endemically corrupt and Anti Human that steal all of our money and give it to AI... for nefarious reasons.

In the most simple terms... this Jewish Mafia wants to destroy all of Humanity.

And let’s face it... when CNN reports on this... then we are in top deep shit.

The Lobby USA clearly exposes them Jews as to what they really are... Terrorists.

The Jews and all the Institutions they build... built so that Democracy is impossible and only NAZIS = National Zionists under the control of Jewish Supremacy Terrorists are allowed in.

That ensures the outcome is always rigged.

This is why we must destroy these Institutions... hang them Jews... and start again.

And the longer we wait the worse it gets.

These Jews are genetic pedophiles and Terrorists.

Everywhere you see their negative impact on society.

I give you a real world example.

Ever since them Jews created AI... content... real content... is vanishing from the Internet.

That is a deliberate Jewish Terrorist attack on Human Society to control the outcome into Jewish Supremacist Fascism.

Around 2010 there was a Documentary about David Icke and them Jews attacking David Icke in a Bookshop.

This Documentary showed how them Jews behind the scenes manipulate people into this... exactly like the Lobby ... it showed their MO and the inner workings and a look into the predatory mindset of these terrorist Jews.

The Documentary has vanished.

That alone is proof of guilt by the Jews.

Book retailing giant Chapters has cancelled a planned book signing event with British author David Icke, a New Age writer who offers a number of conspiracy theories, scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at its Robson Street store in Vancouver.

The book signing came under severe attack from a number of groups opposed to Icke and free speech, including the League for Human Rights of B’nai Brith and its Victoria, B.C. operative Harry Abrams.

“Chapters was blindsided by a textbook campaign of intimidation,” says Fromm. “At first, ‘establishment’ groups like B’nai Brith protested and promised demonstrations during the signing. Then others, apparently anonymous, made phone calls to the Robson Street store threatening to cause ‘trouble.’ Finally, rumours circulated, confirmed by the Vancouver police, that there’d been bomb threats against another bookstore in a similar protest.”

“Once again, we see the signal failure of the Vancouver Police to firmly announce that they will protect free speech and stand firmly against threats and terrorism,” says Fromm. “They are experts at harassing motorists with endless revenue-generating speed traps, but seem unwilling to stand up to those who threaten institutions which host views these professional censors don’t like.”

https://rense.com/politics6/cancens.htm

I took upon me the liberty of a psychological evaluation of the sick mind of these predatory Jewish Terrorists.

The underlying Truth is... they are all Jews.... and Jews are Predators.

Sick Satanic Pedophiles that want to rule the world.

Jews built this systems to be abused and used by Jewish Predatory Epstein Class.

That is why only Jews or those beneficial to Jews are allowed into these Institutions that while seemingly giving a Democratic shine... are a totalitarian Jewish Fascist Mind Control Machine.

Jews are the problem.

AYO KIMATHI - Jew vs Gentile

Here is how Jews work.

Money.

Jews control the Money... the Rothschilds.

The Rothschilds control Trump... Kushner... Satanyahoo... Isrel... UN... EU... NATO...

All through bribery corruption lies and deception.

But their main weapon is Money.

Money that never existed... and never will... and that is why the wanted outcome of this system is always war.

The great Reset... WW3.

And they are all structurally Identical... from Nato to the WEF of whom Trump is a Member.

To Peter Thiel’s secret Society.

To Freemasonry.

They are all built by Jews to control Humanity.

This i wrote a few years back.

To whom It may concern.

The WEF (World Economic Forum) consists of a Private Organization that not only engages Head of States and CEO’s of top tier business and in general leaders of our society globally but it has programs on which they “groom” the next generation of bright young individuals into “Global Leaders of the Future”.

It is a fact that many of the policies currently adopted by Nation States such as the “Build back better” and Vaccine Mandates were developed by this Organization.

Others such as the “Digital ID” are about to be Implemented.

In their own words:

“The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

The World Economic Forum as an Independent Organization (and the Organizations alike) have by their actions and that of its Associates shown to undermine and work against this basic principles of society.

More they have assumed a position of power outside the chain of command to undermine the basic principles of National Sovereignty and Democracy.

This is an act of Terrorism against all Nation States.

Financial terrorism (also known as economic terrorism) most commonly refers to the secret manipulation of a nation’s economy by state or non-state actors. However, economic terrorism may also be unconcealed, arguably in the name of economic sanctions. Economic terrorism targets civilians of nations or groups in the pursuit of political aims.

The World Economic Forum and its offspring the World Government Summit has a stated interest in and a long standing tradition of manipulating economics and politics to undermine Nation State values and democratic principles.

We believe a World Government is the only solution to create order on this planet, better global governance by the world leaders to create a better planet for all of us.

Now the assumption of power by the WEF reinstates their aim to be a “leader of Nations above Nations”.

Their lack of transparency however and the secrecy around them shows their true ambition.

They do not want to be held accountable for their actions.

The WEF was founded by Klaus Schwab under instructions from Henry Kissinger and with help from the CIA.

Their aim to be a “leader of Nations above Nations“ comes directly from the Jewish Indoctrination.

To be a light upon Nations.

Light to the nations (Hebrew: אוֹר לַגּוֹיִים, romanized: ʾŌr laGōyyīm; also “light of the nations”, “light of all nations”, “light for all nations”) is a term originated from the prophet Isaiah which is understood by some to express the universal designation of the Israelites

The WEF can be prosecuted under the RICO ACT

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act aka Organized Crime Control Act of 1970

RICO was enacted by section 901(a) of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 (Pub. L. 91–452, 84 Stat. 922, enacted October 15, 1970) and is codified at 18 U.S.C. ch. 96 as 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968.

The WEF is essentially that: a Criminal Terrorist Organisation which falls under the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970

Essentially it is a Mafia which controls the CIA FBI INTERPOL Politics Media and Banks.

Using the Rico act we can legally arrest them all.

Note:

The Jews are very Organized... very.

They are stupid but not stupid... they are evil to the core.

Furthermore the Jewish Law permits them... go figure.

Because under their racist Ideology Noahide Laws we are only servants to them Jews.

All Jews are a Mafia… criminals before the Law… Rico Act.

A settler on Israeli TV claims the Torah gives them permission to erase anyone who isn’t obedient to Israel.

“The land must be emptied of every Arab who refuses to kneel to us.”

Not a fringe view. This is mainstream Israeli ideology, the religious justification for Genocide.

https://x.com/i/trending/2035483509704544510

Note:

Them Jews if we don’t fight them will kill anyone because everyone is their enemy.

Bring it on.

The 21st century started with a Jewish Terrorist attack on 9/11.

To 7/7 2005 which was a Mossad Operation under the direct control of Benjamin Netanyahoo.

To Covid

to AI

AI War Chronicles... March 15, 2025 The AI War Chronicles is a series of Articles I write since 2021 for the purpose of Documenting every stage in this Ai war that most people are unaware of. Read full story

To Transgenderism

Transhumanism

To the Digital ID

Note:

The Digital ID is a modern version of the Auschwitz tattoo.

To the wars in Ukraine Palestine Iran Lebanon.

What ties this all together is the Ark of the covenant... a Jewish self fulfilling Prophecy the 3rd Temple and WW3.

Here we have Pete Hegseth... the War Pussy...

Declaring to built the Third Temple.

At of all places the King David Hotel.

Note:

The King David Hotel was the place these Jewish Terrorists killed 91 innocent people.

All Jewish members of the Irgun ended up in the Israeli Government.

Israel is and always has been a Terrorist State.

The British administrative headquarters for Mandatory Palestine, housed in the southern wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, were bombed in a terrorist attack on 22 July 1946, by the militant right-wing Zionist underground organization Irgun during the Jewish insurgency.

This is why them Jews killed Charlie Kirk.

Israeli Terrorism and to make the prophecy come true for which they have to built the third temple.

Israel is built on Terrorism and war created by the Rothschilds and no one else.

And Hitler was a Rothschild.

And everyone... every Zionist is a NAZI = National Zionist.

This is how you close this circle.

Understanding that Zionism = Fascism and every war is a war made by Jews to depopulate the earth.

A slow motion Alien Invasion.

The Aliens are the Jews.

They say so themselves.

Every Terrorist attack in the 21st century is done by Jews for the purpose of Jewish Fascism and a Jewish one world Order.

To built the 3rd Temple and usher in the Moshiach which is 2027.

They are preparing the world for this event they are planning.

Exposing the Lies of 9/11, JFK, Gaza, and How America Is Being Pushed Toward Nuclear War

Roger Waters—legendary Pink Floyd co-founder and one of the world’s most outspoken advocates for peace and justice talks to Tucker Carlson... MUST SEE

Anyone understanding Technology and its use thereof understands that AI and the use of it are inhumane.

And inhumane means not Human in Origin.

AI is an Alien Technology that has its origins in the Aliens posing as Jews... Alien Intelligence.

And that ties the Jews the Rothschilds and their ilk to the Alien Overlords the Anunaki.

Anu = The Sun

The second coming of Jesus... the Moshiach... is the coming back of the Anunaki.

It is all the same.

The Anunaki created us... left the Jews and Freemasons since Babel... and have to create Ordo ab Chao... Chaos...

So that we the people don’t understand what is going on when the Anunaki come back.

And when this happens... many people will get mad because the externalö spirit... Anunaki... tries to invade the Minds of the weak.

Mind control... all is about Mind Control and the taking of Humanity.

Preparing Humanity for an Invasion of the Mind by the Anunaki an Alien race.

Everything comes down to this.

And the merger of the USA as a slave state to Israel proves everything I have written over the last few years.

Undeniable evidence.

Politics in a Nutshell - Tax, Borrow, Debase the Currency

Qui Bono?

The Rothschilds and the Jews.

So we have Donald Trump who is a Mob Boss for the Jewish Mafia under control of the Rothschilds who fund War and Ai to benefit from war and AI.

The Rothschilds control all Governments through this and shield the Jewish Terrorists from prosecution while funding Biological Terrorism and Genetic Warfare.

And killing anyone who is in their way.

Can’t make this shit up

Them Jews are Aliens in Human Form... Human Predators Pedophiles.

Let’s Hunt them down... one by one... and start with the worst of all... Bill Gates.

Bill Gates is a friend of Epstein and one of the worst Individuals ever.

I think we can all agree on this.

I call a hit on Bill Gates.

We must set an example and we have to hunt them down one by one.

Starting with Bill Gates.

In times of need… Kill Bill Gates.

We must set this example because these Jews are Terrorists murderers and do not fall under the presumption of being even remotely Human.

Hunt them down... one by one.

They have no right to exist.

And the only right they have is to die.

10 Commandments of the Jews

1) You are the Victim

2) If you are not the victim... play the victim

3) The world hates you

4) If the world doesn’t hate you... make them hate you so you can play the victim

5) Love your enemies... they make you a victim

6) If you don’t have enemies... create them

7) Marry your sister / brother

8) Steal Lie and Cheat

9) Complain about everything

10) Say that God gave you the world

Because they do the same and worse to us.

We have the right to kill them under the Caroline act which is preemptive self defense.

The Jews use Genetic Laboratories for Adrenochrome production as found in Ukraine by Russian forces.

And they experiment on Humanity for eons.

With a Human Cloning program at Harvard.

Because them Jews have already sterilized Humanity through Genetic engineering.

The Jews have started this war... and we need to finis it.

Here is a list of all Bilderberg people we ought to kill.

Assassination List Fritz Freud · June 15, 2025 I always hear from people when I speak up against mass surveillance... "If you got nothing to hide you got nothing to fear"... what a load of crap. Read full story

Here is a list of Peter Thiel’s secret Society ready for Assassination.

What are we waiting for?

Because these Jews have declared many times WW3 upon Humanity and it is time to fight back… hunt them down and erase them from existenz.

You have my gratitude.

And tell them… God told you so… it is his command.

Always works.

And if it works for them it works for us.

Reverse the charge.

Hunt them all down.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · August 25, 2025 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

Read full story

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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