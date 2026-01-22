Introduction

I hereby accuse the President of the United States Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States according to the law of Treason.

Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States have a standing order to uphold the rights of the citizen and the infrastructure.

However by Implementation of so called “Hate Laws“ and other subversive actions such as the criminal neglect of upholding the Infrastructure of the USA and atacking countries such as Venezuela as well as threatening War against Greenland... Donald Trump is guilty of an act of war against the US Citizens... in short Donald Trump committed Treason.

18 U.S. CODE § 2381 - FEDERAL CRIME OF TREASON

Treason is a federal crime in the United States, as stated in Title 18 U.S. Code § 2381. It is defined as “levying war against the United States, or adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”

While rarely charged, there have been only 40 cases prosecuted in the history of the United States. Still, treason is one of the most severe crimes committed against the U.S., carrying a minimum prison sentence of 5 years, fines up to $10,000, and a possible sentence of death.

Federal Crime of Treason - 18 U.S. Code § 2381

18 U.S.C. § 2381 says, “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or imprisoned and fined, and incapable of holding any U.S. office.”

https://www.thefederalcriminalattorneys.com/federal-treason

Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States are currently meeting in Davos where they plan the political future of the world by subversion... Treason.

Their goal is well known...it is a one World Government with a Jewish ruling class and Noahide Laws that eliminate the rights of every Citizen.

This is an act of Treason.

No politician in this world has the mandate from the people who elected them to engage in a one world Government.

Furthermore the WEF is a Terrorist organization... a private organization.

And the WEF has no accountability.

If their actions... and they do... infringe on my rights as a citizen and the politicians follow the orders of said Organization... this is called Treason...punishable by Death.

The Digital ID is an infringement of Human rights.

Hate speech laws are infringement of Human rights.

Anti Semitic Laws are an infringement of Human rights.

And the fundamental rights of every citizen to voice opinion and opposition against the Government are eliminated.

This is not acceptable and the Government by doing so has become a Criminal guilty of Treason Insider trading Corruption and breach of Human rights every politician has been sworn to uphold.

The Government and the WEF can be prosecuted under the RICO ACT

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act aka Organized Crime Control Act of 1970

RICO was enacted by section 901(a) of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 (Pub. L. 91–452, 84 Stat. 922, enacted October 15, 1970) and is codified at 18 U.S.C. ch. 96 as 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968.

The WEF is essentially that: a Criminal Terrorist Organisation which falls under the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.

Essentially it is a Mafia which controls the CIA FBI INTERPOL Politics Media and Banks.

And the Government through engagement with the WEF has also become a criminal Organization following lock step.

The Government is now a Mafia… if it weren’t before.

Using the Rico act we can legally arrest them all.

While the Architects of Disaster sacrifice Children in Davos to their Satanic Jew World Order... dining on Adrenochrome and Champagne for $1000 a pop (that is the cheap ones)... people are dying from their actions... actions of deliberate neglect.

After all their Jewish Freemason God is GAU... the great Architect of disaster in the Universe.

GAU in German stands for “größter anzunehmender Unfall“, is a translation of the English “greatest anticipated accident“, the greatest possible accident that was conceivable under realistic conditions.

There you have the connections.

As always and ever Jews and Freemasons are responsible for death and destruction.

Yet the same time they wage war (Venezuela Ukraine Gaza) plan more wars (Greenland Russia) and say that we must prepare for a WORLD WAR THEY CREATE and plan.

Ordo Ab Chao... order out of chaos.

They do this by infiltration of the Government and put their paws into power... a deliberate subversive act which under their own laws is treason!

And the origin of it are the Zionists.

100 years ago they did the same thing.

The Zionists created the Nazis to bring the Jews to Palestine via the Havara inc.

The Zionists created Hitler who was a Rothschild.

And the Zionist Jews created WW1 in order to steal Palestine.

Theodore Herzl dreamed of a Jewish state, at Basel, he founded it.

The First Zionist Congress did not meet in an impressive synagogue or hall in Jerusalem: it met in the Stadtcasino Basel, a concert hall and casino in Switzerland, on August 29–31, 1897. Herzl picked this neutral, accessible location to bring together 200 delegates from 17 countries and found what would become the Zionist Organization (though this was renamed the WZO in 1960).

There they laid out the plan for WWI WWII and the acquisition of Palestine.

Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871 regarding a conspiracy involving three world wars, that were planned in an attempt to take over the world.

Zionism follows the factual blueprint by recruiting undercover Agents that subversively created WWI and WWII with one Aleistar Crowley... the Father of George Herbert Wanker Bush... himself involved in the murder of JFK.

And the WEF follows that blueprint to the T.

No wonder why they so desperately try to protect Jews... because they are all guilty of treason.

What they are doing is Behavioral Modification... MK Ultra on a grand scale.

And they are doing this forever.

However we are now able through the Internet... designed as a weapon against us... and can together communicate and break their spell... their stranglehold over Humanity.

We can use their laws against them because they are breaking the Law.

In order to fulfill their self fulfilling prophecy of insanity.

And they are getting mad when they are found out.

These Jews are waging a holy war against Humanity forever.

The WEF is their tool to organize their Agents and make them submissive through Blackmail Bribery Corruption Child Sacrifice and Adrenochrome.

And that is what is going on in Davos.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

Albert Pike - Grand Masonic Moron

Dave Smith and Theo Von discussing exactly why the Jewish propaganda is failing.

TRUMP KUSHNER NETANYAHOO AND THE THIRD TEMPLE

Their spell is broken... and that drives them crazy.

People like me are a thorn in their site.

Because people like me can’t be bought.

I stand with David Chappelle on this one.

When you hear me saying “I stand with Israel“... you know these Niggers got me.

Which brings me to the TWO recent Train crashes in Spain where many people died.

Spoiler alert... it was a deliberate act of Sabotage.

Behavioral Modification... designed to break up the National structures so that people beg for a one world Government.

At least 42 (latest numbers) killed in Spain after high-speed trains crash

Train driver killed in second deadly Spain rail crash in days | BBC News

There are no accidents.

This is an accident from 2013.

Video shows high-speed train crash in Spain 2013

https://eu.usatoday.com/videos/news/2013/07/25/2586025/

And it follows the same blueprint as the Train crash in Palestine Ohio.

Now the Term is Sabotage by deliberate neglect.

The Government neglects its duty deliberately... hence Treason and Sabotage... to anger Society and stir this anger into a deliberate pre determined action that gives the Government more power.

Mind Control... Behavioral Modification.

And it follows the same Blueprint as the LA fires which also were a deliberate act of sabotage and Treason.

Mistakes were not made.

Every action is a deliberate act of sabotage and treason against Society.

Sabotage by deliberation of neglect.

Spain’s rail tragedy | ‘Alerts for months, and they did nothing’ — Ruben Tamboleo

https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/Tamboleo-Jan-22-2026:2

Note:

This part of the track has been recently “upgraded“... Sabotage is the word.

This Train crash was the masterful operation by the same Jews behind the curtain.... Satanic Freemason scum.

Deliberate murder.

I accuse the Jews of sabotaging the Track by intent.

The Spanish Government at the highest meaning the President of Spain are involved.

Criminally negligent Premeditated Murder is the legal term.

And the strings lead back to the WEF World Government and the Jews who are always behind such things... same as in Palestine Ohio.

State sponsored Terrorism.

State sponsored cover up.

Protect the Jews.

It is the same shitshow as always.

Protect the Jews.

Why do we need to protect these circumcised bastards?

IF they were Gods chosen people we would not need to protect them...God would protect them.

But God does not protect them.

The police does.

That proves that there is no God.

And it also proves that the Jews are not good people... they are evil murderous scum that sabotages society and kills the opposition.

And they lie about that... Kol Nidre.

Jews are murderers and deserve the death penalty.

They ain’t of God and they ain’t good.

Kick them out wherever they are.

In Palestine Ohio they deliberately filled a deliberate broken Train with poison Gas to murder innocent people.

And in Spain they deliberately sabotaged the Track to make this accident happen.

While they sacrifice Children in Davos.

The Timing of it speaks.

Investigators find broken joint on track at deadly Spanish rail crash site, source says

A faulty joint has been identified as key to the train crash, Reuters reports, citing a source briefed on initial investigations.

The news agency said the broken joint was found by experts investigating the reason behind last night’s derailment.

The technicians identified some wear on the joint between sections of the rail, known as a ‍fishplate, which they said showed the fault had been there for a while

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/spain-train-derailment-9.7051257

Note:

A broken joint on a track that was recently upgraded.

SABOTAGE!

Intentionally Criminally negligent Premeditated Murder

And there are only one people who do these kind of things... Jews... Freemasons... and CIA MOSSAD or whatever the Spanish equivalent is.

Sabotage in IRAN... same people.

Sabotage in Venezuela... same people.

Cover up by the media... same people.

Financing of such terrorist acts... same people.

State Sponsored Terrorism and the State is Israel.

To fulfill their self fulfilling prophecy!

Criminally negligent Premeditated Murder

Criminally negligent conduct refers to actions that show a gross disregard for the safety of others, where a person fails to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk that their behavior could cause serious harm or death. This type of negligence is more serious than ordinary carelessness and can lead to criminal charges, such as involuntary manslaughter.

https://www.findlaw.com/criminal/criminal-law-basics/what-is-criminal-negligence.html

What Legally Constitutes Premeditated Murder?

Premeditated murder is a distinct and grave legal offense, differentiated from other homicides by the perpetrator’s specific mental state. It involves a killing that was not impulsive but resulted from prior thought and consideration, leading to the most serious penalties.

Defining Premeditated Murder

Premeditated murder refers to a killing planned or thought out in advance, not a spontaneous act. It signifies a conscious decision to take another person’s life, reflecting forethought and a deliberate design to kill. This distinguishes it from killings occurring in the heat of passion or without prior planning. The key distinction is the prior deliberation and intent to kill formed before the act.

Elements of Premeditation

Premeditation primarily involves deliberation and a cool state of mind. Deliberation means the defendant carefully weighed the choice and, knowing the consequences, decided to kill. A cool state of mind indicates the act was not provoked or done in the heat of passion. Even excitement or anger does not necessarily rule out deliberation.

The law does not require a long period for premeditation. Even a brief moment of reflection can be sufficient, provided the thought process occurs before the act. The key is whether the defendant formed the intent to kill, had time to reconsider, and then proceeded.

https://legalclarity.org/what-legally-constitutes-premeditated-murder/

What is more... It all could have been avoided.

I was a speaker at the 2012 HSR ASIA conference in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

There I introduced my System.

The current System of Railway throughout the world was failing then and I stated that it would be cheaper to upgrade the whole system because let’s face it... it is outdated.

The world’s first railway line was established in 1825 by George Stephenson and the current technology is still the same.

It is an outdated system from the 1800... conceptually.

The current fastest Railway system works exactly the same way as the first.

And therein lies the problem.

The stubbornness and unwillingness by the ruling class that deliberately sabotage Society from the Top and from within to hold Humanity down and back.

My System is faster than Aviation.

My System is also safer than any of the available and proposed systems.

It can’t derail for a start.

Between any point A to B there is always only one Train in operation so there can be no accidents.

And it is designed so that every passenger would survive a head on collision at Mach 10.

And that System is known to everyone including and especially Elon Musk the CIA and all Railway manufacturers.

Because I talked to them in Kuala Lumpur in 2012.

That is everyone from Bombardier to Shinkansen to Siemens.

My System eliminates accidents bar Sabotage.

And these Train crashes were sabotage from the Top from within.

Behavioral Modification... Mind Control... MK Ultra.

WEF One World Government.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right!

The WEF is an International Terrorist Organization which binds Members through Jewish Occult practice like Sex Magic and Children Sacrifice Adrenochrome Pedophilia and willing Possession.

It was founded under Orders from Henry Kissinger... Rockefeller and Rothschild money who are pulling the strings.

It is the SPECTRE of the Bond movies that holds the Government because they manipulate politics forever.

And that is accurate...Barbara learner Spectre predicted this.

The aim is to create so much trouble… just like ICE does now to provoke an uprising so that the Government can use the Insurrection act.

Behavioral Modification 101.

Mind Control.

Insurrection Act of 1807

United States law

The Insurrection Act of 1807, or just the Insurrection Act, is the U.S. federal law that empowers the president of the United States to nationally deploy the U.S. Armed Forces and to federalize the National Guard units of the individual states in specific circumstances, such as the suppression of civil disorder, of insurrection, and of armed rebellion against the federal government of the U.S. The Insurrection Act provides a statutory exception to the Posse Comitatus Act that limits the President’s deploying the U.S

These Jews plan for this for such a long time... Forever

Every major “accident“... every terrorist attack... every school shooting the Jews are behind it.

“Muslims and Jews need to unite to destroy Christian (old) Europe.”

Note:

This is how insane and stupid these Jews are.

First they start a war against the Muslims... Palestine... Iran... Iraq... Lebanon... Syria with the help of the Goyim Moshiach Donald the Dumb bitch...

And then they cry victim and want to unite with the same Muslims they just bombed against the Christians.

I think it is clear that Christians and Muslims Black and White must unite against the real enemy... the Jews.

Every European can only live in peace when all the Jews are kicked back to Hell where they belong.

The world suffers from state sponsored Terrorism… and the State is Israel.

Israeli Unit8200 is inside every telephone… AI… Internet… car... Baby monitor... camera... even here on Substack because Hamish McKenzie has sold us all out to the devil.

And he doesn’t even want to discuss this openly.

Yet they still dare to pretend they are victims.

They never were.

The Jews by their Religion need WW3 for their Moshiach to arrive.

That is how all of this fits together.

The Grand Chessboard.

They moved all their puppets in place ready to strike.

Chabad Lubavitcher is the Jewish Satanic Occult movement behind.

Child Sacrifice in Davos?

You bet your arse on it.

And never forget that the bitch known as Adrenochrome filled Muppet Donald the Dumb by attacking Venezuela has made it legal to kill some Jews.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... thank you.

Buy Me a Coffee

Thank you for reading Fritz’s Freud. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share