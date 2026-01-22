Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

John Day MD
It looks like deep-state again.

Spain has dissed Israel recently with arms shipping refusals, as I recall.

I don't know who did it or how, though.

http://coronistan.blogspot.com
"What's the solution? Well, the solution is knowing, what the problem actually is. …

We all know what rainbow signifies. Yes. The Noahide Laws, which are pretty draconian and are being enforced on you. They are being inforced on you. When you see that flag … they're telling you, you're under Noahide Law, and that means, that you have no rights. If they say you have no right, you have no rights. You have to know how this system works and how it operates. It's very, very important. And these things are actually the key to it all. …

It's dead simple. There's one thing going on. The end game is control and management and depopulation of everything. It's a mafia looting all the natural resources on the scam that they say: 'It's environmental.' There is nothing else to it. Absolutely simple."

The Solution - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/windows-on-the-world--2818355

