Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
14h

I have to agree with you on being censored. A number of articles you posted i didnt get notified for.

I only noticed when i went to your substack and saw several articles listed i didnt receive in my inbox.

And no my spam folder was empty...

Until that moment i was still under the impression that substack was less controlled. But now im annoyed that im in the bucket.

Frankly, this is for me a reason for willing to leave. But then there is that lobster bucket, where the social circle keeps pulling you back into the bucket.

So.. In other platforms I was the free radicale. Who pulled the plug. But will i be the extremist once again?

What to do....

I think I need a new strategy.

And some off platform solution.

Distributed, decentralised, and not a platform owned by some corporate clown.

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