Powers that be… Zionists… Jews…

I told you that my Substack is probably the most censored that there is…

Not because i do something illegal… I don’t.

I do something far worse… I expose the lot with Truth.

That has irked the Shadow Bastards to such an extend that they have now censored me again… the second time in a short space.

They are watching me tightly…

They probe me with Inquisitions… acting as friends… trying to pull me over the legality mark so that they have something on me.

Yet they don’t they failed… I made them fail.

The beast thing is… I don’t need to do anything Illegal.

In fact I have no intention to do something illegal… I am far better off without that and they are by far worse off because they can’t handle it.

I punch upwards,.

Mike Adams… Health Ranger… Paid opposition… and so many others that can’t hold a cup straight compared with me.

I am consistent in my approach.. go way deep in my research… I am funny with a dark sense of Humor and Intelligent beyond their ability.

They fear me… because there is no one like me.

So where are the big hitters in Podcast Land?

The ones that gather millions of supporters with big money deals and a fast audience?

Like Joe Rogan or so…

I tell you where they hide… they crawl back into their Mothers pussy even if 6ft under… because they sold their soul… they are not Human anymore.

I make them wish they don’t exist because I am all that they are never… and they never will be because their carrier is build on lies and deception…

I expose them by simply existing.

I know they monitor this blog.

I know they cut off my reach… I know they sabotage my success.

They still can’t stop me.

Ghee I wonder how much money the CIA has actually invested in trying to shut me down.

I bet a minimum of 10 Million USD…

And never forget that Elon Musk is also involved… the Hyperloop stolen from me…

So make that at least 1 Billon USD the Government and Technocrats have wasted on a nobody to keep me poor.

Little Bastard Cowards.

Fritz Freud is better than you lot… any of you… and all of you together.

So they done it again… deleting a video on false copyright claims… because this video is available on Bitchute odyssey and Rumble.

David Cole in Auschwitz… a Jew exposing the Gas Chambers.

I don’t mind… because it proves they are watching me… thank you… monitoring me… thank you… sabotaging my substack… thank you.

I thank them because they show their incompetence… Intellectual disability and fundamental adversary to the Truth.

Yet they wouldn’t dare to give me an Interview or answer any of my straight up Questions about important subjects like AI.

Because they can’t handle the Truth.

So they have to invent accusations that are made up.

Cowards.

You can do what you want… you will fail.

Your power is already gone… and you know it:

You are living on borrowed time.

I can smell your fear.

More… with every move you make you only dig your own grave… good.

Try harder… you only make your own execution faster and inevitable.

De-Zionistation… it has begun… and the momentum is unstoppable.

I piss on your prophecy.

This ticket was created on your behalf.

Alastair (Substack, Inc)

May 26, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT

To Whom It May Concern:



This message is to notify you that the Support team at Substack has taken down a video in your post at https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/hang-the-rothschild-family-hang-them, pending the resolution of an allegation of copyright infringement.



Consistent with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Substack removes allegedly infringing content when we receive a DMCA-compliant “takedown request.” On Friday May May 22nd 2026, Substack received a DMCA-compliant takedown request from David Cole alleging copyright infringement.



Please read the following carefully, as it describes your right to counter this DMCA action as well as the risks of doing so.



Under the DMCA, you have the right to respond to this allegation of infringement by sending us a counter notification detailing why you believe your use of this content is not infringing. We recommend you use this form to submit any DMCA counter notification. If you would prefer to submit your counter notification in writing, please refer to our copyright dispute policy and the requirements of 17 U.S.C. § 512(g)(3) to ensure your submission is actionable. If you’re looking for guidance on preparing a counterclaim, we think that the guide produced by Github is a good one.



Upon receipt of a counterclaim, Substack must notify the complaining party and send them a copy of your counterclaim. The complaining party then has 10 days to file a legal action seeking a court order and send Substack evidence that it has done so.



If you file a counterclaim and the complaining party fails to provide Substack evidence of a pending court case within ten days, Substack will re-publish the disputed content.



The decision to file a counter notification is yours alone. Keep in mind that while a counter notification may result in the reactivation of your post, the rightsholder in question may instead respond by filing a lawsuit. Please note that Substack has adopted a repeat infringer policy that will, in appropriate circumstances, terminate the user accounts of repeat copyright infringers.



Finally, you should know that Substack offers legal support to writers that are facing threats as a result of their work through our Defender program. More details about eligibility and how to apply for assistance are available here.



Thank you for using Substack!



Alastair Substack

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.



As such please share this information as far as you can.



Anywhere you can.



Thank you

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