Everybody wants a piece of me

Grind me down until I’m on my knees

They take a penny from a naked man

Try to steal my dreams because they think they can

Hey man

I’ve seen it all before

The System is a failure

Your mother she’s a whore

I’m the black sheep of my family

And all I ever want is to be free

Those dictators and their money swindle

Power Corruption Lies and War

Hey man

I’ve seen it all before

The System is a failure

Your mother she’s a whore

I see black sheep walking side by side

In a dream of freedom I will never hide

Because nothing is beyond our realm

We gonna change the world to fit our dream

Hey man

I’ve seen it all before

The System is a failure

Your mother she’s a whore

The system is a failure for the rich against the poor

Slavery provocracy

This ain’t Democracy

Power Corruption Lies and War

The system is a failure for the rich against the poor

Slavery provocracy

This ain’t Democracy

The system is a failure by design

And your mother she’s a whore

Fritz Freud - The Black Sheep Song

Fritz Freud solves the Epstein case:

Jeffry Epstein’s email was:

jeevacation@gmail.com

Now concerning his money and Island complex it is clear what he really was.

Jeffry Epstein was a pimp for the upper class who run a “very special Holiday resort“.

Offering Vacations with happy ending.

And ritual sacrifices for the Jewish elite.

He doubled also as a Mossad agent to blackmail his clients.

And if you want to know who his clients are... look no further than every Politician that is still alive and the richest men in the world!

How Fritz Freud stole the Emperor’s clothes

The Emperor was bred in vain... with golden Hiccups along the way.

Because the emperor was so little he wanted a big Army with strong soldiers exercising for him.

And then he went on to plan a great war for his soldiers because he feared that them strong and proud would eventually see that he is just a fat and greasy slob... and that they eventually would overthrow him.

The fat Baron to Trumpistan had to be taught a lesson.

In came the Magician... Fritz Freud... and taught him a lesson.

He sneaked into the Emperor’s closet and released a million fire ants.

Oh what screams he heard when they bit the fat Baron of Trumpistan in his fat greasy arse screaming fat greasy.

Oh how do we deal with that?

In came Fritz Freud the Magician dressed as Health and safety officer for the Government.

My lord he said... we have to burn all your clothes.

And so they did.

Now the fat Baron of Trumpistan was but naked and he needed a new coat.

In came Fritz Freud again... this time with an assistant... Marylin Manson...

Oh Baron of Trumpistan... we shall weave you a magnificent coat... one that shall make you stand out for eternity.

We have a cloth from the elves who used it for an invisibility cloak.

Sadly they misplaced it and can’t find it no more.

It is so light it almost feels non existent.

And it has another quality... only those who have deep respect for you can see it.

The fat Baron was sold and I got Marylin Manson to empty the gold vaults... drug the kitchen girls and shag the Baron’s sister.

Fritz Freud got to work on the fat Baron’s which magically happened in no time.

The next day a grand parade happened.

But before that... Marylin had told the staff that he poisoned their drinks... and if they opened their mouths they got the other part of the poison too.

So nobody said anything... and the Emperor paraded but naked through the streets and eveyone applauded... except a little boy... and yes you guessed it... it was Fritz Freud again.

The Emperor is but naked and has no Dingle Berry...

Everyone was shocked to find the truth jingle jangle straight into their faces.

And he sung... Dingle Bells Dingle bells dingle all the way...

It went straight in at No.1

Everybody clapped their hands... except for the Baron of Trumpistan.

The Emperor still had no clothes.

Because Fritz Freud took it all.

Worse... Fritz exchanged all the toilet paper with sand paper too...

We are ruled by Criminals across the board. Criminals that break their own laws for breakfast lunch and supper while dancing on our graves. Everywhere... EU is a Dictatorship. USA is unrecognizable. The UK is a Dictatorship. Australia is enslaved. These people behind the... Oh Vey... Goyslap... want their holy war... Armageddon. Let’s get them first. Educate yourself and they be gone.

I hear people moaning about the Digital ID... protesting... in vain.

Because it is all planned and financed with money they stole from us.

And they are following to the core the same blueprints that created the Nazis... only this time it is Jewish Nazis and AI.

And we must look at what happened 100 years ago to see the exact plan unraveling today.

All made up by the Jewish occult there then and now.

The same old Families do the same they did 100 years ago.

Because Hitler was one of them.

The Same Old Europe

When Kaja Kallas steps in front of the cameras and warns that Europe must brace for war or that negotiations with Moscow are “naïve,” the media presents her as the principled voice of a small nation with a painful history. She is framed as a kind of moral compass pointing toward courage while the rest of Europe dithers. It is an attractive story. It is also incomplete in ways that matter.

A more profound and far less comfortable truth runs beneath the surface of today’s European leadership. The figures who speak most aggressively about Russia, who call most loudly for rearmament, who urge escalation over diplomacy are usually those whose personal, institutional, or family histories trace back to the most militant anti-Soviet and ultranationalist currents of the last century. These currents did not vanish at the end of the Cold War. They simply changed the flag, changed the suit, and changed the vocabulary. The worldview remained. This is not about guilt by ancestry. It is about continuity—political, ideological, and cultural. And it explains why certain voices in Europe consistently treat Russia not as a neighboring state but as an existential threat whose very existence requires confrontation.

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/12/02/the-old-europe-behind-the-new-flags/

I laid out their plan in detail... maybe much to grim for people to fathom... nevertheless none can prove me wrong.

And time is running out.

This is their plan... 50 in 5... 50 countries in 5 years under a Jewish Occupational Government in a strategic war against Humanity by these Jews.

Digital Private Infrastructure.

Which is just another word for Slavery.

Planned for very long ago ...666... number of the beast... Rothschilds beast.

50-in-5 is a country-led advocacy campaign. By 2028, the 50-in-5 campaign will have helped 50 countries design, launch, and scale components of their digital public infrastructure.

On November 8th 2023, 50-in-5 was formally launched with countries coming together to commit to sharing learnings, best practices, and technologies that can ultimately reduce costs, build local capacity, maximize impact, and help radically shorten the implementation journeys for digital public infrastructure.

https://50in5.net/#about

On September 22nd, 2025, high-level representatives from countries participating in 50-in-5 will gathered in New York City from 5:30-7:00 pm ET to celebrate and showcase the ways they are working with one another to implement safe, inclusive, and interoperable DPI.

To date, 30 countries have joined the 50-in-5 campaign, which aims to help 50 countries design, launch, and scale components of their digital public infrastructure by 2028.

Note:

50 in 5 isn’t an advocacy campaign... it is a coordinated war against Humanity.

Coordinated by the Jews who are behind it.

As a plan for their Religious World Order.

As printed in their holy books.

Here is how they are selling it to you... selling cancer as the cure... for the solutions of problems they invented in the first place.

Problems they created with intent in the first place.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a set of foundational digital systems that forms the backbone of modern societies. DPI enables secure and seamless interactions between people, businesses and governments.

From verifying identities to opening bank accounts, ensuring fast and reliable digital payments to enabling safe and efficient data exchange across government services — DPI can make everyday life more connected and inclusive.

UNDP is at the forefront of supporting countries in designing, implementing and governing their DPI. By fostering safe, fair and interoperable digital systems, UNDP helps countries accelerate their progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, with DPI playing a key role.

https://www.undp.org/digital/digital-public-infrastructure

Note:

DPI is simply automated privatized Fascism.

And it is the Jews and only the Jews.

The Jews control the money and the Jews get money for free.

That is the basic scam on which the Jews control the world... a scam.

The Jews always have 10 times more money than the rest so the Jews can create business and make the world a slave for the Jews by the system of money.

Blackrock... Vanguard... State Street.. these are 2weapons of mass deception... they are buying real value for a penny to the pound.

And you can’t compete against them because of that... it is a scam... the whole system and all of them.

Pyramid ponzi schemes the lot.

And in every Pyramid scheme one has to work the hardest to get to the top.

The result are specialized Idiots that know one thing but little more.

If the main driving force is money... and money is centralized and controlled... who controls the money?

Whoever wants to climb up the ladder of success must either be special or a Jew / Freemason meaning they shag goats in the middle of the night.

Have you ever had the pleasure to smell Donald Trump?

Yes... he really smells like a goat.

They all do.

Every scam is a pyramid ponzi scheme... from education to job to politics to AI.

It is a behavioral system that allows no deviance from it or you won’t be rewarded by it.

That is why these goat shagging turds play emperors before us... it is all a lie.

The system is producing Idiots and those who come out on top are most likely Jews or other farts.

Because then you control the structures from education to communication to Information from the top by a few chosen ones.

Everything is a ponzi scheme fuelled by THE ponzi scheme which is central bank money supplied by them Jews.

Just like AI which is one of the great ponzi schemes of all times.

Worse they tied the global financial system with all its bonds and money laundering schemes to AI.

Which only results in two things:

Either Humanity enslaved by AI

Or Humanity destroyed by AI.

Either or... maybe and.

This is what they want to bring in... they call it Digital Private Infrastructure.

What is really is... it is the new Slavery system of total control I wrote five years ago.

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) – which refers to a secure and interoperable network of components that include digital payments, ID, and data exchange systems – is essential for participation in markets and society in a digital era. DPI is needed for all countries to build resilient and innovative economies, and for the well-being of people.

At its core, DPI is the foundation on which crucial services are built. By digitizing and modernizing their services with DPI, governments can serve populations’ needs more swiftly and efficiently. There is also a crucial role for public institutions to play to guarantee that DPI is inclusive, foundational, interoperable, and publicly accountable. The choices countries make now regarding DPI will improve their preparedness for unexpected challenges, laying the groundwork for broad developmental impacts that can help achieve the sustainable development goals.

Countries building safe and inclusive DPI together through 50-in-5 can foster strong economies and equitable societies. By using built-for-purpose adaptable solutions along with governance and policy solutions to build out their DPI capabilities, countries can easily share learnings and best practices. This approach promotes innovation, bolsters local entrepreneurship, and ensures access to services and opportunities for underserved groups, including women and youth.

Without prioritizing DPI, countries risk being locked into digital monopolies that are costly, stifle innovation, hinder future ability to adapt to unforeseen needs, and limit public benefit. Without coordinated country cooperation on DPI, countries risk duplicating efforts which can exacerbate disparities and lead to fragmented, duplicative, and inefficient digital ecosystems.

The Goal of 50-in-5

In five years, 50 countries have designed, launched, and scaled at least one component of their digital public infrastructure stack in a safe, inclusive, and interoperable manner. This involves…

Demonstrating the potential and momentum for DPI through showing various approaches to DPI, their progress, and outcomes in countries across different income levels and digital maturity statuses.

Shortening the DPI learning and adoption journey for countries through facilitating learning’s and best practice-exchanges, use of open standards and specifications, adoption – and sharing of – technologies as digital public goods, and evolution of local engineering capacity and vendor ecosystems.

https://50in5.net/#about

“Digital Public Infrastructure, such as our National Digital ID System, is foundational to reach and deliver services to everyone in Ethiopia.”

Yodahe Zemichael

Executive Director, Ethiopian National ID Program, Ethiopia

I find it interesting that they have chosen the most corrupted countries in this world... namely Africa... to front this ponzi scheme.

These Jews have no SHANDA.

Africa has a computer illiteracy so why implementing AI there?

Computers in my lifetime have evolved from a c64 to a machine I can use... with near reality graphics.

AI forever is based on algorhythmic average of Human Intelligence and data.

It isn’t even an adult.

The biggest problem I have with the whole shit is that it demands “inclusivity“ and “status of vaccination“...

Because I always will be against Trans Agenda and I never will allow vaccination.

Because it always is and was the same agenda behind it.

IF this technology would be so important... why don’t we have an open and fair discussion about it`?

We don’t.

We are pushed into it whether we like it or not.

By a Jewish Supremacist racist elite that corrupts all Governments to implement their will against the Human race.

I won’t have it.

Whether in your Car in your phone or under your skin... Jews and Israel are everywhere.

Biocomputers: Scientists are turning human brain cells into functional computers

Though it may seem like fiction, we may one day see computational hardware constructed from living human brain cells rather than traditional silicon.

https://interestingengineering.com/science/biocomputers-human-brain-cells-functional-computers

By the way... did I mention that Bill Gaytes has his arse deep in this shit?

The UN’s “50-in-5” campaign, backed by the Gates Foundation, aims to implement digital public infrastructure (DPI) in 50 countries by 2028, including digital IDs, payment systems and data-sharing platforms - framed as progress but criticized as a tool for centralized control.

Digital IDs centralize biometric data (fingerprints, facial scans) and track personal activities, raising fears of mass surveillance, social credit systems and loss of privacy under the guise of “convenience” and “financial inclusion.”

Countries like India, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Thailand are making digital IDs mandatory for banking, education, travel and even internet access (e.g., Papua New Guinea’s “SevisPass”), freezing accounts or restricting services for non-compliance.

Tech giants like Apple are integrating digital IDs into corporate ecosystems (e.g., U.S. passports in Apple Wallet), while governments and international bodies fast-track adoption with minimal public debate - mirroring pandemic-era tactics of rapid, top-down implementation.

Critics warn this system will replace inherent rights with revocable digital privileges, enabling asset seizure, censorship and lockdowns under the pretext of “emergencies” - solidifying a global architecture of control.

https://www.sott.net/article/503257-UN-campaign-aims-to-enroll-50-countries-in-DIGITAL-ID-initiative-by-2028

There is a center for Digital Private Infrastructure

https://cdpi.dev/about-us/

And of course such a system must have a HART!

The Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) database is a biometric system being developed by the Department of Homeland Security to replace an older system, aiming to store and process a vast amount of biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition. It is designed to enhance surveillance capabilities and has raised concerns regarding privacy and civil rights due to the extensive data it collects and the potential for misuse.

DHS/OBIM/PIA-004 Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology System (HART)

https://www.dhs.gov/publication/dhsobimpia-004-homeland-advanced-recognition-technology-system-hart-increment-1

HART: Homeland Security’s Massive New Database Will Include Face Recognition, DNA, and Peoples’ “Non-Obvious Relationships”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is quietly building what will likely become the largest database of biometric and biographic data on citizens and foreigners in the United States. The agency’s new Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) database will include multiple forms of biometrics—from face recognition to DNA, data from questionable sources, and highly personal data on innocent people. It will be shared with federal agencies outside of DHS as well as state and local law enforcement and foreign governments. And yet, we still know very little about it.

The records DHS plans to include in HART will chill and deter people from exercising their First Amendment protected rights to speak, assemble, and associate. Data like face recognition makes it possible to identify and track people in real time, including at lawful political protests and other gatherings. Other data DHS is planning to collect—including information about people’s “relationship patterns” and from officer “encounters” with the public—can be used to identify political affiliations, religious activities, and familial and friendly relationships. These data points are also frequently colored by conjecture and bias.

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/06/hart-homeland-securitys-massive-new-database-will-include-face-recognition-dna-and

All that in the hand of the Government or Bill Gaytes or any of them technoRats will ultimatey end in Genetically targeted biological warfare.

The “Dark Side” of AI

While environmental activists sound the alarm about the enormous consumption of electricity and water needed to operate and develop artificial intelligence — which aims to make it a tool radically transforming human life — the planet’s billionaires are proposing solutions that can only be described as absurd or surreal.

AI, still in its infancy, consumes 2% of global electricity; in the United States, it accounts for 4%, even though the country already suffers from power shortages and demand is expected to surge sharply within just three years. Several states have already experienced grid failures.

Data centers consume as much electricity in one year as homes in Lebanon would use in 50 years. A single center consumes enough power to supply 100 million households for a year. In addition, each center requires huge amounts of water for cooling — between 3 and 5 million gallons per day.

Demand for water and electricity is expected to double within five years as AI expands. Servers will run around the clock, consuming water in regions that will eventually suffer from severe shortages.

Chile is a grim example of what awaits many countries. Obsessed with data centers and the desire to be a leader, the country is horrifying its own citizens. It has allowed Google to consume 50 liters of water per second for cooling its facilities, free of charge. American tech giants plan to build nearly a hundred data centers there, foreshadowing ecological disasters for Chileans.

https://www.sott.net/article/503403-Artificial-intelligence-and-the-schemes-of-technological-billionaires

In the end you have two choices… either be enslaved by AI or die on the negative environmental impact of AI.

It is the only reason they want to make this happen.

Simply to play God over us.

To hook Humanity up to the great machine they built and call God.

Because it is their machine... the God machine.

They can keep it... I don’t want it.

And they can’t force me... they can’t force us.

My life is my life.

My Data is my Data.

And I know my rights.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · Aug 25 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

So again I call for an uprising to hang them lot for their crimes.

For these lot are the problem and we are better off without them.

They are planning WW3 against Russia... that is called treason.

Lock them up in their houses the lot.

Because if you don’t see the writing on the wall... you need to go hiding.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share