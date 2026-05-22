Written on the moon I see your reply

Written on the sky, reflected in your eyes

Behave yourself - this is my cry

The will to live - the reason why

You call it absolutely

Necessary mercy killing All the nights there made you crazy

All the time you wanted to flee

There was always danger in your dreams

And all that thoughts you fight to hide

About the motionless body at your side

With the hate that’s growing in you

What an easy killing for you Don’t do it, you ask me why

Behave yourself, the evil in your eye

Behave yourself, your greeds’ll come alive

The will to live, the reason why Your emotions got to be colder

The person beside you got to be older

Your emotions got to be colder

Your greed got to be bolder and bolder Death, I can read it in your eyes

Death, death now will come alive

Helpless the body in swoon

Your mercy act has to come soon

But suddenly as you pushed the tubes

You heard him cry for mercy Love Like Blood – Mercy Killing

The recent defeat by Thomas Massie has proven beyond any doubt that Jews and how Jews control not just the USA but the World.

Jews have infinite Money through Federal Reserve Banking that is in the hand of Jews.

Jews don’t work... except in positions of power where they are able to divert power and money to Jews Zionists or whom they control.

Jews get money for free and do not work to benefit Society but to detract from it.

And Jews are Fascists forcing upon Society their Agenda which is total control and Slavery... indirect... from the Shadows.

Jews live by their believe they can lie to us... Kol Nidre.

Absolute bombshell. MTG reveals she resigned because billionaire Zionist donors threatened to completely destroy her family and district.

She confirms entire Republican party is absolutely worthless in the House of Representatives and actively protects the elite Epstein network.

We Are 6 Months From Global Food Shortages Because Farmers Are Facing A Quadruple Whammy Crisis

We have never faced anything quite like this. Diesel fuel and fertilizer have become far more expensive as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, and extreme weather is playing havoc with crops all over the planet. Here in the United States, we just experienced the driest first three months of a year in recorded history. No, that isn’t an exaggeration. Now a “Super El Niño” is coming, and that means that drought conditions are going to get even worse in many areas of the world. The “Super El Niño” of 1877-1878 resulted in widespread droughts that killed more than 50 million people, and now we are being warned that the upcoming “Super El Niño” could be even worse. Our farmers have never faced a “perfect storm” of this magnitude, and global food production is going to be way down in the months ahead.

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/we-are-6-months-global-food-shortages-because-farmers-are-facing-quadruple-whammy

Jews are Anti Human scum that create war... holy war... because the Jews wage a holy war against Humanity whom they see as inferior.

Jews are Nazis.... Jews are scum.... and I despise them.

They are... and I write about this for some time... the Devil in the Bible along with the Freemasons.

Protected to do evil... corrupt Society and lead both sides into mutual assured destruction... and by doing that the destruction of the Human race.

That is their ultimate goal written in their holy shitbooks.

We... Human are perfect.

We are the perfect creation.

We are born Genius and educated stupid.

We are born with the perfect Immune system that is been destroyed by the Medical Mafia.

We have Ancient Genetic knowledge and wisdom.

We are a race of possibilities taught to hate ourselves.

The Alien Agenda.

And by Alien I mean JEWS!

Kim Iversen:

They Said They Defeated “Jew Hate” — They Only Created More Of It

https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/they-said-they-defeated-“jew-hate”:1

It is a confession... a confession of Corruption.

And we the people have the power.

Instead of obeying their politics or play their game we should by law citizen arrest them lot... rip it up completely... nationalize the Banks and erase all debt...

Because we owe them nothing... zilch... zillo.

Citizen Uprising: Lock Down all Politicians

Citizen House Arrest all Politicians on presumption of Treason and Corruption

U.S. national debt officially hits $39 trillion—adding approximately $5 billion a day since October

Now according to Federal Reserve Banking which allows the Banks to lend out money 10 times more than they actually have... the real debt is 10% of that sum which is 3,9 Trillion.

Take away from that the Interest upon Interest on which we pay interest on... and the original sum of money is about 1 trillion... the rest is all made up by Jewish Incest Mathematics.

Its a scam... a Jewish scam.

That scam has become the main problem in the world.

https://fortune.com/2026/05/20/us-national-debt-officially-hits-39-trillion-milestone/

AIPAC, pro-Israel groups celebrate Massie’s defeat in Kentucky after spending $9M

More than $32 million was spent on the race, including $9 million from pro-Israel groups that helped Ed Gallrein defeat Rep. Thomas Massie

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2026/05/aipac-pro-israel-groups-celebrate-massies-defeat-kentucky-after-spending-9m

So the Jews scam everyone by stealing money that don’t exist and give it to themselves…

The Hebrew Free Loan Society’s work is the 21st century expression of an ancient Jewish tradition that sees helping people become financially independent.

https://hfls.org

So let me get this straight... there is an ancient Jewish Law that says Jews don’t pay taxes and don’t pay interest and don’t pay loans back.

On the flipside of this is the other ancient Jewish Tradition... or law... of extortion of the Goyim.

Not just that but Jews are openly racist against us.

Note:

It is telling beyond any shadow of a doubt how evil them Jews are.

Financial Independence for them Jews.

And a debt based financial system that is nothing but Central Bank Slavery for the rest.

The Jews make money from deception... War... Opium... Child Sex Trading... Pedophilia... Blackmail.

The Epstein Class is the Jewish illuminati... evil beyond imagination

They do not think we have the right to hold them accountable.

We have... and I do!

Here is what they really think of us: What if we get rid of the Goy...

This is how Jews make money.... fro the Epstein E-Mails...

by creating war

and by controlling the money

Controlling the IMF

Working together with the Nazis

Jews Murder and are the Mafia… Murder Inc.

https://gangsterreport.com/the-murder-incorporated-murder-list-nycs-mostly-jewish-mob-killed-its-way-to-top-of-the-underworld-in-1930s/

And Jews and them Jewish Bankers finance all wars and Terrorism ever.

Opium

Oxycontin

Stealing Water

And stealing Land.

Yet Jews don’t pay taxes... get free money... and are a burden on the social system...

Not just that but Jews breed like Rats... they do not work... benefit scroungers the lot... and they are all based on incest.

That’s right folks... they have dozens of Children by fucking their sisters.

That comes from Abraham and Sara who were sister and Brother.

All Jews are a product of Incest.

Tyler Olivera... a brave man... exposed these Incest Jews... Rats!

There is nothing... absolutely nothing holy about these Jews.

They need to be controlled like the pest they are.

They are hostile to us in every way yet they want us to pay for them.

Rats!

Through their scam of Federal Reserve Banking they can buy up whole communities... which they do... and put in there the Orthodox Jews... breeding like Rats through Incest... which they do...

This is warfare against the Goyim... that’ll be us... Economic Warfare in their Jewish war against the world.

Note:

The war against Iran is the perfect example for this.

These Jews are Nazis… worse than Nazis…plain and simple.

Then of course they use Anti Semitism as a trick... because Jews may be evil and full of shit... stupid they are not.

Here is a Jewish Serial Killer arrested after years hiding.

Here is a fake attack of a Winnipeg Restaurant by Jews themselves.

The Jews do this all the time... spray painting Swastikas on their own rooms and houses so that they can blame others of being anti Semitic... and then grifting the money from the Government.

The Jews need that so nobody sees how behind the curtain they control world events.

Clever little Bastards the lot.

Eternal victims and eternal liars.

They want to chip the Human race…

Worse... they want to replace us... the Goyim... with AI...

Here is Jamie Dimon telling us.

Speaking of shit... on this article I explained how James Holmes, the Aurora Theater “Batman” shooter was a victim of them because his Father Robert Holmes was going on to testify before Congress about the LIBOR (London Interchange Bank Offered Rate) and the crimes of one Jamie Dimon, now head of J.P.Morgan and other Banksters who so ruthlessly destroy society.

Netanyahu and the Laws of Killing ‘Goyim’

Israel is becoming a racist society, in which the prime minister of a country that was founded after the murder of Jews salutes a rabbi who supported a work on the laws of killing non-Jews

https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/2013-04-23/ty-article/.premium/sefi-rachlevsky-bibi-and-the-goyim/0000017f-db2b-df62-a9ff-dfff1ebb0000

“The pursuit of wealth in slaves and usury not only violated Jewish ethics but destroyed the rough democracy imposed upon a people in exile. Initially, the Jews looked to their rabbis and scholars for guidance. Eventually, the aristocracy of learning gave way to the aristocracy of wealth. Leadership of the community passed from the wise man to the rich man, a curse of organizational Jewry even today.”

—Roberta Strauss Feuerlicht, The Fate of the Jews: A People Torn Between Israeli Power and Jewish Ethics, p. 39

Racist Rabbis: A Long Legacy Of Jewish Race-Haters

https://www.finalcall.com/artman/publish/Perspectives_1/article_105017.shtml

Of course that is written in their holy books.

Talmud Sanhedrin 59a: Death Penalty for Non Jews Studying Torah The Talmudic passage in question states that “A gentile who engages in Torah study is liable to receive the death penalty.”

How nice!

It is forbidden for a gentile to learn Torah, and it is thus forbidden for a Jew to teach Torah to a gentile, with exception to the seven Noahide laws which may be taught to a gentile and it is a Mitzvah to do so.

Note:

The word Gentile ... or Goyim... this is how inbred racist them Jews really are.

Gentile means we are beautiful Gentiles and them Jews are Predators.

Preying on the Human Race who must pray for forgiveness.

I certainly wouldn’t.

Jews have the right to fuck off... nothing else.

It is a war... and them Jews will lose... and I personally hope we all unite against them Jews and sent them back to Hell where these Devils belong.

The Jews create their own enemies they need to play eternal victims as a basis of extortion of the Gentiles... us!

This story is how these Jews create their own enemies and use Politicians like that Scumbag Albanese to fix Politics to their benefit.

These Jews are not just Insane but insanely stupid and a danger to the world!!!

They are behind Hamas and the radicalization of Islam.

This is how evil these Jews really are.

And the worst thing these Jews did was the creation of Adolf Hitler... and that is something totally unforgivable... and I will never forgive them Jews collectively for that.

Worse... Adolf Hitler was a Rothschild.

And that alone is why every Rothschild must be killed.

Note:

This is David Cole in Auschwitz proving beyond any doubt that there were no Gas Chambers.

And proving that there are some Jews who don’t buy into this shit because it is a lie.

Richard Kriege in Treblinka proving there were no Graves in Treblinka

Note:

My best guess is… and I asked Jews about this… that they knew they were transferred to Israel and they went willingly.

The Havara Inc. and Havara agreement are proof of that.

This is neither taught in German schools nor in Jewish schools.

Guess why?

The Truth is so inconvenient they have to try and erase it…

Try again.

As a German growing up in Germany... and later when i went out in the world... the shadow of Germany’s Nazi past followed me everywhere.

And if there is one thing I passionately hate it is Nazis and Fascism... and Communism is just another form of fascism.

I was pro Jewish... until I found out that Adolf Hitler was a Rothschild.

That did it for me.

I still hate Nazis... that never stopped.

But how evil do you have to be to create a monster like Adolf Hitler and the Nazis who were all Jewish?

Just for Israel?

THAT is despicable... and unforgivable.

And them Jews will apologize for that or they will perish.

I will not take prisoners on this... unforgivable.

That is how evil these Jews are.

This is why Israel today is worse than Nazi Germany.

Lawmakers are Law Breakers... and why Anarchy is the only Solution.

They break the Law because they believe in the Law of Hamurabi.

These Jews are racist pigs.

NEVER will I ever obey any Jew.

Europe is conquered by the same Nazi Jews that have created WW1 and WW2 and are now trying to destroy the whole world by actively corrupting Politics and creating WW3 to fulfill their own prophecy by forcing a War against Iran... Cuba... and everyone else... and blaming it on everyone else... same tactics like 100 years ago when these Jews pushed the World into a worldwide war then as they do now.

At the same time the same Jews try to force us into a Civil War.

Bring it on I say.

Us vs Jews.

How else can Ursula Ladson Leyen who came from a Slave Trading Family (Ladson) and the Commander (Stadthalter) Joachim Freiherr von der Leyen who ruled Galicia in a civil capacity for the Nazis during WWII.

Ursula von der Leyen’s Nazi Grandfather, Carl Albrecht, worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under Adolf Hitler and arranged the economic aspects of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in 1939.

And she is a self pronounced Talmudic Jewess.

Tampon Hitler.

So I think that answers all the Questions.

The Jews have conquered Europe and try to push WW3 against Russia.

No one in Europe wants war but the Jews.

I think it’s time to tell politicians what I really think of them... useless eaters...liars... scum.

I’m done with the lot.

And you may sent this letter to your senator... please do so... I want them to know Fritz Freud thinks every Politician is a little Hitler... a turd wasting good air.

Not only do I have no respect for you lot... I despise you... the lot of you.

It’s about time that someone tells you lot that you are shit... corrupt through and through... rotten to the core... good for nothing scum... and that it is time for you to go; I am the one.

You think yourself very clever... well educated and rich... a false perception of an Illusion created by scum like you... in the end you are a bunch of clowns... imposters... liars... thieves.

Frauds you are the lot of you.

The only Politician I ever respected is Ron Paul... a man that continues to this day to expose you lot.

Ron Paul called it 20 years ago.

End the Fed.

Hero!

What is a Politician?

Here is Fritz Freud’s definition of a politician:

A politicians is someone who creates problems that weren’t there in the first place to shaft money into their own pockets.

A politicians is someone who abuses the system to gain control (on paper) so they can abuse us.

A politicians is someone who makes rules and excludes themselves from those rules.

A politicians is someone who is a career criminal and covers their own tracks.

A politicians is someone who lies on a daily basis.

A politicians is someone who steals from the public giving nothing back.

A politicians is someone who circumvents the Truth

Politicians work for Banks to spend money they don’t have on things we don’t need to create

Government debt and increase the power of Corruption made by Jews over us.

Politicians are all guilty of treason as a collective.

By this definition every politician is a child abuser pedophile guilty of corruption and... by engaging the country into war... a mass murderer.

There are two ways to stop Antisemitism.

First is that all Jews behave properly... which is never going to happen.

Second is that we kill all Jews... erase the problem altogether.

Erase the virus that is Judaism... problem solved.

Simple... you can thank me later.

The Jews suffer so much from the hate against the Jews that by killing all the Jews we actually do them a favor... Fritz Freud the merciful invites you to mercifully kill them Jews so that they don’t have to suffer no more.

Jews are not Kosher... so by killing them... mercifully... we make them Kosher.

Genius isn’t it?

The problem is clear for all to see... it is the Rothschild Family... the central Banking scam called Federal Reserve Banking where the Banks can loan out 10 times more than they actually have.

The FED IMF and their corrupt politician Muppet’s in this shitshow.

They aren’t even Human... they are Jews.

Seriously... all Jews are a Death cult have a death wish so by law we should assist all them Jews and help them in their suicide attempt.

Jews are mentally Ill so we do them a favor by helping them to kill themselves... and we clean up the world in one big swoop.

After all it is their law.

But before their Law which I never obey... we have the Right to exist and the duty to resist.

The Jews are suffering... clearly.

All Jews are suicidal.

So we must all help them Jews end the Jewish suffering by assisting them Jews in their suicide.

And it is totally legal.

Canada’s Assisted Suicide Program Could Include Children And The Mentally Ill

Canada’s MAID program is the subject of ongoing concern among anti-globalist movements across the western world. The assisted suicide system kills around 15,000 or more Canadians each year and is quickly expanding to include more and more people who are not terminally ill.

Almost all assisted suicide programs are created by liberal governments and all of them are initially promoted as a way to “end the suffering” of people who are close to death anyway. However, this is merely the first stage of the greater goal, which is to normalize the government sanctioned killing of almost anyone for any reason.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canadas-assisted-suicide-program-could-include-teens-and-infants

If Jews were a Football club... they would be Millwall.

Although some Millwall fans did find this offensive.... mind you.

You know something is wrong when everyone has to agree with TYT.

The Trumpists and the Idiots who literally tell you to VOTE… tell ‘em to fuck off.

Fuck voting… it never changes anything.

And Fuck those who tell you to vote.

They are all paid actors.

The only thing that sticks is an Uprising and a culling of the elite from the top…

That is everyone in this Administration to be hanged.

End the CIA and all of the secret so called “Intelligence” services.

End the Fed and Nationalize it.

And with it erase all debt.

End them Jewish Bankers once and for all.

Take the Jews out of the Government.

End the Rockefeller scum.

And create a new Society with absolute Individual Rights as the fundamental basis.

Tar and feathers folks… Imagine Trump Graham Hegseth Rubio Kushner tared and feathered… Obama, Schumer, Ilhan, Ocasio, Minn Tim, Calif Gavin, So many!!

Fuck that is what I want.

Because a Society that don’t protect Individual Rights is a Lawless Society.

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

— John F. Kennedy

My favorite Quote from JFK.

I turn this around.

Revolution as a Business Model.

Because we can turn this around and make Revolution a business... and there is nothing they can do.

Thing is they plan to uproot many... make them unemployed homeless and feeling worthless.

We take them in give them a reason... Revolution and revenge against the establishment.

Because nobody is worthless... unless they give up.

And the Jews and the establishment wants you to give up.

I want you to succeed.

I want you to become the best version of yourself that you don’t even believe you are.

But I believe in you.

We can even make Revolution a game and literally hunt them down.

A kind of reverse Hunger Games.

Reverse the charges.

They are criminal... they are a Mafia.

Whatever they do we can do... and we can do it better.

If we put Politicians on a Lie Detector... the Lie Detector would explode.

Johnny Carson knew this already.

This I wrote before... and it is important now as it ever was.

Humanity is on the crossroads and Ignoring the problem is to lose not only the fight but everything... including our planet.

So here we stand as one as the Human Race on the crossroads of our future and the time has come to make a decision: How much longer do we take this crap?

Between the Future and our extinction these are the two choices we have and to not chose is to fade away into oblivion.

Our so called Leaders represent Loki the trickster of the Human Race and they are all circumcised fascists paid for by the Illusion of money centralized by one family of fascists the Rothschilds.

Others call him Satan or Lucifer but names change patterns don’t.

And me as a German I see the same pattern unraveling as did so 100 years ago in Germany when the Nazis of the same Occult Families the Wallenbergs Rothschilds Rockefellers Warburg Schiff createed the monster that was Adolf Hitler just in the same way they created a monster that is called “Covid-19”.

The thrird World War is what it says on the tin; it is a war of the world where one Race is promised eternal life (that is the Jews) if they can suppress the Human spirit until they (Occult Families) are technologically so advanced that they can create a nuclear Holocaust and offer this whole planet to Molech .

From the sun they come and into a sun they want to change the environment of this planet their heaven our hell and eliminating the threat to them that is the evolution of the human race into what we really are a space faring race.

They call themselves “Destroyers of Worlds” and have been for a very, very long time.

I spend 2 years in Jail… my life is ruined.. I have and had death threats… I am financially ruined and my reputation destroyed… for what?

For inventing the most important Invention of the 21st century.

For proving Einstein wrong.

For inventing a technology that has the capability of faster than light speed travel.

For laying down the Groundwork for Interstellar Space travel.

For believing in Humanity.

Now all I want is to see them hanged.

Hang the Rothschilds.

Hang them Jewish Bankers.

Erase the Rats that are the Incest Orthodox Jews... call it Pest control.

Anti Semitism is a Human Right

And everyone... including and especially them Jews is accountable and must be held accountable for their actions.

The problem with them Jews is the Kol Nidre and that them Jews literally Lie because of that at every corner of their existenz.

That can’t be cured.

It must be erased.

PREDATOR TEACHER LEVI SHOLIN ₪ CAUGHT AND ARRESTED 🔞 TRYING TO HOOK UP WITH A 14 YEAR OLD BOY

Bottom Line:

We must Protect the Land.

Protect the People.

Protect our Children.

And protect our Future.

That means we must protect the Land from the Bankers and the likes of Bill Gaytes... Jeff Bezos... Felon Musk.

Take back the Land and give it to people who want to take care of it for the benefit of Humanity.

After all... Bill Gaytes and the likes use the Farmland to poison us.

That’s right folks... Bill Gaytes and them useless eaters... them Jews... poison our Food supply to sterilize Humanity through it.

That is evil beyond evil.

Bill Gaytes must die... the Farmland taken and given to those who want to grow food to the best of Quality!

Everyone should at least spent at least 1 year at a farm so that everyone understands the importance of growing food.

And better we establish schools there too.

Farmers should not pay taxes and food should not be available for profit.

Bill Gaytes Farmland must be taken away from him and given to the people who vouch for Quality and integrity.

BILL GATES MUST BE KILLED ON THE SPOT!

And every AI Datacenter must be destroyed.

Politicians must be locked up and held accountable for their crimes.

Politicians... I am speaking about Politicians here.

And I am not speaking about any... but the class of 1984... self destructive nihilistic corrupt scum which inevitably thinks they are better than us and that gives them the Absolution to lie steal lie more and wage war against us.

1984... the Novel by George Orwell... they want to make a reality... sinister evil scum.

So I fight them to the Death... something they are not prepared to do... weasels... cowards... incest scum.

You fight with me... I knock thee out... I don’t lose a fight!

If there ever was a chart for useless eaters Politicians and Bankers alike share the Top spot.

So let’s help Humanity and kill those Bastards.

We are living in precarious times when trust in Media Politics and Banks are at an all time low and there is a good reason for that.

Money Politics and Media cannot be trusted anymore to do as they say.

And it will get worse because their aim is a Global Government and a Global Dictatorship.

The WEF & their Offspring the Global Government Summit together with the IMF the EU are all infiltrated by those who want to deny our existenz.

They poison our food through GM crops.

They poison our minds through the Media.

They control our thinking.

They control our actions through money.

They create War Disease and Famine like they did before to “cull” the population control their actions and as a result make life worse for us.

But there is a simple Truth:

All Energy can be created from Water.

And life can be a pleasure if we want it.

Confucius the Great Chinese Philosopher once said:

”If you like what you do you never need to work a single day”

The meaning is that if you find pleasure in your work and you enjoy what you do it is not a burden and it empowers you.

Everything by force is negative.

Everything that empowers you is positive.

When I 15 years old I saw that water “burns” at very high temperature above 2000°C.

It doesn’t actually burn… the water is reduced to hydrogen and the hydrogen burns into water.

It is a Redox Reduction Oxidization process that creates enormous amounts of energy.

I used this knowledge when I worked on my first Invention my Hypersonic capable Scramjet Train, which Elon Musk has taken and promoted as the “Hyperloop”.

To this day I have not received a single penny or a single person that helped me in my endeavor.

So I ask myself why?

And the answer is simple…

There are powers in this world which are hell bent to destroy this world as we know it.

And they are these Jews.

And these Jews so they say themselves come from another Dimension.

Here is how them Jews are raising evil spirits into this world.

They adhere to one Religion Transhumanism and their aim is to control all of society through technological means and Fascist Government where the Individual Rights of every human are denied and the State has full control.

They speak about cloning… they speak about Designer Babies… they speak about implants that connect you to AI, they speak about Artificial life, and they speak about Nanochips on an Atomic Level.

All of this destructive technology they have already and if we do not make a stand we will fade away from history.

I will not let these people make this happen.

These Transhumanists are nothing they are stupid people especially Elon Musk who care nothing and cheat their way to the Top.

They work with money created from nothing to fool you into doing something destructive.

They entangle people into debt so their actions are controlled by money and by doing so control the outcome of their actions.

So the outcome will always be counter productive and destructive that is the aim of the powers that be… to destroy the human spirit… to destroy the human soul… so people beg for mercy… people beg to end their suffering… only they never get it…

The Devil has no mercy.

So why should we have mercy with the Devil?

Hang the Rothschild Family.... hang them Jewish Bankers and take back our Money.

With one swift Humanitarian merciful killing we get rid of them…

Then we erase all debt.

And start from the beginning… from point Zero.

We built a new Society that helps and protects the Individual.

Education shall be Free and available to everyone at any given time.

We create our own future and erase all problems.

Simple task.

But before that we must erase them jews and their Authoritarian Fascism.

Destroy AI and AI Datacenters.

Take back the Land.

And we will be Heroes!

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.



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