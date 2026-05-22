Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Dr.Don Hall
3d

Fritz! Great Idea! To The Point!

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Dr.Don Hall
3d

Fritz Commonsense … Just As Was Thomas Paine. Time Bomb has exploded long ago. People are in a fog and the future will condemn the politicians, the people response, the lack of alternatives because

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