Your time will come A message to you all

Wherever

Whenever

Your time will come Life moves in circles

And is ready

When you are ready

Your time will come Whatever they say

Whatever they do

Let them run dry

Your time will come Don’t let them fool you

Like they did fool you

From rust to chrome

Your time will come Life moves in circles

So stay your ground

And things come to you

When the time is right When people lie

Don’t deal in Lies

Don’t follow tears

Of deception Lead leaders by example?

Or empty hollow lies

Never let a question

Go unanswered Is war a crime?

War is a crime

Murder she wrote

I threw the script away Time is a timeless thing

It starts where ends begin

And where beginning ends

Is where i stand The end of all your plan’s

It better be

Now that we know

Our time is now A system built on destruction

Has no future

Still they want to get paid

Insane deranged and afraid Afraid that we stand up

And take our rights

That always belong

To the living

Not the living dead Afraid that we will not comply

To their lies

And roles reversed

As it should be

As it will be The masters of deception

Deceived themselves

Believed to be untouchable

They only have to blame themselves I am not your slave

You are not my master

I am my own destiny

Destined for greatness

Destination paradise No Digital ID

No totalitarian Ideology

No more War

No more slavery Your time has come

My time has come

We fight this scourge

Together

As one Fritz Freud

Pete Hegseth is a pussy.

Hey pussy... me and you... I fucking fight you...pussy.

Here is pussy pete surrounded by Jews... what a cunt!

Making his Freemason sign.

Pussy.

The lot of them are pussies.

Pussy Hegseth wouldn’t last a fight with my Grandmother.

Jerking off as “Minister of War“... War Pussy... what a cunt.

Freemason cunt which explains the lot.

Talking as if he knows what the fuck he is talking about.

Surrounded by this pussy Elon Musk who is a well known Pedophile just like his Incest father.

Let me get a few facts straight here.

America was stolen by fundamental Christians Jews and Freemasons who waged a war of Genocide against the real Native American people.

Just like the Jews do today in Gaza.

The NASA was run by Nazis under Wernherr von Braun and is run by Nazis to this Day.

Plum Island was founded by Erich Traub who was a stern Nazi and continued the same research he worked on for Adolf Hitler.

Jet engine technology also came from the Nazis.

And the B-2 Stealth Bomber is also a Nazi technology... namely the Horton Ho229.

Every American car runs on a German engine.

Pete Hegseth is a pussy.

Elon Musk is a cunt.

Pete Hegseth is as dumb as they can go...he even makes Donald Trump look intelligent... and that’s a treat since Donald Trump is an Orange Utan with a Birdbrain.

What irks me is that these stupid motherfucking Clowns lie openly and the American public swallows it... If I didn’t know that Americans are so dumb I would not believe that Americans can be so dumb.

The sinister lies by this pussy are only overshadowed by the irrational idiocy and self promoting gobshitewanking.

He claims that Elon Musk is the only person to solve that... most probably because he sucked Elon Musk’s dick.

Minister of War... Pussy Riot... Idiot and Liar.

Elon Musk has done nothing in his life apart from selling Drugs and pimping that small Bitch Grimes.

What I detest most is the claim that Elon Musk knows anything about Hypersonics.

IF Elon Musk knows anything about Hypersonics than only because he stole it from me... Fritz Freud... and that cannot be Questions as I am the first person and as far as I know the only person that filed a patent in the 21st century for Hypersonic Technology.

A Documented fact.

Proven that these two pussies... Elon Schmuck and Pete the Cunt Hegseth are certified liars and cunts.

Again the Americans steal from Germans... because America is so dumb... it surely is.

If I had a penny for all American Brain cells I would starve to death.

The Hypersonic Technology belongs to me!

Note:

Pete Hegseth the Mistress of War pussy delivers his speech to the same close circle of war mongering fascist Jews and imbeciles that finances his ladyboy underwear.

What it really is... it is a meeting of Freemason cunts... preparing for wa like they did100 years ago.

Not a single one of these motherfuckers will fight.

They only want to make profit from depopulation.

The same Jews that lied the USA into WW2.

The Jewish Hand in World War II

It is all down to Albert Pike’s three World Wars.

Depopulation slavery and a coup for which they all should be hanged quartered their organs ripped out castrated alive boiled in oil and their bones dissolved in acid!

Then we have this cunt here...

Ted Cruz sounding like a bogey falling from a turd... and lying... they lie in your fucking face.

And Hannity... what a faggot he is.

Lying fucking scum.

Note:

The only reason why the killing in Iran stopped is that the Russians showed the Iranians how to jam STARLINK.

And since the so called uprising was a CIA / MOSSAD Operation... the killing stopped.

Kudos Iran.

Kill those traitors!

And STARLINK itself is a weapon.

Not that the USA has meddled in Iran for the last 100 years or so...

Not that these Jews want to Kuke Iran for the last 100 years or so...

The CIA/Mossad Operation to Spark a Color Revolution in Iran has Failed

The CIA/Mossad plan to spark a color revolution in Iran, which has attracted global attention and a tsunami of propaganda pieces portraying the Iranian protests as a massive, unstoppable popular movement, has failed. Yes, protests continue in some parts of the country, but Iranian security forces have taken off the gloves and are fighting back. Casualty estimates are all over the board… Ranging from hundreds to thousands dead. Iranian officials have announced that the alleged ring leaders of the violent protests will be publicly executed starting Wednesday.

https://sonar21.com/the-cia-mossad-operation-to-spark-a-color-revolution-in-iran-has-failed/

Reza Pahlavi is a Mossad Agent...

Would-be Iran leader vows immediate recognition of Israel, end to nuclear program in post-Islamic Republic Iran

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince and opposition leader, issued a comprehensive statement outlining how Iran would conduct itself on the world stage following the fall of the Islamic Republic regime, amid the ongoing popular uprising by Iranians. “Under the yoke of the Islamic Republic, Iran is identified in your minds with terrorism, extremism, and poverty,” Pahlavi said in his message addressed to friends around the world on his X account. “The real Iran is a different Iran. A beautiful, peace-loving, and flourishing Iran.”

https://www.israelhayom.com/2026/01/15/reza-pahlavi-iran-cyrus-accords-nuclear-protests-revolution-israel-strike-pentagon/

His Father was a murderous scumbag... just like this shitface is.

Fifty years on, the extrajudicial execution of a key leftist thinker and his comrades during the Shah’s reign continues to drive demands for justice

“It was over in less than 45 minutes,” said Bahman Naderipour (also known as Tehrani), an interrogator for Iran’s notorious secret police, Savak.

On 19 April 1975, nine blindfolded prisoners, their hands tied, were taken off a minibus in northern Tehran’s Evin hills. They were told to sit on the ground and listen to a short speech by a senior Savak officer.

At the end of the speech, without warning, one of the agents pulled out a Uzi submachine gun and opened fire. The others joined in, taking turns shooting at the prisoners. Finally, one agent delivered the coup de grace to those still alive.

Once the extrajudicial execution was over, the blindfolds were removed, the hands untied, and the lifeless bodies were loaded back onto the minibus before being shuttled to the 501 military hospital in central Tehran.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/big-story/iran-bijan-jazani-evin-executions-dangerous-mind

What we are seeing now in Iran ias the same old same old by the same old same old.

CIA / Mossad!

Kermit Roosevelt Jr. played a key role in the 1953 CIA-backed coup that overthrew Iran’s Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and reinstated Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Roosevelt’s actions were part of a broader strategy to secure U.S. interests in the region during the Cold War.

How the US helped oust Iran’s government in 1953 and reinstate the Shah

Operation Midnight Hammer revives the shadow of 1953, as Iran braces for the consequences of another American intervention.

https://indianexpress.com/article/research/us-oust-iranian-1953-shah-10092114/

Kermit Roosevelt; Arranged Iran Coup

Kermit Roosevelt, a CIA operative who was a key player in the 1953 coup that restored Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to power in Iran, died Thursday of complications from a stroke. He was 84 and passed away in a Cockeysville, Md., retirement home.

The grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt and a distant cousin of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Kermit Roosevelt was a specialist in Middle Eastern affairs for most of his professional life. He was teaching history at Harvard University when he joined the OSS, a forerunner to the CIA, during World War II. He served in an operational role in Egypt and later wrote a history of the agency.

But it was during a time of intense global rivalry with the Soviet Union that Roosevelt helped engineer one of the most spectacular episodes of British and American intelligence work--the toppling of Iran’s elected prime minister, Mohammed Mossadegh, and the reinstallation of the shah.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2000-jun-11-me-39909-story.html

Kermit Roosevelt, one of the leading figures in the CIA- and MI6-backed coup against Mohammad Mosaddeq in 1953. Washington, DC, May 12, 2014 - As the Iranian revolution crested in 1978-1979, the CIA approved a memoir by Kermit Roosevelt, one of the architects of the 1953 coup against Iran.

https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB468/

Same as they did in Ukraine

Note:

Today it is the same Jews Freemasons and Mossad scum doing the same old same old.

This time we are watching...

Your Lies are exposed.

Your days are counted.

And you will hang for your crimes.

How The CIA Overthrew Iran’s Democracy In 4 Days

https://www.npr.org/2019/01/31/690363402/how-the-cia-overthrew-irans-democracy-in-four-days

Yet all the richest people in the world... the Royal Families... WEF... Bilderberg... Bohemian Grove...

They are all Pedophiles.

From the Pope to Donald Trump.

Why do you think they protect Epstein so much?

They are all Pedophiles.

And it is all down to their Jewish Occult Networks.

Please… watch this video of Anneke Lucas and listen closely to her testimony.

Anneke Lucas is a survivor of child sex trafficking.

Not many are as courageous as her... IF they survived this.

Anneke was just six years old when her mother sold her to an elite pedophile network that abused and killed children.

Listen to her story.

The perpetrators are simple: Aristocracy... Jews... Billionaires.

The most powerful politicians Jews Bankers... it is the Jewish Occult.

Donald Trump I bet my arse is one of them.

Larry Ellisson... Bill Gates... Clintons.

Not Pete Hegseth... he is just a pussy... they probably fucked him up his Arse in a Freemason Ritual.

After all he IS a Freemason.

We have rights... the Government not.

The Governemnt is full of Jews and Jews only lie.

They lied themselves into power...power they abuse.

Abuse like the Captain of the Titanic.

Paid for by the Rothschild scum that needs to be shot ASAP... the central Banks Nationalized and all debt wiped out.

I owe no Jew nothing.

And no Jew owns me.

If they claim to... come here... I break your bones... rip your tong out and shove it up your arse.

Jews as far as I am concerned are the problem and must be removed by any means from all positions of power.

Because the people who shout war... Trump Zelenski Starmer Macron Merz Graham Kolomoisky... and the Jews who make profit from war

Unlawful government actions refer to actions taken by government officials that violate the law or the rights of individuals, often leading to civil rights violations. Citizens can challenge such actions through legal avenues, such as filing a Section 1983 claim for damages or seeking injunctions against unlawful practices.

Censorship... Digital ID... Hate Speech... these all fall under Unlawful Government.

As is the support of the War in Ukraine... the Genocide in Gaza... and Vaccine mandates.

Your Protest Rights: Protected vs. Unprotected Speech

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution broadly protects freedom of expression, including unpopular speech and even statements considered hate speech. However, the First Amendment has narrowly defined exceptions. Speech that is likely to provoke imminent unlawful action, such as disorderly conduct or violence against a particular individual or group of people, is not protected.

https://www.superlawyers.com/resources/civil-rights/what-are-my-rights-as-a-protester/

Flock Safety’s flimsy security, showed just how easy it is for hackers to get the sensitive data stored inside one of their ubiquitous surveillance cameras.

The cameras (which apparently run Android) allow anyone with physical access to one of the cameras can simply press a button on the back in a specific, undisclosed sequence, a Wi-Fi access point is created. From here, you simply connect to it, enable adb, and you essentially have carte blanche access to the device. You can install your own malicious software or really anything you want, it’s yours now.

“The longest part, actually, is waiting for the hotspot to turn on,” said Jon Gaines, the original discoverer of the vulnerability, at one point in the video.

The device also has completely exposes USB ports which means you can simply plug in a malicious USB device like a rubber ducky that pretends to be a keyboard and executes scripts that way.

The interface that police use to access data from Flock cameras also doesn’t require 2FA for police departments, a mind-boggling decision considering how sensitive the data is.

The cameras also have hard-coded Wi-Fi network names that they will happily connect to when an LTE signal isn’t available, making it easy for an attacker to trick them into connecting to a malicious Wi-Fi access point. Some would even connect to the malicious Wi-Fi whether a SIM card was inserted or not. The cameras were sending cleartext credentials, allowing for an extremely easy man-in-the-middle attack.

https://www.privacyguides.org/news/2025/11/17/ben-jordan-exposes-severe-security-vulnerabilities-in-flock-surveillance-cameras/

All these Clowns... they have company websites.

They have email accounts.

They have telephones.

And they ain’t smart.

They have no morals either.

Hack ‘em.

Doxx ‘em.

Expose ‘em.

Their aim is clear... they want depopulation and a self fulfilling of a self fulfilling prophecy.

WW3.

Peace is the simplest thing in the world and so easily achieved.

Yet with cunts like these who declare themselves Mistress of War salivation on death... I think we have the duty to fight these.

The more we disrupt these people and their planning for WW3... the better it is.

I said it many times... the Jews 100 years created the Nazis.

And the same Jews are doing the same shit now to the USA.

Mistress of War... AI... Donald Trump... all Jews.

Gestapo in the street.

STASI in your phone.

Financial collapse.

Forced Immigration... all Jews.

As far as I am concerned... the Government works for us.

And war isn’t in my Interest.

So Doxx ‘em... hack ‘em... bring them down and hunt them down.

Hunt them down like they hunt us down.

Reverse Hunger Games.

Use their tactics against them.

Use their laws against them.

The only thing worth fighting for is Freedom.

The Government must fear we the people and not the other way around.

Distributed-denial-of-service Attacks

Distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are malicious attempts to disrupt the normal functioning of a network, service, or website by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic. These attacks leverage multiple compromised devices to launch a coordinated assault, making them more challenging to mitigate than simple DoS attacks.

DDoS Attacks Defined

DDoS attacks aim to exhaust an application’s resources by flooding a site with errant traffic. This can result in degraded website functionality or, in extreme cases, taking the site offline. Such attacks are becoming increasingly prevalent and can target various industries, with gaming, ecommerce, and telecommunications being particularly vulnerable. The consequences of a DDoS attack can be severe, potentially compromising a business’s online security, sales, and reputation.

How DDoS Attacks Work

During a DDoS attack, a series of bots or botnets inundate a website or service with HTTP requests and traffic. This essentially means multiple computers target a single system, pushing out legitimate users. Service can be delayed or disrupted for extended periods. Moreover, hackers might exploit the chaos to infiltrate databases, accessing sensitive information. DDoS attacks can exploit security vulnerabilities and target any endpoint publicly accessible via the internet. These attacks can last hours or even days, causing multiple disruptions throughout their duration.

https://hackblue.org/pages/distributed_denial_of_service_.html

Note:

How about a forever DDOS against all of them involved?



Denial of Service using LOIC (Low Orbit Ion Cannon)

The Low Orbit Ion Cannon (LOIC) is an open-source network stress testing and DoS attack application. Originally developed by Praetox Technologies, it has become one of the most popular tools for conducting DoS attacks, primarily due to its simplicity and user-friendly interface. However, it’s essential to note that using LOIC for malicious purposes is illegal and unethical. This guide is for educational purposes only.

Installation of LOIC

LOIC can be installed on both Windows and Linux platforms. Below are the installation guides for each:

https://hackblue.org/pages/dos_attacks_using_loic.html

Denial of Service using Hping3

DoS using Hping3

Hping3 is a versatile tool that allows users to send manipulated packets, including size, quantity, and fragmentation of packets, to overload a target and bypass or attack firewalls. It can be particularly useful for security or capability testing purposes. By using hping3, one can test the effectiveness of firewalls and evaluate if a server can handle a large number of connections. This guide will walk you through the installation process and demonstrate how to use hping3 for DoS attacks.

Installation of Hping3

Hping3 can be installed on various Linux distributions. Here’s how you can install it:

https://hackblue.org/pages/dos_attacks_using_hping3.html

Note:

Hacking is a form of protest against a Government out of control.

If it is not now we can force the Law into it.

We only must unite... and that they fear most.

Who is our real enemy?

Because as I see it... it ain’t China... it ain’t Russia... and it ain’t the polar bear.

As I see it the enemy of the USA is the bipolar Orange Utan in the White House...

And his little cunt War Mistress...

The Jews who want to lie the World into WW3.

The War Machine.

And the lying snakes of the ECC.

These are our real enemies.

100 Years ago Joshua Haldeman created Technocracy Inc.

Elon Musk is Joshua Haldeman’s grandson.

He is a TechnoRat… Transhumanist Technocrat just like 100 years ago Joshua Haldeman.

And they are doing the same shit they tried 100 years ago… Technocracy.

Technocracy through AI.

That must not be allowed.

Educate yourself.

Stand up and be counted.

This is a war against Technocracy:

This is a war for Humanity.

Get yourselves educated about Elon Musk… he is not kosher.

Get yourselves educated and Organized.

We are all in this together.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.



If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... thank you.

Buy Me a Coffee

Thank you for reading Fritz’s Freud. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share