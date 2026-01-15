Fritz’s Freud

Fritz's Freud

denise ward
We shouldn't be caring about these people. We ought to be so involved in creating he new paradigm that we treat these bozos as background noise. They couldn't care less about what we think and indeed, probably go all out to have us hate them. Know why? Because it creates loosh. Whenever our emotions are in that frequency, they get food. By caring about them AT ALL means we remain minions under their spell. When we are truly sovereign in our demeanor, in our thinking, then they have no affect. They will still be around because a vajority (vast majority) believes in that tripe (that they let someone dictate what they do). They live in the world of victimhood, continuing that frequency and the more of us that get into the creative, regenerative frequency, the less voltage these dark energies receive. We could even have THEM eating out of OUR hand, just watch, that's what they'll try to do when they lose ground with us. They need us hooked on them. They are attention thieves. They steal attention that could be put to betterment. This is why the CDC quackccine schedule dumped half the quackccines. Despite that, they still have a quackccine schedule because the real issue, (body autonomy) is still being breached.

svartberg
Musk is a victim too.

