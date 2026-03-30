Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
12h

The feardom of clowns

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
12h

Alot here! I'm still figuring this out, but we're made to believe we have choice, when in fact we don't. The most choice I have is when shopping at a huge supermarket!! (for now at least ---- but soon that's gonna probably go away too).

Thank you!!

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