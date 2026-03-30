A victim of collision on the open sea

Nobody ever said that life was free

Sink, swim, go down with the ship

But use your freedom of choice

Then if you got it, you don’t want it

Seems to be the rule of thumb

Don’t be tricked by what you see

You got two ways to go

I’ll say it again, in the land of the free

Use your freedom of choice

Freedom of choice

In ancient Rome, there was a poem

About a dog who found two bones

He picked at one, he licked the other

He went in circles, he dropped dead

I’ll say it again, in the land of the free

Use your freedom of choice

Your freedom of choice

Freedom of choice

Is what you got

Freedom from choice

Is what you want

Devo - Freedom of Choice

They call it the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe that shit

- George Carlin

George Carlin on Freedom of Choice

The Truth is this: We do not have freedom of choice we have the Illusion of freedom of choice.

Illusion that we have a choice... we don’t.

It is all perception in a game called: “Behavioral Modification“!

Behavioral Modification through Mind Control.

They control your behavior by giving you a selection of options which under scrutiny are exactly the same... like in Politics... Religion... food... cars.

Left vs. right.

Islam vs. Christianity.

Dollar vs. Yuan.

Trump vs. Biden.

Ford vs. Tesla.

Pepsi vs. Coke.

They choke you and you don’t even notice because noticing is antiseptic.

Illusion of choice at a Glance

The illusion of choice causes people to feel that they have a wide range of choices when, in reality, their choices are limited or pre-determined. This belief can contribute to a false sense of control. It can help people feel more empowered and autonomous, but it can also be used to manipulate people to benefit those presenting the choices. Choices can be presented in a way that guides people to a particular choice without them realizing the underlying influences that are actually guiding their decisions.

How the Illusion of Choice Affects Decisions

While the illusion of choice can make people feel more empowered, it often leads to challenges in decision-making. Signs that you may be experiencing difficulties include:

Feeling the need to make the perfect decision

Agonizing over every decision, whether big or small

Believing you have an unlimited number of options

Feeling paralyzed by your choices

Frequently second-guessing your decisions

Types of the Illusion of Choice

There are two main types of the illusion of choice:

False Sense of Control

This occurs when people believe they have more control over their lives than they truly do. As a result, they may make decisions that aren’t in their best interest.

Paradox of Choice

This arises when people are presented with too many options, leading to decreased satisfaction with their decision.3 It often happens when individuals are overwhelmed by choices and cannot easily narrow down their options.

Does Choice Lead to the Illusion of Control?

Some previous evidence indicates that having choices makes people feel they can exert control by making the “right” choice (even when the outcomes for each choice are identical). However, some researchers suggest that having choices does not create an illusion of control; instead, it reflects a previously existing incorrect belief about the options.

Impact of the Illusion of Choice

The illusion of choice can have a significant impact on people’s lives. It can lead to poorer decision-making, as well as feelings of stress and frustration.

The illusion of choice can also be used to manipulate people into making decisions that are not in their best interests. For example, a company may use an email marketing campaign to pressure people into buying a product. The campaign may offer a “limited time only” discount that expires soon, or it may show a countdown timer that creates a sense of urgency.

https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-the-illusion-of-choice-5224973

Note:

A significant aspect of this is also the Illusion of no choice.

That means the absolution of responsibility by Authority by claiming they had no choice to act in a particular way because...

Two major prime examples are Covid (We had to lockdown because of a deadly Virus that never existed) and Iran (We had to attack because Iran was building Nuclear Bombs).

Covid never existed... it was a lie to begin with and every politician that says otherwise must be shot to kill ... or beaten to death... his family too... then burned to ashes... the ashes dissolved in Acid and their names written in blood with no mercy as a sign for all that want to fool Humanity into Authority ever again.

Covid was a fear they hoped to fool you into taking these jabs which were deadly and they knew it!

Mind Control Behavioral Modification.

They want to hook you up to AI and control your every being.

Not just are they criminally insane but stupid to believe for one second that they succeed.

Over my dead body... we should kill them.

That is from Donald Trump to Larry Ellison Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Sergeij Brin Alex Karp Jeff Bezos Bill Gates... all guilty... and I sentence them to death by execution because I am the judge.

Iran also never had the intention to build an Atomic Bomb... that is another Jewish Lie.

This fact is proven by the reality of Hypersonic Weapons Iran has.

Hypersonic weapons can’t be defeated against and Iran clearly has the technological advantage which in retrospect proves the lies of Donald Trump and them Jews that went to war under the lie that Iran builds nuclear weapons.

Another reason to Kill Donald Trump.

He lied to us to kill Americans in a War for the Jews.

He is a murderer and he and all his family should be killed.

Bring out the snipers.

All this is part of the greater Mind Control Operation which the Government really is... Mind Control based behavioral Modification for a perceived outcome.

That outcome is to fulfill Jewish Prophecy which is in itself a Mind Control Operation upon Humanity.

Because them Jews are so stupid to believe that shit.

The Christians are so stupid to believe that shit.

And the Muslims are so stupid too... to believe that shit.

Religion creates Fascists... that’s it.

Because all these arseholes get angry and violent when you expose their stupid lies.

The Orange ape attacked Iran ONLY BECAUSE of the Epstein files.

To cover up because the orange ape is a pedophile.

A pedophile that bought his whore from Epstein for 666 Shekels.

A stupid orange ape.

Before the war, Iran was exporting 1.1 million barrels of oil at $47 a barrel. Okay? And right now, they’re exporting 1.5 million barrels of oil. So, it went up at about $120 a barrel plus 400 000 barrels.

So roughly Trump made Iran 128 million Dollar richer.

That is without the additional income of 2mil USD per ship through the passage of Hormuz.

And this is only increasing.

Strengthening by the way the Iran China Russia cooperation aka BRICS.

While at the same time chocking US Consumers to the limit.

At this rate the USA will be Bankrupt in no time.

Donald Trump is the dumbest Motherfucker that ever assumes the position of Idiot in charge.

And it shows how stupid the American people really are to believe the orange ape.

It is all a war to cover up Epstein... and to fulfill a prophecy for them Jews.

How Our Lives Are Dictated | Illusion of Choice

Note:

Gerald Celente tells it perfectly.

Fascism is the merger between Government and Cooperations.

Donald Trump the orange ape is a Fascist as is the Epstein AI crowd and the Jews because as we speak they merge Cooperative AI power with the state and that by definition is Fascism.

Subscribe to his stack.

Illusion of choice misleads you into the Illusion of control.

That is fundamental BehavioralModification.

The Illusion of Choice – How Your Brain Is Tricked Into Believing You’re in Control

The human brain is a complex organ, and its functioning is far from straightforward. It’s a master in creating illusions, and one of them is the illusion of control. This illusion is created by a specific part of our brain known as the ‘prefrontal cortex.’ The prefrontal cortex is responsible for executive functions such as planning, decision-making, and social behavior. It assesses our environment, evaluates choices, and modulates our decisions.

So, how does this prefrontal cortex trick us into believing we’re in control? The answer lies in ‘Cognitive Bias.’ Cognitive bias is a systematic error in thinking that affects the decisions and judgments we make. Our brains, in an attempt to simplify the information processing, often take mental shortcuts known as ‘heuristics.’ These heuristics, while generally helpful, can sometimes lead our brain to erroneous conclusions or decisions – creating an illusion of control.

The illusion of choice significantly impacts our lives, influencing our feelings, decisions, and actions. It affects various aspects of our lives, including our consumer behavior, social interactions, and even our perception of reality.

The illusion of choice isn’t just an abstract concept - it’s deeply rooted in our brain’s functioning and the science of how we make decisions. This illusion is not a simple trick of the mind, but a complex interplay of various cognitive processes. One such process is ‘attention’.

Attention acts as a spotlight that illuminates the information we consider relevant while leaving other pieces of information in the dark. It’s a limited resource that our brain optimizes according to our needs and priorities. This selection process can lead to the illusion of choice. For instance, when we’re buying a new car, we might believe we’ve thoroughly explored all options and made a well-informed decision. However, our attention might have unconsciously biased us towards certain brands or models due to factors like marketing, personal preferences, or previous experiences.

https://www.psychvarsity.com/the-illusion-of-choice-how-your-brain-is-tricked-into-believing-you-re-in-control

Freedom of Choice? - How the GOVERNMENT and LOBBIES influence YOU

Note:

The Lobbying is done by Jews because through fractional reserve Banking (since 1913) these Jewish Banking Families have Infinite money they use since then (and before) to influence the public by controlling the narrative.

This is a proven fact and can’t be denied.

So all actions taken by the Government... since 1913 (and before) are down to them Jews.

Especially all Wars.

The current wars in Ukraine Gaza and against Iran are prime examples how Jews control the world.

Nobody wants or needs wars but them Jews.

Without Jews and Religion there would be no war.

The Jews are literally the masters of manipulation... they are doing it for millennia.

They monitor Humanity to learn as much as they can to use what they learned against us.

Sigmund Freud for example

Freud’s psychology, known as psychoanalysis, focuses on the unconscious mind and its influence on behavior, emphasizing concepts like the id, ego, and superego, as well as childhood experiences shaping adult personality. His theories also include the significance of dreams and defense mechanisms in understanding mental health.

Freud also discovered Libido

The libido or sex drive refers to a psychological energy that, in common parlance, encompasses all forms of sexual desire, but is sometimes also regarded as the driving force behind other needs, such as a mother’s love for her infant. The term was originally developed by the Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud, the pioneer of psychoanalysis. Initially it referred only to specific sexual needs, but he later expanded the concept to a universal desire.

Libido however isn’t about sex... libido is the result of accumulation of the life giving energy that surrounds us all because we are living in a living Universe.

In India they call that energy PRANA... in China Qi.

It is the ultimate energy that makes everything possible.

Willhelm Reich... a student of Freud found this energy... called it Orgone and built machines that functioned with this energy.

He built Orgone accumulators harnessing this energy and literally cured cancer.

He also built a Rainmaker machine that functioned and saved crops.

For that he was imprisoned and killed by the CIA.

I was also imprisoned for creating an Invention and Nikola Tesla was ruined.

Stanley Meyers was killed and so was Bruce DePalma and many others.

And it is always the same Jews.

What they can’t control... they kill.

Incest driven pedophile mass murderers.

However... Willhelm Reich was also Jewish as was Freud.

The difference between Freud and Reich was this:

Reich wanted to better Humanity while Freud was one of the Satanic Jews wanting to destroy Humanity.

Sigmund Freud took what he learned and passed it on to the Jewish Occult.

His Nephew Edward Bernays for example used his knowledge to create Propaganda machines that are in use today.

Edward Bernays was an influential figure in public relations, often referred to as the “father of public relations.” He developed techniques that combined psychology and communication to shape public opinion.

To control and manipulate Society as a whole these Jews monitor Society as a whole.

The first form of Behavioral Modification Mind Control is Religion.

And the first form of Monitoring is confession.

Fear based Mind control through sin.

These Jews manipulate people through the invocation of negativity.

Such as calling anyone that don’t agree with them Antiseptic... even their own... ask Norman Finkelstein.

it is a mind trick they always use to manipulate society... totally evil.

Thought projection.

The Jewish race... Anunaki... Draco is a race of living energy.

They literally can project thoughts by willing it into a subject.

That secret they teach in the Occult... mind projection... mind manipulation and manipulation of society by outcome based monitoring.

And the showed us the Bombing of innocent fishermen they declared as “Narco Terorists“.

This is how these Jews manipulate society to create a reasonable excuse for the perceived outcome which in this case was War against Venezuela.

Prime examples of this is the war on Venezuela where they projected the term “Narco Terrorism“ which literally never existed before.

This thought projection they use for everything... Iran was the same... Iran builds nukes... which is a lie.

Iran at the time it was claimed by the Liars in charge build instead Hypersonic precision weapons... much cheaper and much more efficient.

The evidence is the outcome.

9/11 also was Mind Control to lie us into a war for the Jews to enhance their Opium Production.

9/11 traumatized many people including me... and the same pictures were shown over and over again by the Jewish controlled media.

However it became very fast clear that the WTC was build to withstand such Impacts... as requirement to build such a Skyscraper in the first place.

And a building like that can’t “fall“ into its own footprint... that is an impossibility.

The US Government has seized all footage regarding 9/11 meaning they collected all security cameras that could have shown us the Truth what has happened there within the hour.

9/11 was a Jewish Operation with Marvin Bush the “Security Chief” of the WTC.

GW Bush Skull & Bones Epstein’s friend... see how things add up?

Marvin Bush was replaced ON SEPTEMBER 11 2001 by this man... FBI agent John O’Neill.

The FBI agent who tried to stop 9/11

FBI agent John O’Neill had long warned about the threat posed by al-Qaeda, but he was not taken seriously. Tragically, he was killed at the World Trade Centre on 9/11

A maverick, O’Neill was not the traditional FBI agent. He had slick black hair, wore an expensive Italian suit to work, enjoyed fine cigars and had a colourful personal life. He was, however, in love with and addicted to his work, as evidenced by this passage from Lawrence Wright’s book The looming Tower, Al-Qaeda’s Road to 9/11:

“O’Neill had just been appointed chief of the FBI’s counterterrorism section. He had been transferred from the bureau’s Chicago office. After driving all night, he had gone directly to headquarters that Sunday morning without dropping off his bags. Alone in the massive J Edgar Hoover Building, except for security guards, O’Neill was not even supposed to start work until the following Tuesday.”

A son of Chicago, O’Neill had no problem rattling cages in order to get things done. He was one of the only US government counterterrorism employees in the 1990s who recognised the growing threat posed by Islamic extremism (another was his confidant Richard Clarke, the chief counterterrorism adviser on the National Security Council under President Bill Clinton). He understood that Bin Laden was not just a financier of terrorism but the man in charge of the whole operation as head of al-Qaeda.

After making too many enemies in Washington, he was transferred to the New York field office on January 1, 1997.

https://timesofmalta.com/article/the-fbi-agent-tried-stop-911.1097879

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” ― Rahm Emanuel

Rahm Emanuel is Jewish... that says it all.

This is the Jewish mindset which they use to create a “crisis“ like they did with Covid to introduce Mass surveilance.

Or with 9/11 to introduce the Patriot act which was written way in advance.

Or the perception programming they used prior to Venezuela and Iran.

John O’Neill was killed on his first day in office on 9/11 because they wanted to attack Afghanistan and the one person that stood in their way was John O’Neill.

Jews always have foreknowledge of everything because these Jews are the No.1 Terrorists as a whole... and they always need a scapegoat.. literally to be blamed upon.

May it be Putin in Ukraine... Maduro... Iran... Osama Bin Ladin.

Oh... by the way... Osama Bin Ladin was treated and met with a CIA Officer in July 2001 in Dubai.

He was never in Afghanistan but always in Pakistan and the CIA knew his whereabouts at all time.

Another lie is that Obama killed Bin Ladin.

Osama bin Ladin had kidney problems with the need for dialysis.

However, no evidence of dialysis equipment was found at the compound where he was supposedly killed... which is a clear giveaway.

The body was never shown a clear indication of a PSY Op.

Also the seal team who allegedly killed Bin Ladin was wiped out just a couple of months later... how convenient.

On August 6, 2011, tragedy struck the U.S. special operations community when a Chinook helicopter, call sign Extortion 17, was shot down in Afghanistan’s Tangi River Valley. The aircraft carried 38 people, including 22 members of the elite Navy SEAL Team 6, along with other U.S. military personnel and seven Afghan soldiers. This marked the deadliest single loss of American life in the Afghan War and the worst battlefield calamity in the history of the Navy SEALs.

The incident occurred just months after SEAL Team 6 had successfully executed Operation Neptune Spear, the mission that resulted in the killing of Osama bin Laden.

https://combatoperators.com/opinion/the-betrayal-of-navy-seal-team-6/

The war against Afghanistan was a complete lie because the Taliban destroyed the Jewish CIA Opium production which was then for 20 years protected by the US Military and the CIA.

And behind Opium are these Families: Rothschild Sassoon Russell who fund Skull & Bones...

many of whom fund secret Societies that end up in positions of power which are then used to “Influence“ (Mind Control) to the ouit come they want.

They also control the Media... they own it... because Information creates perception and that results in action.... Behavioral Modification Mind Control through control of the Information supplied.

Oh by the way... the same people control AI... which is another form of Mind Control.

“Many of New England’s great families made their fortunes dealing drugs in China. The Cabot family of Boston endowed Harvard with opium money, while Yale’s famous Skull and Bones society was funded by the biggest American opium dealers of them all—the Russell family. The most famous landmark on the Columbia University campus is the Low Memorial Library, which honors Abiel Low, a New York boy who made it big in the Pearl River Delta and bankrolled the first cable across the Atlantic. Princeton University’s first big benefactor, John Green, sold opium in the Pearl River Delta with Warren Delano.

The list goes on and on: Boston’s John Murray Forbes’s opium profits financed the career of transcendentalist Ralph Waldo Emerson and bankrolled the Bell Telephone Company. Thomas Perkins founded America’s first commercial railroad and funded the Boston Athenaeum. These wealthy and powerful drug-dealing families combined to create dynasties.”

As we will see, the very namesake of Yale University, Elihu Yale, was an official for the British East India Company. When the school was established, it was co-founded by Noadiah Russell, whose family would soon become the largest opium distributors in the US. A number of other families whose names appear across US politics and pop culture, including the Tafts (the family of President William Taft), Delanos (as in President Franklin Delano Roosevelt), Forbses (John Forbes Kerry’s family), Astors (the namesake of the Astoria neighborhood in New York City), and Cabots (benefactors of Harvard University), all made substantial sums of money from the opium trade in China—which, by the way, was 100% illegal at the time, being an utter violation of China’s political and economic sovereignty.

All this adds up to one reality... one Truth.

You don’t have a choice.

It is all a set up to serve the Jews who created these structures in the first place.

You have an Illusion based on Mind Control and perception based on Religion which is Mind Control.

You also do not have Freedom that is an Illusion too.

Because you are forced to pay taxes with money the Government borrows from the Jewish Banks.

And Money itself is Behavioral Modification.

People kill for Money... literally.

And women sell themselves willingly for money because women... and I know you hate me for that... use sex to control men and hate being loved.

Women have a natural uncontrollable sex drive... that is the nature of women... a biological clock which expires and they know it.

Money controls women... women control men through sex... it has always been this way.

It is the nature of things that drives our behavior.

Nobody can escape that.

The Jews know that and this is why they control the porn Industry... Behavioral Modification Mind Control.

It is the same reason the Jews control Music... Rap... because blacks like Money and Bitches.

It’s a street thing...oh and they like Drugs which are also controlled by the Jews.

And the Jews sell you this Illusion that you have choice... you don’t... they own you... so they think.

Behavioral Modification Mind Control.

28 Examples Of Behavior Modification Techniques https://helpfulprofessor.com/examples-of-behavior-modification-techniques/

The illusion of choice refers to the perception that individuals have the freedom to make choices, while in reality, their options are limited and manipulated by external factors to force behavioral outcome.

This is done by strategic marketing and social influences that shape our decisions, often leading to believe the individual is making independent choices when they are not.

That is done for example by scarcity... scarcity of money being one.

We see this in action with the current engineered fuel crisis and the Iran war.

And people are now waking up to this fact left right and center.

Iran never wanted Nukes... that was a lie to create the scenario for WW3 to push the world into mutual assured self destruction through Behavioral Modification Mind Control.

And the Jews are monitoring everything for that purpose... every search... every telephone conversation... everything.

Because... let’s be honest here... the Jews fear to be found out.

Well they are found out... and that drives them crazy.

Imagine a 3000 year old plan perfectly executed and you can see the finish line...

And now that everyone knows it they will be stopped before the conclusion.

Of course they are mad as fuck... good riddance... cover blown... next stop the Hangman.

Jon Penney was nearing the end of a fellowship at Harvard Law School’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society in 2013, and he realized that Snowden’s disclosures presented an opportunity to study their effect on Americans’ online behavior. During research at Oxford the following year, Penney documented a sudden decline in Wikipedia searches for certain terrorism-related keywords: Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, dirty bomb, chemical weapon, and jihad, for example. More than a year later, when the study ended, such searches were still declining. “Given the lack of evidence of people being prosecuted or punished” for accessing such information, Penney wrote in the Berkeley Technology Law Review (which published his research last June), he judged it unlikely that “actual fear of prosecution can fully explain the chilling effects suggested by the findings of this study.” The better explanation, he wrote, is self-censorship.

“The fact that you won’t do things, that you will self-censor, are the worst effects of pervasive surveillance,” reiterates security expert Bruce Schneier, a fellow at the Berkman and in the cybersecurity program of the Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Government and International Affairs. “Governments, of course, know this. China bases its surveillance on this fact. It wants people to self-censor, because it knows it can’t stop everybody. The idea is that if you don’t know where the line is, and the penalty for crossing it is severe, you will stay far away from it. Basic human conditioning.” The effectiveness of surveillance at preventing crime or terrorism can be debated, but “if your goal is to control a population,” Schneier says, “mass surveillance is awesome.”

That’s a problem, he continues, because “privacy is necessary for human progress. A few years ago we approved gay marriage in all 50 states. That went from ‘It’ll never happen’ to inevitable, with almost no intervening middle ground.” But to get from immoral and illegal to both moral and legal, he explains, intervening steps are needed: “It’s done by a few; it’s a counterculture; it’s mainstream in cities; young people don’t care anymore; it’s legal. And this is a long process that needs privacy to happen.”

https://www.harvardmagazine.com/social-sciences/surveillance-capitalism-personal-information

Surveillance as a Socio-Technical System: Behavioral Impacts and Self-Regulation in Monitored Environments

Abstract

Video surveillance systems have become pervasive in contemporary society, prompting growing concerns about their psychological and behavioral effects on individuals. This study investigates how perceived surveillance influences self-censorship and behavioral regulation in monitored environments, drawing on the conceptual framework of panoptic self-regulation and surveillance-induced anxiety. A structured questionnaire was administered to 358 university students, and data were analyzed using exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis to validate latent constructs, followed by ordinal logistic regression and mediation analysis to test key hypotheses. The results indicate that individuals who perceive higher psychological pressure due to surveillance are more likely to modify their behavior, exhibiting heightened self-awareness and restraint. Additionally, belief in the active monitoring of surveillance footage significantly amplifies behavioral vigilance. The perception of the technological omnipresence of surveillance further intensifies psychological discomfort, which mediates behavioral change. These findings conceptualize video surveillance as a socio-technical system that exerts behavioral influence through internalized psychological mechanisms. The study highlights the importance of considering the unintended consequences of surveillance technologies on autonomy and freedom, and it suggests that regulatory frameworks should account not only for legal compliance but also for the psychological impact of surveillance. The results provide empirical support for viewing surveillance systems as dynamic regulators of human behavior.

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-8954/13/7/614

Part of this is also to control the Music industry!

Who do you think allowed Puff Diddy to get away with this?

Before that was Laurel Canyon.

Laurel Canyon: The Fonte of the ‘Hippie/Flower Child’ Movement

The followed is a condensed, abridged version of key takeaways from McGowan’s book “Inside the LC”:

In a geographically and socially isolated community known as Laurel Canyon – a heavily wooded, rustic, serene, yet vaguely ominous slice of LA nestled in the hills that separate the Los Angeles basin from the San Fernando Valley – musicians, singers and songwriters suddenly begin to gather as though summoned there by some unseen Pied Piper. Within months, the “hippie/flower child” movement will be given birth there, along with the new style of music that will provide the soundtrack for the tumultuous second half of the 1960s.

It was the major record labels, not upstart independents, that signed Laurel Canyon’s newly-formed bands. It was the major labels that provided them with instruments and amplifiers.

It was the major labels that provided them with studio time and session musicians. The bands themselves were initially lacking in skilled musicians and were very manufactured. It was the major labels that recorded, mixed and arranged their albums. It was the major labels that released and then heavily promoted those albums. And so as not to be left out, the corporate titans of all three branches of the mainstream media – print, radio and television – did their part to help out the titans of the record industry. Thus, we see once more that such movements were not organic. It is a centerpiece of my turtle on the fencepost theory- whereby someone put it there!

Despite being counter-culture “threats, these band’s members were never busted (for long) on drug charges. Nobody was ever drafted for the Vietnam war.

https://rockandrollroadmap.com/places/miscellaneous/los-angeles-area-miscellaneous/laurel-canyon-frank-zappa-the-byrds-jim-morrison-joni-mitchell/

I been telling everyone for a very long time that they are building a prison around us.

Trump Releases White House App With Dangerous Spyware

Reality check.

American Veteran talks about Mind control and Iran’s precision Hypersonic missiles

The Iran war drives the Oil price up and that makes everything more expensive.

Again... Behavioral Modification Mind Control.

They want to force everyone into using EV’s because these EV’s are then controlled by AI and Israeli Spyware already built into it by Unit8200.

These Jews are literally everywhere... not just in your walls but in your car... behind AI... Facial Recognition (Clearview AI)... Apple Mesh... Amazon Sidewalk... Argus (car)... children’s toys... every Internet of things device.

And most Importantly STARLINK... STARSHIELD... and everywhere else.

Bottom line... we don’t have Freedom and the reason is them Jews and their Insatiable fanaticism to control everyone and everything.

They are monitoring everyone and everything and AI is their ultimate tool.

We are not even considered.

And that is where I have a big problem.

My life... my choice.

Most problems are engineered... solutions withheld… and deliberatly Ignore.

Humanity has been held artificially low like a Bonsai.

I have made the effort to create a possible future like many Inventors before me.

I have been denied to make an Impact like many Inventors before me.

But unlike those who came before me I took the fight to them... and I will continue to do so until they are defeated.

This world could be a paradise again in a jiffy.

No war... beautiful clean and abundance... no one left behind.

The problem are the Jews.

They stand in my way.

They have started this fight but mark my words... I will finish it.

Nobody fights Fritz Freud.

Jews are the problem

The solution to everything.

Hang and execute all Politicians and Bankers and take back what they stole from Humanity.

We don’t need these criminals.

They stole from us the land and more… they kill our people in war.

Execute them.

Redistribute the Wealth to the people.

Redesign Society so that it serves the people.

Eliminate and execute every BLACKROCK STATE STREET and VANGUARD employee.

Weneedtotakebackwhattheystolefromus.

#Revolution

Because if we do not take our world back... these Jews will push for it to be destroyed.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

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