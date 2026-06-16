Here is what you… as a Patriotic American have to do for the whole world.

A simple Task based on the LAW.

I hereby request all the seized security camera footage of all seized security and other cameras and film footage in Washington DC on September 11 2001.

Here is how to do it.

And all you have to do is to do it.

DO IT!

Request Records through the Freedom of Information Act or Privacy Act

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and the Privacy Act (PA), you can request:

Your own immigration records;

Someone else’s immigration records, if you have their written permission; and

Agency policies, data, communications, and other records

How to Request and Receive Records as Quickly as Possible

Step 1: Read this entire page, to ensure you request records the right way, from the right agency.

Step 2: Confirm we have not already posted the records you need in the USCIS Electronic Reading Room.

Step 3: Try to request only the specific documents you need. We can process requests for precise records much faster than requests for an entire file. If you are requesting immigration records for multiple people, even if they are related, you must submit a separate request for each person’s record.

Step 4: Make your FOIA request online Online submission is generally the only acceptable method for submitting a request. If you have questions about filing your request online please Email the USCIS FOIA Program.

Step 5: Check the status of your request online. We will email you to check your account when your files are ready to download.

https://www.uscis.gov/records/request-records-through-the-freedom-of-information-act-or-privacy-act

Just Do it!

They seized ALL CAMERAS in WDC on 9/11. So with this single act we can expose over 20 years of lies. And it won’t cost you any money. If they are refusing it… we most certainly know that the Government was behind it… which it was. Either way we win!

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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