Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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The black sheep.'s avatar
The black sheep.
14h

I cant imagine how long it must take you to make a post. You give to much of yourself.

Unfortunately i think we have past the point of not paying our taxes…

I just made a tiny post compared to yours i would deeply appreciate if you could take 1 min and then add what ever you think about it

https://counterpartyrisk.substack.com/p/can-you-perceive-a-life-without-plastic?r=36l0s9

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The Angry Hippy's avatar
The Angry Hippy
16h

Fucking hell, that was quite a read.

Good article, though I think you could break that down into 2 or 3 and people would read them all.

I had a point to make about something at the beginning, but Ive forgotten it now. lol

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