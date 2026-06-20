Sovereign default

A sovereign default is the failure or refusal of the government of a sovereign state to pay back its debt in full when due. Cessation of due payments may either be accompanied by that government’s formal declaration that it will not pay its debts, or it may be unannounced.

Monetary sovereignty

Monetary sovereignty is the power of the state to exercise exclusive legal control over its currency and monetary policy. This includes the authority to designate a country’s legal tender, control the money supply, set interest rates, and regulate financial institutions. Monetary sovereignty is crucial for national sovereignty, economic independence, and policy autonomy.

The Universe is built on equilibrium.

Equilibrium is a state of eternal Balance Harmony Truth and peace... ZEN.

Newton’s 3rd Law states that clearly that any force creates an equal and opposite force based on equilibrium... the natural state of the universe.

The Jews know that and they hate that... Jews hate peace... and hate everyone but the Jews.

They see themselves as Gods over us with infinite Power.

This is a Lie and I dismantle that lie throughout my work and especially in this Article.

Money is debt in modern monetary systems because most money is created when banks issue loans, creating both new money and a corresponding debt obligation. The U.S. national debt, for example, represents the total amount of outstanding borrowing by the federal government accumulated over time.

However... the Jews are the Imbalance that creates conflict.

They control the monetary supply and grift themselves into richness making the world poorer with their existenz.

Through their control of the money and Jewish free money... Jews have lied themselves into power and control all Governments through corruption Blackmail and Jewish Pedophilia.

Through this they have hijacked Society to be controlled by them Jews.

As a matter of fact the Jews hold all Humanity Hostage by this threat.

Fulfilling a self fulfilling prophecy they written as a plan to take over the world.

And this is what this drive to Globalism really is... fulfilling Jewish prophecy come what may.

Every war that was created was created by these Jews.

To weaken the Goyim and to grift more power for themselves.

There is no left or right in politics... there is no socialism... it all is Fascism re-branded.

Power for the sake of power measured in money with the supply controlled by the Jews and as such they hold the world hostage.

Why do you think we have such narcissistic dimwits like Donald Trump in power?

Because the Jews put him there.

I think it’s time to tell politicians what I really think of them... useless eaters...liars... scum.

I’m done with the lot.

And you may sent this letter to your senator... please do so... I want them to know Fritz Freud thinks every Politician is a little Hitler... a turd wasting good air.

Not only do I have no respect for you lot... I despise you... the lot of you.

It’s about time that someone tells you lot that you are shit... corrupt through and through... rotten to the core... good for nothing scum... and that it is time for you to go... I am the one.

You think yourself very clever... well educated and rich... a false perception of an Illusion created by scum like you... in the end you are a bunch of clowns... impostors... liars... thieves.

Frauds you are the lot of you.

The only Politician I ever respected is Ron Paul... a man that continues to this day to expose you lot.

The rest... even his son... put them in a bag and shoot... you always hit the right one.

Ron Paul… end the Fed.

All Politicians are corrupt and especially the Trump administration more than any in the History of humanity.

The Jews need narcissists in Power because their grift is build on Insider trading war and holding power over the money supply.

The Jewish insanity and Bloodlust of power is only superseded by their disdain of Humanity and Human values.

Grifters... the lot.

However the Jews have maneuvered themselves into a cul de’sac from which there is no escape from.

This is why their push for war at the expense of Humanity is now bigger than ever.

They try to cover their tracks.

However... we reached a point of no return.

The National debt is now over 100% of GDP in nearly 20 countries (Pic above).

Which means it cannot be repaid because the Interests these Banks charge outruns the GDP.

There is a simple solution to all this madness... stop paying taxes.

Oh I hear you say... but they will come after me...

Yes they will but that is OK.

Because when we stop paying our taxes the Government will have no income stream and can’t really afford to sent anyone after you.

This dept is not repayable.

Donald Trump knows this because he is a Pedophile with no dick.

That is why he is waging war against everyone because Donald Trump has no dick.

War is necessary to circumvent the Truth that the USA is bankrupt.

Which means... there is no money for war.

Yet these circumsized losers still shout war... and try to lie us into WW3 Yiddish style... Noahide Laws... Goyim Moshiach... Fuck Jew.

This patient cannot be saved.

All Politicians are guilty at minimum of three Crimes:

A) Criminal Bankruptcy

B) Treason

C) Corruption

Criminal bankruptcy typically refers to bankruptcy fraud, which involves illegal actions such as concealing assets or filing false information in bankruptcy proceedings. This type of fraud is a serious offense and can lead to criminal charges, including fines and imprisonment

Add to this Corruption

As it stands the USA and every other Government who is supporting the Globalist Agenda is undermined by the Zionist Stooges of the new Fascists with the aim of concentrating power into the hands of a few Jewish Zionist Bankers.

This is done as a deliberate act of domestic Terrorism by said Politicians with the WEF Identified as a major force of undermining National Sovereignty by subverting Politics as an act of domestic Terrorism.

The centralization of Power is undemocratic and as such Illegal.

This is known as Treason.

They use the mandate of representing us to enslave us by stealth... a very wicked and sinister way but according to the law of representation all their actions are Illegal because they don’t represent us.

This is the reason they try to push the world into WW3... fulfilling their own prophecy and grifting themselves into power.

However... there is a problem.

With a GDP over 100%... as it states the USA is... there is no money.

The United States of America are basically at mercy to the Federal Jewish Reserve banking.

The USA is Bankrupt.

And that is a fact.

And the FED could default the USA at will at any given time... but they hold up the illusion as long as their puppets do the bidding of them Jews.

With a GDP over 100% there is no money the Government can spent unless it borrows money from the FED which increases the stranglehold these Jews have over Society.

That is by design the System the FED was built on... a Jewish power grab.

So the Jews put their pawns into power that the grift can go on.

this is how it works.

The Solution however is very simple... a General strike.

Because the Government has no money inflation is at an all time high.

This is to shift the power upwards while pushing the problem of Jewish creation downwards.

By denying the System we push responsibility upwards and force the system to fold into itself.

To do that we need a General Strike.

Not just in the USA but in the EU too.

We deny to be part of the System that by denying loses it’s legitimacy and Authority and folds into itself like the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Deny to be part... stop paying your rent... stop paying your taxes and stop supporting the system.

A system that has already lost its legitimacy through the Jewish Globalist grift.

Hang the Bankers and start again from 0.

Better to start from scratch than to continue this absurdity.

Force Government default and Nationalize the Banks.

All perfectly legal!

AND it is the only way to stop WW3.

After all that is the Jewish self fulfilling prophecy... WW3.

Sovereign default

A sovereign default is the failure or refusal of the government of a sovereign state to pay back its debt in full when due. Cessation of due payments may either be accompanied by that government’s formal declaration that it will not pay its debts, or it may be unannounced.

Monetary sovereignty

Monetary sovereignty is the power of the state to exercise exclusive legal control over its currency and monetary policy. This includes the authority to designate a country’s legal tender, control the money supply, set interest rates, and regulate financial institutions. Monetary sovereignty is crucial for national sovereignty, economic independence, and policy autonomy.

When it comes to food the Amish and ancient Farmers are there to be copied.

Genetic mutated food is Biological Warfare.

GM food is Genetically targeted Biological warfare.

That even today is Illegal and punishable by death.

My mother had a great garden and i know what great food tastes like.

When it comes to food... the Amish definitely are one of the people we should copy.

Quality over Quantity.

So the plan is plain and simple:

Force the Government to default.

Nationalize the Monetary sovereignty.

Hang Bill Gates... Jeff Bezos and the rest and as a first step take back control of the Food supply.

Make learning on how to grow food a part of the curriculum so that people understand the importance of growing food.

Also we must end AI and stop the TechnocRatic takeover of the Jewish pedophile Epstein class.

Once this is done... we then ca built a new society without Jews.

We reset them!

We don’t need them.

They need us.

And Donald Trump is guilty of Treason… as is every politician that brought this upon us.

Listen to this Message from Anonymous.

Read my Stack.

Identical Message.

Free education.

Decentralized learning.

Cooperation.

End of war.

End of poverty.

And by 2050 we are capable of interstellar Space travel.

All it takes is for us to force Governments to default and take back sovereignty of our life.

And the best thing is... there is nothing they can do about this.

They cannot force us to participate.

Here is my proposal to you... The Future according to Fritz Freud

But of course you can always choose to be a slave to the WEF and the New World Order.

Get injected with jabs.

Get a Chip Implant.

Eat shit.

Get Sterilized.

Eat your Ratburger.

Or you chose to be Free and do something about it.

Choice is yours and yours alone.

They had time to prepare... about 3000 years.

That is how old their plan is.

They watch us... Behavioral Modification and predictive programming.

They control the Money... Media... Trump... EU... everywhere there is a Jew.

However... a forced Government default stops their plan dead!

Break their spell over Humanity.

And Humanity will be free from those demons at last.

Here is how to do it.

Be not for profit.... become Human.

Quality over Quantity.

Lifelong learning... free energy... free education... an decentralized research.

A spiritual Revolution... this is what they fear most!

Based on Individual rights... absolute Zero Emission Technology free energy and free education.

Stop paying Taxes... the Solution the Idiots pretend does not exist

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

If you can...are well off enough...

and like my work please consider buying me a coffee...

There is a lot of work going into this.

Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

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